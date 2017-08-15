Russia Claims Ukrainian Reconnaissance Officer Detained In Crimea

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has detained a senior reconnaissance officer of a Ukrainian military unit who was allegedly planning acts of sabotage in Crimea.

The FSB said on August 15 that Hennadiy Lemeshko was detained on August 12 while attempting to disrupt electricity lines on the Crimean Peninsula.

According to the FSB, the suspect had explosive devices in his possession.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine.

The announcement came days after a Russian court sentenced two Ukrainian nationals in separate cases to lengthy prison terms on terrorism charges.

Rights activists say Russia has jailed several Ukrainians on trumped-up, politically motivated charges since Moscow seized Ukraine's Crimea region in March 2014.

In March, the European Parliament called on Russia to free more than 30 Ukrainian citizens who are in prison or who have had their freedom of movement restricted in Russia, Crimea, and parts of eastern Ukraine that are controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax