Russia Summons German Ambassador To Respond To Berlin's Expulsions

Russia will inform the German envoy to Moscow on December 12 of its response to the expulsion of two employees from its embassy in Berlin, after summoning Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian news agencies reported, citing an unnamed source.



Germany last week expelled two Russian diplomats after the Federal Prosecutor's Office said on December 4 that "there is sufficient factual evidence" that either Russian government agencies or Chechen regional agencies may have ordered the killing in Berlin of a 40-year-old Georgian of Chechen origin.



Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot twice in the head in Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23.

Khangoshvili had previously fought alongside separatists in Russia's Chechnya region and later sought refuge in neighboring Georgia. Years later, he moved to Germany with his family, where he had been seeking asylum.



A 49-year-old man with a Russian passport has been detained in connection with the killing.

The suspect, also implicated in the murder of a Russian businessman in 2013, has maintained his right to keep silent.



Moscow has rejected the allegations of state involvement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it would have to take tit-for-tat measures in response to Germany's "unfounded and unfriendly steps."

