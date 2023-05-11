Teacher In Russia Handed Prison Term For Online Criticism Of War In Ukraine

Britain says it is supplying long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, giving Kyiv the capability to hit Russian troops well behind front lines as it prepares for a long-expected counteroffensive.

"I can confirm that the U.K. is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine," Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told British lawmakers without specifying how many such weapons are being delivered.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

"The use of Storm Shadow will allow Ukraine to push back Russian forces based within Ukrainian sovereign territory," he added.

Storm Shadow missiles have a range of more than 250 kilometers, compared with the HIMARS missiles supplied by the United States that have a range of some 80 kilometers.

"We will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians. Russia must recognize that its actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine."

British media reports said Kyiv had promised not to use the missiles to strike inside Russia's territory.

However, the Storm Shadows give Ukraine the capacity to strike well behind Russian front lines and as far as Moscow-occupied Crimea.

"What I can say is, throughout this process, we always make sure we gift having examined minimizing escalation and provocation unnecessarily to the Russian state," Wallace said.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had said in February that the United Kingdom would be the first country to provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons.

The Kremlin threatened "an appropriate response" in reaction to the news, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters on May 11 that Russia regarded the announcement "quite negatively."

WATCH: At dawn, Ukrainian military helicopters head toward the front. "You can feel fear a long time ahead of the flight," a pilot says. "But when you're right before the flight, you're simply doing your job."

"It will demand an appropriate response from our military that will definitely make the decisions required in military terms," Peskov said.

The news came as Ukraine claimed a small but significant battlefield victory outside the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, reportedly inflicting major losses on a Russian brigade.



Hints of a major clash emerged earlier this week, when Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private Russian mercenary group Wagner, published a video suggesting a Russian unit called the 72nd Brigade had either deserted or been wiped out as they fought alongside his troops.

On May 10, Ukrainian commanders with the 3rd Assault Brigade fighting near the eastern city of Bakhmut said 64 Russian troops had been killed and five captured during the fighting. Andriy Biletskiy, the founder of Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, said in a video posted on Telegram that units from Russia’s 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade had suffered major losses.

"The brigade's reconnaissance has been destroyed, a large number of armored vehicles wiped out, and a large number of prisoners of war taken," he said.

The Ukrainian ground commander overseeing the battle for Bakhmut claimed Russian forces had been forced to retreat.

"We are effectively counterattacking," Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy said in a post on Telegram. "On some sections of the front, the enemy could not withstand pressure from Ukrainian defenders and had to retreat up to 2 kilometers."

In a video on May 9, Prigozhin also said several kilometers of frontline territory had been lost, and he suggested his forces could have suffered up to 500 killed. He also repeated his claims that his forces were being deprived of ammunition and he lashed into Russian commanders, accusing them of incompetence.

"Our army is fleeing. The 72nd Brigade [pissed away] 3-square kilometers this morning, where I had lost around 500 men," Prigozhin said in the video.

Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the Kremlin has made a public statement on the battlefield claims near Bakhmut. The subject of what happened around Bakhmut sparked heated discussion among Russian military bloggers on Telegram.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with a Bosnian Serb television station that he was confident Bakhmut "will be captured and will be kept under control."

Late on May 10, Peskov reiterated that Russia's military operation against Ukraine is "very difficult" but certain goals have been achieved.

Bakhmut has been the focus of intense fighting for months, with Wagner Group forces playing a key role in a brutal, grinding effort to push Ukrainian forces out of the city. Russian troops are believed to control as much as 75 percent of the city.

The 10-month Russian push for Bakhmut has perplexed some military observers, while Ukraine’s stubborn defense of the city has also come under question.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Bakhmut battle was a concentrated push as part of a counteroffensive that Ukraine has been signaling for months.

Where Ukraine intends to push is a closely held secret, through Russian forces have spent months digging major defenses -- trenches, minefields -- across parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.

In recent weeks, there has been a noticeable uptick in reports of drone attacks hitting sites in Russian border regions. Ukraine is believed to be behind the attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told European broadcasters in an interview on May 11 that more time is needed to prepare for such a move.

"With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful. But we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time," he said.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, AFP, BBC, and dpa