Deaths Reported In Russian Train Derailment Blamed On 'Illegal Interference'

At least seven people were killed when a passenger train crossing a bridge in western Russia derailed late on May 31 because of what local officials labeled as “illegal interference.”

The train, which was traveling from Moscow to Klimov – some 600 kilometers to the west – derailed in the Bryansk region, according to Russian Railways officials.

Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said that, along with the fatalities, at least 33 passengers were injured in the incident.

“All emergency services and officials are at the scene working,” he wrote on Telegram, adding that the incident took place in the Vygonichsky district, about 160 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Russian Railways officials said the derailment occurred "as a result of illegal interference in the activities of transport," without providing further details.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is generally close to Russian authorities and security services, said the train crashed into the collapsed bridge.

The channel reported -- without providing evidence or official sources -- that preliminary indications suggested the bridge had been blown up. It earlier reported that at least four people had been killed.

The reports could not independently be verified.

It was not immediately clear if Russian officials were accusing Ukraine of having a hand in the incident, and Kyiv did not immediately comment.

The Astra Telegram channel, which posted what it said was a video of the scene immediately following the derailment, said 379 people had been traveling on the train.

Russia has reported multiple derailments of mostly freight-carrying trains over recent years, often without conclusive causes disclosed following investigations.

Kyiv has fired drones into Russia, saying it is targeting sites used to launch attacks against Ukraine or to produce material used in the Kremlin’s war effort.

Russia has blasted Ukrainian residential areas and civilian infrastructure sites since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Moscow has denied targeting civilian sites despite widespread evidence of such attacks.

With reporting by AP and Reuters