Latest Russian Attack On Residential Building Kills One In Odesa

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian coastal city of Odesa killed one person and injured at least 13 others -- including three rescue workers -- as the capital Kyiv still reels from deadly air strikes earlier in the week that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a "reminder" that Russia "chooses to kill."

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 86 drones in the June 20 barrage on Odesa, a UNESCO heritage site, with 70 being intercepted by air defense systems.

Zelenskyy said the latest attacks are "tactics of deliberate terror against our people."

"And it is precisely for this that it must face a strong response – one that will significantly impact Russia as a whole and its ability to continue the war," he added in a social media post.

The Odesa strikes follow a massive attack on Kyiv three days earlier that killed 28 civilians as each side steps up strikes with peace talks making little progress.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had eliminated at least 61 Ukrainian drones launched at targets in Russia, including Moscow, early on June 20.

Zelenskyy’s statement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed he is ready "to find a solution" to his war on Ukraine and to potentially meet with the Ukrainian president.

However, in his remarks at a meeting with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of an economic forum in St. Petersburg on June 18, Putin again repeated some of his maximalist positions in comments to foreign media, giving no sign that he is prepared to make substantial concessions.

"We need to find a solution that would not only put an end to the current conflict but also create conditions that would prevent similar situations from recurring in the long term," Putin said.

The remark echoed his repeated statements that any peace deal must address what he calls the "root causes" of the war -- wording he uses to question Ukraine’s right to exist, to choose its security partners, and to maintain a strong military.

Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2, the first direct peace talks since the initial weeks of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which Putin launched on February 24, 2022. The negotiations yielded agreements on prisoner swaps and the exchange of bodies of soldiers killed in the war, but produced no progress toward a cease-fire, let alone a peace deal.

Russia and Ukraine sent an unspecified number of sick or wounded prisoners home on June 19, the latest in a series of exchanges.

Zelenskyy said the exchange brought back Ukrainian soldiers who had fought all along the front lines, including in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions that were liberated by Ukrainian forces months into the Russian invasion in 2022.

"Most of them had been held captive since 2022... Our goal is to free every single one of them," Zelenskyy added.

Putin said talks could resume at some point after June 22, a date he has previously suggested for a major new swap of prisoners and the bodies of the dead.

The West has slapped sanctions on Russia while NATO has beefed up its forces on its eastern flank since Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Rights groups have alleged major rights violations and war crimes committed by Russian forces during their military operations.

Western allies have also widely criticized Putin for his refusal to agree to cease-fire terms put forward by US President Donald Trump.

On June 19, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted that 100 days have passed since Kyiv accepted Trump's proposal for an unconditional, extendable 30-day cease-fire.