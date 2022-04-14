News
Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Shelling Its Bryansk Region
Authorities in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine have accused Kyiv of shelling the Russian town of Klimovo and allegedly causing casualties.
The Bryansk region's governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said on April 14 that two buildings were damaged in the attack, which he said was conducted by the armed forces of Ukraine.
Medical personnel at Klimovo's central hospital told the Russian news agency TASS that seven people, including a pregnant woman and a child, were wounded.
Russia's Investigative Committee said the attack was conducted by two Ukrainian military helicopters, adding that it has launched a criminal case into the attack.
A video purportedly taken in Klimovo after the attack circulated on the Internet showing a burning house.
It is not fully clear where and when the video was taken.
Klimovo is located about 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Authorities in another Russian region, Belgorod, said on April 14 that Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Russian village of Spodorashino. No casualties were reported.
Also on April 14, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian armed forces opened fire at the Novyye Yurovichi border checkpoint in the Bryansk region. No casualties were reported there either.
Ukrainian representatives have not commented on Russia's claims.
A day earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of shelling Russian territories, warning that, if the attacks continue, Moscow will have to strike Ukraine's "decision-making centers," including Kyiv.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. After weeks of resistance by Ukrainian armed forces, Russia withdrew its forces from Ukraine’s northern territories bordering with Bryansk and other regions of Russia.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS
Date Set For Runoff In De Facto Presidential Election In Georgian Breakaway Region
TSKHINVALI, Georgia -- A runoff in the de facto presidential election in Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia, which Tbilisi and the West do not recognize, has been set for April 28.
Emilia Gagiyeva, who chairs South Ossetia's central election commission, said on April 14 that with 100 percent of the first-round vote counted, the incumbent, Anatoly Bibilov, received 34.98 percent support, while his main rival, the leader of the Nykhas party, Alan Gagloyev, got 38.55 percent.
The rest of the votes were shared between three other candidates, Aleksandr Pliyev, Garry Muldarov, and Dmitry Tasoyev.
The United States, the European Union, and Georgia have called the April 10 vote illegitimate and said they would not recognize the results.
Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries after fighting a brief war against Georgia in 2008. Moscow maintains thousands of troops in both regions.
Navalny Lawyer Sobol's Suspended Sentence Converted To Prison Term
A court in Moscow has replaced the 18-month parole-like sentence handed to opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, a close associate of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, to actual prison time, saying she had violated the terms of her punishment by leaving the country.
The Simonovsky district court, on April 14, approved the request by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to replace the parole-like sentence handed to Sobol in August 2021 for publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus safety precautions.
The charge has been widely used against those who were involved in nationwide protests against the jailing of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic.
The 34-year-old Sobol fled Russia in August. Media reports have said that Sobol is currently in neighboring Estonia.
Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, said after the court handed down the ruling that the decision meant his client must serve her sentence's remaining five months and 26 days in prison, given her time already spent in detention.
In December, the same court ruled to convert Sobol's suspended one-year sentence into an actual prison term in another case.
In mid-April 2021, the Magistrate court of Moscow found Sobol guilty of illegally forcing her way into the apartment of Federal Security Service (FSB) officer Konstantin Kudryavtsev in December 2020, hours after Navalny had published a recording of what he said was a phone conversation with Kudryavtsev.
During the 49-minute phone call, in which Navalny posed as an FSB official conducting an internal review, Kudryavtsev described the details of an operation to poison the Kremlin critic in August 2020.
Sobol described the court's decision as a ruling designed to silence her.
In October, Sobol was added to the database of wanted persons of the Interior Ministry, with a designation that she is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code."
Navalny was arrested after returning to Russia from Germany in January 2021, where he was treated for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the incident, which was the latest of numerous attacks on Navalny.
In February 2021, Navalny was convicted of violating the terms of a suspended sentence related to an embezzlement case that he has called politically motivated. The remainder of his suspended sentence, 2 1/2 years, was changed to real prison time.
Last month, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges in a separate case that Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax
Cyprus Starts To Strip Citizenship From Four Russian Billionaires
Cyprus has started the process of stripping citizenship from four Russian billionaires and 17 members of their families.
The president of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, has acknowledged that the government decided to deprive four Russian nationals of their citizenship, but did not reveal their names.
However, local media reports on April 13, quoting sources, identified the four as Mikhail Gutseriyev, Aleksandr Ponomarenko, Vadim Moshkovich, and Aleksei Kuzmichyov.
The move comes after the European Union imposed sanctions on them over Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The four oligarchs and members of their families received Cypriot citizenship through a so-called Golden Passport program that allowed investors to obtain passports of the EU member.
Before Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24, Forbes estimated the joint assets of the four tycoons at around $15.6 billion.
The Golden Passport program was closed in Cyprus amid corruption allegations in October 2020.
According to Reuters, almost 6,800 foreigners have used the Golden Passport program to get Cypriot citizenship, of which almost 2,900 were Russian nationals.
With reporting by Athens Voice and Filelefteros
Russian Media Say Popular Computer Fonts Blocked Amid Sanctions Over War In Ukraine
Monotype Imaging, the U.S. company that owns several of the most popular fonts used on computers, says it has blocked access to its catalogue for users in Russia amid ongoing international sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Monotype's spokesperson confirmed media reports about its move to the Russian state news agency TASS on April 14.
"I regret saying that, considering the current circumstances of sanctions and international relations with Russia, we are unable at present to run any business relations with Russian companies or their subsidiaries. We will continue keeping an eye on the situation and updating our policy accordingly," a company representative told TASS.
The confirmation came after the newspaper Vedomosti in Russia quoted IT sources as saying that users in Russia were unable to access Monotype's fonts catalogue, meaning they cannot use popular fonts such as Times New Roman, Arial, Verdana, Tahoma, and Helvetica.
When computer users inside Russia attempt to open a page to access the fonts they receive a message saying: "The site owner may have set restrictions that prevent you from accessing the site."
Lawyers and experts told Vedomosti that the denial of access will not affect ordinary Internet users in Russia, but publishing houses and companies involved in producing computer software might be unable to use the fonts in the near future. The blockage can also be avoided by using a VPN.
Russian law allows so-called forced licensing to use products in the country even if the owners refuse to provide the country with licenses "due to the necessity to protect the interests of the state and society."
In 2014, after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and threw its support behind separatists in eastern Ukraine, Monotype withdrew its permission to use its fonts in some Russian organizations, including IT companies that develop software programs for Russia's Defense Ministry.
Times New Roman is a standard font for official documentation in Russia. In May 2016, Russian Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov called for the "cleaning" of documentation at official entities from foreign fonts.
With reporting by Vedomosti and TASS
Siberian Journalist Detained Over Report Related To War In Ukraine
ABAKAN, Russia -- Police in Russia's Khakasia region in Siberia have detained the chief editor of the Novy fokus (New Focus) online newspaper over a recent report it published related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Media Rights Defense Center said late on April 13 that police detained Mikhail Afanasyev in Khakasia's capital, Abakan, after they searched his home and confiscated computers and communications devices.
According to the rights group and the Telegram channel of Setevyye Svobody (Network Freedoms), Afanasyev's detention is linked to his newspaper's recent report about the refusal of local riot-police officers to participate in the war in Ukraine, which Russia launched on February 24.
A court decision on Afanasyev's pretrial restrictions is pending.
Afanasyev is one of the most well-known journalists in Siberia. He was the first foreign recipient of the Swedish Magazine Publishers Association's Award and was twice awarded with the Andrei Sakharov prize "For Journalism as a Deed."
Ukraine Says Nine Humanitarian Corridors Agreed With Russian Forces
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says nine humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon with Russia to allow for the evacuation of civilians from several cities, including the besieged port of Mariupol.
Other evacuation routes for April 14 are from Berdyansk, Tokmak and Enerhodar, while others in the eastern Luhansk region will operate only if occupying Russian forces stop their shelling, Vereshchuk added in a statement posted on her Telegram channel.
Ukraine says tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed in Mariupol and accuses Russia of blocking aid convoys attempting to bring relief to civilians who have been trapped in the city for weeks.
Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians in the eastern part of the country to leave ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces.
The calls for civilians to flee have been given a greater sense of urgency by a missile attack on April 8 on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. The station was packed with women, children, and the elderly trying to escape the fighting.
Russia's unprovoked war has forced about one-quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, reduced many cities to rubble, and killed or injured thousands.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Meanwhile, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is visiting Kyiv on April 14 to discuss his country's support for Ukraine.
Coveney will visit areas in the Ukrainian capital directly affected by the Russian invasion and meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
He is the first foreign minister on the UN Security Council to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its war on Ukraine.
A statement from Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said: "His discussions with the Ukrainian government will focus on how Ireland can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine, assist Ukraine in its application for EU candidate status, take forward further EU sanctions on Russia and hold Russia to account for its brutal and unjustified invasion."
Ireland has provided 20 million euros ($22 million) in humanitarian aid to the country and Ukrainian refugees in neighboring counties, and 33 million euros ($36 million) in nonlethal assistance for the Ukrainian military through the European Peace Facility.
The statement added: "Ireland has been at the forefront of putting in place a robust EU sanctions regime and of supporting international mechanisms to hold Russia to account for grave violations of international humanitarian law, including referring the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court."
With reporting by dpa
Russian Troops Likely Violated International Humanitarian Law In Ukraine, Report Says
Experts with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) say they found "clear patterns" of violations of international humanitarian law by Russian forces in Ukraine.
The initial findings of their report, released on April 13, document a "catalog of inhumanity perpetrated by Russia's forces in Ukraine," Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, said in a statement.
"This includes evidence of direct targeting of civilians, attacks on medical facilities, rape, executions, looting, and forced deportation of civilians to Russia," he said.
The report was written by three lawyers from Austria, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic after they were selected by the 45-member OSCE to study the situation.
According to the report, Russian units at a minimum violated their duties to protect civilians. Otherwise, the casualty figures would be lower and far fewer homes, hospitals, and schools would have been destroyed, it said.
The experts found "some violations and problems" in Ukrainian practices, voicing concern about the treatment of prisoners of war.
Russia has denied claims of atrocities, referring to some of the evidence as fabricated.
The report said Russia responded by saying it considered the mechanism under which the experts were appointed "largely outdated and redundant" and declined to appoint a liaison person, referring the OSCE experts to official government statements and briefings.
The Kremlin weighed in again on April 13 in response to a statement by U.S. President Joe Biden accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide in the face of atrocities in Ukraine.
"We consider attempts to twist the situation in this way unacceptable," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Interfax. "Even more, as we have already said, it is hardly acceptable for the president of the United States of America."
Biden's comments came days after images of the bodies of civilians strewn in the streets of the Ukrainian town of Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv caused shock around the world. Other towns have since reported similar findings after the withdrawal of Russian troops.
The Kyiv district police chief said 720 bodies had been found in the region around the capital from where Russian forces had retreated, and more than 200 people are missing.
Some of the bodies found had their hands tied behind their back and some were apparently shot at close range.
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said after visiting Bucha on April 13 that Ukraine was a "crime scene" and this was within the court's jurisdiction.
"We have to pierce the fog of war to get to the truth," Khan said on Twitter.
With reporting by Interfax, Reuters, AP, and dpa
U.S. Warns Of Malware That Could Allow Access To Critical Industrial Controls
Several U.S. government agencies have issued a joint alert warning of the discovery of malicious cybertools capable of gaining access to industrial control systems.
The alert from the Energy Department, the Homeland Security Department, the FBI, and the National Security Agency (NSA) on April 13 did not identify who might be behind the malware. But their private-sector partners quoted by news agencies said the evidence suggests Russia is responsible.
One of the cybersecurity firms involved, Mandiant, said in a report that the tools' functionality was "consistent with the malware used in Russia's prior physical attacks." It called the tools "exceptionally rare and dangerous."
The CEO of Dragos, another government partner, agreed that a state actor almost certainly crafted the malware, which was configured to initially target liquefied-natural-gas and electric-power sites in North America.
CEO Robert Lee declined to comment on the state actor's identity and would not explain how the malware was discovered other than to say it was caught "before an attack was attempted."
"We're actually one step ahead of the adversary. None of us want them to understand where they screwed up," Lee said, according to AP. "Big win."
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published the alert. It also declined to identify the threat actor.
The U.S. government has warned critical infrastructure industries about possible cyberattacks from Russia as retaliation for severe economic sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
CISA urged critical infrastructure organizations "especially energy-sector organizations" to implement a series of recommendations aimed at blocking and detecting the malware.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
UN Warns War In Ukraine Threatens To Devastate Many Poor Countries
Russia's war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a UN task force has warned.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the report on April 13, saying that the war was "supercharging" a crisis in food, energy, and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and a lack of access to adequate funding for economic recovery.
"We are now facing a perfect storm that threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries," Guterres told reporters.
"As many as 1.7 billion people -- one-third of whom are already living in poverty -- are now highly exposed to disruptions in food, energy. and finance systems that are triggering increases in poverty and hunger."
Guterres also cited the fact that 36 countries import more than half of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine.
Rising food and energy prices, coming on top of the crushing debts of many poor countries, could lead to social and political instability, Guterres added.
He called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, the lifting of export restrictions, investment in renewable energies, and financial support for developing countries.
Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the UN agency promoting trade and development who coordinated the task force, said those people live in 107 countries that have "severe exposure" to at least one dimension of the crisis -- rising food prices, increasing energy price, or tightening financial conditions.
The report says 69 of the countries, with a population of 1.2 billion people, face a "perfect storm" and are severely or significantly exposed to all three crises. They include 25 countries in Africa, 25 in Asia and the Pacific, and 19 in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Russia is also the world's top natural-gas exporter and second-largest oil exporter, and Russia and neighboring Belarus export about 20 percent of the world’s fertilizers.
Guterres said oil prices had increased by more than 60 percent over the past year, gas prices had jumped 50 percent in recent months, and fertilizer prices had doubled.
The task force calls on countries to ensure a steady flow of food and fertilizer through open markets, lift export restrictions, and direct surpluses and reserves to those in need. Guterres said this would help keep a lid on food prices and calm volatility in food markets.
On energy, the task force urged governments to refrain from hoarding, immediately release strategic petroleum stockpiles and additional reserves, and reduce the use of wheat for biofuels.
Guterres urged countries to use the crisis as an opportunity to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.
On finance, the task force issued "an urgent call for prompt and swift action from the international community" to help developing countries avoid another decade of lost economic development, "a generalized debt crisis, and social and political instability."
With reporting by AP and dpa
Key Russian Ship Damaged In Black Sea As Battle Around Mariupol Continues
Ukraine says it has launched a cruise-missile strike that disabled Russia's flagship Black Sea vessel amid expectations Moscow is shifting its focus in the war to the east as fierce fighting continues to batter the port city of Mariupol, where the defenders were still holding out.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on April 14 that a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser caused ammunition to blow up, but Maksym Marchenko, the Ukrainian governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said the ship had been hit by two Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles.
"Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage," he wrote in a post on Telegram as the war launched by Russia entered its 50th day.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that "a surprise happened" with the Moskva, which was considered a key piece in any plans Russia may have had to launch an amphibious attack on Odesa.
Russia's Defense Ministry said the fire had been extinguished and the vessel "remains afloat" with its "main missile armaments" unharmed.
There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine's Defense Ministry but Russia said it had evacuated the ship's crew.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the United States does not have enough information now to confirm what caused the explosion on the Moskva.
“We've seen the social media reports that this was maybe a Ukrainian coastal defense missile (that) hit it. We can't rule that out, we just don't have enough information right now,” Kirby said in an interview on MSNBC.
In nearby Mariupol, heavy fighting was reported as Russia tries to seize full control of the strategic city, which if true would be the first city Moscow has been able to capture since it launched the war on February 24.
Russia has said that more 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrendered over the past 36 hours, but Ukrainian military officials have not confirmed the reports, saying only that Ukrainian forces were joining up in the city to continue defending it.
Mariupol has emerged as a key battleground as it would give Russia a land corridor between separatist-held eastern areas and the Crimea region it seized and annexed in 2014. It would also free up troops engaged there to help in a wider assault in the south and east of Ukraine.
As the fighting raged, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed upon with Russia to allow for the evacuation of civilians from several cities, including Mariupol, on April 14
The UN refugee agency said that almost 5 million Ukrainians have fled their country in the 50 days since Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of the country in the largest influx of refugees in Europe since World War II.
Vereshchuk also said that a new prisoner swap had been agreed with Russia and that, in total, 30 Ukrainians would be going home on April 14.
She added that the 30 Ukrainians included five officers and 17 soldiers, plus eight civilians.
Earlier, the Defense Ministry announced that two military pilots captured by Moscow's forces last month and held in Russia had been released, without giving details of their return.
The statement identified the men as Ivan Pepelyashko and Oleksiy Chyzh and said they had been captured in early March in a village in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region.
It was not immediately clear whether the pilots were part of the exchange announced by Vereshchuk.
Thousands of civilians are thought to have been killed in Mariupol and officials say tens of thousands are still trapped in the city with little food or water after weeks of fierce fighting.
The UN refugee agency said on April 14 that almost 5 million Ukrainians have fled their country in the 50 days since Russia invaded, in the largest refugee flood in Europe since World War II.
New statistics published by the UNHCR show that 4,736,471 Ukrainians have fled the country because of the war, up by 79,962 from the previous day.
The UN said 90 percent of those who have fled are women and children, as the authorities in Kyiv have not allowed men of military age to leave the country.
The UN said on April 5 that about 7.1 million people had been displaced within Ukraine because of the war.
Poland, which has taken in an estimated 2.69 million refugees, was the main destination for those crossing the border. Romania was next with an estimated 716,797 refugees entering its territory.
Russia's war on Ukraine has been widely criticized, with the international community imposing crippling sanctions on Moscow while at the same time isolating it diplomatically.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was visiting Kyiv on April 14 to focus on how it can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine, assist Kyiv in its application for European Union candidate status, take forward further EU sanctions on Russia, and "hold Russia to account for its brutal and unjustified invasion."
The war has also raised security concerns in other countries in Europe, with Sweden and Finland saying on April 13 that it could be only a matter of weeks before they apply to join the NATO security alliance.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, warned on April 14 that such a move by the two Nordic countries would end the concept of a "nuclear-free" Baltic region.
The Moskva gained notoriety early in the war when it called on Ukrainian border troops defending the strategic Snake Island to surrender, only to be defiantly refused.
It was previously deployed in the Syria conflict where it served as naval protection for the Russian forces' Khmeimim airbase.
The Moskva is the second major ship known to have suffered serious damage since the start of the war. Last month, Ukraine said it had destroyed a landing support ship, the Orsk, on the smaller Sea of Azov.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Sanctions 398 Members Of U.S. Congress, 87 Canadian Senators In Tit-For-Tat Moves
Russia has introduced sanctions against 398 members of the U.S. Congress in retaliation against punitive measures announced by Washington over Ukraine.
More sanctions are planned, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on April 13 in a statement quoted by Interfax.
"Taking into account the sanctions the U.S. is constantly introducing, further announcements of Russian countermeasures are planned in the near future," the Foreign Ministry said in the statement.
The sanctions include entry bans on the lawmakers affected.
In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry said that it had introduced sanctions against 87 members of the Senate of Canada and said more measures will be announced soon due to Ottawa's "short-sighted" policies.
The ministry said the moves follow sanctions announced by Washington last month against 328 members of the Russian Duma, or parliament.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, the West slapped wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow, including the exclusion of several banks from the SWIFT messaging system, embargoes on Russian exports, new restrictions on investments, and asset freezes for government officials and their families.
Western countries have also announced the coordinated expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying.
Russia said it was expelling a senior Czech diplomat from the EU country's embassy in Moscow in a retaliatory step.
Based on reporting by Interfax, AFP, and Reuters
Drone That Crashed Last Month In Zagreb Was Carrying Explosives, Investigators Say
A drone that crashed in Zagreb on March 10 after flying for more than an hour and passing through the airspace of Romania and Hungary was carrying explosives, preliminary results of an investigation show.
The Soviet-era drone crashed in a park in southern Zagreb, waking up students in a nearby dormitory and damaging several parked cars but causing no injuries.
The State Attorney's Office and experts who presented the findings of the investigation at a news conference in Zagreb on April 13 said an explosion occurred when the drone hit the ground.
"Most likely, a high-energy but unconventional substance or mixture of substances of organic origin was used” to cause the explosion. The substances completely “chemically decomposed in the explosion,” making it impossible to identify what they were, said Ivana Bacic, the chief expert for fires and explosives at the Center for Forensic Investigations, Research and Expertise.
The crash caused anger and astonishment in Croatia because the drone spent almost an hour flying in the airspace of three NATO countries -- Romania, Hungary, and Croatia -- without a response.
NATO has not yet been notified about the preliminary findings of the investigation, officials said at the news conference.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
In the days after the crash Croatian government and military sources claimed the drone was carrying a bomb, while independent experts claimed it was a reconnaissance model used in aerial recording. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said five days after the crash that the drone wasn't armed.
The Ukrainian and Russian governments denied that the drone was fired from any areas they control and accused each other of launching it.
Jurica Ilic of the State Attorney's Office in Zagreb said that the investigation centered on why it fell from the sky and the investigation will continue to determine who launched the drone and from where.
Before crashing, the drone began a landing maneuver near the Croatian capital, but experts couldn't confirm whether Zagreb was its target. Experts suspect there was a malfunction in its automatic landing system.
Investigators determined after the crash that the drone was a TU-141 reconnaissance aircraft made in the 1980s in the former Soviet Union. But a red star on its wing had been painted over in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, they said.
Ilic said investigators were reluctant to speculate on who sent the drone or where it came from.
"It is difficult for me to conclude who modified the aircraft and who modified the bomb and for what purpose. When we know who did it, we may get answers why," Ilic said.
With reporting by AFP
New Package Of U.S. Military Aid For Ukraine Includes Helicopters, Artillery, Biden Says
U.S. President Joe Biden has approved $800 million in new military assistance for Ukraine to fight Russia, including helicopters, artillery, ammunition, and other weapons.
Biden announced the new package of aid on April 13 after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine," Biden said in a statement.
The United States will continue to facilitate the transfer of weapons from allies and partners around the world.
The supply of weapons from the United States and other countries has been critical in sustaining Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion, Biden said.
It helped ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine, he added.
"We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelenskiy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom," he said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Appeals To China To Use 'Special Relationship' With Russia To Help End War
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has appealed to China to help end Russia's war in Ukraine and warned against any attempts to undermine sanctions against Moscow.
In a speech in Washington on April 13, Yellen said she hopes China will make something positive out of its recently affirmed "special relationship" with Russia to help end the war and said Beijing's standing in the world will suffer if it fails to do so.
"The world’s attitude towards China and its willingness to embrace further economic integration may well be affected by China’s reaction to our call for resolute action on Russia," Yellen said in her speech to the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan U.S. think tank.
Yellen also stressed that the Biden administration is resolute in its commitment to hold Russia accountable for its "horrific conduct" and its violations of international law, warning that those who seek to undermine Western sanctions face consequences.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"The unified coalition will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions we’ve put in place," she said, adding that experts around the world are “carving new paths in our technical work to target, monitor, and enforce sanctions.”
Biden's multilateral approach has enabled the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies to impose significant costs on Russia, Yellen said, making clear that the G7 countries acted on behalf of a rules-based global order, which protects peace and prosperity.
Until Russian President Vladimir Putin ends his “heinous war of choice,” she said the Biden administration will work with its partners to push Russia further toward economic, financial, and strategic isolation.
“The Kremlin will be forced to choose between propping up its economy and funding the continuation of Putin’s brutal war,” Yellen said.
Yellen’s speech comes as Washington and its allies seek to pressure India, China, and other countries to take a clear stance opposing Russia.
President Joe Biden recently warned India, which has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, that buying more oil from Russia was not in India's interest and could hamper the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury secretary also acknowledged that the war had caused a spike in prices for food, energy, and some metals, fueling inflationary pressures.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and how world powers should manage its economic impact are expected to take center stage next week when finance ministers and central bank governors convene in Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Court Rejects Custody Appeal By Kazakh Opposition Figure Zhanbolat Mamai
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Leading Kazakh opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai has has lost an appeal and been remanded in custody by a court in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, on charges of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information," accusations he and his supporters call politically motivated.
The Almaty City Court on April 13 rejected an appeal filed by Mamai's lawyers against his pretrial detention. About a dozen of his supporters rallied in front of the court building during the hearing.
The 33-year-old leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan was arrested in mid-March on the charges and sent to pretrial detention for at least two months.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government, which he says only permits parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan has been run by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his clan left the tightly controlled oil-rich nation's political scene following unprecedented deadly anti-government protests in January.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, but retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as elbasy -- the leader of the nation. Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Presidents Of Poland, Baltic States Visit Kyiv, Meet With Zelenskiy In Show Of Support
The presidents of Poland and all three Baltic states visited the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 13 in a show of support for Ukraine.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the town was "permeated with pain and suffering" after civilians were murdered and tortured there and residential homes and other civilian infrastructure were bombed.
"It is hard to believe that such war atrocities could be perpetrated in 21st-century Europe, but that is the reality. This is a war we must win," Nauseda said in a statement.
Nauseda also posted a photo of all four presidents with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"We will continue advocating for Ukraine's membership in the European Union & helping this heroic nation overcome the horrors of war," Nauseda said on Twitter. "Unity is our strength. We will stand with #Ukraine until victory."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Poland announced earlier that Nauseda and his fellow heads of state -- Polish President Andrzej Duda, Estonia's Alar Karis and Latvia's Egils Levits -- met in the Polish city of Rzeszow near the Ukraine border before boarding a train for Kyiv.
The goal is to show support to Zelenskiy “and the defenders of Ukraine in a decisive moment for this country," Polish presidential adviser Jakub Kumoch said in a statement.
The visits of the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia come a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive.
All four countries worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls.
Ukraine on April 12 rejected a visit from the leader of another NATO country. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he had planned to go on to Ukraine but was turned down.
"I was prepared to do this, but apparently, and I must take note of this, this was not wanted in Kyiv," he told reporters.
Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, is facing criticism for his detente policy toward Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kremlin Rejects Kyiv's Offer To Swap Captured Pro-Russian Politician For Prisoners Of War
The Kremlin has rejected Kyiv's offer to swap arrested pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian troops during Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on April 12 that Medvedchuk was apprehended while trying to flee Ukraine in a military uniform. Zelenskiy, who posted a photo of Medvedchuk with his hands cuffed on social media, proposed swapping Medvedchuk for prisoners of war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
In an address early on April 13, he said it was important for security and military forces to consider such a possibility.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on April 13 that "Medvedchuk is not a Russian citizen and has nothing to do with the special military operation [in Ukraine]."
"We do not know at all if he wants Russia's involvement in resolving this libelous situation he faces," Peskov said, adding that Russia will continue following the situation around Medvedchuk.
According to Peskov, Medvedchuk's arrest and the criminal cases launched against him are politically motivated.
Medvedchuk planned to escape Ukraine by secretly crossing into the Transdniester region of Moldova, but his plan was foiled, the head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on April 13.
Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents were waiting for Medvedchuk in Transdniester to take him to Moscow, but he was instead arrested in Kyiv region on his way to the border, the head of the SBU said.
Medvedchuk, who led the Opposition Platform -- For Life party, which advocated closer ties with Russia, was arrested last year on charges of treason and financing terrorism .
The 67-year-old Medvedchuk denies the charges and calls them politically motivated.
Medvedchuk, who owns energy assets in Russia, is one of Ukraine's wealthiest individuals, with a fortune estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
On April 13, Britain placed sanctions on Medvedchuk and several Russian citizens over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine placed sanctions on Medvedchuk in February 2021, freezing his assets, and took three television stations off the air that it said belonged to him and had been promoting Russian propaganda.
He was later charged and put under 24-hour house arrest pending trial. However, the judge in the case allowed Medvedchuk to be released from house arrest by posting bail.
Medvedchuk was hit by sanctions by the United States in 2014 for undermining democracy in Ukraine.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Russian Artist Sent To Pretrial Detention For Using Price Tags At Store To Distribute Anti-War Slogans
ST.PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has sent artist Aleksandra Skochilenko to pretrial detention for using price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The court ruled on April 13 that Skochilenko, who was charged with discrediting the Russian Army, must stay in pretrial detention until at least May 31.
She is accused of replacing price tags in a supermarket with fragments of paper containing "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces" on March 31.
Skochilenko told the courtroom that her actions were about propagating peace, while at the hearing, people wanted to persuade her that she did something wrong.
"But seeing that so many people came to support me, I feel that [what I did] was not wrong, it was important," Skochilenko said.
A day earlier, police in St. Petersburg detained activist Andrei Makedonov, who also used price tags to send an anti-war message.
The use of price tags for anti-war messages has also been seen in recent days at several stores in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Kazakhstan Cancels Victory Day Military Parade Again
Kazakhstan will not hold a traditional Victory Day military parade marking the anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II next month.
The Defense Ministry did not give any explanation in its statement released on April 13, but the country has not held a May 9 parade since 2019 due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Victory Day for decades was one of the most important national holidays in the Soviet Union, marking the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.
Under Russian President Vladimir Putin, the celebration in Moscow has become more grandiose, with officials using it as a way to showcase the latest military hardware and extoll the sacrifices of the millions who died in the war.
Many former Soviet republics like Kazakhstan have traditionally also held Victory Day celebrations, though they have tended to be more low-key.
About 125,000 Soviet troops of Kazakh origin are believed to have died in the war, with an unknown number of others missing in action.
According to the ministry, some 50 public events to honor World War II veterans and the country's armed forces will be held across the country instead.
The ministry also said it was suspending parades for another military holiday, -- the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland, which occurs on May 7.
Kazakh attitudes toward the armed forces have turned negative since January when military troops were involved in breaking up anti-government protests, resulting in at least 230 people being killed.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev gave army forces a shoot-to-kill order at the time.
With reporting by Tengrinews, KazTAG, Kazinform, and Vlast.kz
Number Of Russian Citizens Applying For Permanent Residence In Kazakhstan Rising
NUR-SULTAN -- The number of Russians seeking permanent residence in Kazakhstan is rising as Moscow's war against Ukraine continues.
Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister Marat Qozhaev said on April 13 that, in the first quarter of 2022, the number of Russian nationals who applied for permanent residence in Kazakhstan reached 1,055 people, almost triple the number in an average quarter. Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Qozhaev also said that, in addition to permanent residence applicants, about 10,000 Russian citizens have applied for a Kazakh individual identification number (IIN), which allows people, including foreigners, to open accounts in Kazakhstan’s banks as international sanctions have blocked foreign operations at many financial institutions in Russia.
Qozhaev said that, at the moment, there are around 130,000 Russian citizens and almost 3,500 Ukrainian citizens residing in Kazakhstan, of whom 170 Russians and seven Ukrainians had applied for Kazakh citizenship since January 1.
Tens of thousands of Russian citizens have been leaving the country, mostly for other parts of Europe, since the beginning of Russia's wide-scale attack against Ukraine. Some Russians have chosen to leave for Kazakhstan and other former Soviet republics, which are still seen as close to Moscow.
Britain Broadens Sanctions, Targets Scores Of People Including Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine
Britain has announced new sanctions against scores of Russians, including family members of Russian oligarchs and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. They also target the leaders of two separatist regions in Ukraine.
A total of 206 Russian individuals, including the 178 "separatists," six oligarchs, close associates and employees, and an additional 22 individuals were put on the sanctions list through an "urgent procedure,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement on April 13.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The list included Aleksandr Ananchenko and Sergei Kozlov, which the office described as the "self-styled prime minister and chair of government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics” -- territories of Ukraine recognized by Russia as independent and controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.
The sanctions were also broadened to include Russian businessmen Pavel Ezubov, a cousin of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, and Nigina Zairova, the executive assistant to banker Mikhail Fridman.
Maria Lavrova, the Russian foreign minister's wife, was also subjected to a travel ban and asset freeze.
"In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
The United States, the United Kingdom., the European Union, and many of their allies have imposed crippling sanctions on Moscow since it invaded Ukraine on February 24.
As evidence of atrocities mounts, sanctions have been tightened and broadened to push Russia toward the negotiating table.
The British Foreign Office said in its statement that sanctions imposed on Russia "are having deep and damaging consequences for Putin’s ability to wage war," and the office predicted that Russia was heading for its deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union with almost $360 billion, or 60 percent of its foreign currency reserves, currently frozen.
Russian Political Cartoonist Sergei Yolkin Flees For Bulgaria
A popular Russian political cartoonist and satirist has left Russia amid the ongoing crackdown on media and civil society over coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Sergei Yolkin wrote on Facebook on April 13 that he is currently in Bulgaria.
"The future is foggy," he wrote.
Yolkin has been well known since 1999 for sharp and popular cartoons mocking political decisions and moves by the Russian government, as well as targeting social problems in Russia and other former Soviet republics. His drawings are published regularly by RFE/RL and Deutsche Welle.
Many journalists and activists have left Russia since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Authorities have ordered local media and bloggers to only publish information about the war that is provided by official sources.
As part of the guidelines, the conflict cannot be referred to as a war or an invasion, and instead must be called a "special military operation."
Mother Of Fugitive Belarusian Anarchist Sentenced On Disruption Of Social Order Charge
A court in Minsk has sentenced the mother of a fugitive Belarusian anarchist to three years of open prison for taking part in unsanctioned rallies against the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Frunze district court in the Belarusian capital sentenced the 57-year-old Hayane Akhtiyan on April 12 after it found her guilty of taking part in activities that disrupt social order, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said.
The open prison system is known across the former Soviet Union as "khimiya" (chemistry), a name that goes back to the late-1940s when convicts were sent to work at dangerous facilities, mainly chemical factories, and allowed to live in special dormitories instead of being incarcerated in penitentiaries.
These days, a "khimiya" sentence means that a convict will stay in a dormitory not far from their permanent address and work either at their workplace as usual or at a state entity defined by the penitentiary service.
Akhtiyan was arrested in November after police searched her home. She was then sentenced to 10 days in jail on a charge of disobedience to police.
She was not released after she served the 10-day jail term and instead handed a new charge of taking part in activities that disrupt social order as a result of her participation in an unsanctioned anti-government rally.
At the time, pro-government Telegram channels showed Akhtiyan on her knees in front of police officers pleading guilty. A caption accompanying the posts said: "Parents are responsible for their children."
Akhtiyan's son, well-known anarchist Raman Khalilau, left Belarus in 2019 fearing for his safety. Belarusian authorities launched two probes against him and several other anarchists last year accusing them of extremism.
The criminal cases were linked to the activities of Khalilau and his colleagues abroad who were critical of Lukashenka and his government.
Russian Scientist At German University Convicted Of Spying, Handed Suspended Sentence
A German court has handed a Russian scientist a one-year suspended sentence for spying after he admitted to supplying publicly available information on a European rocket program to an employee of the Russian Consulate General in Munich.
The 30-year-old researcher at the University of Augsburg, who has been identified only as Ilnur N., has denied he is an agent of the Russian secret service, saying he did not intentionally do anything wrong as he knew nothing about the activities of the man he spoke with and that the information was already public.
But the presiding judge at the Higher Regional Court in Munich said on April 13 that nonetheless the researcher had "come to terms with the fact that he had done research for a Russian secret service."
The convicted man allegedly received a total of 2,500 euros ($2,700) in cash in exchange for the information he provided.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
