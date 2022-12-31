Ukrainian Defense Minister Claims Russia Is Planning A New Mobilization, Urges Russians To Avoid It

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has claimed Russia, bogged down in Ukraine after invading its neighbor more than 10 months ago, will soon announce a further mobilization, and urged Russians to avoid it.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

"Avoid mobilization in any way. When the bunker leaders are unable to send new recruits, they will be forced to admit defeat. And the war will end. It will still happen and the question is in the price. And will this price be paid with your blood," Reznikov said in a video message issued late on December 30.

According to Reznikov, Russia was preparing to close it borders to men of conscription age.

"I want to appeal to Russian conscripts. First of all, this applies to residents of large cities. I know for a fact that you have about one week left to make at least one choice. At the beginning of January, the Russian authorities will close the borders for men, then they will declare martial law," Reznikov said, adding Belarus could take similar action.

"I'm not asking you to take my word for it. I want you to ask yourself only one question and answer it honestly: When you go to war, where you can die or become crippled for life, what exactly will you be fighting for, you personally?" the Ukrainian defense chief asked.

Russia invaded Ukraine 10 months ago, alleging a threat to its security orchestrated by NATO. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions so far.

After Kremlin public denials that any such action was planned, Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21 ordered a “partial mobilization.” At the time, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the military would seek to call up about 300,000 men.

The announcement triggered a massive exodus from Russia. Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled the country, with many crossing the borders into Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Reznikov’s video appeal came after the Ukrainian defense minister told The Guardian newspaper that the training of tens of thousands of mobilized and new conscripts in Russia may indicate Kremlin intentions to launch a new offensive in Ukraine.