News
Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Drone Attack Near Moscow As Ukrainian Military Reports Clashes In East
Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding areas that resulted in the temporary restriction of landings and takeoffs at the capital's Vnukovo airport.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it repelled an attack from five Ukrainian drones in Moscow and a nearby region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Air defenses destroyed four of the drones, and the fifth was intercepted and fell, the ministry said in a statement.
There were no casualties or damage as result of the "terrorist attack," the ministry said.
There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.
Meanwhile, the General Staff of Ukraine's military reported heavy fighting over the past day in the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas in Donetsk. It reported a total of 40 combat clashes during the previous 24 hours.
The Ukrainian military also said Russian forces carried out 56 air strikes and 77 attacks from rocket salvo systems on July 3, adding that the attacks had killed and injured an unspecified number of civilians.
"Unfortunately, there are deaths and injuries among the civilian population and destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure, high-rise buildings, and private residential buildings," the army said.
With reporting by Reuters
More News
Magnitude 5.3-5.7 Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea Region Near Azerbaijan
An earthquake measuring 5.3 to 5.7 magnitude hit the Caspian Sea region near Azerbaijan, local media reported early on July 4. The Trend news agency quoted the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan as saying the earthquake occurred just after midnight near the capital, Baku, and was felt throughout the country. Russia's TASS news agency, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, said the epicenter was 43 kilometers northeast of the city of Khachmaz, a city of 37,100 people. No other information was immediately available. The U.S. Geological Survey rated the earthquake at magnitude 5.4. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Award-Winning Russian Journalist And Lawyer Badly Beaten in Chechnya
An award-winning Russian investigative journalist from Novaya Gazeta and a lawyer were badly beaten by armed men during a trip to Chechnya, the human rights group Team Against Torture reported on July 4.
Journalist Yelena Milashina and lawyer Aleksandr Nemov are currently at a hospital in Grozny. They sustained multiple injuries, the rights group reported. "Milashina's fingers have been broken, and she is sometimes losing consciousness. She has bruises all over her body," the group said on social media. It added that Nemov had been stabbed in the leg.
Milashina and Nemov had traveled to Chechnya to attend the sentencing by a court of Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists, Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev, all of whom have fled the country citing harassment from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Musayeva has been put on trial for fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer, charges that critics call politically motivated.
Milashina and Nemov were attacked while heading from the airport to the capital, Grozny, rights groups said, adding that their equipment and documents were destroyed.
The human rights group Memorial said the attackers shaved Milashina's head, broke several of her fingers and covered her head with green dye.
"They were brutally kicked, including in the face, threatened with death, had a gun held to their heads, and had their equipment taken away and smashed," Memorial said in a post on Telegram.
"While being beaten, they were told: "You have been warned. Get out of here and don't write anything."
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
With reporting by Reuters
Moldova Shootout Suspect Dies In Custody, Airport Security Probed
A man accused of killing two security officials in a shootout last week at Moldova's main airport died of multiple gunshot wounds on July 3, as authorities in the ex-Soviet state ordered an enquiry into beefing up airport security. President Maia Sandu declared July 4 a day of mourning and ordered flags to be flown at half staff after the June 30 incident. Posthumous medals were awarded to the two victims. An official statement, quoting police, announced the death of Rustam Asurov, 43, a native of Tajikistan, who seized a gun from a security officer after being refused entry to Moldova. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former U.S. President Clinton Visits Albania, Urges Solution To Crisis In Northern Kosovo
TIRANA -- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, during a visit to Albania, called for a solution to the crisis in northern Kosovo that has ratcheted up tensions between the Pristina government and the country’s Serb minority and Belgrade.
In a speech in Tirana on July 3, Clinton directly addressed the tensions that have boiled over following the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four Serb-majority towns after Serbian leaders called for a boycott of the votes.
"There is a dispute going on in Kosovo that I wish had never happened," Clinton said during the first day of a two-day visit.
With the Serb boycott, minority Albanian candidates were able to win the mayoral posts with a minimum number of votes, leading to violent protests by many local Serbs after Kosovar authorities defied Western warnings and used force to install the winners in city halls.
Clinton said the Kosovo people "created those four towns for the benefit of the Serbs....So I think that they [Serb residents] made a mistake not to vote," Clinton said.
"I think it is easy for the Albanians, now in the majority [in Kosovo], to try to take advantage of the moment to make their point, but the real thing we need to do is to stop this nonsense...What big political issue can be advanced by having these tensions? The people in those municipalities need decent government and citizens need to vote," he said.
The protests, which turned violent and led to injuries among NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers and demonstrators, took place after Western-backed Pristina ignored pleas to avoid escalation and instead tried to forcibly seat the ethnic Albanian mayors after the boycotted elections.
U.S. and EU diplomats told Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti that he needed to calm the situation in the north, hold new municipal elections, and return to dialogue with Serbia on normalizing relations. Diplomats have also long urged Belgrade to take steps to normalize relations with Kosovo, which it refuses to recognize.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has refused to meet directly with Kurti in efforts to simmer tensions, which also rose when three Kosovar police officers were detained by Serbian authorities last month.
The government of Kosovo claimed they were illegally arrested on its territory. Serbia denied the claim and said the police had entered "deep" into their territory. The officers were later released.
Kosovo, which has a largely ethnic Albanian population, declared its sovereignty in 2008, a move recognized by many Western states but not Serbia or its allies Russia and China.
Kosovo's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia left more than 10,000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians from Kosovo. The fighting ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbia.
Clinton remains popular in Kosovo and Albania for his efforts to stop the fighting. In 2019, Kosovar President Hashim Thaci awarded the visiting Clinton the Freedom Order in gratitude for his role in helping end the war.
In his July 3 remarks, Clinton -- who has no role in the current administration of President Joe Biden, who like Clinton, is a Democrat -- also said he is convinced the United States is "committed to Albania's freedom, strength, and integrity."
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama praised Clinton for his role in ending the war in Kosovo.
He called Clinton’s speech in March 1999, when announcing NATO's intervention in Kosovo, "another pearl" and said it was "about the history of Kosovo and our region, a defining stone of the road to the future."
He also thanked Clinton for assisting now NATO-member Albania as it emerged out of the former Communist regime.
Clinton served two terms as president from 1993 to 2001.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included quotes by Clinton that were incorrectly stated.
Renowned Iranian Artist Dies Reportedly From Alcohol Poisoning
Renowned Iranian artist Khosrow Hassanzadeh has reportedly died from bootleg alcohol poisoning. He was 60.
Hassanzadeh died on July 2 at a Tehran hospital, where he had been in a coma for nearly a week.
"With deep sorrow and disbelief, we have learned that the esteemed artist, painter, and member of the Association of Iranian Painters, Khosrow Hassanzadeh, has passed away," the Association of Iranian Painters said in a statement on July 2.
Reports said Hassanzadeh had been hospitalized after drinking "counterfeit alcohol."
Born in Tehran in 1963 in a working-class family, Hassanzadeh studied painting at the Tehran University of Art. He was mentored by prominent painter, graphist, and art curator Aydin Aghdashloo.
Hassanzadeh was a veteran of the 1980-88 Iran/Iraq War who had created some of his work based on his experience and memories of war.
Hassanzadeh’s paintings have been showcased in museums around the world, including the British Museum, the Los Angeles Country Museum of Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.
His death comes amid a series of cases of fatal alcohol poisonings in the Islamic republic, where drinking alcohol has been banned since the 1979 revolution and punishable by floggings and cash fines. Despite the ban, many Iranians drink foreign and homemade alcoholic beverages that are available on the black market.
Seventeen people died from alcohol poisoning in Karaj near the Iranian capital in recent weeks. Nearly 200 people were hospitalized after drinking bootleg alcohol that was believed to contain methanol.
Abbas Masjedi Arani, the head of Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization, said last month that 644 people had died from alcohol poisoning during the past Iranian year, which ends on March 20. He said that was a 30 percent increase compared with the previous year.
With reporting by the BBC
Navalny's Family Sues Penal Colony For Not Allowing Visits With Imprisoned Politician
Family members of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny have officially sued the penal colony where he is being held for not allowing them access to him. His relatives on July 3 wrote on Navalny's social network that although every inmate has a right for three three-day visits and three four-hour visits by family members each year, his relatives have not been allowed to visit for a year and that his last telephone conversation with loved ones was allowed 11 months ago. Navalny's relatives vowed to go to the Constitutional Court if their demand to visit the politician is not met. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Meets With Detained Journalist Gershkovich, Says He's In 'Good Health'
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was granted access to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison on July 3 and reported that he is "in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances," according to the State Department. It was the second such visit since his detention on March 29. A court last week upheld a request from Russia authorities to extend the Gershkovich’s pretrial detention until least August 30. The infrequency of consular access has been a growing point of contention between Washington and Moscow. U.S. citizen Gershkovich, 31, was detained while on a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg. He is being held on espionage allegations, which the WSJ and the U.S. government vehemently deny. To read the original story by The Wall Street Journal, click here.
Pakistan Shares See Biggest One-Day Gain In 15 Years After IMF Deal
Pakistan's benchmark share index scored its biggest single-day jump in 15 years on July 3, gaining around 6 percent on the first trading session after the country secured a last-gasp funding deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country on June 30 secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF, giving its economy some much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default. "Investors' confidence is sharply reviving as a result of the staff-level agreement with the IMF and $3 billion standby arrangement," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU's Von Der Leyen Vows To Hold Putin, 'Henchmen' Responsible As Center Opens To Probe Alleged Russian Crimes Against Ukraine
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed to “leave no stone unturned” to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and others responsible for alleged crimes committed during the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine as the international community opened a new office in The Hague to investigate and gather evidence for any future trials.
"We will leave no stone unturned to hold Putin and his henchmen accountable," von der Leyen said in a statement on July 3 marking the opening of the International Center For The Prosecution Of The Crime Of Aggression (ICPA).
"The new international prosecution center will play a key role in making sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice," she added.
The new center, at the offices of the EU’s Eurojust justice agency, includes prosecutors from Ukraine, the EU, the United States, and the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is also located in The Hague.
The ICC has previously issued international arrest warrants for Putin on suspicion of war crimes, including the alleged deportation of children to Russia from Ukraine.
The new center looks to plug some gaps in the ICC’s jurisdiction, which does not allow it to prosecute crimes of aggression -- a key charge leveled against the Kremlin in its unprovoked February 2022 attack on Ukraine.
The Eurojust agency has already established a database for evidence on war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide related to the war.
“With the setup of the ICPA, the European Union reiterates its commitment to ensuring full accountability for the international crimes committed during Russia’s war against Ukraine, including the crime of aggression,” European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said.
He added that the ICPA is a “clear signal to the world that the prohibition of the use of force continues to be the foundation of our international rule-based order and that those who violate it will be held accountable.”
Ukraine Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, speaking at the center’s opening, said a special tribunal for Russian leadership was now "inevitable."
"We are gathered here on the occasion of a truly historic moment. I would say an epoch-defining moment," Kostin told reporters.
In an interview before the opening, Kostin said that "we need experts, we need forensics, we need additional information, including intelligence information, in order for this case to be strong, because we all know that the crime of aggression is the leadership crime."
Ukrainian officials have pressed for a special tribunal since the ass killings of civilians was discovered in the town of Bucha in April 2022 following the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Russia has denied it targets civilians, despite evidence and witnesses to the contrary. It has also labeled its invasion a "special military operation" and forbids the use of the word "war" among reports in Russia.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
Emaciated Saakashvili Reiterates Innocence In Georgia Trial As Zelenskiy Urges His Release
TBILISI -- An emaciated Mikheil Saakashvili reiterated his innocence from a medical clinic as the former Georgian president took part in a trial via video link for the first time since February.
Saakashvili, whose state of health appears to have significantly deteriorated, also called on the Georgian government to let him "openly debate" with them so that "people can decide who is right and who is wrong."
"If need be, put an electronic bracelet on me...but do not prevent the Georgian people from making their own choice," Saakashvili said, stressing that he will continue his political activities if he is released.
Saakashvili also blamed parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili for his current physical state, lifting his shirt to show his extremely emaciated body.
The court appearance led Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for the immediate release of Saakashvili, who is also a Ukrainian citizen.
"I once again call on the Georgian authorities to hand over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine for the necessary treatment and care. And I call on our partners to address, not ignore, this situation and save this person. No government in Europe has the right to execute people: Life is a basic European value," he said on hisTelegram channel.
"Today, I instructed the Foreign Ministry to summon the Georgian ambassador to Ukraine and express our strong protest and to ask him to leave Ukraine within 48 hours to hold consultations with his capital," Zelenskiy said.
It was not immediately clear if the comments meant that Zelenskiy was expelling the Georgian envoy.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an antigovernment rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing.
Family members and his lawyers have warned for months that Saakashvili’s health condition has been deteriorating even as he has been receiving medical treatment at a private clinic in Tbilisi since May last year.
Saakashvili's medical team has said his health has worsened since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest against his incarceration.
Saakashvili's legal team has also asserted that he was "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody.
Since the 55-year-old politician’s arrest in 2021, several mass rallies were held by his supporters and opposition activists, demanding his immediate release.
The European Union has also expressed concerns over Saakashvili’s deteriorated health.
Romanian Spy Chief Resigns After Eight Years In Office
The chief of Romania’s intelligence service said on July 3 that he is resigning, asserting that it is a danger for democracy for one person to remain in such a position for too many years. Eduard Hellvig, 48, who assumed the position atop the SRI intelligence service in 2015, said he had informed President Klaus Iohannis about his decision. In the past, Hellvig has advocated for a term limit on the SRI chief’s position. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Romanian service, click here.
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Agency Adds Unilever Group To List Of War Sponsors
Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) has added British consumer goods company Unilever to its list of sponsors of war, saying the owner of hundreds of internationally known brands, including Dove, Rexona, Lipton, and Domestos, had failed to meet its announced decision to quit the Russian market over Moscow’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. NAZK Chairman Oleksandr Novikov said on July 3 that "Unilever cannot say it is against the war, while supporting Putin's military machine." According to NAZK, Unilever remains in Russia and its profit in the country increased 24.9 percent last year. Unilever did not immediately comment. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Fate Of Iranian Rapper Lies With Court After Closed-Door Trial
The fate of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested during the recent nationwide protests, hangs in the balance as a court considers a verdict and a possible death sentence after holding a closed-door trial on charges widely seen as politically motivated.
Salehi, considered by many as the voice of the unrest that has rocked Iran's Islamic leadership for almost a year, had his second court hearing on July 2, with a verdict expected to be announced within a week, according to German lawmaker Ye-One Rhie, one of Salehi's political guarantors.
"What is the Iranian regime so afraid of?" she asked in a post on Twitter warning of the imminent announcement of Salehi's sentence.
"The verdict for Toomaj could be announced anytime now. So, raise awareness and make some noise for him," she added.
Charges against Salehi include corruption on Earth for tweeting, propaganda against the regime, cooperation with a hostile government, and encouraging people to commit chaos and unrest, disrupting order, spreading lies, and insulting the leadership.
Under the Islamic republic's criminal laws, charges such as corruption on Earth could potentially result in the death penalty.
International observers have decried the legal proceedings against the rapper, whose lawyer Amir Raeisian says he has been denied full access to trial materials. In December, Raeisian said he had only been granted access to one of the four volumes of his client's case file.
Despite this, Raesian praised Salehi's composure during the trial, noting that he provided detailed and clear statements in court.
Salehi, 33, has gained prominence for his lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran. His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Salehi was arrested on November 30 amid protests that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. In the days leading up to his arrest, Salehi was living clandestinely, releasing numerous messages in support of the protests.
Human rights sources say they have yet to obtain accurate statistics on the number of detainees in the protests but the head of Iran's judiciary announced on May 17 that about 90,000 protesters were pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Czech-Made Twin-Engine L-410 Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Russia's Far East
An L-410 twin-engine short-range transport plane made in the Czech Republic had to make an emergency landing on July 3 in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk Krai due to an engine malfunction. Khabarovsk Airlines says 14 passengers and crew members on board are safe. Last month, Russian air companies using L-410 started cutting flights, citing a lack of capacities for technical maintenance as Western companies stopped cooperation with their Russian partners due to sanctions imposed on Russia over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Wife, Lawyer Of Imprisoned Former Kazakh Minister Suspected Of Attempted Bribery
The wife and a lawyer of former Kazakh Culture Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly are suspected of attempting to bribe the judges who sentenced the ex-minister last month to eight years in prison on embezzlement charges, the Central Asian nation's Anti-Corruption agency said on July 3, without mentioning the suspects' names. According to the agency, the lawyer, who is currently in a detention center, is suspected of receiving from Mukhamediuly’s wife $460,000, which he allegedly was supposed to hand over to the judges in the high-profile trial. No other details were given. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Belarusian Catholic Religious Instructor Given Third Consecutive 15-Day Jail Term
A court in Minsk has sentenced a Roman Catholic religious instructor, Uladzislau Beladzed, to 15 days in jail for a third consecutive time on a charge of "distributing extremist materials" that his relatives and colleagues call groundless. It is not clear why Beladzed was handed the jail term. The Christian Vision group said on Facebook that Beladzed looked "like a person who had gone through torture and inhumane treatment" at the hearing. Beladzed's relatives said earlier that they noticed signs of beatings on his face at a previous hearing. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iran Steps Up Closure Of Businesses For Not Complying With Mandatory Head Covering
Iranian authorities have stepped up their monitoring of commercial and recreational venues, shutting dozens of cafes, restaurants, and other businesses across the country they say were failing to comply with the mandatory head-scarf law.
Anger over the hijab law has boiled over since the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 in police custody over an alleged hijab infraction. Women have taken to the streets in growing numbers without the head scarf in protest of the government's policies. The unrest has tapped into broader discontent over the regime's corruption, economic mismanagement, and oppression of Iranians.
As part of a brutal and sometimes deadly crackdown on dissent, the government has looked to enforce the law amid one of the biggest threats to the Islamic regime since 1979.
The closing of businesses has been met with resistance from women and the growing trend of refusing to wear the hijab has reached such an extent that Abdolhossein Khosropour, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, noted last month that "women without a mandatory hijab should be arrested, but due to the large number of these women, it is not possible to do so."
The cities affected in the most recent wave of closures include Bandar Abbas, Mashhad, Tehran, Islamshahr, Eshtehard, Parand, Rasht, and Motel Qu.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new regime. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
In the face of unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
Resistance to the hijab is likely to increase further, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Nazarbaev's Former Press Secretary Appointed Kazakh Ambassador To Russia
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has appointed Dauren Abaev, the former press secretary of his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, to the post of ambassador to Russia, the presidential press service said on July 3. Abaev, who held several key posts in Kazakhstan before becoming deputy secretary-general of the Commonwealth of Independent States in March, was at the center of a scandal in 2021 after he called Kazakh activists who demanded the use of the Kazakh language instead of Russian at official and public places promoters of "cave nationalism." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Constitutional Court Legalizes Matronymic Names Following Activist's Battle
Kyrgyz activist Altyn Kapalova wrote on Facebook on July 2 that the Constitutional Court had ordered the government to legalize matronymic names following her long-running battle to allow children to choose to use their mother's name instead of their father's as part of their full legal names in documents. The legislation would allow children to choose which of their parents' names to use when they reach 16. Kapalova, a single mother of several children, has fought for the change for years.
Russia Says Attempt On Life Of Moscow-Backed Crimea Head Thwarted
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on July 3 it had thwarted an assassination attempt on Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, the Interfax news agency reported. The FSB said it had detained a Russian man who had been hired and trained by Ukraine's security services to kill Aksyonov by blowing up his car. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Russia annexed Crimea, where it bases its Black Sea Fleet, from Ukraine in 2014.
Suspects Reportedly Detained In Case Of Tajik Banker's Abduction; Suspect In Moldova Dies
At least four people have been detained in Tajikistan in connection with the June 23 abduction and disappearance of Shuhrat Ismatulloev, the deputy chairman of one of the country's leading banks, sources told RFE/RL on July 2.
The identities of the detainees have not been released, but sources close to the investigation said they were all former security officers who were allegedly working together with organized-crime figures. One of the detainees was reportedly a former officer with the Interior Ministry and the state Anti-Corruption Agency.
One source said there were four kidnappers who were driving a car with special security-service license plates that enabled them to violate traffic regulations without being stopped by police.
Ismatulloev, the 49-year-old deputy head of Oriyonbank, was forced into a dark car in Dushanbe on the evening of June 23. He has not been heard from since.
Meanwhile, authorities in Moldova said a Tajik citizen who was detained after allegedly shooting to death two security officers on June 30 at the Chisinau International Airport had died in custody.
Tajik officials identified the man as Rustam Ashurov, a suspected member of the organized-crime group that has been tied to the Ismatulloev abduction. Ashurov was wounded by security personnel during the incident at the airport.
Tajik prosecutors said Ashurov, "after committing this crime, fled to the Republic of Moldova through the Republic of Turkey in order to subsequently hide in the countries of the European Union."
Ashurov was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Dushanbe in November 2018 after being convicted of stealing $100,000 from a currency-exchange office. His sentence was later reduced to 9 1/2 years, but he was released about two years ago.
Moldovan Acting Prosecutor-General Ion Munteanu earlier had said Ashurov would face trial in Moldova over the airport shootings.
Officials in Tajikistan said they believed the kidnappers had been closely following Ismatulloev since at least the beginning of June. The motive for the abduction remains under investigation.
Police and Emergencies Ministry workers were reportedly looking for the vehicle involved in the kidnapping in the Zeravshan River basin.
EU Mulls Banking Concession To Russia To Preserve Black Sea Grain Deal
The European Union is considering a Russian proposal to allow the creation of a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank to facilitate the extension of a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain via its Black Sea ports, the Financial Times reported on July 3. Moscow has threatened not to extend the deal beyond July 17 because international sanctions are impeding its own agricultural exports. The proposed new unit would be allowed access to the SWIFT financial messaging system, which was closed to Russian banks following Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russia has also demanded access to farm-machinery supplies and the lifting of insurance restrictions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Counteroffensive Reports Small Gains Against Strong Resistance
Fighting continues to be intense in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, with Kyiv reporting small territorial gains as its counteroffensive meets strong resistance from entrenched Russian forces.
In a July 3 post on Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote that "last week was difficult on the front line, but we are making progress."
“We are moving forward, step by step,” he added.
The remarks came after Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote in posts on Telegram on July 2 that 9 square kilometers had been liberated from Russian occupation in the Donetsk region over the past week, a change she said was "a result of improving the tactical position."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In the south, Malyar wrote, over 28 square kilometers had been recaptured during the same period.
She added that "both offensive and defensive operations are ongoing in the east," with "heavy fighting going on there now."
The Russian military also reported intense fighting in the areas around the Donetsk region cities of Bakhmut, Lyman, Maryinka, and Avdiyivka.
RFE/RL cannot confirm claims of battlefield developments by either side in areas of heavy fighting.
NATO’s top military official, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, told journalists in Brussels on July 3 that Kyiv's counteroffensive launched last month was "difficult" and not "an easy walkover."
Bauer compared the counteroffensive to the Allied D-Day landings in France in 1944.
"We saw in Normandy in the Second World War that it took seven, eight, nine weeks for all the allies to actually break through the defensive lines of the Germans," Bauer said. "So it is not a surprise that it is not going fast."
In its daily briefing on July 3, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 57 air strikes and around 60 rocket attacks against Ukrainian positions during the previous 24 hours.
Some 39 clashes were reported, as well.
Three cruise missiles and 13 Shahed attack drones had reportedly been shot down.
A Russian drone attack on July 3 killed one person and injured 16 local residents in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy. The region’s military administration said four Iran-made Shahed kamikaze drones hit an administrative building and two multifloor residential buildings in the city center.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that enemy fire had struck the towns of Marhanets and Nikopol during the night of July 2-3, injuring one civilian and damaging several buildings and vehicles.
On July 2, Ukraine's PEN club announced that writer and activist Viktoria Amelina, 37, had died the previous day of injuries sustained on June 27 during a Russian rocket attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk.
Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, Amelina had been documenting alleged crimes by Russian forces for the Truth Hounds human rights nongovernmental organization.
Thirteen people, including three children, were killed in the Kramatorsk strike, while about 60 people were injured.
Off the battlefield, Zelenskiy on July 3 spoke by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the German leader’s spokesperson said.
Among the issues was a call by the two leaders for the extension of a deal allowing safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, something the Kremlin on the same day said is unlikely.
Moscow has threatened not to extend the deal beyond July 17, claiming international sanctions are impeding its own agricultural exports. Russia is demanding restored access to the SWIFT financial messaging system -- which was closed to Russian banks following Russia’s invasion -- along with access to farm-machinery supplies and the lifting of insurance restrictions.
Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu commented for the first time on last month’s failed armed rebellion by the leader of Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, calling the mutiny "a provocation."
"The provocation did not affect the activities of the armed forces" in Ukraine, he said in a statement, claiming Prigozhin's "plans failed mostly because the armed forces' personnel remained loyal to its oath and military duties."
The Wall Street Journal cited sources in Western intelligence as saying the major goal of Prigozhin's mutiny was to detain Shoigu and the chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, Valery Gerasimov.
With reporting by Reuters
Memorial To Slain Civilians Unveiled In Ukraine's Bucha
A memorial has been unveiled in the Kyiv region city of Bucha to memorialize the civilians who died there while it was occupied by Russian forces in the early part of 2022. The Ukrainian government and international monitors have accused Russian forces of war crimes resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians during the occupation in the weeks following Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The memorial, which was opened on July 2, lists the names of 501 Bucha civilians killed. Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk spoke at the unveiling, saying: "We cannot forget this. We cannot forgive." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
All The Kremlin's Men: Russian Officials Drop Out Of Sight, Suggesting Post-Mutiny Purges2
Russian Aerospace Industry Hit By War In Ukraine, Says British Defense Ministry3
Crimean Beaches 'Nearly Empty' Amid Russian Military Buildup4
Russian Drones Strike Kyiv As Fighting Intensifies In East; Zelenskiy Visits Odesa5
Zelenskiy Girds Northern Ukraine As Kyiv Claims New Hold On 'Strategic Initiative'6
Russian TV Propagandist Says Wagner Group Received Nearly $10 Billion From Russian Authorities7
Spanish Prime Minister Visits Ukraine In Show Of EU Support8
Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Targets Himself, Others In Criminal Complaint To Challenge Central Authority9
Ukrainian Counteroffensive Reports Small Gains Against Strong Resistance10
Lukashenka Urges Belarusians To 'Calm Down' Over Wagner Arrivals
Subscribe