Russian Teacher 'Forced To Quit Job' For Reading Poems By Authors Persecuted Under Stalin

A fresh round of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine kicks off on February 7, with French President Emmanuel Macron meeting Russia's Vladimir Putin in Moscow and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz heading to the United States for talks with President Joe Biden.

The Kremlin, however, sought to tamp down any high expectations ahead of the Putin-Macron talks, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying no decisive headway was anticipated.

"The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in one meeting," Peskov told reporters, despite calling the talks "very important."

Ahead of his trip to Moscow, Macron on February 6 spoke with Biden by phone. The 40-minute call allowed the two leaders to "share information about contacts made during the weekend" for good coordination ahead of the trip, the French presidency said.

The White House said the two leaders discussed "ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military buildup on Ukraine’s borders."

The West says Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops at the border in what it suspects could be a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia denies it plans to invade but has demanded wide-ranging security guarantees, including that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO.

On February 7, a top Russian diplomat linked nuclear arms controls talks between Moscow and Washington to the fulfilling of the Kremlin's security guarantees.

"Our further dialogue with Americans regarding the strategic stability, to a big extent, will depend on how the issues linked to security guarantees are solved," Vladimir Yermakov, the head of nuclear non-proliferation and controls at Russia's Foreign Ministry told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Germany's Scholz, whose visit to Washington is his first since succeeding Angela Merkel in December, aims to raise Berlin’s profile as a mediator in the Ukraine crisis after the new German leader faced criticism for not agreeing to send weapons to Ukraine.

Before departing for Washington on February 6, Scholz repeated that Germany would not send weapons to Ukraine but said Germany would be prepared to send troops to the Baltic states.

"We are...prepared to do whatever is necessary to strengthen" Germany's presence in NATO operations in the Baltics, Scholz said in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD.

Germany leads a NATO operation in Lithuania and has about 500 soldiers stationed there.

Scholz defended Germany’s refusal to send weapons to Ukraine, telling ARD television: “For many years, the German government has had a clear course that we do not deliver to crisis zones and that we also do not deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine."

Scholz’s government also has drawn criticism for refusing to spell out which sanctions Germany would support against Russia, but the

chancellor has said that Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack.

White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said that while it’s true that Germany has not sent arms, it is the second-largest donor to Ukraine after the United States.

“Different allies are going to take different pieces of this,” Sullivan said, referring to NATO’s 30 members.

Sullivan also said the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline that is expected to bring Russian gas supplies to Germany will be discussed by Biden and Scholz.

Sullivan is certain that operation of the pipeline “will not move forward" if Russia invades, he said. But Scholz would only say "nothing is ruled out" when asked about the pipeline in his interview with ARD.

Construction of the pipeline is complete, but gas is not yet flowing because German regulators have not given the green light.

After Scholz’s trip to Washington, he is scheduled to meet the leaders of the Baltic states in Berlin later this week and will travel to Ukraine and Russia later this month.

Also on February 7, the German, Czech, Slovak, and Austrian foreign ministers were expected in Ukraine.

Kyiv has played down the U.S. warnings that Moscow had stepped up preparations for a major incursion into Ukraine, with an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insisting that the chance of resolving the crisis through diplomacy remained greater than that of an attack.

Sullivan has warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days or weeks but also said that Moscow could choose diplomacy over military intervention.

With reporting by dpa, AP, Reuters, and AFP