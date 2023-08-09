News
Student Reporter Caught In Russian Crackdown Questions Serbian Snub, 'Detention'
A former journalist for the Russian student magazine Doxa who has been publicly critical of Russian officials has accused Serbian authorities at the airport in Belgrade of imprisoning her for around 40 hours after refusing her entry to the country.
Natalya Tyshkevich told RFE/RL that on August 9 she was finally returned to Malta and planned to return to Germany, which is her country of residence.
"It was really a detention that legally made no sense; I could have just waited in the airport," Tyshkevich said. "I had a panic attack in front of the police officers when they showed me the cell, but they shouted and insisted I go inside or they would put me into real prison."
Serbia's Interior Ministry did not respond to an RFE/RL request for details of the detention or why Tyshkevich was turned away.
Tyshkevich said that she traveled from Malta to Belgrade on August 7 using a "passport for tourists" issued to her by Germany after Russian authorities seized her passport as part of a criminal case against her.
Russia has routinely prosecuted criticism of the invasion, the military, or senior officials in connection with a conflict that Kremlin censors insist is not a war but a "special military operation."
Other Russians who have been critical of the Kremlin or its conduct of the ongoing war in Ukraine have complained of being denied visits or other privileges by authorities in Serbia, whose President Aleksandar Vucic has bucked EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Russia for the war.
Russian pro-democracy activists in Serbia protested on July 30 following indications that at least two other Russians with anti-war views had faced questionable hurdles to entry or residency from Serbian officials.
In July, Serbia denied an extension of the temporary residence permit of Russian anti-war activist Vladimir Volokhonsky less than two weeks after temporarily denying entry to Peter Nikitin, the Russian national with whom Volokhonsky helped establish the nongovernmental organization Russian Democratic Society.
The Russian Democratic Society, a Russian expat association, has grown to include tens of thousands of members since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Tyshkevich is one of four student journalists who worked for an independent Moscow student magazine and were sentenced to two years of "corrective labor" in 2021 for a video in which they defended freedom of assembly for young Russians.
She said Serbian authorities holding her at the airport provided little food during her nearly two-day custody.
Poland To Send Additional 2,000 Troops To Belarusian Border
Poland will send an additional 2,000 troops to reinforce its eastern border with neighboring Belarus, a deputy interior minister said on August 9, as a record number of migrants try to cross. "This will not be a reinforcement of 1,000 but of 2,000 soldiers," Maciej Wasik told the PAP state news agency, adding that the move was approved by the defense minister following a request from the national border agency for extra manpower. The troops are slated to be deployed within two weeks and will join the 2,000 soldiers already stationed near the border.
Kosovar PM Welcomes European, U.S. Warning Against 'Belgrade-Centered' Policy
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in Pristina on August 9 that he welcomed a letter this week from dozens of European and U.S. legislators to the top EU, U.S., and U.K. envoys urging the international community to avoid a "Belgrade-centered policy for the Balkans."
Kurti, who rose to power three years ago vowing greater reciprocity in the former Serbian province's relations with the nationalist government in Belgrade, told a government session that the foreign lawmakers' initiative "strengthens our commitment to the full de-escalation of the situation in the four municipalities in the north of Kosovo, commitment to democracy, legality, and constitutionality."
Tensions between majority Albanians in Kosovo and local Serbs supported by Belgrade erupted into ethnic violence that injured dozens of NATO peacekeepers in northern Kosovo in late May, after municipal elections a month earlier that were boycotted by ethnic Serbs.
The United States and European Union each criticized Pristina's lack of coordination when it tried to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority areas in late May.
Weeks later, Serbian authorities detained three Kosovar police officers near their mutual border under unclear circumstances and held them for days.
The role of Serbian agitators in the violence and tough rhetoric from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic helped fuel criticism among international observers that the West was bending too much to accommodate Belgrade in the long-running spat.
More than a decade of EU-mediated talks have failed to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008 and is recognized by more than 100 countries but not Serbia, Russia, nor a handful of EU member states.
Fifty-six legislators from Britain, the United States, and a number of EU and non-EU states recently called on Washington, Brussels, and London to "change our approach to Kosovo and Serbia," according to one of the signatories, Alicia Kearns, Conservative chairwoman of the British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee.
They addressed their call to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
It pointed to signs of "a rapidly deteriorating situation which not only threatens the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, but regional peace itself."
It urged Pristina to better coordinate with KFOR but also bemoaned a "lack of pressure on Serbia" after its detention of the Kosovar police officers.
"We are asking for balance and proportionality to return in dealing with Kosovo and Serbia," the letter said.
It acknowledged the recent imposition of sanctions by Washington of Aleksandar Vulin, a longtime nationalist Vucic ally who runs Serbia's Security and Information Agency (BIA).
"The current approach is not working," it warned.
Signatories of the letter, which was made public on August 7, include 10 chairpersons of parliamentary foreign-affairs committees, including U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey).
Borrell confirmed receipt of the letter but said through a spokesman that he would not comment on its contents.
Belarusian Opposition Says 'Truth On Our Side' On Third Anniversary Of Disputed Presidential Poll
On August 9, the third anniversary of the presidential election in Belarus that was followed by unprecedented protests against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and a mass crackdown on dissent, the leader of the exiled opposition, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, vowed that "the truth is on our side."
In a video statement on YouTube, Tsikhanouskaya said the day of August 9, 2020, could have marked "the beginning of a new Belarus," where "there would never be political prisoners and persecution for dissent."
Tsikhanouskaya was the main opposition candidate allowed to take part in the 2020 presidential poll, which handed Lukashenka a sixth term as president. The opposition and the West have refused to recognize the results and called for a new, independently monitored vote.
Following the election, mass protests broke out against alleged fraud, and the demonstrations were met by a brutal crackdown from the Lukashenka government. Fearing for the safety of her family, Tsikhanouskaya left Belarus and currently lives in Lithuania.
"In 2020, we understood that we were challenging the system that existed for decades, the regime that put authorities above people. But no matter what, we stepped forward. Because we were confident that the truth was on our side," Tsikhanouskaya said, adding that three years after the election, Lukashenka's regime still "tried to deprive Belarusians of hope, their loved ones, freedom, motherland, and independence."
"However, no matter of how big the pain was, I have always believed in us, Belarusians. Because we remained unbreakable. To violence and repression, we responded by supporting political prisoners and their families. To the attempts to flatten down our history and language, we responded by switching to Belarusian language and publishing books," Tsikhanouskaya said.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
She also mentioned Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and Lukashenka's being Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally by saying, "to the efforts to deprive our country of its sovereignty, we responded by guerilla actions and bravery on the battlefields in Ukraine."
Ukrainian media reports have said a large group of Belarusian opposition volunteers, known as Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, has been fighting along Ukrainian forces against occupying Russian troops since the first days of the invasion.
"Every new challenge makes it harder for us to stay firm. But this is entirely up to us to choose between losing everything we have done in three years, getting disappointed in ourselves and our nation, or preserve all important landmarks, remember all those whom we lost on this path and keep moving forward," Tsikhanouskaya stated.
Organizers of the Anna Lindh Prize in Sweden said on August 9 that Tsikhanouskaya was awarded the prestigious human rights prize named after the late Swedish foreign minister, who was slain in 2003.
The prize will be officially awarded to Tsikhanouskaya on September 11 in a ceremony in Stockholm marking the 20th anniversary of Lindh's death.
With reporting by AFP
Popular Online Uzbek Religious Media Group Closes Down Without Explanation
A popular religion-oriented Uzbek online media group Azon.uz has closed its website, stopped broadcasting online television and radio channel, and deleted all social-media pages without giving a reason.
Mubashshir Ahmad, the founder of the media group that specializes in religious and educational topics, said on his Facebook page that the reason for the closure will be disclosed later, without giving any further details.
The sudden closure of Azon.uz, which had an average of 400,000-500 000 visitors per month, has sparked a wave of criticism among media and religious experts in Uzbekistan, who suggested that the move was a result of the authoritarian government's efforts to restrict free speech at a time when several trials of journalists and bloggers are under way.
Uzbek officials haven't replied to an RFE/RL request for comment on the closure of Azon.uz.
In June 2021, a court fined four members of the Azon.uz website for posting religious materials without the official approval that is mandatory in Uzbekistan for the publication of religious content online. The former editor in chief of Azon.uz, Abdulaziz Muborak, called it an attempt to "silence the site."
Uzbek political scientist Kamoliddin Rabbimov said on Facebook that the closure of Azon.uz was a consequence of the authorities' crackdown on religious content online.
"If you notice, in recent years almost all religious websites have been closed in Uzbekistan. Freedom of conscience and religion were misunderstood by authorities, which are now banning" such freedoms, Rabbimov said.
In April, Human Rights Watch documented seven cases over the past three years in which Uzbek authorities brought criminal charges against people for storing or sharing content containing "religious extremist" ideas, "in violation of their right to freedom of religion or belief and expression."
President Shavkat Mirziyoev's arrival in power after the death of long-serving strongman Islam Karimov in 2016 was associated with a thaw in one of the world's most repressive countries, with new, albeit limited media freedoms among the most immediate fruits of the leadership change.
The new environment led to an explosion in the popularity of blogging, with Telegram channels themed on religion, politics, and other previously taboo topics proliferating.
Mirziyoev's own exhortations on the subject of free of speech have been frequent since then. In February 2021, Mirziyoev hailed journalists as "a force that justly imparts our achievements and shortcomings to our people."
Family Worried By Lack Of Information On Missing Iranian Satirist
Human rights activists and social-media users have raised alarm over the fate of Shaker Buri, a popular Iranian satirist who was recently detained.
Buri, known for his humorous critiques of the country's state of affairs, has reportedly been detained by the Intelligence Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
It comes amid a crackdown on celebrities and sports and cultural figures in Iran who have supported protesters angered by the death of a young woman while in police custody last year for an alleged violation of the mandatory head-scarf law.
Buri went missing on July 31 after visiting the IRGC Intelligence Office in Abadan to retrieve his mobile phone, which had been confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers, according to social-media reports.
The activist HRANA news agency said Buri remained unaccounted for eight days later amid reports by alleged eyewitnesses that he was seen at the Intelligence Office in Abadan last week.
"The family has reached out to various security and judicial bodies seeking information about their son. Yet, clear answers remain elusive," a source close to Buri's family told HRANA.
Unverified social-media accounts have recently alleged that the Intelligence Office had advised the satirist's family to notify the police and formally declare him missing.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered one of the biggest threats to the Iranian regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Death Toll In Last Week's Landslide In Georgia Rises To 21
Georgian officials say rescue teams have found two more bodies at the site of last week's landslide in the resort town of Shovi, which brought the confirmed death toll to 21. The chief of the Interior Ministry's Emergency Service, Temur Mghebrishvili, told reporters on August 9 that rescue teams continue searching for 12 other missing people. A day earlier, Mghebrishvili said one of the persons considered missing after the August 3 landslide, Zurab Bibileishvili, was located alive in Tbilisi, the capital. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Russian Baptist Bishop Detained As 'Witness' In Case On Alleged Fakes About Armed Forces
Police in the western Russian city of Kaluga have detained Albert Ratkin, a bishop of the New Word Baptist church, as a witness in a probe against the chairman of the Russian Union of Evangelical Christians-Baptists, Yury Sipko. Ratkin's son, Viktor, said on August 8 that his father was detained after police searched his home and confiscated computers, devices, and documents. The Investigative Committee said in statement on August 8 that Sipko was suspected of spreading alleged fake news online about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Memorial Rights Group In Yekaterinburg Again Fined For 'Discrediting' Russian Army
A court in Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg on August 9 fined a local branch of the Memorial human rights group 300,000 rubles ($3,110) for allegedly discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The charge stemmed from the group's placing of materials online about Russian men who refuse to go fight in Ukraine. In June, Memorial branch chief Aleksei Mosin was ordered to pay a 100,000-ruble ($1,034) fine on the same charge for holding a picket condemning Moscow's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iran Says It Has Obtained Supersonic Cruise-Missile Technology
Iran has obtained the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile, which is still under test, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on August 9. The announcement comes amid rising tensions with the United States in the Persian Gulf and following the unveiling last week of new vessels equipped with 600-kilometer-range missiles. "This missile, which is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missile, is currently undergoing its tests and will be a new chapter in Iran's defense power," the agency said.
Explosion Wakes Up Residents Of Russia's Far Eastern City Of Vladivostok
Residents of the Far Eastern Russian city of Vladivostok complained on August 9 that a huge explosion had woken them up at around 3:30 a.m. local time. In their posts on social networks, they said the explosion had taken place in the area close to a navy base. Local politician Maksim Chikhunov said on Telegram that officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) visited residents of homes located near the navy base, urging them not to tell anyone about the explosion. Eastern Military District officials said the explosion was linked to maneuvers by yjr Gromky corvette, without giving details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realties, click here.
Britain Confiscates Uzbek Ex-Presidential Daughter's Luxury Properties
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has confiscated three luxury properties worth more than $25.5 million in the United Kingdom that belonged to Gulnara Karimova, the eldest daughter of late President Islam Karimov who is currently serving a 13-year sentence in Uzbekistan for money laundering. The total amount of assets associated with Karimova in Switzerland, France, and the United States is estimated at almost $1.4 billion. Uzbekistan is trying to recover at least $1 billion of that. The 51-year-old Karimova, once seen as a possible successor to her father, has also been tied to money-laundering investigations in Sweden and Switzerland. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Iran Hangs Five Men For Rape Amid Concerns At Rising 'Trend' Of Executions
The prosecutor in the northwestern Iranian city of Marand announced on August 9 that five men had been hanged following their convictions by a Revolutionary Court for rape. Prosecutor Zia Mehr said the condemned men had abducted a female victim and absconded to the mountains before raping her in May. The NGO Iran Human Rights has warned of an "unprecedented intensification of a trend" of executions in recent months. It cited 61 judicial killings in the span of a month. Last week, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said the number of politically motivated executions in Iran had seen a steep rise recently amid greater retribution and intimidation against those perceived as critics of the regime. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan Barred From Pakistani Politics For Five Years
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been convicted and jailed on graft charges, was barred from politics for five years on August 8, an official order said. The order by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seen by Reuters and confirmed by a senior officer, said Khan was disqualified in line with his conviction. "Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is disqualified for a period of five years," it said. Under Pakistani law, a convicted person cannot run for any public office for a period defined by the ECP, which could be up to a maximum of five years staring from the conviction date. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Powerful Blast Hits Optical Plant Outside Moscow, Injuring Dozens
Local officials in Russia say an explosion at an optical plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad, about 70 kilometers outside Moscow, injured at least 43 people on August 9.
Six of the injured are in intensive care with serious burns or head injuries, according to the city administration's Telegram account. Some of the 43 people admitted to a regional hospital have shrapnel injuries, it said.
Independent Telegram channel Baza shared images of a tall cloud of smoke and identified the site as the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, which produces night-vision and other optical devices for the military.
Russian officials later confirmed the location.
Russian news agency TASS has quoted the emergency services as rejecting assertions on social media that the cause of the blast was a drone attack.
That speculation has been fueled by months of remote attacks in Russia that Moscow blames on Kyiv along with Russian reports it "thwarted" two fresh drone attacks near Moscow overnight.
TASS said the blast happened where pyrotechnics were being kept and destroyed a 1,600-square-meter warehouse.
Evacuations are under way of all the buildings and workshops in the area, it said.
An unexplained fire damaged the same Zagorsk plant in June 2022.
Russian officials have on multiple occasions dismissed credible reports of attacks damaging military or other targets inside Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
They have described such attacks as a "red line" in the ongoing war, which marks a dramatic escalation of a conflict that began with a covert invasion of Crimea in 2014.
Ukrainian officials have generally avoided publicly confirming any role in suspected drone or other operations that strike across the countries' internationally recognized border.
With reporting by Reuters, Baza, and TASS
Ukraine Reports More Shelling Of Cities, As Russia Says Drone Attack On Moscow Thwarted
Ukrainian military officials on August 9 cited more than 30 frontline clashes amid counteroffensive operations in the past 24 hours, while Russia blamed Kyiv for what it said was a twin drone attack targeting Moscow that it said it "thwarted" with no casualties or damage to the capital.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said enemy air strikes had struck more than 15 settlements in the southern area around Zaporizhzhya, a focus of the two-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive, and Russian shelling battered 10 settlements and the city of Kherson.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
It claimed its defenses in the eastern Donetsk region were "firmly holding" in the area of Bakhmut and had repelled attacks but that Russian shelling had "affected" more than 15 settlements there.
The Ukrainian military also claimed "successful combat operations" had "increased significantly" the losses among Russian units, particularly around the Svativskiy and Kreminskiy areas of Luhansk.
The chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, in central Ukraine, Serhiy Lysak, said that an 18-year-old man was killed and three others injured by Russian shelling of the city of Nikopol overnight.
RFE/RL cannot confirm accounts by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
Russian officials, meanwhile, claimed to have safely defeated an overnight attack by unmanned drones in the Moscow region that they blamed on Kyiv.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Russia's Defense Ministry said early on August 9 that air-defense forces had shot down two drones.
"There was an attempt to fly over the city by two combat drones," Sobyanin said via Telegram early on August 9. "Both shot down by air defense. One in the Domodedovo area, the second in the Minsk highway area." He said emergency responders were at the scenes.
Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said forces had "thwarted" what it called "an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned vehicles," adding "there were no casualties or damage."
Kyiv, which has avoided confirming possible attacks on Russian territory since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began 17 months ago, did not initially respond to the accusation.
Late on August 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised the death toll to nine, with 82 more injured, from a twin missile attack by Russia on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk a day earlier.
He said the second missile struck after the rescue operation was under way following the first strike signaled "a conscious decision of terrorists to cause the most pain, the most damage" and vowed that "Russia will bear the maximum responsibility for this."
Regional officials said the Pokrovsk attack damaged residential and administrative buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, and shops.
The U.S.-based Institute of War (ISW) said in one of its regular assessments of the fighting on August 8 that Ukrainian forces "appear to have conducted a limited raid across the [Dnieper] River and landed on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast." It cited information from Russian military bloggers.
The ISW said, "It remains unclear whether Ukrainian troops have established an enduring presence on the east bank."
Such a move could signal a probing effort or a possible advance against stiff Russian defenses in a key strategic area that is part of the focus of the Ukrainian counteroffensive to oust Russian forces from areas occupied since the start of the full-scale invasion in February or the smaller-scale invasion in 2014.
Serhiy Kuzmin, a representative of Ukraine's operational and strategic troops in the southern town of Tavria, told Ukrainian television on August 8 that Ukrainian forces there had entered the first line of defense of the Russian Army.
Karabakh Leader Appeals To International Community Over Azerbaijani Blockade
YEREVAN -- The ethnic Armenian leader of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutiunian, has issued an urgent appeal to the international community, asking for immediate action to lift a de facto blockade imposed by Azerbaijan and prevent what he called "the genocide of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh."
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicine, and energy.
Yerevan and international aid groups have warned that a dire humanitarian situation has been unfolding in the breakaway Azerbaijani region with convoys of food and medicine blocked.
"With this urgent address I am signaling that right now the people of the Republic of Artsakh" -- ethnic Armenians' name for Nagorno-Karabakh -- "are being subjected to genocide and face a real threat of destruction and deprivation of their homeland," Harutiunian said in a video address published late on August 8.
WATCH: Armenian police detained more than a dozen protesters outside a government building in Yerevan on August 8 after they demanded authorities take steps to unblock the Lachin Corridor.
He said a humanitarian crisis had been created by what he described as a 240-day blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, charging that "in a situation like this manifestation of inaction or indifference is nothing but acquiescence in the crime of genocide."
Tensions escalated after Azerbaijan last month completely suspended traffic through the checkpoint pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia. Access was previously blocked amid a series of protests and accusations emerging from Baku.
Azerbaijan says it can only allow supplies to reach Nagorno-Karabakh over a road from Agdam, a town controlled by Azerbaijan in the east of the region.
Ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh reject that offer, saying Azerbaijan's blockade is a violation of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
A delegation led by staff members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on August 8 visited the site in Armenia's southern Syunik Province where a 19-truck convoy of humanitarian aid has been stranded for two weeks.
"The international community must take effective personal and collective steps in order not to allow Azerbaijan to fill the history of mankind with another page of mass famine and genocide," said Harutiunian, the heavily ethnic Armenian region's de facto president.
He said Stepanakert called on Armenia to "immediately submit to the UN Security Council for discussion the humanitarian disaster that has emerged as a result of Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the illegal blockade" of Nagorno-Karabakh, and he urged Yerevan to be careful in its public statements and assessments of the situation.
He urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "to show moral and political responsibility and leadership, involving the entire UN system" on the issue.
Baku routinely brushes aside accusations of ethnic cleansing against Karabakh Armenians.
In 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of territories held by ethnic Armenian forces outside the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as a chunk of the former autonomous oblast itself.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly warned the local population to integrate into Azerbaijan or leave.
The United States and the European Union have urged Azerbaijan to allow humanitarian supplies to reach Nagorno-Karabakh via the Lachin Corridor.
A group of UN experts issued a statement on August 7, expressing alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which they said had led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"By lifting the blockade, the [Azerbaijani] authorities can alleviate the suffering of thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population," the experts said. "It is essential to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals during this critical time."
They also called on Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in the region to protect the corridor under the terms of the cease-fire agreement.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry criticized the UN experts for what it described as their biased statement that it claimed had been influenced by "Armenia's manipulations."
Putin Signs Decree Suspending Double-Taxation Treaties With 'Unfriendly' Countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree suspending double-taxation treaties with more than 30 countries that Russia has deemed "unfriendly." The decree, published on August 8, affects double-taxation agreements with the United States, several EU states, Britain, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and others. Moscow cited the need for "urgent measures" in connection with the "unfriendly actions" of some countries against Russian citizens and legal entities. Double-taxation treaties allow legal entities and individuals who are tax residents of one country but receive income in another to pay tax in just one country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Deal Struck To Send German-Made Leopard 1 Tanks From Belgium To Ukraine
Dozens of secondhand Leopard 1 tanks that once belonged to Belgium have been bought by another European country for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia's invasion, the arms trader who did the deal said on August 8. Freddy Versluys, CEO of defense company OIP Land Systems, bought the tanks from the Belgian government more than five years ago. He told Reuters he had sold all 50 tanks to another European government, which he could not name due to a confidentiality clause. He said he also could not disclose the price. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Armenian Protesters Demanding Government Take Steps To Unblock Lachin Corridor Arrested
Armenian police on August 8 detained more than a dozen protesters outside a government building in Yerevan after they demanded the authorities take steps to unblock the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking the Armenian-populated Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.
The Interior Ministry said 14 people were detained for failing to comply with police orders but said they would be released soon.
The protesters arrived at a government building in the morning and demanded authorities open the corridor, saying that if the government didn't do it, they wanted to be armed so that they could open it themselves.
Yerevan and international aid groups have warned that a dire humanitarian situation has been unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh since convoys of food and medicine have been blocked from reaching the region.
The protesters, who said they were members of a military unit, said they intended to travel by bus to Kornidzor, a village on the border with Azerbaijan where trucks containing aid have been standing.
The convoy of 19 Armenian trucks carrying emergency food aid to Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked for almost two weeks at an Azerbaijan checkpoint.
Tensions escalated after Azerbaijan last month suspended traffic through the checkpoint pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
Azerbaijan says it can only allow supplies to reach Nagorno-Karabakh over a road from Agdam, a town controlled by Azerbaijan in the east of the region.
Ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh reject this offer, saying Azerbaijan's blockade is a violation of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
A delegation led by staff members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier on August 8 visited the site in Armenia's southern Syunik Province where the 19-truck convoy has been stranded.
Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasian accompanied visiting U.S. officials Sarah Arkin and Damian Murphy.
The United States and the European Union have urged Azerbaijan to allow humanitarian supplies to reach Nagorno-Karabakh over the Lachin Corridor.
A group of United Nations experts on August 7 voiced alarm over the ongoing blockade.
"The blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a humanitarian emergency that has created severe shortages of essential food staples including sunflower oil, fish, chicken, dairy products, cereal, sugar and baby formula," said a statement published on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on August 7 reiterated that a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achievable "despite any comments from other countries who are not a party to this matter."
Miller was commenting on a warning from Russia to both sides against rushing into the signing of a peace agreement.
"I don’t want to speak with respect to Russia when it comes to Armenia and Azerbaijan," Miller said. "I want to speak with respect to those two countries...[that] are direct parties in this dispute."
He said a U.S. special envoy traveled to the region last week to engage directly with Armenia and Azerbaijan.
With reporting by AFP
Blinken Wary Of Russia's Wagner Taking Advantage Of Instability In Niger
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned against Russia's Wagner mercenaries taking advantage of instability in Niger. In an interview with the BBC released on August 8, Blinken doubted that Wagner plotted the Nigerien military's ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum. The events in Niger were "not instigated by Russia or by Wagner," Blinken said. "But to the extent that they try to take advantage of it -- and we see a repeat of what's happened in other countries, where they've brought nothing but bad things in their wake -- that wouldn't be good," he said.
Russia Joins Iran In Criticizing Western Pressure Over Nuclear Deal
Moscow has aligned itself with Tehran in rejecting sanctions on Iran that remain in place despite the collapse of a deal intended to restrain its nuclear program. After a meeting of deputy foreign ministers in Tehran, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Moscow and Tehran were unanimous in the belief that the failure to implement the deal stemmed from the policy of "maximum pressure" pursued by the United States and other countries after then-U.S. President Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018, leaving economic sanctions in place. Iran responded to the U.S. withdrawal by accelerating its nuclear program. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Italy Halts Program Offering Russians, Belarusians Residency For Investment
Authorities in Italy have halted an investment program for Russian and Belarusian citizens that offered residency permits in exchange for large investments. The Investor Visa for Italy program ended on August 8, according to the program's website. It offered Italian residency permits to Russian and Belarusian nationals who invested more than 500,000 euros ($547,000) in Italy. The cancellation of the program comes after the European Commission in March 2022 called for EU countries to suspend so-called golden-passport and investment-based residence-permit schemes in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
New History Textbook For Russian High Schools Includes Propaganda On War In Ukraine
Russia has issued a new history textbook for students in their final year of high school with a section about the war in Ukraine that echoes Russian propaganda. The textbook contains a completely rewritten history from 1970 to 2000, reducing the general history section and expanding parts about Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The 17 paragraphs in the chapter on the war in Ukraine include Russian propaganda claiming the United States is the main beneficiary of the war and describing occupied territories of Ukraine as "new regions" of Russia. The textbook will be included in the curriculum from September 1. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Prosecutors Seek Seven Years In Prison For Russian Anti-War Activist
Prosecutors in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, asked a court on August 8 to convict and sentence anti-war activist Olga Smirnova to seven years in prison on charge of spreading fake news about the armed forces. The prosecutor also asked the court to ban Smirnova from administering websites for four years. The 54-year-old activist of the Peaceful Resistance movement was arrested in May 2022. Investigators say she placed materials about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on the Internet that contradicted the Defense Ministry's official statements about the aggression. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
