Russia Strikes Ukraine's Rail Network, Hits Sumy High-Rise, Injuring Civilians

Russia has carried out a series of strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, injuring at least 11 people, including four children, according to Ukraine's Emergency Services.

The Emergency Services wrote on Telegram that Russia had hit a multistory residential building, private homes, and infrastructure facilities.

Ihor Kalchenko, the local governor, said on October 31 that Russian forces had launched 102 attacks on 43 settlements across 13 communities in the Sumy region over the past day, using guided bombs and drones. He added that air raid alerts lasted for over 19 hours.

"It was around half past eleven. We were already asleep," a Sumy resident and eyewitness told a reporter from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service when describing the nighttime attack. "I saw a flash in the window. I looked out and saw a fire."

"We live in Building #35, but Building #33 is on fire. The ninth-floor windows were engulfed in flames," she added. "We checked our apartment and found that the windows in the small bedroom were completely shattered."

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state railway operator, reported that Russian troops had attacked railway infrastructure overnight in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"The Ukrzaliznytsia depot in the city of Sumy has been damaged. This depot provides daily connections to Sumy and the surrounding area. It is an entirely civilian enterprise that prepares carriages for travel and conducts technical inspections," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

Kuleba condemned Russian strikes across multiple Ukrainian regions, which hit "civilian infrastructure and residential buildings," stating, "these are deliberate attacks on the lives of Ukrainians and on the country’s transport system."

In his evening address on October 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian strike on the Slovyansk Thermal Power Plant in northern Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured several others.

"This is outright terror. Normal people don't wage war like this, and the world must respond appropriately to such Russian warfare," Zelenskyy added.

On October 31, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had launched one Iskander-M missile and 145 drones.

Ukrainian defenses intercepted one ballistic missile and shot down 107 drones, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 130 Ukrainian drones were intercepted above Russian territory overnight.

A Russian power plant was attacked by Ukrainian drones, local authorities in the southwestern Oryol region reported on October 31.

Governor Andrey Klychkov said on Telegram that parts of an intercepted drone fell on the plant, resulting in power outages and issues with heating in some parts of the city of Oryol.

ASTRA, a Russian-language news channel on Telegram, shared footage appearing to show a power plant being hit, reporting that residents of Oryol heard explosions overnight.

ASTRA also reported attacks on a substation in the city of Vladimir in central Russia and an oil refinery near Yaroslavl on the Volga River.

Meanwhile, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced that the country has successfully hit 160 Russian oil and energy facilities so far this year.

Vasyl Malyuk told reporters on October 31 that the strikes would continue and are intended to reduce Russia's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

With Reporting from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, and DPA