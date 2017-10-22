Germany's Goerges Defeats Russia's Kasatkina For Kremlin Cup Tennis Title

Germany’s Julia Goerges defeated Daria Kasatkina of Russia to win the Kremlin Cup WTA tennis championship in Moscow.

The 28-year-old German won the first five games of her match on October 21 against the 20-year-old Kasatkina and easily went on to secure a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Goerges won $147,500 with the title, while Kasatkina won $78,800 .

In the men’s ATP final on October 22, sixth-seeded Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina will face unseeded Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.

Dzumhur’s only ATP victory also came in Russia, last month in St. Petersburg.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa