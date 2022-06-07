News
Fiji Allows U.S. Seizure Of $325 Million Superyacht Linked To Russian Kerimov
Fiji's Supreme Court has allowed the seizure of a $325 million Russian-owned superyacht by the United States as part of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The court's June 7 ruling, which represents a significant victory for Washington as it looks to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs around the world, said it was dismissing a stay of execution made by Millemarin Investments Ltd, the ship's legal owner.
U.S. authorities say the 107-meter vessel is actually owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.
"The president of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Kamal Kumar, in his judgment this afternoon dismissed the petitioner's application for stay and ruled that the superyacht Amadea can leave Fiji," the director of the public prosecutor said in a statement, adding that the ship had been handed over to U.S. authorities "and will now leave Fiji."
Fijian media reported the boat left almost immediately following the publication of the ruling.
Kerimov's empire is built mainly on Russia's vast natural resources. He prospered during the four-year presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, pulling off a $24 billion merger that put his firm Uralkali in control of 40 percent of the $20 billion global potash market.
Kerimov appeared in February with several other billionaires alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian tanks crossed into Ukraine.
He was placed under U.S. sanctions in 2018 "for being an official of the government of the Russian Federation" after he served as a member of both the lower and upper houses of parliament.
Britain and the European Union sanctioned him soon after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, citing him "a member of the inner circle of oligarchs" close to Putin.
The boat was impounded by Fijian police in April after arriving in the Pacific Ocean nation from Mexico.
Millemarin Investments, which denied it is ultimately owned by Kerimov, said in court that it was owned by another Russian oligarch, Eduard Khudainatov, the former president of oil giant Rosneft, who has not been put under sanctions by the United States.
Second Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Under Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz officials say they have found a second tunnel along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border purportedly used to illegally cross the border as well as for smuggling goods.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on June 7 that the tunnel leading to the Uzbek side of the border was discovered in the town of Kara-Suu in the southern Osh region.
According to the UKMK, the 155-meter-long tunnel was 1.8 meters high and just under 1 meter wide.
A probe has been launched to find those involved in digging and using the tunnel, which was almost 18 meters below the ground, for illegal activities.
Just two weeks ago, the UKMK said it had discovered a 270-meter-long tunnel connecting the village of Telman in the Kara-Suu district with Uzbekistan that also may have been used for similar purposes.
Separatist Leader In Ukraine Confirms Death Of Another Russian General
The leader of Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region has confirmed reports that another senior Russian military commander, Major General Roman Kutuzov, was killed by Ukrainian forces during clashes with Russian troops.
Denis Pushilin, the head of a separatist group in Donetsk, wrote on Telegram on June 7 that "today we are bidding farewell" to Kutuzov, who was killed during fighting in the Luhansk region, parts of which is also controlled by separatists.
Two days earlier, several pro-Kremlin journalists reported that Kutuzov was killed near the village Mykolayivka in the Popasna district of the Luhansk region.
That information has yet to be confirmed by either Ukrainian or Russian authorities.
Aleksandr Sladkov, a reporter at Russia's State Television and Radio Corporation, said Kutuzov was the fourth Russian general killed since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russia has released little information over casualties from the fighting, but several independent media reports have said the number of senior Russian armed officials killed in Ukraine is much higher.
The New York Times recently reported that as many as 12 Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian and Russian services
Court Bans Publication Of Information On Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine
Several Russian online newspapers have been forced to take down a list of the country’s military personnel killed in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine after a court ruled the information was banned from being distributed.
The online publications 74.RU, NGS24.RU, NGS55.RU, 93.RU, 63.RU,NGS.RU, and E1.RU issued statements on June 6 saying they had to remove the list due to a ruling by the Svetlogorsk city court in Russia's far western Kaliningrad exclave.
The move was initiated by the military prosecutor's office of the Baltic Fleet's garrison after the list appeared online.
The court justified the decision by saying that "revealing the number of military losses during a war or special military operation in a peaceful period" can be classified as revealing military secrets, which could be considered a crime.
The exact number of Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine since February 24, the first day of Russia's war against its neighbor, remains unknown.
Russian authorities last commented officially on the toll on March 25, when they said 1,351 soldiers and officers had died in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials claim close to 30,000 Russian military personnel have been killed and wounded since the invasion started.
More than 14 million people in Ukraine have fled their homes because of the war.
Ukrainian Nuclear Company Critical Of IAEA Plan On Visit To Russian-Occupied Plant
Ukraine's state nuclear company, Enerhoatom, has rejected a plan by the UN's nuclear watchdog to send a mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.
The nuclear plant -- Europe's largest --- is under Russian control but still operated by Ukrainian staff amid heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the region.
The situation at the plant has been a source of concern for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"We consider this message from the head of the IAEA as another attempt to get to the [power plant] by any means in order to legitimize the presence of [Russians] there and essentially condone all their actions," Enerhoatom wrote in a post on Telegram.
On June 6, IAEA Director-General Raphael Grossi said the organization was working on sending an international mission of experts to the plant.
On June 5, Enerhoatom said a Russian cruise missile flew "critically low" over the nuclear power plant.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
As Donbas Fighting Rages, Syevyerodonetsk And Lysychansk 'Dead Cities,' Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian forces are still holding out in Syevyerodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said, despite being outnumbered and outgunned by Russian forces.
"There are more of them, they are more powerful, but we have every chance to fight on this direction," Zelenskiy said, adding that the intense house-to-house fighting and the Russians' indiscriminate shelling have turned Syevyerodonetsk and its twin city of Lysychansk into "dead cities."
Luhansk region Governor Serihy Hayday said the battle for Syevyerodonetsk is in "full swing." Writing on the messaging app Telegram early on June 7, Hayday said that in Lysychansk Russian fire appeared to have hit a market and a school.
If captured, the two strategic targets that are still in Ukrainian hands would deliver Russian forces the entire eastern Luhansk region.
The Ukrainian armed forces said in a morning update on June 7 that Russia's "main efforts" remained focused on Syevyerodonetsk and nearby Bakhmut, where another counterattack has been launched.
The Russian advances made last month toward Popasna, some 50 kilometers south of Syevyerodonetsk, stalled last week, Britain's Ministry of Defense said on June 7 in its daily intelligence bulletin.
The Bulletin said that Moscow will "almost certainly" need to achieve a breakthrough either in Popasna, or north of Syevyerodonetsk, in the Izyum area if it wants to achieve "success and progress towards its political objective of controlling all of Donetsk Oblast."
Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly address on June 6, said a "threatening situation" had developed in Zaporizhzhya, where Russian troops intend to capture the southeastern region's main city even as they fight for control of Syevyerodonetsk.
"The enemy wants to...occupy the city of Zaporizhzhya," Zelenskiy told a news conference on June 6.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces also said that Russian troops were strengthening in the direction of Zaporizhzhya.
Capture of the city of Zaporizhzhya would allow the Russian military to advance closer to the center of the country.
The Zaporizhzhya region, parts of which have already been taken by Russia, is one of the biggest industrial regions of Ukraine's southeast and is home to Europe's largest nuclear plant.
Zelenskiy also said there might be more than 2,500 prisoners from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol now detained by the Russians in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
Zelensky said the Russian's intentions regarding those prisoners were changing constantly. Moscow-backed separatist officials in Donetsk have spoken of putting some of the Azovstal defenders on trial, where they are accused of having carried out human rights abuses in Ukraine.
The Associated Press, meanwhile, said that dozens of bodies of Ukrainian troops killed during the siege of Azovstal had been returned by the Russian forces to Ukraine.
The recovery of their remains has not been announced by the Ukrainian government, and Russian officials have not commented, but relatives of soldiers killed at the plant discussed the process with the Associated Press.
Mariupol residents have been facing a growing humanitarian crisis, compounded by acute shortages of food and water.
A Ukrainian official said on June 6 that contamination from decomposing corpses and rubbish had sparked a cholera outbreak -- prompting a city-wide quarantine.
"We are seeing the city get closed off," Petro Andryushchenko, who is an adviser to the city's mayor, told the media.
Zelenskiy also said the country is hoping to create secure corridors that would allow its ships to export grain from Black Sea ports blocked by the fighting. Ukraine is in talks with Turkey and Britain about security guaranties for Ukrainian ships carrying grain, he said.
"It is important for us that there is a security corridor...that the fleet of this or that country ensures the shipping of the grain," Zelenskiy said.
Grain exports were a topic of discussion at the UN Security Council in New York, where European Council President Charles Michel blamed the Kremlin for a looming global food crisis.
Michel addressed Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya directly at a council meeting on June 6, saying he saw millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships at the Ukrainian port of Odesa a few weeks ago "because of Russian warships in the Black Sea."
His comments prompted Nebenzya to walk out.
Russia on June 6 imposed sanctions on 61 U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and the heads of leading defense and media companies.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the move was in response to the "ever-expanding U.S. sanctions on Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic businesses."
U.S. authorities charged Russian businessman Roman Abramovich with exporting two planes without a license as required under U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The Justice Department ordered the seizure of the two planes in court filings that said they had been flown into Russian territory earlier this year in violation of U.S. export controls.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, CNN, BBC, and AP
Bosnian Serb Leader Says Secession Plan Delayed By War In Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has forced Bosnian Serb nationalists to delay plans to pull their region out of Bosnia-Herzegovina's national institutions, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said.
Dodik spoke on June 6 during a session of the Bosnian Serb entity's parliament that he called to rally support against Bosnia imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The session discussed "information on the international political and security situation and the place and role of Republika Srpska."
Dodik sparked Bosnia's worst political crisis since the end of its 1990s war and triggered sanctions against him from London and Washington after saying late last year that Republika Srpska would pull out of the Western Balkan state's joint military, top judiciary body, and tax administration.
The Republika Srpska parliament in December voted to start work on a nonbinding motion meant to pave the way for secession. Dodik had said it would be implemented by a deadline that expires this week.
The plan was not scrapped, just postponed for six months to avoid "further complicating Republika Srpska's geopolitical position in complex geopolitical circumstances," said one of the conclusions adopted by the parliament.
"That is why we halted the realization of our conclusions relating to the withdrawal [of Bosnian Serbs from]...state authorities," Dodik said.
Dodik said the Bosnian Serb entity wanted to "maintain neutrality" when it came to Russia and Ukraine and was against sanctions against Russia.
Republika Srpska representatives in Bosnian institutions should vote against the imposition of sanctions against Russia, according to another of the parliament's conclusions at the June 6 session.
Dodik, the Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has repeatedly called for the secession of the Bosnian Serb entity from the rest of Bosnia, which he labeled an "experiment by the international community" and an "impossible, imposed country."
Western government have said the separation of the Serbian entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government would contravene the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian wars.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Announces Retaliatory Sanctions Against U.S. Officials, Business Leaders
Russia has imposed sanctions on 61 U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and the heads of leading defense and media companies, the Russian Foreign Ministry says.
The ministry said the move was in response to the "ever-expanding U.S. sanctions on Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic businesses."
It said the individuals were the heads of leading military-industrial corporations, media platforms, rating agencies, and aircraft and shipbuilding companies, as well as individual U.S. State Department officials "associated with spreading false stories about 'malicious' Russian cyberattacks."
In addition to Yellen, the list includes U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield and Budget Director Shalanda Young.
It also designates James O'Brien, head of the State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination.
Among the business leaders targeted are Edward Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines, and New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeffrey Sprecher.
The sanctions ban those named from entering Russia.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
Father Claims Dissident Son Missing Since May 30 Abducted by Iranian Agents
The family of an Iranian dissident journalist says their son has been missing since the end of last month and is likely to have been abducted by Iranian agents in Turkey, where he had taken refuge.
The Daily Sabah newspaper reported on June 5 that the father of Mohammad Bagher Moradi, an opposition journalist who fled to Turkey nine years ago, believes his son has been abducted by Iranian agents after he went missing on May 30 in Ankara.
According to the newspaper, Moradi left his home in the Turkish capital to buy bread and never returned, while his mobile phone no longer works.
In addition, Moradi's car was found abandoned and his Twitter account has not been active since May 30.
Another Turkish daily, Hurriyet, reported that Moradi's family had filed a criminal complaint over their son's disappearance and told the local prosecutor's office that they suspected he had been abducted.
Hossein Moradi says his son has been wanted by Iranian intelligence for some time.
Turkey, which lies on Iran's western border, is one of the main destinations for Iranians fleeing the country. It has also become a prime hunting ground for dissidents by Iranian intelligence, or those who work for Tehran's security agencies.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
U.S. Charges Russian Oligarch Abramovich With Exporting Planes In Violation Of Sanctions
U.S. authorities have charged Russian businessman Roman Abramovich with exporting two planes without a license as required under U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on June 6 that Abramovich named his Russian children the beneficiaries of the shell entities that own the two aircraft -- a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650 ER executive jet. But Abramovich in fact continued to control them, it said.
The U.S. Justice Department moved to seize the two planes, which the department said had been flown into Russian territory earlier this year in violation of U.S. export controls.
A federal magistrate judge signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of the Boeing jet, which has undergone a lavish customization bringing its estimated value to $350 million, and the Gulfstream, which has an estimated value of $60 million.
An FBI affidavit said the Gulfstream is believed to have been in Moscow since March 15. The Boeing jet is believed to be in Dubai following a round-trip flight on March 4 from Dubai to Moscow, the affidavit said.
A Justice Department official said that the planes were known as "tainted assets."
"We will take active steps to pursue seizure, and we'll keep an eye out to see if they move jurisdictions," said Andrew Adams, director of the Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force.
The charges come as U.S. authorities seek to pressure business leaders close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to convince Moscow to halt the war in Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden promised after Russia invaded Ukraine to pursue the "ill-gotten gains" of Russian oligarchs and elites.
Abramovich has not personally been placed under sanctions by the United States, but he has been by the British government and forced to sell London's Chelsea soccer club.
A consortium led by the part-owner of the professional baseball team in Los Angeles completed its purchase of the English club last week.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Russian Investigative Journalist Soldatov Added To Wanted List
Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov, editor in chief of the website Agentura.ru, which focuses on the activities of Russia's secret services, says he has been added to the country's wanted list.
Soldatov wrote on Facebook on June 6 that he found his name in the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted people, adding that he found out that all his bank accounts in Russia had been frozen.
It is not clear what charges Soldatov may face, as the input in the ministry's registry says only that he "is wanted for violating an article of the Criminal Code."
"The probe was launched on March 17; it is presumably being investigated by the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee. The case number is just several digits different from the numbers of the cases launched against [journalists] Maikl Naki and Ruslan Leviyev," Soldatov wrote.
Last month, a court in Moscow issued arrest warrants for Naki and Leviyev, accusing them of distributing false information about the Russian military as Moscow's war against Ukraine continues.
Naki is a former journalist at Ekho Moskvy, a radio station known to be critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ekho Moskvy halted operations in March after the Prosecutor-General's Office said it was distributing what the authorities called information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Leviyev is the founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team, which investigates armed conflicts in Ukraine and other parts of the world. He is a frequent guest on Naki's YouTube channel.
Media across Russia have been instructed by the government that Moscow's actions in Ukraine cannot be called a "war" or an "invasion," and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation."
Since Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, Soldatov talked to different media, including RFE/RL, as an expert on the reactions of the Russian secret services to President Vladimir Putin's decisions concerning the war in Ukraine.
With reporting by Mediazona
Pensioners Protest Across Iran As Inflation, Sanctions Ravage Economy
Pensioners and retired government employees have staged protests in more than 16 cities across Iran to complain over their financial situation and pensions, which they say aren't enough to live on given the rising cost of living.
The protesters rallied in the capital, Tehran, as well as Karaj, Zanjan, Isfahan, Arak, Kerman, Rasht, Tabriz, Qazvin, and several other cities on June 6, calling for an increase to their pensions as the economy suffers in the face of U.S. sanctions over Iran's nuclear program.
Security forces detained several people and took them to an unknown location in several vans.
According to videos from the scene, demonstrators in Shiraz protested their living conditions by carrying empty tablecloths, while In Tabriz, protesters chanted "Death to Raisi," a reference to President Ebrahim Raisi, and "Death to a deceitful government."
Retirees and pensioners, along with teachers and workers, have repeatedly staged protests in recent years to protest their living conditions and the government's indifference to their demands.
Most of the protests have been met with security crackdowns.
Iran’s economy has been crushed by tough U.S. economic sanctions imposed by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has left at least 2 million Iranians jobless.
Iran's current official inflation rate is now about 45 percent.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Jailed Tajik Activist Gets Another Six Years In Prison On Fraud Charge
DUSHANBE -- A noted Tajik rights defender who was sentenced to nine years in prison in October 2021 on fraud charges that he has rejected has been handed an additional six years in prison.
The Somoni district court in Dushanbe sentenced Izzat Amon on June 6 after it found him guilty of stealing $17,000 from two plaintiffs through a fraud scheme. Amon's relatives have said the case is fabricated.
Amon led the Center for Tajiks in Moscow for many years before his Russian citizenship was taken away and he was forced to return to Dushanbe in March 2021 at the request of Tajik authorities, who accused him of financial fraud.
Amon's supporters and relatives dismissed the charges as politically motivated before he was convicted and sentenced in October.
Activists and rights groups say President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has used various levers of power to suppress rights groups and dissent.
Amon's nonprofit organization in Moscow helped Tajik migrant workers find jobs, obtain work and residency permits, and get legal advice.
Blocked In Russia, TV Dozhd Gets License In Neighboring Latvia
The popular Russian television station Dozhd, which was forced to suspend operations in March amid pressure linked to its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, says it will resume operations from Latvia.
The chief of Latvia's National Council on Electronic Media (NEPLP), Ivar Abolins, said on June 6 that along with granting Dozhd TV a license, his agency also banned 80 Russian television channels from broadcasting in the country.
The decision will come into force on June 9. It was not clear when Dozhd would begin broadcasting from Latvia.
Dozhd's director-general and owner, Natalya Sindeyeva, said in early March that the online TV station had suspended its operations for an uncertain period of time due to "new conditions" inside Russia.
Sindeyeva's announcement came one day after Dozhd's chief editor, Tikhon Dzyadko, said that he and several other Dozhd journalists had left Russia, fearing for their safety.
Dozhd's website was blocked in Russia on March 1 after the Prosecutor-General's Office demanded it.
Russia has further tightened its grip on freedom of information following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 in order to maintain its narrative.
Media regulator Roskomnadzor has warned media outlets across the country that Russia's actions in Ukraine cannot be called a war or an invasion, and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
The media watchdog has also blocked some social networks and websites of RFE/RL's Russian, Kazakh, Turkmen, and Tajik services, as well as Current Time, Voice of America, New Ties, Taiga.Info, DOXA, Deustche Welle, and other independent media outlets as well.
In the first few weeks of the war, several major international broadcasters suspended their operations inside Russia, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, German ARD and ZDF.
The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Bosnian Leaders For 'Undermining' Peace Accords
The United States has imposed sanctions on two leaders of Bosnia-Herzegovina, saying they have threatened the stability of the region by undermining the Dayton peace accords and democratic processes or institutions.
The two officials hit with sanctions on June 6 are Marinko Cavara, the president of the Bosniak-Croat Federation, and Alen Seranic, the minister of health and social welfare of the Bosnian Serb entity, the Republika Srpska, the Treasury Department said in a news release.
"Marinko Cavara and Alen Seranic have each sought to pursue ethno-nationalist and political agendas at the expense of the democratic institutions and citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina," Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the news release.
Cavara has refused to nominate judges to the federation's Constitutional Court, blocking the function of the court's Vital National Interest (VNI) panel, a body intended to address key issues raised by delegates in parliament.
"Through his inaction, Cavara has held hostage the function of the VNI panel to further his and his party's political interests," the news release said.
The Treasury Department said its sanctions against Seranic came after it expanded sanctions earlier this year on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who has led a campaign to strengthen a secessionist bid to withdraw from state-level institutions despite warnings from the West.
It said the sanctions against Seranic were designed to "further address this destabilizing behavior."
Seranic has led the implementation of a law on medicines and medical products that would establish a new medicines agency solely within the Republika Srpska.
"Seranic has publicly admitted that this law mirrors the functions of the state-level medicines agency, except that the agency it creates transfers authority from the state-level agency to a regulatory authority for medicines and medical products within the RS," the Treasury said.
A state-level institution that serves Republika Srpska and Bosnia already exists, and thus "the establishment of this new entity-level agency obstructs or threatens the implementation of the Dayton peace accords," the Treasury said.
The sanctions order freezes any U.S. property and assets held by the two men and bars U.S. persons from dealing with them.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Prosecutors Seek To Strip Anti-War Activist Of Citizenship
The Moscow region's prosecutor's office has started the process to strip an activist who has protested against the war in Ukraine of his Russian citizenship, even though he has lived almost his entire life in Russia and would be stateless if his passport is revoked.
Arshak Makichyan, a 28-year-old musician who is currently traveling in Germany, said in a video statement on Twitter on June 6 that he had lived in Russia for the past 27 years and accused the authorities of punishing him "for not being silent."
He obtained his citizenship in 2004.
Activists from the Pervoye Otdeleniye (First Unit) legal and human rights group said the prosecutors' move has been registered at the Shatura city court near Moscow, with a hearing scheduled for June 9.
"They want to take my only citizenship from me for my activities, for my demands to fight against global warming and my protests against the war [in Ukraine], for not being silent," Makichyan said in his video statement.
"I'm not going to keep quiet. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] is a war criminal and murderer, not the president of Russia. And I am Arshak, a citizen of Russia. I demand his resignation," he added, noting that he had "always considered himself Russian," had a Russian wife, and studied his entire life in the country.
Makichyan was a member of the international Fridays for Future ecological movement founded by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
He has been arrested by Russian police several times at unsanctioned rallies by environmentalists, and once was sentenced to six days in jail for taking part in such a protest.
After Russia launched its war against Ukraine in late February, he began to openly protest against the conflict.
First Unit, an open community of lawyers and human rights activists that helps those with court cases, says it is representing Makichyan.
"Presumably, his political views became a reason why the authorities are trying to deprive Makichyan of Russian citizenship," the group said on Twitter.
"The stated reason is that when obtaining citizenship in 2004, he allegedly provided false information to government agencies. We looked into the documents and are sure that this claim is unfounded and far-fetched," it added.
Kosovo Veterans, Police Clash At Parliament Amid Protest Over Pensions
Hundreds of war veterans have clashed with police in Pristina after they tried to break through barriers to enter Kosovo's National Assembly to demand an increase in pensions.
Police in riot gear shot tear gas to try to disperse the crowd on June 6 as lawmakers debated a proposal to hike the minimum monthly payment to 250 euros ($268) from the current 170 euros.
Police said two police officers and a civilian were injured in the clashes.
Faton Klinaku, the acting leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans' Organization, said the protest was necessary because lawmakers were trying to exclude the veterans from an increase laid out in minimum-wage legislation being considered.
A vote on the law failed to take place because there wasn't a quorum in the legislature.
Four Belarusian Journalists Go On Trial As Lukashenka's Crackdown Continues
MINSK -- Four journalists from the banned BelaPAN news agency have gone on trial in Minsk as the Belarusian government continues to crack down on independent media following mass protests sparked by a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The trial in Minsk of BelaPAN's former director, Dzmitry Navazhylau; his former deputy, Andrey Alyaksandrau; Editor In Chief Iryna Leushyna; and reporter Iryna Zlobina began behind closed doors on June 6.
Navazhylau is charged with tax evasion and the creation of an extremist group. Alyaksandrau faces the same charges and is also accused of high treason and the organization of illegal rallies.
Zlobina is charged with high treason and the organization of illegal rallies, while Leushyna is accused of creating an extremist group.
All four have rejected the charges. The case against them was launched last year after police searched BelaPAN's headquarters.
In late 2020, several BelaPAN journalists fled the country following another wave of searches by police of homes of independent journalists.
Lukashenka, 67 and in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since the election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have been forced to flee the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
U.S. Ambassador To Moscow Sees Little Chance Of Improved Russia-U.S. Ties 'Anytime Soon'
U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan says Washington and Moscow are unlikely to see their relationship become more productive "anytime soon."
Relations between the two nations have worsened to near post-Cold War lows since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, for which the United States and European Union have slapped Russia with several rounds of crippling sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the invasion a turning point in Russian history, a revolt against the hegemony of the United States, which Putin says has humiliated Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
"I hesitate to make a prediction that Russia and the U.S. are never going to have a more productive relationship. What I can’t say is how long it is going to take. In the current atmosphere, it is not happening...not in my lifetime," Sullivan told the the TASS news agency in an interview on June 6, adding that "for the United States, President [Joe] Biden has made our position very clear: no business as usual with Russia."
"One of our standard talking points from both sides, from the Russian side too, was that we have reached a low-point in U.S.-Russia relations in the post-Cold War era," he emphasized.
Sullivan returned to Moscow in June 2021 after being recalled two months earlier when the United States and Russia announced tit-for-tat sanctions and diplomatic expulsions.
Sullivan said that despite the crisis in relations, Russia should not close the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as channels must remain open to ensure dialogue continues.
"We must preserve the ability to speak to each other," Sullivan stressed, adding that closing the embassies of the world’s two biggest nuclear nations "will be a mistake."
Based reporting by TASS
Lavrov Cancels Serbia Trip After Balkan Neighbors Refuse Clearance For Plane
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been forced to cancel a trip to Serbia after some of its Balkan neighbors refused to open their airspace to the minister's plane over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"The unthinkable has happened," Lavrov, who has been placed under sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada, told an online news conference in Moscow on June 6 after the flight was canceled.
"This was a deprivation of a sovereign state of the right to carry out foreign policy," he added.
Russian officials have not named the specific countries that closed their airspace to Lavrov, but the Interfax news agency quoted a senior Foreign Ministry official as saying Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro -- all members of the NATO security alliance -- were the countries involved.
It was the second time Lavrov's travel schedule has been disrupted because of countries closing off airspace to him.
In late February, just days after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine, he was forced to cancel a trip to Geneva after Brussels closed EU airspace to him. North Macedonia and Montenegro both aspire to join the bloc.
Lavrov was expected to hold meetings with several high-ranking Serbian officials, including President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbian Patriarch Porfirije.
One of the main topics on the agenda was Russia energy supplies to Serbia. The two nations recently signed a three-year agreement on natural gas supplies. Moscow has cut supplies to some European countries who have refused to use a mechanism set up in Russia to pay for energy in rubles.
Even though Belgrade has condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, launched on February 24, it has not joined the EU and many Western allies in slapping sanctions on Russia and most of its leadership.
Moscow and Belgrade have long been close allies and Belgrade recently signed a new three-year contract to receive Russian natural gas.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Death Toll In Iranian Building Collapse Rises To 41
The death toll in the collapse of a high-rise building in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan has risen to 41, Iranian officials stated on June 6.
Ehsun Abbaspour, the governor of the city of Abadan, cited the new figure in an interview with the state news agency IRNA on June 6.
"Efforts are continuing to find other possible bodies under the rubble by the emergency crews present at the site," Abbaspour said.
Iranian officials have not said how many people are still considered missing in the accident.
Thirty-seven people were injured when the 10-story residential and commercial building collapsed.
Authorities have blamed the collapse of the building on local corruption and lax safety and say 13 people, including mayors and other officials, have so far been arrested for construction violations.
Protesters have been gathering at the scene of the disaster, denouncing officials and calling for accountability. The authorities have reportedly restricted Internet access in the area to prevent locals from sharing videos or communicating with one another.
President Ebrahim Raisi made a surprise visit to the city on June 3, offering his condolences to relatives of victims. Raisi vowed that the government would “deal with the offenders” and “monitor construction more closely” in the future.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mentioned the incident in a speech on June 4, saying “those responsible must be brought to justice.”
Based on reporting by IRNA
Kazakhs Vote For Constitutional Changes Ending Nazarbaev's Grip On Country
Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission says voters in a weekend referendum were overwhelmingly in favor of proposed constitutional amendments aimed at decentralizing decision-making and stripping former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his "national leader" status.
The referendum on some 56 proposed changes to the constitution came after the country was rocked by deadly unrest in January that ended Nazarbaev's longtime grip on power.
"The referendum can be considered validated," Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov said on June 6, citing preliminary results that 77.18 percent voted in favor of the amendments. He said turnout was 68.06 percent.
In order to be adopted, more than 50 percent of voters in at least 12 of the country’s 17 regions must cast ballots in favor of the amendments.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said the referendum will shift the country from a “super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament.”
Nazarbaev handpicked Toqaev to be his successor after he resigned in 2019. The referendum was seen as an attempt by Toqaev, 69, to formalize Nazarbaev's "retirement" and ensure his departure from the political scene.
Nazarbaev, 81, voted in the capital, Nur-Sultan. He was seen in a short video dropping his ballot into the ballot box and leaving the polling station with a wave of his hand, but with no comment to reporters.
Government opponents had called on Toqaev to postpone the referendum, saying people had not been given enough time to study the proposals. Others said the voting should be canceled altogether.
Police in Almaty detained Kazakh activist Darkhan Sharipov, who protested against the referendum, which he said would only achieve "partial reforms, not political ones."
In some cities and districts in the Qaraghandy region, where an RFE/RL reporter visited polling stations and talked with people in the streets, not all residents understood exactly what they were voting for and what specifically would change in the Constitution.
In Prishakhtinsk, an area of Qaraghandy, some voters asked members of the commission to acquaint them with the amendments. Ksenia Sinitsyna, secretary of polling station 120, told RFE/RL that voters are provided with information, including in printed form, and their questions are answered.
Some voters took the printouts home to study them before returning to vote, Sinitsyna said.
The changes would bar the country’s president from being a member of a political party while holding office. Perhaps even more importantly, relatives of the president would not be allowed to hold any key positions in the public sector.
That measure is seen as an attempt to prevent the depth of nepotism that occurred under Nazarbaev.
The number of Senate members appointed by the president would be reduced from the current 15 to 10.
But the president would maintain the right to appoint the prime minister, the cabinet, the prosecutor-general, the security chief, the heads of the national bank, and the election commission, and other key posts.
The chief executive would also retain the power to appoint provincial governors and the mayors of cities, including the capital, despite widespread calls from public activists for governors and mayors to be elected by voters.
The right to appoint powerful regional governors is seen as an important political tool for the president as governors can be used to swing an election by controlling the voting process in the authoritarian country where international observers say free and fair elections are not held.
The one who stands to lose the most if the referendum is approved is Nazarbaev, who led Kazakhstan from 1990 until 2019 and enjoyed significant political sway as ex-president until the bloody nationwide unrest in January that left at least 238 people dead.
The revised constitution removes all references to Nazarbaev as "elbasy" (leader of the nation), which would cement his fall from grace that began with demands by anti-government protesters to end his family's grip on the country’s politics and riches.
The changes remove the lifelong immunity for Nazarbaev and his close relatives from prosecution that was guaranteed by the Law on the First President of Kazakhstan. However, they will still enjoy that privilege under the general law on ex-presidents.
The constitutional overhaul would reduce the number or lawmakers in the Mazhilis, or lower house of parliament, to 98 from the current 107 members.
The Senate would also lose its power to make new laws but would vote on bills passed by the Mazhilis and as well as vote to confirm nominations for prosecutor-general, security chief, and other key positions submitted by the president.
Many analysts have seen the referendum as a bid by Toqaev to prepare for the country’s next presidential election, scheduled for 2024.
A CIS observer mission -- comprising 144 representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan -- said the vote was held "in accordance with the law."
Some independent observers, however, reported irregularities, according to RFE/RL. In the western region, an observer reported that ballots were in the ballot box before the start of voting, and RFE/RL reporters were barred from reporting from some polling stations.
Kazakhstan has been rated "not free" by the U.S.-based Freedom House NGO, which has said its "parliamentary and presidential elections are neither free nor fair, and major parties exhibit continued loyalty to the government."
Zelenskiy Says Russia Wants To Capture Zaporizhzhya Even As Fighting In Donbas Rages
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says a "threatening situation" has developed in Zaporizhzhya, where Russian troops intend to capture the region's main city even while they fight for control of the eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk.
"The enemy wants to...occupy the city of Zaporizhzhya," Zelenskiy told a news conference on June 6.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces also said that Russian troops are strengthening in the direction of Zaporizhzhya. Capture of the southeastern city would allow the Russian military to advance closer to the center of the country.
The Zaporizhzhya region, parts of which have already been taken by Russia, is one of the biggest industrial regions of Ukraine's southeast.
Zelenskiy, who on June 5 visited Lysychansk and Soledar, two cities close to some of the most intense fighting, also spoke about fighting in the Donbas. He said that in the Luhansk region the Ukrainian resistance continues in Syevyerodonetsk, one of the two key cities in the region still not in Russian hands.
"There are more of them, they are more powerful, but we have every chance to fight on this direction," Zelenskiy said.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian Army "step by step de-occupies our lands" from Russian invaders, Zelenskiy said.
He also said the country was hoping to create secure corridors that would allow its ships to export grain from Black Sea ports blocked by the fighting. Ukraine is in talks with Turkey and Britain about security guaranties for Ukrainian ships carrying grain, he said.
"It is important for us that there is a security corridor...that the fleet of this or that country ensures the shipping of the grain," Zelenskiy said.
Grain exports were a topic of discussion at the UN Security Council in New York, where European Council President Charles Michel blamed the Kremlin for a looming global food crisis.
Michel addressed Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya directly at a council meeting on June 6, saying he saw millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships at the Ukrainian port of Odesa a few weeks ago “because of Russian warships in the Black Sea.”
His comments prompted Nebenzya to walk out.
Thousands have been caught in the crossfire in Syevyerodonetsk as Governor Serhiy Hayday says Russian forces have turned to "scorched-earth tactics.”
Hayday said Russian shelling on June 6 was also targeting Syevyerodonetsk's twin city of Lysychansk. He said Russia had devoted a "simply incredible" number of troops and equipment to bombarding the main access road to Lysychansk and Syevyerodonetsk, which runs between Bakhmut and Lysychansk.
Separately, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence said fighting around Syevyerodonetsk now represented the "hottest" area of conflict in Ukraine.
General Kyrylo Budanov said Ukrainian forces were making progress against the Russians in the important eastern railway hub despite "a tenfold advantage of the enemy in artillery."
It was not possible to independently verify the claim.
Oleksandr Stryuk, mayor of Syevyerodonetsk, said the situation was "changing from hour to hour" and it was unclear which side had the upper hand.
Russian troops also are targeting Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, and have resumed their offensive near Svyatyhorsk, some 20 kilometers north of Slovyansk, suffering losses, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said.
Thousands of people have fled Slovyansk, a city with a prewar population of around 100,000, but some 30,000 are still inside.
British intelligence suggested on June 6 that the Russian troops' push toward Slovyansk is part of their attempted encirclement of Ukrainian forces.
In a move coordinated with the United States, Britain said it would supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 kilometers away, providing the more precise, long-range firepower needed to strike Russian artillery batteries.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the M270 multiple-launch rocket system will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. No number was cited, but according to sources quoted by the BBC there will initially be three systems.
The United States announced last week it was also supplying a HIMARS rocket system that can fire rockets precisely to a distance of up to 80 kilometers.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he would provide the HIMARS system to Ukraine after being assured it would not be used to strike targets inside Russia.
The Ukrainians had requested the longer-range systems that can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away in order to be able to strike in the rear of Russian forces, but Washington was reluctant to provide them.
The British M270 multiple launch rocket system can fire 12 surface-to-surface missiles within a minute and can strike targets within 80 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy. However, the technical description of the M270 says that, depending on munitions used, it can reach targets as far away as 300 kilometers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on June 5 that Moscow would strike new targets if Washington supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine.
Putin told Rossia-1 TV channel that if U.S. multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were supplied to Ukraine, "we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our own weapons, of which we have enough, in order to strike at those facilities we are not targeting yet."
Delivering new arms to Kyiv would only "drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible," Putin said.
Explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on June 5, Ukrainian officials said.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 6 that the Russian Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles had struck rail infrastructure in Kyiv, and were "likely in an attempt disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to frontline Ukrainian units."
Ukraine's military said late on June 5 that a senior Kremlin-backed separatist commander had been killed in battle.
The news was first broken by Russian state media journalist Aleksandr Sladkov on June 5, who did not say precisely when and where Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed.
The Strategic Communications Administration of Ukrainian military said late on June 5 that Kutuzov had been "officially denazified and demilitarized" -- a mocking reference to Putin's declared goal of "de-Nazifying and demilitarizing" Ukraine -- while leading an attack on a village near the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region.
Several Russian generals have been killed since the February 24 start of the invasion, though Moscow has only officially confirmed the death of four. Ukraine at one point claimed that as many as seven had been killed in the conflict, only for two of them to later turn up alive.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, CNN, AFP, and AP
Loss To Wales Denies Ukraine's Dream Of Competing In 2022 World Cup
Wales spoiled Ukraine's hopes of playing in the World Cup later this year by defeating the Ukrainian side 1-0 in a qualifying match in Cardiff.
Despite dominating the match while carrying the hopes a country devastated by a war launched more than three months ago by Russia, Ukraine lost its chance to take the dream to the World Cup by the slimmest of margins.
"I think we did everything we could, but I really want the people in Ukraine to remember our team, our efforts," said coach Oleksandr Petrakov said. "I want to say sorry we didn't score, but this is sport."
The single goal that decided the contest came in the 34th minute when Ukrainian captain Andriy Yarmolenko tried to head a free kick by Gareth Bale to safety and succeeded only in deflecting the ball past Ukrainian goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan for an own-goal.
Asked what he had said to Yarmolenko after the match, Petrakov said he had simply thanked him and all the players.
"I can only say thank you for everything he did for the team," he said. "I do not have any criticism to any of the players in the team."
The goalkeeping performance from Wayne Hennessey, who made nine saves, sealed the win for Wales.
"We gave everything today, we left everything on the pitch," said Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko. "The keeper from Wales did an unbelievable job. He's definitely man of the match with his incredible saves."
Ukraine had dreamed of qualifying for the World Cup and lifting the spirits of the country despite half the team having not played competitive club football since the Russian invasion began.
There were many gestures in Cardiff City Stadium acknowledging Ukraine's struggle before and after the match. The Ukrainian national anthem was applauded by all sides before the game, which about 2,000 supporters of Ukraine attended, and the Welsh players saluted the Ukrainian fans before taking their lap of honor.
Wales, whose only previous World Cup appearance was in 1958, will join England, Iran, and the United States in Group B when the World Cup begins in November in Qatar.
FIFA, the world governing body for international soccer, has barred Russia from playing in the tournament.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
