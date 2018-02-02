Russian Cadets In Twerking Dance Video Disciplined, But Not Expelled

A group of Russian cadets from an aviation institute in the city of Ulyanovsk has been officially reprimanded for participating in a video showing them dancing provocatively and twerking in their underwear.

Sergei Krasov, the rector of the institute, told the Interfax news agency on February 2 that the cadets and their parents had been summoned for a disciplinary conference and reprimanded for showing disrespect to the honor and integrity of the institute.

The video was filmed last year, but turned into an Internet sensation in January.

Ulyanovsk Oblast Governor Sergei Morozov ordered the creation of a commission to investigate, while federal aviation authorities said they would punish the leadership of the institute and the cadets involved.

Students at other Russian academic institutions expressed solidarity with the cadets by posting similar videos.

On January 18, local prosecutors ruled there were insufficient grounds to expel the cadets and ordered the institute to discipline them.

With reporting by Interfax

