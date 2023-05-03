News
Fire, Explosions, Drone Attack Reported In Russian Regions Close To Ukraine
Fire, damaging explosions on railways, and a drone attack targeting a military airport have been reported in two Russian regions close to Ukraine, Krasnodar and Bryansk.
The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said on May 3 that a large oil reservoir caught fire in the village of Volna near the port city of Taman overnight. State news agencies quoted emergency officials as saying that the fire was caused by a drone.
It is not clear to whom the drone belonged.
Local officials said the fire was of the "highest level of complexity."
Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on May 3 that an explosive device damaged a railway section overnight. The Russian Railways company said the explosion led to the derailing of an engine and 20 cargo cars.
Some reports say three explosions hit the railway, causing a massive chemical leak from a derailed cistern.
Just two days earlier, Bogomaz said another explosive device damaged a railways section which caused derailment of a train that was transporting oil products, among other materials.
Other reports in Russia on May 3 said a drone struck a military airport in the Bryansk region, damaging an An-124 Ruslan heavy transport plane. There was no official confirmation of the drone attack.
Also on May 3, Moscow said that Ukraine "attempted to hit the Kremlin residence of President Vladimir Putin with two drones overnight.”
"As a result of timely action by the military and special services... the devices were destroyed," the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was banning the use of unauthorized civilian drones in the city. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the alleged drone attack will not affect a military parade in Moscow planned for May 9 to mark the Victory Day.
Elsewhere, far from the Ukrainian border, in the northwestern region of Leningrad, media reported on May 3 of a fire at an airport in the Lomonosov district.
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire was caused by "burning tires," adding that the fire was extinguished.
Earlier on May 1, the governor of the Leningrad region, Aleksandr Drozdenko, said an explosion destroyed an electricity pole in the Gatchino district.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, multiple explosions, drone attacks, and fires have taken place on the Russian territory. Ukrainian officials usually do not comment on such situations.
With reporting by Baza, RBK, and TASS
Iranians React With Skepticism To Proposal To Sell Strategic Islands For Pension Funding
A statement by a senior Iranian Labor Ministry official suggesting that Tehran might have to sell some of Iran's strategic Persian Gulf islands to pay pensions has ignited a wave of skepticism and opposition from the Iranian public.
Sajjad Padam, director-general of social insurance at the ministry, said in an interview on May 1 with the Tehran-based 90Eghtesadi news website that the country may be forced to sell some of its southern islands, including Kish and Qeshm in the Persian Gulf, to pay pensions as the government struggles with financial difficulties amid a deepening economic crisis.
Padam said budgetary difficulties forced the government to shift funds earmarked for infrastructure projects to pension payments.
That led to only 20 percent of the planned 850 trillion rials ($1.6 billion) allocated to construction work being actually used on such work over the past five months, he said.
He also noted that even if Iran were to sell 3 million barrels of oil per day without sanctions and receive the complete sum, it wouldn't resolve the retirement funding crisis.
Prior to sanctions, Iran exported around 2.5 million barrels of oil per day. Now is sells approximately 1 million barrels daily.
The loss of oil profits at current prices amounts to roughly $45 billion annually, equivalent to 1 1/2 times the total government budget for the current year.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Padam's statement generated significant reactions in social media. Iranian political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi wrote on his Telegram channel that the warnings given by Padam about the bankruptcy of Iran's retirement funds underscored the fragility of the country's economic situation.
Former political prisoner Hengameh Shahidi highlighted the potential of Kish and Qeshm islands on Twitter, arguing that with proper management and granting some freedom to these free-trade zones, it would be possible for the two islands and their surroundings to generate foreign-currency revenues from tourism.
"This income could replace the money Iranians spend on leisure trips to destinations such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, and Malaysia, ultimately benefiting Iran's economy," Shahidi added.
- By AP
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Seizes Tanker In Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on May 3, the second such capture by Tehran in under a week amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program. The taking of the oil tanker Niovi renewed concerns about Iran threatening maritime traffic in the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all crude passes. It also comes amid the disappearance of a crude oil tanker in Southeast Asia believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil amid reports it may have been seized by the United States. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian's Kazakh Asylum Request Denied, Gets Suspended Sentence For Crossing Border Illegally
ORAL, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan has rejected a request for political asylum filed by a man from the Russian region of Kalmykia who left a military unit in Russia's Volgograd to avoid taking part in the war in Ukraine.
A court in the Western Kazakhstan region on May 3 also handed Igor Sandzhiyev a suspended six-year prison term after finding him guilty of illegally crossing the Russian-Kazakh border.
Sandzhiyev told RFE/RL that he would appeal the ruling, but added that he feared deportation to Russia if he exhausts his appeals.
Igor Kochetkov of Kazakhstan's Bureau for Human Rights told RFE/RL that if deported, Sandzhiyev, who is from Kalmykia's capital, Elista, could face arbitrary arrest and persecution in Russia.
Sandzhiyev has said that he opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He said earlier that a quarter of the 200 mobilized men in the military unit where he was training fled amid the disorder and heavy alcohol consumption in the unit.
He also said that the training was just marching and learning the Military Code by heart.
Sandzhiyev said he fled the unit in November 2022 and managed to go to Belarus first, but was arrested there and deported to Russia's Volgograd, where he was placed under the supervision of the local military enlistment center but he managed to flee again.
In December, the Kazakh authorities extradited an officer with Russia's Federal Security Service, Mikhail Zhilin, who failed to get political asylum to evade recruitment to the war in Ukraine.
In March, a court in the Siberian city of Barnaul sentenced Zhilin to 6 1/2 years in prison after finding him guilty of desertion and illegally crossing the border.
After President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization to support Russia’s armed forces in the invasion of Ukraine in September, thousands of Russian citizens fled the country for Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia, and other countries bordering the Russian Federation.
Siberian Journalist Jailed For Anti-War Posts To Be Transferred Far From Children
Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was sentenced to six years in prison in February on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces over the invasion of Ukraine, says she will be transferred to a remote location from her native Altai region, which is a violation of her two children's right to regularly visit their mother.
The Telegram channel RusNews carried Ponomarenko's handwritten letter on May 2, in which the journalist said she expected to be transferred to Krasnoyarsk, 1,000 kilometers away from the city of Barnaul, where her children now live with their grandparents.
Ponomarenko wrote that her former husband had voluntarily joined the Russian armed forces.
Ponomarenko was arrested in St. Petersburg in April 2022 and later transferred to her native city of Barnaul in Siberia, where she had worked for the RusNews website.
The charge against her stemmed from her online posts about an attack by Russian warplanes on a theater in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol that is believed to have killed hundreds of civilians, including children.
Ponomarenko said in March that she was beaten and humiliated after she was transferred from Barnaul to a detention center in the city of Biisk, where she was kept in a psychiatric clinic for three days, underwent a "psychiatric evaluation," and was forcibly injected with unknown substances when she demanded her personal belongings or hygiene items.
Human rights watchdogs demanded the immediate release of Ponomarenko, saying the psychiatric evaluation of criminal suspects does not include any injections.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Arrives In Finland On Unannounced Visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Finland on a previously unannounced visit to attend a Nordic summit, the Finnish presidency said on May 3. "The topic of the summit is Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the constant support of Ukraine by the countries of Northern Europe, Ukraine's relations with the European Union and NATO, as well as Ukraine's initiative for a just peace," the Swedish government said in a statement. Zelenskiy will meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto as well as the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, according to statements by the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian governments. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Pratasevich, Whose Plane Was Diverted To Minsk, Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison
A court in Minsk has sentenced Raman Pratasevich, a journalist who was detained in Belarus in 2021 after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk, to eight years in prison on charges linked to his reporting.
Minsk regional court Judge Vyachaslau Tuleyka on May 3 also sentenced Pratasevich's two co-defendants, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, who were tried in absentia, to 20 and 19 years in prison, respectively.
The three men were authors of the Nexta Live Telegram channel that extensively covered the unprecedented protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and many Western countries say was rigged.
The trial started in mid-February. The journalists were initially charged with forming and leading an extremist group, insulting the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass disorders, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed to undermine national security.
Putsila was additionally charged with orchestrating the activities of a terrorist organization.
Last month, the prosecutor at the Minsk regional court additionally charged Pratasevich and Rudzik with "repetitively forming and leading an extremist group" over their running of the Telegram channel called Belarus Golovnogo Mozga (Belarus of the Brain) based in Lithuania, which was also critical of Lukashenka and his regime.
Pratasevich, who used to work as an editor and a key administrator of the Nexta Live channel, fled Belarus in 2019.
In May 2021, he and his then-girlfriend, Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, were arrested after their commercial flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces and sentenced to six years in prison in May 2022. In April, officials at the Russian Embassy in Minsk said Sapega will be extradited to Russia soon.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka and his regime of extracting video confessions through torture.
The officials also called for Pratasevich and Sapega's immediate release.
- By Mike Eckel
Russian Naval Ships Reportedly Seen Near Site Of Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion Days Prior
Russian Navy ships were repeatedly in the vicinity of the Nord Stream pipelines off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden, days before a mysterious explosion, according to a new report.
The findings, reported by a consortium of Nordic news organization on May 3, add further questions to the still-unexplained blasts, which are being investigated in at least three Baltic Sea countries and have prompted a host of sometimes conflicting theories.
The September 26, 2022, explosions, which were reported a day later by Swedish scientists, took place at a site on the Baltic seabed more than 100 meters beneath the surface. The Russian-built pipelines, which were intended to bring Russian natural gas directly to Germany, were not in use at the time, but residual gas bubbled up to the surface.
Suspicions initially fell on Russia. U.S. officials called the blasts sabotage and European authorities later said that the sophistication of the incident pointed to a state actor with access to complex diving equipment and detonators.
Moscow accused Britain and Western countries of involvement.
In recent months, German investigators searched a cruising yacht chartered from a German port that may have been near the site of the blasts. The search was based on suspicions that "the vessel in question may have been used to transport explosive devices."
German media said some of the people who chartered the yacht may have shown Ukrainian passports for identification. German media also reported that an unnamed Western intelligence agency communicated to European security agencies that a Ukrainian commando group was responsible.
The new report, released on May 3 jointly by Finland's Yle, Norway's NRK, Denmark's DR, and Sweden's SVT, said several Russian Navy ships, some equipped with diving or submarine equipment, were seen in the vicinity of the explosions five days prior.
The ships included a Russian naval research vessel called the Sibiryakov, as well as a tugboat, and a third Russian naval ship. The tugboat, called SB-123, reportedly arrived on September 21, five days before the explosion, and remained there for the entire evening and night before sailing back toward Russia.
That vessel had been previously identified by the German news site T-Online as one of six vessels suspected of being involved in the explosions.
The Nordic broadcasters' report said the ships had turned off their transmitters -- GPS-like devices that many ships around the world use to broadcast their locations.
However, the organizations said they tracked the ships' movements using intercepted radio communications, and satellite imagery.
Meanwhile, the Danish newspaper Information last week reported that the Danish military had taken 26 photographs of another specialized Russian naval vessel sailing near the blast site four days prior.
That ship was identified as the submarine rescue ship SS-750, which is capable of carrying a mini-submarine.
Eight Children, Security Guard Killed In Belgrade School Shooting
BELGRADE -- Eight children and one security guard were shot dead and several other children and one teacher were wounded in a shooting spree at a school in Serbia's capital, Belgrade.
A 14-year-old seventh-grader, identified only as K.K., is suspected of being the shooter and was arrested on the premises of Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School, the the Interior Ministry said in a statement on May 3.
"All police forces are still on the ground and are intensively working to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy," the ministry said, without stating a motive for the shooting.
The ministry had previously announced that a seventh-grader had fired several shots from his father's gun in the direction of the students and the security guard.
Six wounded children and one teacher were taken to the hospital, authorities said.
Elementary schools in Serbia have eight grades, starting with first grade.
Police said a call was first received about the incident around 8:40 a.m. local time.
Belgrade police chief Veselin Milic told a news conference later that the suspected perpetrator had been planning the attack for a month.
Milic said the suspect had prepared a list of students he planned to kill and a drawn a map of the school.
The suspect used two pistols in the attack and had also brought four Molotov cocktails to the school, Milic said.
Separately, the government said the boy's father, who was the owner of the guns, had been arrested.
Serbian authorities declared three days of official mourning.
Milan Nedeljkovic, the head of Belgrade's downtown municipality of Vracar, where the school is located, told reporters outside the school that the student had brought a gun in his backpack and that the shooting occurred in a hallway.
Nedeljkovic said the school has security cameras but no metal detectors.
RFE/RL journalists at the site reported that students were evacuated through the side entrance of the school.
"It was terrible," a 14-year-old student told RFE/RL after she was evacuated. "We had physical education, and I was downstairs when I heard continuous shooting. It wasn't just one shot."
In Serbia, mass shootings are rare. The country has a strict firearms policy.
The previous such incident occurred in 2013, when a veteran of the Balkan wars of the 1990s shot 13 people dead in a village in central Serbia.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Blast At Revolutionary Guards Center Leaves Two Dead In Central Iran
An explosion at a combat-readiness and support center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on the outskirts of the city of Damghan in the central Iranian province of Semnan has left two personnel dead and three injured, the IRGC said in a statement.
According to the statement, the explosion on May 2 was caused by "ammunition relocation." Two IRGC personnel were killed in the blast at the IRGC site, the statement added.
The public-relations arm of the IRGC confirmed that three employees were then injured and hospitalized following the explosion while separating "ammunition waste" at the site.
In recent years, several explosions have occurred at IRGC and military bases. Tehran has blamed Israel for some of the incidents, while on other occasions they either concealed the cause or attributed it to the destruction of old ammunition.
In June 2021, Iranian media reported that a drone attack on the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA) in Karaj had been "neutralized."
But satellite images from intelligence institute IntelLab revealed that the Karaj facilities were damaged.
International media also reported that the attack on TESA facilities had caused "significant damage." Iran later confirmed the attack.
In one of the deadliest explosions at an IRGC missile base, General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, one of the founders of the IRGC's missile program, was killed in November 2011.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a shadow war for years. Tensions have been nearing a boiling point in recent years.
Israel is believed to have been behind the assassinations of at least five Iranian nuclear scientists in the past decade. The assassinations have raised questions about the possibility of foreign intelligence agencies penetrating Iran's security apparatus.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Russian Men Get Prison Sentences In Dugin Daughter's Murder Case
TULA, Russia -- A court in Russia's western city of Tula has sentenced two men to 3 1/2 years in prison each for their alleged involvement in a car bombing in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Kremlin-linked far-right ideologue Aleksandr Dugin.
The Proletarsky district court sentenced Aleksandr Suchkov and Andrei Kuznetsov on May 3 after finding them guilty of forging documents on a car that was allegedly used by Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk, whom Russian investigators accuse of executing the car bombing, to leave Russia after the attack.
Suchkov and Kuznetsov confessed at the trial that they forged the documents, but insisted they had no idea for whom they did that.
Dugina, 29, was killed when the car she was driving blew up on a road in the Moscow region on August 20 2022. Russian investigators said at the time that an explosive device was likely planted on the car.
Family members said Dugin, one of the main proponents of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, decided at the last minute to switch cars with his daughter as they were leaving a festival outside Moscow.
Ukrainian officials have denied that Kyiv was behind the deadly bombing.
In April, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian citizen Bohdan Tsyhanenko. Russia's Federal Security Service says days before the car bombing that killed Dugina, Tsyhanenko arrived to Russia via Estonia and provided Vovk with forged documents and the explosive device that was allegedly used in the attack.
According to the Russian investigators, Tsyhanenko left Russia the day before the attack.
A well-known Russian military blogger and supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Vladlen Tatarsky (aka Maksim Fomin), was killed last month by a bomb blast in a St. Petersburg cafe.
Russian authorities again accused Ukraine of organizing the attack, but Kyiv also denied any involvement.
Iranian President In First Visit Since Syrian Conflict Began In 2011
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi landed in Damascus on May 3, Syrian state media reported, for talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, in the first such visit by an Iranian head of state since war broke out in Syria in 2011. With military help and economic support from both Iran and Russia, Assad was able to turn the tide of the conflict and regain control of most of his country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey To Discuss Grain Deal, Ankara Says
The deputy defense ministers of Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey will meet in Istanbul on May 5 to discuss a deal that allows the exports of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on May 3. "During the meeting, some issues starting with the grain initiative will be discussed," the state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying about the meeting. Russia's Foreign Ministry said on May 3 the talks on the Black Sea grain deal on May 5 have not yet been agreed.
Russia Launches Wave Of Drone Strikes On Ukrainian Cities As Battle For Bakhmut Continues
Russia launched a new series of overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, but most of them were downed by Ukraine's air defenses, the military said on May 3, as Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Bakhmut repelled more Russian attacks.
The Ukrainian Air Force Command said it destroyed 21 of the 26 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones launched in the attack. The drones had been launched from Russia's Bryansk region and from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, it said.
A four-hour air-raid alarm was declared in Kyiv and a number of other regions.
The capital's military administration said all the drones targeting Kyiv were shot down, without specifying their number. The attack was the third wave of Russian air strikes on Kyiv in six days.
In Dnipro, a drone hit the city administration building, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram.
"A fire broke out, but it has already been extinguished. No residents were wounded. Rescuers are still working at the site," Lysak wrote.
Explosions were also reported on social media in the Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhya regions.
A fire broke out at a fuel depot in the Russian village of Volna near the bridge to Crimea, local governor Venyamin Kondratyev said on May 3 said on Telegram, without mentioning the cause of the fire.
In the Donetsk region, Russian forces spearheaded by Wagner mercenaries continued to launch waves of assaults over the past 24 hours on Bakhmut, which remains the focal point of Moscow's efforts in the east.
"Russian troops focused on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions carried out more than 30 attacks, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report on May 3. The Russian attacks were repelled, it said.
On May 2, a Ukrainian military commander vowed not to give up Bakhmut.
With indications that the start of a long-expected Ukrainian counteroffensive is near, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, underlined the importance Kyiv attaches to holding Bakhmut.
"Together with the commanders, we have made a number of necessary decisions aimed at ensuring the effective defense and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy," Syrskiy said in remarks released after he visited troops in Bakhmut.
"We will continue, despite all the forecasts and advice, to hold Bakhmut, destroying Wagner and other most combat-capable units of the Russian army," he said.
Ukraine still holds some parts of the city after months of fierce fighting against regular Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said control of some parts of Bakhmut had changed hands recently.
"There are positions lost, and positions we are driving the enemy out of. Fierce fighting continues -- as of now, the city is controlled by our armed forces," she told a Ukrainian television channel.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the paramilitary group, said Wagner units advanced up to 160 meters in some directions on May 2, repeating claims on Telegram that Ukrainian forces now control less than 3 square kilometers of Bakhmut.
It was not possible to verify the battlefield claims of either side.
Prigozhin also repeated his complaints that Moscow was not supplying his forces with enough ammunition.
According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russian forces have received sufficient ammunition and Russia's domestic defense industry "generally" meets the military's needs.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Kosovo, Serbia Agree To Cooperate On Resolving Cases Of Missing Persons From 1998-99 War
The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia have pledged to work together to locate people who disappeared during the 1998-99 war in Kosovo.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who mediated talks on May 2 in Brussels between Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, welcomed the agreement.
According to the European Union, 1,621 people remain missing from the war that left more than 13,000 people dead. The majority of those killed and still missing are ethnic Albanians.
"More than 20 years after, their families continue to live in grief, unaware of the whereabouts of their loved ones," Borrell said in a statement. "Families have the right to know the fate of their relatives, as does society at large."
He said that resolving the issue was not only a humanitarian obligation but also a "crucial enabler for reconciliation and trust between people."
Borrell added that it had become urgent to ensure that the process of identifying the burial sites is completed as soon as possible.
"Memories are fading and individuals, places, and events are more difficult to investigate," he said in the statement.
The two sides committed to agree on the operational details at the next meeting as part of the dialogue on the normalization of relations at the level of the main negotiators.
The meeting on May 2 was the first between Kurti and Vucic since their March 18 meeting in Ohrid, North Macedonia, where they reached agreement on ways to implement an EU-backed deal on the path to the normalization.
Under the declaration, the parties will cooperate closely on the identification of grave sites and will ensure full access to reliable and accurate information that helps in locating and identifying missing persons from the time frame from January 1, 1998, to December 31, 2000.
The operational details of the declaration will be agreed upon at the next meeting of the EU-mediated dialogue on the normalization of relations in Brussels.
Former Moldovan Prime Minister Among Eight Charged By Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Over Airport Contract
Former Moldovan Prime Minister Iurie Leanca is among eight people charged on May 2 in a corruption case over a concession that gave control of the country's main airport to a company associated with businessman and politician Ilan Shor, who fled Moldova in 2019 after the election of pro-Western President Maia Sandu.
The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced the abuse-of-power charge against Leanca, saying former Economy Minister Valeriu Lazar, former director of the Public Property Agency (APP) Tudor Copaci, and five other former officials face similar charges in the criminal case.
All the accused pleaded not guilty, said Veronica Dragalin, head of Moldova's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, at a news conference in Chisinau. They face between four and eight years in prison if convicted.
The 2013 concession handed control of Chisinau International Airport for a 49-year term to a company associated with Shor, who has lived abroad since he left the country in 2019 following fraud and money-laundering convictions.
The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said damages to the state were more than 392 million lei ($21.8 million).
Other defendants are the interim general director of the airport, Petru Jardan; the former deputy director of APP, Angela Susanu; another official within the APP, Maria Sendila; the former financial director of the airport, Alexandru Ciutac; and head of the economic analysis service of airport, Alla Tubari.
The prosecutor's office said in a statement that the accused issued the concession in 2013 in the interest of a "criminal group" and "criminal organization."
Prosecutors say Leanca was to receive money from Shor and would have benefited from flights with private planes paid for by Shor.
Leanca, 59, has held several high-level political positions representing the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova (PLDM). He was deputy prime minister and foreign minister from 2009-13 before becoming prime minister in 2013 and serving through 2015.
After leaving the PLDM, he created a new "political project" and ran unsuccessfully in the European Parliament elections on the list of a Romanian party.
As part of the investigation, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the Agency for the Recovery of Criminal Assets seized the assets and capital of Avia Invest, the former company granted the concession to run the airport. Defendants' assets, including those from abroad, also were seized.
Chisinau International Airport returned to state ownership on March 27 based on a decision of the Chisinau Court of Appeal. Avia Invest had been accused of not making the promised investments in the development of the airport.
Avia Invest has said it would sue the government over the transfer of the airport to state management.
The return of the airport to the state management was welcomed by Sandu and other Moldovan leaders as an important result in the fight against corruption.
With reporting by Reuters
UN Will Stay In Afghanistan But Funding Is Drying Up, Guterres Says
The United Nations will stay in Afghanistan to deliver aid to millions of desperate Afghans despite the Taliban's restrictions on its female staff, but funding is drying up, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on May 2. "We are determined to seek the necessary conditions to keep delivering," Guterres said after a meeting of envoys from more than 20 countries in Qatar to discuss a common approach to Afghanistan. Guterres also warned of a shortfall in financial pledges for a UN humanitarian appeal this year, which is just over 6 percent funded. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By RFE/RL
U.S.-Hosted Talks Between Armenia, Azerbaijan Enter Second Day
Dialogue between Yerevan and Baku is key to achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said ahead of the second day of a U.S.-hosted meeting of delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at reaching "lasting peace" in the region.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and their delegations resumed the meeting on May 2, an Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson told RFE/RL's Armenian Service, as Washington spearheads efforts to quell long-standing tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh.
"Dialogue is key to reaching a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region," Blinken tweeted on May 1 as the talks opened. The tweet included photos of Blinken warmly greeting Mirzoyan and Bayramov.
Tensions have flared in recent weeks over a checkpoint installed by Azerbaijan on a key road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inside Azerbaijan populated mostly by ethnic Armenians.
After the talks got under way on May 1, U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Washington is optimistic that peace and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan can be achieved.
"The secretary believes that direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a lasting peace," Patel added.
No details were released after the first day of discussions, which are being held at a new State Department facility in Arlington, Virginia, a suburb of Washington. U.S. officials familiar with the negotiations described the discussions as "constructive" in comments to reporters. The talks are expected to last several days.
Arman Yeghoyan, chairman of the European Integration Committee, said the negotiations cover the entire spectrum of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
Yerevan has the highest possible expectations from the negotiations, said Yeghoyan without elaborating.
The Kremlin responded to the talks by saying any effort to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is welcome but the basis of any long-term solution should be a Russian-brokered peace agreement signed in 2020.
There is "no alternative" to that deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 2.
"For the moment, there is no other legal basis that would help a resolution," Peskov added. "There is no alternative to these trilateral documents," he told reporters in Moscow.
Armenia says the checkpoint, set up on April 23, is a violation of the 2020 Moscow-brokered cease-fire. Azerbaijan said it established the checkpoint in response to what it said were Armenian weapon supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan denies that charge.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh -- in 1990 and 2020 -- and regularly clash over the territory.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, AFP, and Reuters
Five Kazakhs Killed During Anti-Government Unrest Last Year Convicted Posthumously
A court in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, has posthumously convicted five men who were shot dead during the unprecedented anti-government protests in January last year. The Bostandyq district court found the men guilty of taking part in mass unrest and attacking state buildings. The men's relatives said the ruling will be appealed. According to them, the men were victims of police and security officers who opened fire on protesters following a presidential order "to shoot to kill without warning." At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across Kazakhstan during the protests. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Tinder Owner Match Group Swipes Left On Russia, Pledging Exit By June 30
Tinder owner Match Group has said it will quit Russia by June 30, citing the need to protect human rights, one of many Western firms to leave since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine last year. "Our brands are taking steps to restrict access to their services in Russia and will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023," Match said in an annual impact report published on May 1. Many digital services providers with few staff in Russia, such as Spotify and Netflix, pulled out shortly after Moscow began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Summons Polish Diplomat Over Embassy School 'Seizure'
Russia on May 2 summoned Poland's charge d'affaires to protest what it called the "seizure" of its embassy school building in Warsaw last week. Poland took over the building on April 29, arguing that Russia was illegally occupying Polish state property. Russia called the move an "illegal seizure" and said it would "not go without a proper response from us." Already-hostile relations between Russia and Poland have worsened since the start of the war in Ukraine. Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
U.S. Citizen, Two Canadians From Ukraine's International Legion Killed Near Bakhmut
A U.S. citizen, Cooper Andrews, 26, and two Canadians, Kyle Porter, 27, and Cole Zelenco, 21, have been killed in action around the fiercely contested Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, CBC News and CNN reported on May 1. According to Andrews's mother, her son was killed on April 19, while CBC News reported that Porter and Zelenco died on April 26 after Russian artillery shelled Ukrainian positions. Only Zelenco's body -- which was retrieved and transported to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv -- has been founds so far. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Siberian Actor Flees Russia After Slashing Wrists On Stage
An actor from a theater in Russia’s Siberian region of Buryatia, who in March slit his wrists while on stage to protest the firing of the company's artistic director over his stance against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, has left the country.
Artur Shuvalov of the Russian Drama Theater in Buryatia's capital, Ulan-Ude, on May 2 confirmed to RFE/RL reports saying that he left Russia fearing for his safety.
Shuvalov said he is currently in an unspecified post-Soviet nation and plans to move to another country after he manages to arrange the trip of his wife and his child to his current location.
On March 29, Shuvalov cut his wrists with a knife at the end of a play in front of a live audience, saying he and his colleagues have been under pressure for a year over their attempts to get back the theater's artistic director, Sergei Levitsky, who was fired last year for openly condemning Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Shuvalov's wife, Svetlana Polyanskaya, who worked as an actress at the same theater, resigned in March after coming under constant pressure from management for her stance on Levitsky's reinstatement.
Since Levitsky was fired, the theater's actors have demanded local authorities reinstate him and have conducted different forms of protests, including the removal of the symbols of Russia's aggression against Ukraine from the theater's facade and raising awareness of the situation in local media.
Shuvalov told RFE/RL that he decided to flee Russia after sources informed him that authorities planned to forcibly hospitalize him for a so-called assessment of his psychiatric stability.
"I took the threat of being placed in a psychiatric clinic very seriously...given how often punitive psychiatric incarceration is being used these days against activists, and also remembering Soviet-time dissidents who were kept in psychiatric clinics for years," Shuvalov said, adding he does not support Russia's "current regime and its decision to start the war" against Ukraine.
"It does not mean that I do not like Russia, Buryatia.... As soon as the regime changes, I will come back," Shuvalov said.
Almaty Municipal Lawmaker Resigns After Controversial Facebook Post On Ukraine
A municipal lawmaker representing the ruling Amanat (Heritage) party in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has resigned following a public outcry caused by a post she made in the comments section of a Deutsche Welle post on the war in Ukraine. Anna Bashinskaya said in the comment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should target Turkey instead of launching a military offensive against Russian troops in Moscow-annexed Crimea because "it is warm there all year round." In her resignation on May 2, she said her comment was "improper" and she offered her "sincere apologies to all compatriots and fellow party members." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Court In Russia's Far East Cuts Jailed Former Vladivostok Mayor's Sentence By Four Years
A court in Russia has cut the 16 1/2-prison term of the ex-mayor of the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Oleg Gumenyuk, to 12 years. The court of appeals on May 2 also lowered the fine Gumenyuk was ordered to pay by 10 million rubles to 140 million rubles ($1.76 million) . Gumenyuk, who was sentenced in January on bribe-taking charges, maintains his innocence. The probe against Gumenyuk was launched in late May last year, two weeks after his resignation. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
