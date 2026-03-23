Russia, Ukraine Launch Massive Drone Strikes After US-Ukraine Talks In Florida

Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone strikes, involving over 200 drones from each side, following US-Ukrainian talks in Florida, which also addressed potential prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian air defense forces reported intercepting and destroying 249 Ukrainian drones overnight, marking one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks recorded as Ukraine intensifies its attacks on Russian energy facilities.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force said Russian forces launched 251 strike drones during the same period.

In Ukraine, Russian drones targeted residential areas and port infrastructure in the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea, according to the regional governor. At least four people were injured in Kryviy Rih, a major industrial city in central Ukraine, after Russian strikes, with damage to infrastructure and fires reported.

In Russia, a drone strike set fire to a fuel reservoir at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, the country's largest western oil-exporting hub, according to Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region.

Over 70 drones were destroyed in the region in the last 24 hours, Drozdenko wrote on his Telegram account.

Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, capable of exporting over 1 million barrels of crude oil per day, is a key outlet for Russia's Urals crude and high-quality diesel.

It was not the first time Primorsk was hit by Ukrainian forces: The port was previously targeted in September 2025, temporarily disrupting oil loadings.

Ukraine continues to target Russian energy infrastructure, striking oil export facilities and refineries to weaken Moscow's war economy.

US-Ukraine Talks In Florida

Ukraine's negotiating team met with US representatives in Florida for two days of talks on March 21-22.

The US delegation included special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House senior a dviser Josh Gruenbaum, while the Ukrainian delegation included Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, and Serhiy Kyslytsya.

According to both sides, discussions were focused on durable security guarantees for Ukraine and humanitarian efforts, including possible further prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.

"There are signals that further exchanges may be possible, and this would be good news and confirmation that diplomacy is working," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on March 22.

Witkoff called the talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida "constructive," adding that it "focused on key points to define a durable and dependable security framework for Ukraine, as well as critical humanitarian efforts in the region."

The Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov reported that "progress" in aligning positions and further narrowing the range of unresolved issues with the American side has been made.

Last week, one of the Kremlin's main envoys, Kirill Dmitriev, also flew to Florida to meet with the US officials. He described the talks as "productive."

The Kremlin said on March 19 that trilateral talks between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv on ending the war in Ukraine were on "situational pause" following the start of the Iran war.

"This is a situational pause, for obvious reasons," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that as soon as "our American partners" could pay more attention to Ukrainian affairs, Moscow hoped that the pause could end and that a new round of talks could take place.

With reporting from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Reuters