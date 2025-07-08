Accessibility links

A Sacked Russian Transport Minister, A Body In A Moscow Suburb, A Growing List Of Suspicious Deaths

A car and employees of security services are seen at the scene where the body of former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was found. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the body of Roman Starovoit with a gunshot wound was found in his car, the main version is suicide.
Russian investigators examining the car belonging to former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit. Investigators say his body was found with a gunshot wound.

Hours after being sacked by President Vladimir Putin as Russia’s transport minister, Roman Starovoit was found in his Tesla, parked in a Moscow suburb, dead from a gunshot wound, investigators said.

Suicide was the most likely explanation for Starovoit’s death, officials said.

Russia being Russia, however, untimely deaths are almost always fodder for rampant speculation, with suggestions of foul play.

Two of Starovoit’s deputies, from when he served as governor of the Kursk region, bordering Ukraine, have been implicated in embezzlement of budget funds earmarked for border defenses. Ukrainian troops quickly overran the border in August 2024 when they invaded Kursk, embarrassing the Kremlin.

Still, it is exceedingly rare for topmost Russian government officials to commit suicide, even if they might be ensnared in scandal.

Here's a look at just a few of the untimely, eyebrow-raising deaths of high-level Russian officials-- and executives of energy industry companies -- that have grabbed attention in recent years:

  • 16x9 Image

    Mike Eckel

    Mike Eckel is a senior international correspondent reporting on political and economic developments in Russia, Ukraine, and around the former Soviet Union, as well as news involving cybercrime and espionage. He's reported on the ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the wars in Chechnya and Georgia, and the 2004 Beslan hostage crisis, as well as the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

  • 16x9 Image

    Wojtek Grojec

    Wojtek Grojec is the graphics and data editor for the Central Newsroom of RFE/RL in Prague.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

