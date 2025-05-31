Russian Strikes Kill 2 In Ukraine Amid Uncertainty Over Possible Peace Talks

A 9-year-old girl and a 66-year-old man were killed in separate Russian strikes on frontline regions overnight, Ukrainian officials said, amid uncertainty over whether negotiators from the two countries will meet for a second round of direct talks on June 2.

Russian forces launched guided missiles at a civilian area in a district near the front in the Zaporizhzhya region, destroying at least one home, damaging several other buildings, and killing the girl, regional head Ivan Federov said on Telegram on May 31. He said a 16-year-old boy was also wounded in the attack.

The man was killed in Russian shelling of the city of Kherson, regional chief Oleksandr Prokudin said. Kherson was liberated in a Ukrainian counteroffensive late in 2022, months after Moscow's full-scale invasion that February, but is attacked frequently by Russian forces from positions across the Dnieper River.

The Ukrainian military said it had registered nearly 200 battles over the past 24 hours, with Russian forces attacking on several parts of the front in eastern Ukraine.

Further north, the governor of the Sumy region ordered the evacuation of 11 additional towns and villages as Russian forces increase pressure in what Ukrainian authorities say is an attempt to create a "buffer zone" near the border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this week that Russia has amassed some 50,000 troops near the Sumy region. Evacuation orders have now been issued for 213 towns, villages, and hamlets in the region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on May 31 that Russian forces have captured the Sumy region village of Vodolahy, near the Russian border. It said Russian forces have also taken Novopil, a village in the Donetsk region.

The governor of Russia's Kursk region, across the border from Sumy, said Ukrainian drone attacks wounded 10 people overnight. None of the accounts of fighting could be independently verified.

Russia has rejected weeks of calls by Ukraine, the United States, and Kyiv's supporters in Europe for an extendable 30-day cease-fire and has kept up attacks even as it urges Ukraine to send negotiators to proposed talks in Istanbul on June 2.

An initial round of talks in the Turkish city on May 16 -- the first direct peace talks between since the weeks after Moscow launched the full-scale invasion -- ended with an agreement for a major prisoner exchange but with no progress toward bridging the wide gaps between the countries' positions on a path to peace.

Russia has said it would use the proposed June 2 meeting to present a memorandum outlining its terms for a peace settlement. Kyiv said it was ready to take part but wanted to see the Russian memorandum first.

Zelenskyy said on May 30 that by refusing to present the memorandum before the proposed talks and continuing attacks that are killing and wounding civilians, Russia is "doing everything" to ensure the proposed talks yield no results.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given no sign he is prepared to soften demands that are unacceptable to Ukraine, such as its call for the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson regions.

The wrangling over the potential talks came as US President Donald Trump and members of his administration have voiced growing impatience with Putin, who many Western officials and analysts say is dragging out the process and is not interested in peace unless it is on his own draconian terms.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said on May 30 that the US president was growing "frustrated" with Putin.

"His [Trump's] frustration is that he's put forward some reasonable proposals and reasonable discussions and he's seen a level of unreasonableness [from Putin] that really frustrates him. It frustrates me as well," Kellogg said in an interview with ABC News.

Kellogg said US, German, French, and British officials will be in Istanbul on June 2.

Trump, who said repeatedly during the presidential election campaign last year that he would very quickly broker a deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine, said on May 28 that he would determine within "about two weeks" whether Putin is serious about ending the fighting.

Trump has said he could impose new sanctions on Russia if its recalcitrance persists, but he has not committed to doing so. He has expressed concern that hitting Moscow with more measures could undermine efforts to achieve peace rather than advancing them.

Zelenskyy has kept up his calls for additional Western sanctions againt Russia. On May 30, he said the "Russian strategy is simply to destroy lives. And Russia will not abandon this strategy without sufficient pressure."