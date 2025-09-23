Russia Launches Overnight Missile And Drone Barrage Against Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force reported on September 23 that Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 115 drones, around 60 of which were Shahed types.

By 9 a.m. Ukrainian air defenses said they had destroyed or suppressed 103 enemy drones of various types across northern, southern, and eastern regions. Strikes were recorded in six locations, with 12 drones hitting targets, while falling debris was reported in eight other areas.

In the Odesa region, authorities confirmed the death of a 60-year-old woman and injuries to at least three other people following missile strikes on the town of Tatarbunary. The attack damaged a hotel, post office, cultural center, and a holiday resort, and left around 800 residents without electricity. Governor Oleh Kiper said repair works were under way.

In Zaporizhzhya, one man was killed when Russian bombs struck residential and industrial areas. Governor Ivan Fedorov said rescuers pulled the victim's body from the rubble.

In the Kirovohrad region, a drone strike sparked a fire at an infrastructure facility, though no casualties were reported. Local Governor Andriy Raykovych said emergency services had contained the blaze.

Ukrainian Strikes On Russia Targets

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on September 23 that its forces had struck two dispatcher stations of oil transportation complexes in Russia and an airfield in Crimea. The strikes were aimed at reducing Russia's offensive capabilities and disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies to its military units, the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air-defense systems neutralized 69 Ukrainian drones over the country's 10 regions.

Moscow and the surrounding region came under a Ukrainian drone attack overnight. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 36 drones were shot down since late September 22 by air defenses, with no reported casualties. Social media users across the capital reported hearing multiple explosions, though no air-raid sirens were triggered.