Fire, Explosions, Drone Attack Reported In Russian Regions Close To Ukraine

Fire, damaging explosions on railways, and a drone attack targeting a military airport have been reported in two Russian regions close to Ukraine, Krasnodar and Bryansk.



The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said on May 3 that a large oil reservoir caught fire in the village of Volna near the port city of Taman overnight. State news agencies quoted emergency officials as saying that the fire was caused by a drone.

It is not clear to whom the drone belonged.



Local officials said the fire was of the "highest level of complexity."

Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on May 3 that an explosive device damaged a railway section overnight. The Russian Railways company said the explosion led to the derailing of an engine and 20 cargo cars.



Some reports say three explosions hit the railway, causing a massive chemical leak from a derailed cistern.



Just two days earlier, Bogomaz said another explosive device damaged a railways section which caused derailment of a train that was transporting oil products, among other materials.



Other reports in Russia on May 3 said a drone struck a military airport in the Bryansk region, damaging an An-124 Ruslan heavy transport plane. There was no official confirmation of the drone attack.

Also on May 3, Moscow said that Ukraine "attempted to hit the Kremlin residence of President Vladimir Putin with two drones overnight.”

"As a result of timely action by the military and special services... the devices were destroyed," the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was banning the use of unauthorized civilian drones in the city. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the alleged drone attack will not affect a military parade in Moscow planned for May 9 to mark the Victory Day.



Elsewhere, far from the Ukrainian border, in the northwestern region of Leningrad, media reported on May 3 of a fire at an airport in the Lomonosov district.



Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire was caused by "burning tires," adding that the fire was extinguished.



Earlier on May 1, the governor of the Leningrad region, Aleksandr Drozdenko, said an explosion destroyed an electricity pole in the Gatchino district.



Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, multiple explosions, drone attacks, and fires have taken place on the Russian territory. Ukrainian officials usually do not comment on such situations.

With reporting by Baza, RBK, and TASS