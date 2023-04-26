News
Fire Kills One In Russia's Sverdlovsk Region
A large fire broke out in Sosva, a village in Russia's Sverdlovsk region, killing one person and destroying 90 buildings, the Emergency Situations Ministry reported on April 26. It did not say what caused the fire, but reports indicated it may have started at a local sawmill and then rapidly spread due to high winds. A state of emergency was declared in the area and investigators opened criminal cases for negligence and causing death by negligence. The site of the fire is located some 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Three Russian Aircraft Intercepted Over Baltic Sea, Germany Says
Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Germany's Luftwaffe said on April 26. Germany and Britain sent Eurofighter jets to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, the German Luftwaffe tweeted, posting images of the Russian aircraft midflight. Russian military aircraft regularly fly from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad and back, meaning that such encounters are fairly routine in the region. Germany handed over responsibility for NATO's Baltic air-policing mission to Britain earlier this month. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia do not have air forces. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Acclaimed Iranian Director Panahi Allowed To Travel Abroad After 14 Years, Wife Says
Award-winning Iranian director Jafar Panahi's travel ban has been lifted after 14 years, his wife, Tahereh Saeedi, said on Instagram on April 25, adding that she and her husband were going to travel abroad "for a few days." Panahi, 62, was temporarily released from prison last month after going on a hunger strike to protest "the illegal and inhumane behavior" of Iran's judiciary. He was arrested in July amid a crackdown on dissent in response to protests over living conditions. Panahi won several international awards for films critiquing modern Iran, including the top 2015 Berlin prize for Taxi.
FBI Working With U.S. Companies To Collect War Crime Evidence In Ukraine
Ukraine is working with the FBI and U.S. companies to collect evidence of war crimes by Russians, such as geolocation and cell-phone information, senior officials said on April 25. Ukrainian authorities are collecting digital information from battlefields and Ukrainian towns ravaged by the war since Russia invaded the country in February 2022, said Alex Kobzanets, a FBI special agent who previously worked as a legal attache for the agency in Ukraine. "Collection of that data, analysis of that data, working through that data is something the FBI has experience working through," Kobzanets told a cybersecurity conference in San Francisco. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Throwing Increasingly More Resources Into Assault Of Bakhmut, Ukraine Says
Moscow has been stepping up its offensive actions over the past day on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the east, where Ukrainian defenders are facing increasing pressure from Russian shelling, air strikes, and infantry assaults, Kyiv said on April 26.
"Russia is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where Ukrainian forces repelled 39 Russian attacks over the last 24 hours," the General Staff said in its daily report.
"Fierce battles continue in Bakhmut and Maryinka," the military said.
Russian troops launched three missile strikes, 13 air strikes, and 49 rocket salvoes at Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure, it added.
Repeated Russian assaults have also been repelled in the village of Klishchiyivka, some 10 kilometers south of Bakhmut, the Donetsk region city that has been the epicenter of a monthslong, grinding battle.
In the southern Zaporizhzhya region, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located, an air-raid alert was declared overnight.
RFE/RL correspondents reported numerous explosions that were likely caused by attacking Iranian-made Shahed drones.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of Zaporizhzhya military administration, urged inhabitants to take cover but did not elaborate on the nature of the blasts. "Stay in safe places until the air alert is over," he said.
Russian forces, who control the local nuclear power plant, regularly shell the parts of Zaporizhzhya region still under Ukrainian control.
On April 25, a Russian missile strike on a museum in the eastern city of Kupyansk killed at least two people and injured 10, an attack that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "barbaric."
Oleh Synyehubov, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration, told RFE/RL that the April 25 strike on the Kupyansk city center involved S-300 type missiles, one of which hit the Museum of Local History.
"The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely. Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, adding, "We must and will respond!"
Separately, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Moscow began using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks in the war, firing on Ukrainian positions but not yet participating "in direct assault."
The tank has an unmanned turret that a crew controls remotely from "an isolated armored capsule located in the front of the hull," the report said.
But, according to British military intelligence, Russian forces have complained about the poor condition of the first of the tanks to arrive.
"Eleven years in development, the program has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems," the British intelligence report said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Putin Signs Decree Taking Over Russian Assets Of Two Foreign Firms
President Vladimir Putin on April 25 signed a decree establishing temporary control of the Russian assets of two foreign energy firms, making clear Moscow could take similar action against other companies if need be. The decree -- outlining possible retaliation if Russian assets abroad are seized -- made clear Moscow had already taken action against German Uniper SE's Russian division and the assets of Finland's Fortum Oyj. The decree said Russia needed to take urgent measures to respond to unspecified actions from the United States and others it said were "unfriendly and contrary to international law." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Mastermind Of Suicide Bombing At Kabul Airport In 2021 Killed
A ground assault by the Taliban has killed the Islamic State (IS) militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said on April 25. Initially, neither Washington -- nor apparently the Taliban -- were aware that the mastermind was dead. He was killed during a series of battles early this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and an IS affiliate, according to several officials. But in recent days, U.S. intelligence confirmed "with high confidence" that the man had been killed, a senior official said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Dealing With Russian Oligarch Under Sanctions
A New York lawyer pleaded guilty on April 25 to making $3.8 million in payments to maintain properties that were beneficially owned by Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian billionaire oligarch under U.S. sanctions, court records showed. Robert Wise admitted to receiving wire payments from a shell company controlled by a Vekselberg associate, and then using the funds to pay taxes, insurance, and other fees on various properties, including two apartments on Manhattan's Park Avenue and an estate in the Hamptons on New York's Long Island. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's Lavrov Says Black Sea Grain Deal Situation Is Deadlocked
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on April 25 that the situation related to the Black Sea grain deal had reached a deadlock, adding that there were still obstacles blocking Russian exports. The pact was renewed for 60 days last month, but Moscow has signaled that it may well not agree to extend it further unless the West removes obstacles to the exports of Russian grain and fertilizer. Lavrov told a news conference at the UN that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sent a letter to President Vladimir Putin regarding the deal and that there would be a reaction in due course. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
European Lawmakers Call For Olympics Ban On Russia, Belarus
European lawmakers have urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games rather than keep seeking ways to let them compete as neutrals in international sport. On April 25, the 46-nation Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) held a two-hour session of its panel for sports issues in Strasbourg, France. It was to help draft a future report on the question of barring the two countries’ athletes and officials from the Olympic movement because of the military invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Law Allowing Border Guards To Stop Illegal Migrants And Send Them Back To Belarus
The Lithuanian parliament has approved legislation legalizing the practice of turning back migrants who cross its border illegally from Belarus. The law, which still must be signed by President Gitanas Nauseda, is set to go into effect on May 3. It allows border guards to stop illegal migrants in a border strip of up to 5 kilometers from the frontier and send them back to Belarus, effectively legalizing a policy already in place. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
South Africa Says Not Leaving ICC, Despite Putin Invite To BRICS Summit
There are no plans for South Africa to quit the International Criminal Court (ICC) as earlier suggested by President Cyril Ramaphosa, his office said April 25, citing a communication "error" from the ruling ANC party. "The presidency wishes to clarify that South Africa remains a signatory to the Rome Statute....This clarification follows an error in a comment made during a media briefing held by the governing African National Congress (ANC)," Ramaphosa's office said in a late night statement. The ICC issued an arrest warrant on March 17 against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. The international arrest warrant against Putin was issued after he had already received his invite from South Africa to the BRICS summit for emerging economies in August, and it would oblige Pretoria to hand him over to the ICC in The Hague. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Investigative Report Says Putin Made Decision To Invade Ukraine In March 2021
An investigative report by the Vyorstka online newspaper says Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to invade Ukraine in early March 2021.
According to the report, which is based on interviews with sources close to the Russian leadership, Putin made the decision to invade Ukraine after Ukrainian authorities confiscated assets and media outlets controlled by Russia-friendly Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in February 2021.
The preparations for the invasion, launched in late February 2022, took a year with Putin’s close associate, billionaire Yury Kovalchuk, the main supporter of the idea, the report quotes the sources as saying.
According to Vyorstka, Kovalchuk persuaded Putin that it was the right time to launch the invasion as the European Union was facing internal problems and disagreements on a number of issues.
A source told Vyorstka that initially Putin planned to openly threaten Ukraine with aggression in his controversial article On The Historical Unity Of Russians And Ukrainians, which was published in July 2021. However, the threat was taken out of the text at the last moment.
The report quoted a source as saying that a top Russian official said during private conversations on the sidelines of an economic gathering at the Valdai Discussion Club in October 2021 that Russia planned forcibly change the government in Ukraine.
Another source said that, in December 2021, Russia's top officials discussed how Ukraine will be shared between major Russian corporations.
The report quotes a person whom Vyorstka called "Putin’s old friend" as saying that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu supported Putin's plan as he was sure that the military operation would be quick, in a manner similar to the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.
A source in Putin’s administration told Vyorstka that Putin planned to take over Ukraine quickly and did not expect it to last long. That, however, has been proven wrong with Ukraine putting up staunch resistance with the backing of NATO and many of its Western allies.
A former Kremlin official told the website that almost everyone in Russia's political and military elite is against the war in Ukraine.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to the United Nations, as of mid-April at least 8,500 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and more than 14,000 civilians wounded as a result of the war.
Accurate numbers of military casualties are not available, but most analysts say both sides have lost thousands of soldiers in the fighting.
Iranian Actresses Face Charges After Appearing At Events Without Hijabs
Two prominent Iranian actresses, Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram, are facing legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab.
According to the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Tehran Police Public Relations Center cited "unveiling in public and publishing images on social media" as the reason for filing the case against the actresses.
Riahi, alongside actresses Golab Adineh and Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, appeared without a mandatory hijab, or head scarf, at a public funeral ceremony on April 18. It was not clear whether the other actresses also face charges.
Bahram, another well-known actress, has made several public appearances without a mandatory hijab, including at a screening of the last episode of the Iranian television series The Lion Skin at Tehran’s Lotus Cinema on April 19.
Following the event, the director of the Lotus cinema was dismissed and the cinema was closed for two days.
The Judiciary Media Center has previously reported cases against the two being sent to a specialized court, which deals with crimes "against chastity" and says it takes a "serious" stance on "social and moral corruption."
Riahi, a veteran actress, made headlines when she removed her mandatory hijab in solidarity with nationwide protests against the Iranian government after the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law.
Although Riahi initially managed to evade the authorities, she was arrested by security forces on November 29 and accused of "gathering and colluding to act against national security and propaganda activities against the system."
She was released on bail on December 8. Her trial took place in January amid a news blackout. According to Soraya Riahi-Rad, a writer and poet, the actress had to leave the court in an ambulance because her state of health had deteriorated "under the most severe threats and pressure."
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and have threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Pourazari.
Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Since the Amini's death last year, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered to be one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Many women have burned their hijabs in public as a show of defiance.
In response to the unrest, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences to protesters, including the death penalty.
The authorities have also intensified efforts to enforce the hijab as more women flout the law by expanding punishments to businesses and workers who fail to enforce the law on their patrons.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Georgian PM Presses Country’s EU, NATO Aspirations During Brussels Visit
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili met in Brussels with European Union and NATO leaders to press the Caucasus nation’s bid to join those international organizations.
Following a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, the Georgian leader said on Twitter on April 25 that his country is committed to a policy of “strengthening our relations” with the EU and “finalizing 12 recommendations” set by the bloc before its membership bid can move forward.
"Together [Georgia and the EU] will promote peace, democracy, and economic growth in the region,” he wrote, adding that Georgia "deserves" candidate status.
The European Commission has said that the 12 specific conditions Tbilisi must fulfill include ending political polarization, progress on media freedom, judicial and electoral reforms, and "de-oligarchization."
Some Georgian leaders last year expressed dismay when the EU granted Ukraine and Moldova the status of EU candidates while holding off on granting the same to Georgia.
Gharibashvili also met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who called Georgia “one of NATO’s closest partners,” adding that the Western allies “fully support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“I welcome Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. And you can count on NATO’s continued political and practical support,” Stoltenberg said, according to a text released by NATO.
“In turn, I count on Georgia to redouble efforts on domestic reforms, and uphold democratic standards.”
“We continue to call on Russia to reverse the recognition of Georgian territories as independent states,” Stoltenberg said.
Georgia’s aspirations to forge closer ties with the West have long angered Moscow. Tensions culminated in Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008 after which Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries and stationed thousands of its soldiers in those areas.
Opinion polls show that at least 80 percent of the Georgian population favor plans to join the EU, as well as NATO, amid the perceived threats from Russia.
Tehran University Students Clash With Security Forces Over Hijab Punishment
Tehran University security forces and students clashed on April 25 over the mandatory hijab law as tensions on campuses around the country continue to rise over the issue.
Student unions in Iran said trouble at Tehran University began when security forces confiscated a student's ID card due to a violation of the rule stipulating a mandatory hijab or head scarf.
The situation escalated when protests subsequently erupted and two students were severely beaten by the security forces. The two students were detained in a security room for an hour, where they were reportedly threatened.
In response to the clashes, a group of Tehran University students gathered in front of the security building to protest and chant slogans against the mandatory-hijab policy and the use of force by security officers.
Several students, acting as witnesses to the violent confrontation, entered the security room on behalf of other students to file a complaint against the security forces. The students, however, were also threatened by the university president and security officials.
During the gathering in front of the security building, students collected and wrote a letter to complain about the security forces. The student union's report states that Tehran University students emphasized that the complaint was only a part of their pursuit of justice for the brutal behavior of the security forces and that they would stand up to the repression.
Meanwhile, across town, at least 20 students at Tehran's Allameh University were issued suspensions and disqualifications from studying amid similar unrest.
Abdollah Mo'tamedi, the president of the school, said on April 25 that disciplinary cases had been formed only for students who had "specific conditions." He did not elaborate.
The suspensions coincide with ongoing "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests triggered by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was being held in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" at the rallies as well as "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
According to a rights group called the "Committee Monitoring the Situation of Detainees," the Islamic republic's security apparatus has so far "temporarily detained" at least 720 students since the beginning of the protests.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, while dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Prosecutor Seeks Eight Years In Prison For Wife Of Jailed Nazarbaev's Nephew
ASTANA -- A prosecutor in Kazakhstan asked a court in Astana on April 25 to convict and sentence the wife of a jailed nephew of the Central Asian nation's former strongman President Nursultan Nazarbaev to eight years in prison on charges of corruption, organizing a felony, and abduction over the alleged illegal appropriation of shares and assets of a number of enterprises.
Gulmira Satybaldy was arrested along with her husband Qairat Satybaldy in March last year and tried separately. The probes launched against the couple are part of a series of investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
Qairat Satybaldy was sentenced to six years in prison in September after a court in the Kazakh capital found him guilty of fraud and embezzlement.
Also on April 25, a court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, sentenced the former chief of city's branch of the National Committee(KNB), Nurlan Mazhilov, to six years in prison on a charge of abuse of power during unprecedented anti-government protests that turned into deadly mass disorders in January last year.
A day earlier, a court in Astana handed former KNB chief Karim Masimov an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and of power.
Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison, respectively, at the same trial.
After the mass protests in early January 2022, the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, whom Nazarbaev hand-picked as his successor after stepping down in 2019, started distancing himself from the former leader after the January unrest, which was fueled by the Kazakhs’ pent up frustration with cronyism and corruption.
Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of the sweeping powers he had retained as the head of the Security Council after resigning.
Just days after the protests, two of Nazarbaev’s sons-in-law were pushed out of top jobs at two major oil and gas companies.
Another son-in-law, Timur Kulibaev, resigned as chairman of the country’s main business lobby group, while in late February, Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha, was apparently forced to give up her parliamentary seat.
Polish Airline Says It Didn't Allow A Russian Tennis Player To Board One Of Its Flights
A Russian tennis player was not allowed board a flight operated by Polish flag carrier LOT, the airline confirmed on April 25. Vitalia Diatchenko said she was refused boarding on a LOT flight in Cairo, with German airline Lufthansa also refusing to sell her a ticket. "I slept at the airport. I was treated like a third-class citizen (because of my nationality)," Diatchenko wrote. She had been attempting to travel to a tournament in Corsica via Warsaw and Nice. LOT confirmed it had not allowed her to board, citing updated restrictions introduced by Poland's Interior Ministry following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Wimbledon To House Ukraine's Players, Fund Relief Efforts After Allowing Russians, Belarusians To Compete
The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian tennis players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate one British pound (about $1.25) from each ticket sold at Wimbledon to relief efforts in Ukraine, which could amount to more 500,000 pounds ($620,000). The All England club made the announcement after deciding to allow players from Russia and Belarus back into the tournament despite the ongoing Ukraine war. Club chairman Ian Hewitt said on April 25 that letting Russians and Belarusians compete after banning them a year ago was “probably the most difficult decision during my chairmanship.” To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By AFP
Ukraine Says It Evacuated 138 People From Sudan To Egypt
Ukraine said on April 25 that it had evacuated 138 people, including 87 of its own citizens, to Egypt from Sudan, where a cease-fire has come into force after deadly fighting. This included 35 women and 12 children, according to Ukrainian authorities who organized the operation. Citizens from Georgia and Peru were also among those rescued. A U.S.-brokered 72-hour cease-fire between Sudan's warring generals officially came into effect on April 25 after fighting killed hundreds, wounded thousands, and sparked a mass exodus of foreigners.
Russia Revives Fried Chicken Chain Rostic's After KFC Owner Leaves
Some former KFC restaurants in Russia began reopening as Rostic's on April 25, as the new owners revive a brand born soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Last week, KFC's U.S. parent company, Yum! Brands, finalized its exit from Russia, transferring master franchise rights to Smart Service, a local franchisee led by Konstantin Kotov and Andrei Oskolkov. The deal included all its Russian KFC restaurants, its operating system, and the trademark for the Rostic's brand, which was KFC's vehicle for expansion in Russia. Yum! Brands announced plans to exit Russia last year after Moscow invaded Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
International Envoy Urges Bosnian Politicians To Find Negotiated Solution To Property Dispute
The high representative of the international community in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, has again urged local politicians to resolve a dispute regarding state property in the face of continuing claims by ethnic Serbs that such property belongs to the country's two entities and not to the Bosnian state.
Republika Srpska, the ethnic-Serb entity, which along with the Bosniak-Croat Federation makes up the Bosnian state, has tried multiple times to implement a property law that would allow it to transfer state property under its jurisdiction despite this being deemed unconstitutional.
The 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian civil war established an administrative system under which Bosnia remains partitioned between Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation connected by a weak central government.
Republika Srpska says the property law it has come up with aims to ensure that assets located on its territory including local governments, public companies, public institutions, and other departments belong to the Serbian entity.
But Bosnia’s Constitutional Court has stated that the national parliament must adopt a property law that would be valid across Bosnia and not only in one of the country’s two entities.
Schmidt on April 25 emphasized that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are final, binding, and must be implemented since the constitution of Bosnia-Herzegovina is an integral part of the Dayton peace agreement.
“The [ethnic Serb] claims that the issue of the state property ownership was already settled in [the] Dayton [accords] are not true. This is a fundamental question that still needs to be resolved in this country. Therefore, the conclusion is a simple one: Bosnian politicians, do your work," said Schmidt.
Ethnic Serb politicians on April 24 signed a declaration stating that the Bosnian central state does not own territory but only the external border, Bosnia's Constitutional Court and the country's Prosecutor's Office are unconstitutional and illegal, and that Republika Srpska will take over all competencies "that are not directly determined by the State Constitution."
Schmidt underscored the need for negotiations on a technical and legal level to move toward acceptable and sustainable solutions for the distribution of assets between the central state and its entities.
In response to repeated threats by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik that Republika Srpska would leave Bosnia if the property issue is not resolved in its favor, Schmidt reminded the entities that they do not have the right to secede since they legally exist only on the basis of the constitution forged in the Dayton accords.
"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of [Bosnia-Herzegovina] are unquestionable and I resolutely reject all kinds of irresponsible activities in this regard," said Schmidt, reiterating that no borders or boundaries can be implemented within Bosnia, and that any restriction of freedom of movement is unacceptable.
More Assets Under Name Of Wife Of Pro-Russian Politician Medvedchuk Frozen In Ukraine
KYIV -- A court in Ukraine has frozen more assets belonging to Oksana Marchenko, the wife of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 25 that the assets, estimated to have a value of more than 1 billion hryvnyas (more than $27 million), are related to a 13.7 percent stake Marchenko owns in the Zaporizhzhya Ferroalloy Plant in the city of Zaporizhzhya that is the largest metallurgic facility in Europe.
"The freezing of these assets will prevent their reregistration under other fake names and will allow them to be transferred for our state's needs," the SBU's statement said.
Earlier, Ukrainian courts froze and impounded assets and property in Ukraine held by Marchenko with an estimated value of 6 billion hryvnyas (more than $162 million).
On April 12, Ukraine's Interior Ministry added Marchenko, who is out of Ukraine, to its wanted list, saying she is suspected of financing actions to forcibly disrupt Ukraine's constitutional order, seize power, and change the state borders of Ukraine.
Marchenko's husband, Viktor Medvedchuk, is a longtime Ukrainian political fixture and reportedly a godfather to Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter.
Medvedchuk was one of Ukraine’s wealthiest individuals, with a fortune estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars, including energy assets in Russia.
Ukraine sanctioned Medvedchuk in February 2021, freezing his assets, and took off the air three television stations it said belonged to him for promoting Russian propaganda.
He was arrested in 2021 on charges of treason and terrorism financing and later placed under house arrest on bail.
Shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest but was rearrested in April while trying to flee to Russia.
In June, a court in Ukraine banned the Medvedchuk-led pro-Russia Opposition Platform-For Life political party.
In September, Ukrainian authorities handed the 68-year-old politician over to Russia in a prisoner exchange.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has since stripped Medvedchuk and three other pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians of their Ukrainian citizenship.
Ex-Member Of Russia's Wagner Group Detained After Revealing Alleged Atrocities
Police in the Russian city of Saratov on April 24 detained former Wagner member Azamat Uldarov, who publicly said weeks earlier that the mercenary group's fighters killed civilians, including children, in Ukraine. The Gulagu.net rights group said Uldarov may face brutality or even death as Wagner group personnel were present during Uldarov’s detainment and questioning and beat him in the presence of investigators. In mid-April, Uldarov and another former Wagner member, Aleksei Savichev, told Gulagu.net about atrocities by the group's fighters and enormous personnel losses in the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Russia-Installed Police In Crimea Detain Another Crimean Tatar Activist
Russia-imposed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea have detained Crimean Tatar activist Abdureshit Dzhepparov after searching his home on April 25, the Crimean Solidarity human right groups says. The reasons for the search and detainment remain unclear. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has imposed pressure on Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. Dozens of Crimean Tatars have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms by Russian authorities on extremism charges since then. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
