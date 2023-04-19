News
Russia's Promsvyazbank Opens More Branches In Occupied Ukraine
Russia's state-owned Promsvyazbank on April 19 said it was opening more branches in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have annexed last year, as Russia aims to provide civilians and soldiers with cheap credit and banking services. Promsvyazbank offers a range of services but has focused on state employees and the defense sector since it was bailed out by the central bank in 2017. The bank has already bought credit institutions in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Official Warns Of Gas Price Hikes In Attempt To Ward Off Surprise, Unrest
ASTANA -- Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satqaliev has warned citizens of the oil-rich country of an expected increase of liquefied gas prices in the coming months as the government looks to avoid a repeat of deadly mass protests that took place in January 2022 after an energy price hike.
Satqaliev told journalists after a government meeting on April 19 that the increase is part of a policy to allow liquified gas prices to gradually "reach their market price."
A sharp, unannounced increase of liquified gas prices in December 2021 led to unprecedented anti-government protests a month later that turned into mass unrest, leaving at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
"Liquefied gas is being sold in our country for 50 tenges ($0.11) per liter while its market price should be 70 tenges per liter. Involved companies are losing money. To compare, in Russia the price is twice as much as in Kazakhstan.... That's because prices there have been regulated by the market," Satqaliev said.
Shortly before Satqaliev's statement, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev justified a recent increase of gasoline and diesel fuel prices in the country by citing a general increase in global market prices.
In recent weeks, several protests against the fuel price hikes took place across some regions in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Almaty-based political analyst Dosym Satpaev told RFE/RL that the situation with the increase of fuel prices may turn into a bigger social problem in the country as it coincides with a new wave of protests by oil workers in the restive southwestern town of Zhanaozen.
It was protests in Zhanaozen in December 2021 that turned into nationwide anti-government protests.
Satpaev emphasized that since obtaining independence in 1991, Kazakh authorities had fully liquidated independent unions who could play a mediating role between workers and employers or officials, which led to the situation where workers have no other choice than demonstrating.
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Yashin's Appeal Denied
The Moscow City Court has rejected an appeal filed by lawyers for jailed opposition politician Ilya Yashin against an 8 1/2-year prison sentence handed to him in December on a charge of spreading false information about the Russian military amid the invasion of Ukraine.
Yashin took part in the April 19 hearing by video link from a detention center in Moscow after the court rejected his request to be physically present for the session.
"I fully understand that the only way for me to get my sentence mitigated is to repent, beg for mercy, call black as white, and also to testify against one of my friends. That will never happen," a defiant Yashin said in a statement to the court, adding that his conscience was "clean," and that he calmly accepted his fate.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians who stayed in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and those who have spoken against Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since it was launched in February 2022.
The sentence was the harshest handed down in cases of those charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces since a new law was introduced days after the invasion commenced.
The criminal case against Yashin was launched in July. The charge against him stems from his YouTube posts about alleged war crimes committed by the Russian military in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.
The outspoken Kremlin opponent has been arrested many times in the past for his protest activities.
Yashin said earlier that the authorities were trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refused to do.
As the Russian military was forced to hastily leave Bucha and Irpin, another town on the outskirts of Kyiv, after a failed attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital in March 2022, images of the dead bodies scattered around the streets of Bucha circulated around the world, sparking a wave of shock and condemnation.
Russia has denied committing the massacres, and claimed that the deaths were "staged" by Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials estimate that about 400 bodies of civilians were found in Bucha and a total of more than 1,000 throughout the region around Kyiv.
With reporting by Mediazona
Early Voting In Referendum On New Uzbek Constitution Kicks Off
TASHKENT -- Early voting has started in Uzbekistan in a referendum on a new constitution that would allow 65-year-old President Shavkat Mirziyoev to run again and opens the way for him to retain power until 2040.
The Central Election Commission said early voting for those who will be unable to take part in the referendum on April 30 started on April 19 and will run until April 26.
The amendments changing the constitution, initiated by Mirziyoev last year and approved by lawmakers in March, are expected to be backed by a majority of voters in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic, which, according to Uzbek officials, will "nullify" Mirziyoev's previous and current terms, allowing him to run for another two consecutive terms.
The amendments also extend the duration of a presidential term to seven years from five years. Mirziyoev's current term ends in 2026. According to Uzbek lawmakers, the amendments will change about two-thirds of the constitution, with the number of articles in the document rising to 155 from 128.
The draft also declares Uzbekistan will be "a social state" while almost tripling the state's obligations to citizens.
The proposed amendments originally included abolishing the country's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic's right to secede.
However, Mirziyoev dropped the idea to change Karakalpakstan's status after thousands of Karakalpaks protested in early July 2022 against the elimination of the region's long-standing right to seek independence from Uzbekistan.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan when the protests were dispersed by security forces. Dozens of participants in the rallies were later handed prison terms on charges of plotting to seize power by disrupting the constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, embezzlement, and money laundering.
The referendum is the third referendum in the history of independent Uzbekistan.
Mirziyoev's predecessor, authoritarian first President Islam Karimov, who died in 2016, held two referendums in 1995 and 2002 that allowed him to prolong his reign without elections. The length of presidential terms was also changed.
Moldovan Foreign Ministry Summons Moscow Envoy After Barring Entry Of Russian Delegation
Russia's ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to be informed that two of the embassy staffers had lost their diplomatic access permit to the Chisinau airport following their treatment of Moldovan airport-security officers acting on orders to ban the entry of a Russian delegation to the country, government spokesman Daniel Voda said on April 19. The delegation, led by Tatarstan's leader, Rustam Minnikhanov, landed in Chisinau on April 17 to bolster support for the pro-Moscow leader of an autonomous Moldovan territory. Voda also said one of the two diplomats could be declared persona non grata.
Hungary Widens Ban On Ukrainian Food Imports
Hungary's government has widened its temporary ban on the imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to include honey, wine, bread, sugar, and a range of meat and vegetable products. The list of items to be banned were revealed in a government decree, after Budapest announced a measure to halt imports of grain, oilseeds, and several other products. In recent days, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia banned the import of grain and other food items from war-hit Ukraine after a slump in prices triggered protests from local farmers. Bulgaria is expected to make a similar announcement later on April 19.
In Brazen Act Of Dissent, Billboards In Three Russian Cities Pop Up Carrying Anti-War Messages
What appeared to be complaints by Russian soldiers and their relatives about Moscow's invasion of Ukraine appeared on several large electronic billboards in the Russian cities of Yekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don, and Ulyanovsk on April 18. The texts included statements about inexperienced soldiers being sent to battle "like cannon fodder" without proper training, and "large human losses" in the ongoing war. Authorities in Yekaterinburg said the texts appeared after unknown individuals had hacked into the advertising system. Officials in the two other cities have yet to comment publicly. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Three Jehovah's Witnesses Jailed For Seven Years In Russia
A court in Russia's southwestern Astrakhan region has sentenced three Jehovah's Witnesses to seven years in prison each amid a crackdown on the religious group. The Akhtuba district court on April 18 found Sergei Korolyov, Rinat Kiramov, and Sergei Kosyanenko guilty of organizing and financing an extremist group. All three men pleaded not guilty. Russia banned the Jehovah's Witnesses in 2017 and declared the group an extremist organization. Rights watchdogs and Western governments have condemned Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Ukraine Receives Patriot Air Defense Systems As Russia Attacks Odesa With Iranian Drones
Ukraine on April 19 said that it has received its first Patriot air defense systems as Russia launched a fresh wave of drone attacks on the southern port city of Odesa and Ukrainian defenders repelled more attacks in the eastern region of Donetsk, where a protracted battle for the city of Bakhmut has been under way for months.
"Today, our beautiful Ukrainian skies have become more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine," Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on Twitter.
Reznikov wrote that the Ukrainian air defense forces have trained to master the complexities of the Patriot systems "as quickly as they could" and thanked the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands for having "kept their word" on delivering the system.
"We will win together," Reznikov said, without specifying which country the systems had come from.
However, Germany on April 18 listed the Patriot system on a government website that records Berlin's deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine.
The mobile surface-to-air Patriot system is one of the most advanced in the world and can be used against aircraft, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.
The United States and Germany pledged Patriot systems to Ukraine following waves of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure that began in October.
The Netherlands promised Kyiv parts of a Patriot system, including two launchers and missiles.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Patriot will "significantly" beef up Ukraine's air defense.
The announcement of the arrival of Patriot systems came after Russia attacked the southern port city of Odesa with Iranian-made drones overnight.
"This time, 10 out of 12 Shahed kamikaze drones were destroyed by the members of the Odesa antiaircraft missile brigade of the Southern Air Command," the military said in a statement.
Yuriy Kruk, the head of the military administration in the Odesa region, said a public infrastructure target was hit during the drone attack, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
In the east, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 60 attacks as Russian troops continue their assault on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report on April 19.
The fiercest battles are fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka, which remain the epicenter of hostilities, the military said.
The months of fighting for Bakhmut in particular has turned into one of the bloodiest battles of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with both sides reportedly suffering heavy casualties.
The Ukrainian military said April 19 that it had taken delivery of France's light AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles, which were "already in service."
Ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which consists of dozens of countries that provide military aid to Kyiv, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for more arms and ammunition to be sent to Ukraine.
"We recognize the enormous amount of weapons, ammunitions, supplies that have already been provided to Ukraine, but we need to do even more," Stoltenberg told CNN on April 18.
"Because we need to ensure that Ukrainians are in a position where they can punch through the Russian lines and also across minefields and be in a position where they can liberate, take back territory," he said.
The Contact Group is due to meet again on April 21 at the U.S. air base in Rammstein, Germany.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN
Ukrainian Grain Vessel Inspections Resume In Turkey
Inspections of vessels carrying grain from Ukrainian ports have resumed at Turkey's Bosphorus Strait after two days of discussions between Kyiv and Moscow, a spokesperson for the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul said on April 19. The sides have agreed on new vessels to take part in the initiative and "inspections teams are already at work," Ismini Palla said. Moscow earlier accused Ukraine and the United Nations of causing difficulties with ship inspections and the registration of new vessels. Ukraine said this week the grain deal was at risk of being shut down. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Urges NATO Vigilance For Signs Russia Could Use Nuclear Weapon In Ukraine
The United States and its NATO allies must remain alert for signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use a tactical nuclear weapon in a "managed" escalation of his war in Ukraine, a U.S. diplomat said on April 18. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman issued the warning during an annual NATO arms-control conference in Washington. "We have all watched and worried that Vladimir Putin would use what he considers a nonstrategic tactical nuclear weapon or use some demonstration effect to escalate, but in a managed-risk escalation," Sherman said. "It is very critical to remain watchful of this."
Three Russians Among Seven People Indicted By U.S. Grand Jury Over Alleged Election Influence Campaign
A federal grand jury in the U.S. state of Florida has indicted four U.S. citizens and three Russian nationals over allegations that they took part in a “malign campaign” to influence U.S. voters.
The U.S. Justice Department announced the indictment on April 18, saying the seven individuals had worked in conjunction with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to conduct the campaign, which among other things attempted to create the appearance of American popular support for Russia's annexation of territories in Ukraine and other Russian propaganda.
The indictment alleges that the Russian defendants recruited, funded, and directed U.S. political groups to act as agents of the Russian government and "sow discord and spread pro-Russian propaganda."
The indictment adds charges to Moscow resident Aleksandr Ionov, who was charged in July with orchestrating an election interference campaign using political groups in Florida, Georgia, and California. He has called the charge "nonsense." The indictment released on April 18 also names FSB officers Aleksei Sukhodolov and Yegor Popov.
Ionov founded and served as president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR), an organization headquartered in Moscow and funded by the Russian government. He allegedly used AGMR to carry out Russia's malign influence campaign under the direction and supervision of Moscow-based FSB officers Sukhodolov and Popov.
Ionov allegedly recruited members of political groups within the United States to participate in the influence campaign and "act as agents of Russia in the United States."
The groups included the African People's Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement (collectively known as the APSP) in Florida, Black Hammer in the U.S. state of Georgia, and a political group in California identified only as U.S. Political Group 3.
The U.S. residents indicted along with the Russians are Omali Yeshitela, Penny Joanne Hess, and Jesse Nevel. All three live in St. Petersburg and in St. Louis, Missouri, and serve as officers in APSP.
The fourth American, Augustus C. Romain Jr., also known as Gazi Kodzo Romain, resides in St. Petersburg and Atlanta and is the founder of Black Hammer.
Additionally, a separate case in Washington charged Russian national Natalia Burlinova "with conspiring with an FSB officer to act as an illegal agent of Russia in the United States." Burlinova, a resident of Moscow, conspired with an FSB officer to recruit U.S. citizens from academic and research institutions to travel to Russia to participate in a public diplomacy program called Meeting Russia.
The Justice Department said Ionov on February 24, 2022 -- the day Russia invaded Ukraine -- allegedly emailed Nevel an urgent message containing pro-Russian talking points in support of the invasion.
Ionov in May 2020 allegedly sent a request to Yeshitela and members of other U.S. political groups urging them to make statements in support of the independence of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, an area in eastern Ukraine held by Russia-backed separatists.
"Thereafter, throughout March 2022, the APSP repeatedly hosted Ionov via video conference to discuss the war, during which Ionov falsely stated that anyone who supported Ukraine also supported Naziism and white supremacy, and Yeshitela and another APSP member allegedly made statements of solidarity with the Russian government,” the department said.
With reporting by Reuters
Poland Building Electronic Barrier On Border With Russia
Poland has begun building a state-of-the-art electronic barrier at its land border with Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave to monitor and counteract any illegal activity, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on April 18. The barrier, which will be equipped with 24-hour monitoring cameras and motion detectors, will run for 210 kilometers and is due to be completed in the fall. The EU member country last year built a wall on its border with Belarus to stop an influx of migrants that Warsaw said was organized by Belarus and Russia to destabilize Poland and the rest of the EU. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Poland Reaches Agreement On Transit Of Ukrainian Grain, Agriculture Minister Says
Poland has reached an agreement on restarting transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory as of April 21, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on April 18, adding transit would be monitored and sealed. But a ban on imports of Ukrainian food products to Poland will remain in place. Pressure has been mounting on Brussels to work out a European Union-wide solution after Warsaw and Budapest announced bans on some imports from Ukraine. Farmers say cheap imports from Ukraine, which has faced difficulties exporting by sea due to Russia's invasion, have lowered prices and reduced their sales. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU Lawmakers Approve Visa-Free Travel For Citizens Of Kosovo
The European Parliament on April 18 approved a decision on visa liberalization that will allow citizens of Kosovo to travel to most European countries without a visa by January 2024 at the latest.
The vote by the EU legislature in Strasbourg, France, was the last legal hurdle to granting visa-free travel in the 26-country Schengen area to Kosovar citizens after member states gave their backing in March.
Under the new rules, people who hold a Kosovo passport will be able to travel to and within the Schengen zone, which includes 22 EU member states and the non-EU countries Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
"Visa liberalization is now a reality," Kosovo's government said in a statement, while Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani said on Twitter that the decision "is a victory for the people of Kosovo, for democracy and for European unity."
In a separate message on Facebook, she said, "This decision is due to the people of Kosovo, the unprecedented determination shown over the years, despite various delays and injustices."
A signing ceremony will take place on April 19 featuring representatives of the European Parliament and the EU Council of Ministers -- two institutions that were instrumental in the approval of the abolition of the visa regime for Kosovo.
The visa exemption will enter force parallel with the implementation of the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) but no later than January 1, 2024.
When the decision was agreed by the European Parliament and the EU Council of Ministers in December, it was thought the ETIAS system would be operational on November 1, 2023, but its implementation has been delayed.
Kosovo is the last country in the Western Balkans to be granted visa-free travel to the Schengen zone. It joins other countries in the region whose citizens have enjoyed freedom of movement for years.
Serbia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia have not had visa requirements since December 2009, and Albania and Bosnia-Herzegovina joined Schengen in December 2010.
The European Commission in 2018 recommended the abolition of the visa regime with Kosovo, but the political decision was held up by some EU member states.
Visa liberalization for Kosovo was revived after Russia's invasion of Ukraine when the EU took several positive steps toward the region to try to reduce Russia's influence.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, and AP
New Wave Of Illnesses Renews Fears Of Possible Poisonings At Iranian Schools
Several Iranian cities have seen a new wave of suspicious illnesses mainly at girls schools sparked by what some have called poisonings, reigniting fears among families after a similar outbreak saw hundreds of students taken to the hospital.
Reports on social media on April 18 noted a surge in illnesses in the cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez, Bukan, Divandarreh, Urmia, Tabriz, Dezful, and Mahdasht Karaj, with several students needing to be hospitalized. That comes after reports in recent days of new illnesses seen in Tehran, Islamshahr, Karaj, Ardabil, Urmia, Qazvin, Babolsar, Hersin, and Shiraz.
Earlier this year, hundreds of students, mainly girls, were hospitalized after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, numbness, and hand or leg pain. It remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
No one has claimed responsibility for the wave of illnesses that some officials -- including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- have characterized as poisonings.
An unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents, but few details have been made public.
The lack of clarity over the situation has prompted some to say the suspected poisonings are intentional and a scare tactic being used to intimidate females who have protested over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The Telegram channel 1500 Tasvir reported that laboratory samples of students affected by the new wave of poisonings have been sent out of Iran to relevant experts in the field for testing.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council in Iran reported that worried parents have taken to the streets to demand justice for the students. In response, government forces resorted to beating, threatening, and arresting a number of parents, sparking more fear among students.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Group Says Court Review Cuts Sentences For Those Convicted In Iranian Militia Member Killing
An Iranian rights group says three people sentenced to death in the case of the November 3 killing of Basij militia member Ruhollah Ajamian in Karaj have had their penalties changed to prison time, while several others had their punishments cut as well after a Supreme Court-ordered review of the case.
The Telegram channel called the Committee To Follow Up On The Status Of Detainees said on April 18 that the changes to the sentences came after the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Karaj reexamined the cases of 16 defendants accused of causing Ajamian's death during an anti-government demonstration.
Babak Paknia, one of the lawyers who had clients in the cases, said on Twitter that one defendant, Hamid Qarahasanlou, had their penalty changed from death to 15 years in prison, while two others, Reza Aria and Hossein Mohammadi, will now serve 10 years in prison instead of the death penalty.
Other defendants were handed reduced sentences ranging between three years and 10 years in prison. Three others convicted in the case were pardoned in an amnesty granted by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February.
All of the 16 had denied the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by Amini's death in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Paknia said those who were still sentenced to prison time would appeal the decision saying they too are covered under the amnesty.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to slain protester Hadis Najafi at a cemetery to mark 40 days -- the end of the traditional mourning period -- after she was killed during the protests.
Prosecutors say Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations had previously condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed sham trials that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the case was Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
Two of those sentenced in the case -- Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini -- have already been executed.
Since the death of Amini, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Iran has already admitted to executing four men for crimes allegedly linked to the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tajik Authorities Detain Another Brother Of Jailed Informal Leader Of Restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region
Tajik authorities have detained another brother of Tolib Ayombekov, the jailed informal leader of Tajikistan's volatile Gorno-Badakhshan region (GBAO).
Law enforcement sources in the Central Asian nation told RFE/RL on April 18 that Rashid Ayombekov was detained in the GBAO four days earlier.
A relative confirmed to RFE/RL's Tajik Service that Rashid Ayombekov is currently in custody.
"Of the three brothers, Rashid Ayombekov was the only one out of prison. In general, nine members of Ayombekov's family are currently behind bars," the relative said, adding that Rashid Ayombekov had not committed any crimes.
Tolib Ayombekov, a longtime opponent of the authoritarian regime in Tajikistan, fought against Tajik forces in a bloody civil war during the 1990s but was integrated into the government along with other so-called warlords as part of a Moscow-brokered peace deal in 1997.
Tolib Ayombekov was handed a life sentence in November along with several other noted figures of GBAO on charges of murder, hooliganism, robbery, drugs, and illegal weapons smuggling, inciting hatred, organizing mass disorder, and creation of a criminal group.
His three sons and two of his brothers were later also convicted on similar charges and sentenced to prison terms between 12 years to life.
Exact details of the charges and sentences are not clear as all the trials were held behind closed doors.
The crackdown on informal leaders and activists in GBAO has been under way since May last year after police violently dispersed protesters in the restive region.
Demonstrators had demanded a thorough investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and into the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional governor and mayor of GBAO's capital, Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters was killed by police, prompting the authorities to launch a "counterterrorist operation."
Authorities violently dispersed the protesters, arresting dozens during and after the rallies.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
Three Members Of Group Calling For 'Sovereign Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic' Arrested
Authorities in the North Kazakhstan region said on April 18 that three members of a group called the People's Council in the regional capital, Petropavl, have been arrested on separatism charges and face up to seven years in prison if convicted. The group announced its creation in March, saying it promotes "our independence and sovereignty" and "the unbreakable territorial integrity of the sovereign Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic," Kazakhstan's former name when it was part of the Soviet Union. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Navalny May Face New Charge After Provocation, Lawyer Says
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny may face a new charge, this time of "disrupting" activities at the correctional colony where he is incarcerated, according to his lawyer Vadim Kobzev.
According to Kobzev, his client refused to enter a cell on April 17 after a "hobo" inmate who ignores personal hygiene was placed there.
"The smell in the cell was so disgusting that it was impossible to enter it," Kobzev tweeted on April 18, adding that a guard warned his client days earlier that a provocation had been prepared against him.
Kobzev said that after Navalny was forced to enter the cell, he tried to remove the cellmate identified as Tatarchenko but was stopped by the guards who assaulted him with blows to the abdomen.
"Then, the colony's administration, who were also present, gladly told Navalny that he will be now charged with a felony in accordance with Article 321 of the Russian Federation’s Criminal Code (disruption of a penitentiary's activities)," Kobzev said.
The penal colony has not commented publicly on Kobzev's assertions, but in the past has denied any allegation of mistreating inmates.
If convicted on the new charge, Navalny may face up to five more years in prison.
Kobzev said earlier that a prison guard had informed Navalny about a "provocation" involving a cellmate was being prepared against him and that Navalny’s defense team had informed Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova about the issue.
Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17, 2021, and later handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March last year, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Life Imprisonment For High Treason
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has approved all three readings of a bill that would set a penalty of life imprisonment for high treason. Current law sets the maximum penalty at 20 years in prison for individuals convicted on the charge. The bill was proposed on April 7, days before opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison on a high treason charge that he and rights defenders call politically motivated. The number of convictions for high treason has risen dramatically since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Activist Who Gave Interview To Jailed U.S. Reporter Gershkovich Detained
Russian police in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg have detained a local activist who was interviewed by Evan Gershkovich and helped the jailed Wall Street Journal reporter before the American journalist was arrested on espionage charges.
Local online media outlets said on April 18 Yaroslav Shirshikov was detained after police searched his home.
According to the reports, Shirshikov's detention may be linked to his posts on Telegram criticizing Russia’s ongoing unprovoked war in Ukraine. It was not immediately clear if there is a link between the two cases.
Earlier on April 18, Moscow's Lefortovo district court rejected Gershkovich's appeal to be released from pretrial detention. The 31-year-old American, The Wall Street Journal, and the United States government have all denied he was involved in espionage.
In one of his recent posts, Shirshikov called Vladlen Tatarsky, the pen name of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Maksim Fomin, who was killed in an apparent assassination in St. Petersburg in early April, "a thug."
Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support for Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Shirshikov wrote in his post that he does not feel sorry about his death.
The daily Kommersant citied a source close to law enforcement as saying that Shirshikov, a professional public relations expert, may face up to seven years in prison if convicted on a charge of justification of terrorism over his post about Tatarsky's death.
In July last year, Shirshikov was fined for openly criticizing the war in Ukraine.
In his interview with Gershkovich, Shirshikov talked about the attitude in Russian society toward the notorious Wagner mercenary group, a private company that has been at the forefront of fighting in Ukraine.
Shirshikov called Gershkovich "a wonderful guy" after the U.S. journalist was detained in late March and later sent to pretrial arrest.
Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. He is a fluent Russian speaker and the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
With reporting by Ural Mash and Kommersant
Moscow Summons Western Envoys Over 'Gross Interference'
Moscow said on April 18 it had summoned the U.S., British, and Canadian ambassadors for "gross interference" in Russia's domestic affairs. The envoys, who a day earlier denounced a 25-year-sentence against Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, were summoned for "gross interference in Russia's internal affairs and activities that do not correspond to their diplomatic status," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
UN Says Leaving Afghanistan Would Be 'Heartbreaking'
The United Nations is ready to make the "heartbreaking" decision to pull out of Afghanistan in May if it can't persuade the Taliban to let local women work for the organization, the head of the UN Development Program said. UN officials are negotiating with the Taliban for an exception to an edict barring local women from working for the organization, UNDP administrator Achim Steiner told the Associated Press. The Taliban has allowed Afghan women to engage in some work, Steiner said, and a UN report released on April 18 shows that the country desperately needs more women working, with its economy flailing. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Reporter Gershkovich's Appeal Over Detention In Russia Denied
A Russian court has rejected the appeal of American journalist Evan Gershkovich to be released from pretrial detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison as he is investigated on charges of espionage, which he denies.
Moscow's City Court on April 18 handed down its ruling as the 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter looked on from a glass and metal enclosure inside the courtroom, where a delegation from the U.S. Embassy led by Ambassador Lynne Tracy along with 10 journalists were allowed to observe the proceedings.
"I can say how troubling it was to see Evan, an innocent journalist, held in these circumstances," Tracy said in a statement that also noted that the she visited Gershkovich in Lefortovo prison on April 17. She also reiterated that the charges against Gershkovich are "baseless" and again called on the Russian government to release him immediately.
The hearing was a procedural step in the Russian judicial process that examines only where and how he should wait until an investigation into the charges is complete. No evidence was brought against him during the brief court session.
"The decision by the court of the first instance to chose arrest as a pretrial restriction must be left without change, therefore the defense's appeal will not be satisfied," the court said giving no further explanation.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military-industrial complex.
He was then placed in pretrial detention until at least May 29 in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
Maria Korchagina, a member of Gershkovich's legal team, told reporters after the hearing that house arrest, a ban on certain actions, or bail had been sought by her client.
"He has the fighting spirit, he will prove there's a right to journalism, and he is holding on and thanks everyone for their words of support," Tatyana Nozhkina, another lawyer on the defense team, said, adding that Gershkovich was spending his time reading, exercising, and watching television.
Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War. The Wall Street Journal and the United States have denied he was involved in espionage.
"Evan is wrongfully detained and the charges of espionage against him are false. We demand his immediate release and are doing everything in our power to secure it," The Wall Street Journal said in a statement after the hearing.
The U.S. State Department on April 10 designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release. U.S. President Joe Biden has also called on Russia to release him, as have international journalist organizations.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.
Hired by The Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. The 31-year-old is a fluent Russian speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
