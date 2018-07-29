Thousands Take Part In Second Day Of Retirement-Age Protests In Moscow

Several thousand people have gathered in central Moscow on a second consecutive day of protest against a highly controversial plan to raise the retirement age.

Police said a rally authorized by the Moscow authorities and involving 2,500 participants was taking place on Sakharov Avenue on July 29.

White Counter, an independent activist group that tracks turnout at demonstrations, estimated that 6,000 people took part in the protest.

The protesters carried flags and symbols of the Libertarian Party of Russia, the Yabloko and Democratic Choice parties, the Open Russia movement, anarchist and feminist movements, as well as supporters of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Moscow protest comes a day after tens of thousands of Russians rallied in dozens of cities and towns across the country to protest against legislation now under consideration to raise the retirement age to 65 for men by 2028 and 63 for women by 2034. Currently, the retirement age for men and women is 60 and 55 years, respectively.

The protests -- some of the largest to date -- were the latest indication of how politically dangerous the proposal has been for President Vladimir Putin and the government of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Government officials have warned for years that pension ages needed to rise, to take account the country's demographics, labor force, and projected budgets.

But critics have said that the retirement age in many regions is higher than life expectancy, which according to the World Bank, is 71, as of 2016, up from 65 in 2003.

Adding to the criticism is the fact that the proposal was released by the cabinet on the eve of the opening of last month’s soccer World Cup.

Many critics accused the government of trying to slip it past Russians focused on the football tournament.

On July 28 in Moscow, organizers said up to 100,000 people gathered for a permitted rally against the government-backed reform. Observers said the turnout was much lower.

Demonstrators chanted "Hands off pensions, Putin!" and carried banners with slogans including "We want to live on our pensions and not die at work."

Putin's public opinion ratings have slipped noticeably since the proposal's release. Last week he tried to tamp down criticism, saying that he would listen to "all opinions" on the matter.

More than 2.8 million people have signed a petition against the reform on Change.org.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS