Putin Scheduled To Help Unveil Monument To Victims Of Repression During Soviet Era

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to appear on October 30 at the unveiling of a memorial dedicated to victims of state repression during the Soviet era.

The Kremlin press service said the “Wall of Sorrow” will be unveiled at 9 a.m. in Moscow as part of the official Day of Remembrance for Victims of Political Repression, an event that was first held in 1991. The monument will be located at the intersection of Sakharov Avenue and the Garden Ring road.

It will come a day after several hundred people gathered near the former KGB headquarters in central Moscow to honor the memory of thousands of men and women executed by the Soviet authorities during Josef Stalin's "Great Terror."

Speakers at the unofficial, daylong ceremony at the Solovetsky Stone memorial on Moscow's Lubyanka Square read aloud the names, ages, occupations, and dates of executions of some 30,000 Muscovites -- only a small portion of the estimated 1 million or more killed by Soviet authorities in 1937-38.

Among those attending were Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova, liberal opposition Yabloko party leader Grigory Yavlinsky, and TV personality and presidential hopeful Ksenia Sobchak.

Memorial, a widely respected human rights group, has held the ceremony every year since 2006 at the site near the headquarters of the Federal Security Service, the KGB's main successor.

Memorial said it would organize a similar event for St. Petersburg on October 30.

The events come on the backdrop of controversial comments made by Putin earlier this year.

On June 15, the Russian president said the "excessive demonization" of Stalin "is one means of attacking the Soviet Union and Russia."

Putin said Russia's critics use Stalin's legacy "to show that today's Russia carries on itself some kind of birthmarks of Stalinism."

The Russian president did not elaborate on what he considered to be "excessive" criticism of Stalin, who ruled the Soviet Union from the mid-1920s until his death in 1953 and who was responsible for the deaths of 15 million to 30 million Soviet citizens through executions, labor camps, and avoidable famines.

In the past, Putin has praised Stalin as an "effective manager," and Stalin's reputation in Russia has been growing steadily since Putin came to power in 2000.

A poll in April by the independent Levada research center found that 25 percent of Russians consider Stalin's repressions "historically justified," while another 13 percent said they knew "nothing" about Stalin's crimes.

With reporting by AFP, TASS, and Bashinform

