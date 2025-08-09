European Leaders Back Ukraine, Urge More 'Pressure' On Russia As Zelenskyy Rejects Land Swaps

European leaders "firmly" reiterated support for Ukraine after Kyiv pushed back against US suggestions it would need to cede some territory to Russia, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying Ukraine’s future "cannot be decided without the Ukrainians.”

"We are convinced that only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure on the Russian Federation to end their illegal war can succeed," a joint statement on August 9 by the British, French, Italian, German, Polish, and Finnish leaders said amid reports that the Europeans had offered a counterproposal to a US cease-fire plan.

The statement added that the leaders agreed to '"the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"Ukraine has the freedom of choice over its own destiny," said the statement, also signed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We stand ready to support this work diplomatically as well as by upholding our substantive military and financial support to Ukraine," the leaders' statement said, adding that "we continue to stand firmly by the side of Ukraine."

The comments come ahead of planned face-to-face talks in Alaska on August 15 between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin -- their first meeting since Trump took office in January -- in an attempt to resolve the 41-month-old Ukraine war.

NBC News, citing a senior US official and three others briefed on the matter, reported late on August 9 that the White House is considering inviting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Alaska meeting, although the would-be stunning development has not been verified.

Trump has suggested that any resolution to the war could include "swapping of territories." That would potentially conflict with Kyiv's longstanding position that it must regain all the territory Russia currently occupies.

“We’re going to get some back, and we’re going to get some switched,” Trump said at the White House on August 8. “There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we’ll be talking about that either later, or tomorrow.”

In a video released hours later, Zelenskyy warned that any peace deal excluding Kyiv or forcing the ceding of territory would not be acceptable.

"Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier," he said

“Any decisions that are without Ukraine are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead decisions. They will never work," Zelenskyy said.

"The path to peace for Ukraine should be determined together -- and only together with Ukraine -- this is key principle," he said.

Macron -- following phone calls with Zelenskyy and other Western allies -- echoed those remarks, saying that "the future of Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for more than three years now."

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed negotiators, on August 9 reported that European officials had presented a counterproposal to the unspecified US plan, including a requirement that a cease-fire take place before any other steps are made and that any swaps of territory be reciprocal and include security guarantees.

European officials presented their proposals to US Vice President JD Vance during a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Britain on August 9, the report said.

The WSJ report could not immediately be verified. Reuters said a European official confirmed that a counterproposal was put forward but did not provide details.

Zelenskyy said his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, was at the meeting in Britain.

“There have been talks between security representatives of the United States and Europe -- Ukraine, the United States -- Vice President Vance, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland. The meeting was constructive. All our messages were conveyed. Our arguments are being heard,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that “it is important that our joint approaches and shared vision work toward a genuine peace. A consolidated position. A cease-fire. An end to the occupation. An end to the war.”

A statement from Downing Street said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Macron in a phone call "discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, reiterating their unwavering support to President Zelenskyy and to securing a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people."

"They welcomed President Trump’s efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine and end Russia’s war of aggression and discussed how to further work closely with President Trump and President Zelenskyy over the coming days."

The Trump-Putin talks come at a pivotal moment, with Trump increasingly frustrated with Putin and the Russian president showing no signs of bending on the Kremlin's maximalist demands. Trump and Putin have held six phone calls, and the White House's lead envoy has traveled to Moscow at least three times.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov confirmed the meeting and said that Alaska was a symbolic location, given the two countries' shared Arctic borders.

Russia's invasion has turned into the largest land war in Europe since World War II, devastating Ukraine, and transforming Russia, turning its economy into a war machine and establishing a police-state government criminalizing dissent.

Moscow's casualties, dead and wounded, stand at more than 1 million, according to Western estimates. Ukraine's war dead are believed to exceed 100,000, with overall casualties around 400,000.

Despite the toll, and international pressure, Putin has pressed his advantage on and off the battlefield.

Russian troops are grinding down Ukrainian defenses, closing in on two major cities, Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar.

Russia forces have also battered Ukrainian cities with record numbers of missiles and drones in recent months, targeting civilians, residential buildings, and electricity infrastructure.

Ukraine has also targeted military-related infrastructure deep inside Russia with drone strikes.

Meeting In Alaska

The decision to meet Putin face-to-face -- something that Trump's predecessor Joe Biden refused to do following the invasion -- reflects Trump's belief that his relationship with the Russian leader will yield a durable peace agreement.

For Putin, meeting Trump in person -- without the presence of Zelenskyy or Ukrainian officials -- is a small victory, reflecting Putin's position that Zelenskyy is an illegitimate leader and that a grand bargain to end the war can only be reached directly with the United States.

Traveling to the United States is also a small victory for Putin who is under a war crimes arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. Only members of the court are obliged to detain him, and the Trump administration is openly hostile to the Hague tribunal.

On the possibility of potentially inviting Zelenskyy to the Alaska session, NBC quoted an unnamed US official as saying, “Everyone is very hopeful that would happen." The official added, however, that no invitation has yet been offered.

Land 'Swapping'

It was unclear what Trump meant by "swapping" territory; Ukraine doesn't currently hold any Russian territory.

Russia seized control of the Crimean Peninsula and parts of eastern Ukraine in 2014 and now occupies about one-fifth of the country, including almost all of the Luhansk region and substantial parts of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson regions, the entirety of which Moscow now baselessly claims belong to Russia.

Reuters quoted Kyiv resident Olesia Petritska, 51, as saying that "not a single serviceman will agree to cede territory, to pull out troops from Ukrainian territories."

The announcement of the summit coincided with a deadline Trump set for Putin to agree to a cease-fire or face severe tariffs targeting Russia's oil and other exports, along with its trading partners facing secondary tariffs on oil purchased from Russia.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters and AFP