Ukrainian Air Strikes Target Two Cities In Occupied Part Of Donetsk

Ukrainian forces launched drone and missile attacks on two cities in occupied parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as US and European officials met in Washington to discuss more economic sanctions on Russia to force it to negotiate an end to the war.

The attacks killed two people and injured 16, according to Denis Pushilin, the Russia-installed head of the Donetsk region. Ukrainian forces struck targets in Donetsk city and in Makyivka, an industrial town north of Donetsk, Pushilin said late on September 8.

Security officials in the occupied areas said at least 20 drones were deployed in two assaults and that air defense units were activated. Russian news agencies quoted them as saying explosions were heard throughout Donetsk city.

A nine-story residential building in Makyivka was reportedly hit by a drone, and videos on social media showed rocket strikes, including on an apparent former military surveillance systems factory in Donetsk.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attacks.

Russian forces control about 75 percent of Donetsk region and are pushing to capture the rest of the area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on September 8 that Russian forces are concentrating their strikes against the Ukrainian energy sector.

“Of course, our answers to this are and will be, but the main thing is the stability of the system,” Zelenskyy said.

Andriy Yermak, a top Zelenskyy adviser, said he had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about strikes by the Russians against Ukrainian cities and residential buildings. He also took part in a video call with the national security advisers of Britain, Germany, Italy, and France to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

Yermak said Ukraine's position in confronting Russian aggression must be strengthened after a government building was struck and set on fire over the weekend as part of Russia’s largest air strike against Ukraine. It was the first time since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022 that Russian forces struck a Ukrainian government building in Kyiv.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin understands only force, does not want to stop the war. It is necessary to continue pressure on the Russian Federation," Yermak said on Telegram.

Additional support for Ukraine, namely air defense and additional sanctions against Russia, was discussed with the European advisers, Yermak said.

US President Donald Trump over the weekend said without elaborating that he was ready to move to a second phase of sanctions against Russia.

The EU's top sanctions official was in Washington on September 8 with a team of experts to discuss what would be the first measures coordinated by the European Union and the United States against Russia since Trump returned to office.

Trump, who promised when he took office in January that he would end the war quickly, has repeatedly set deadlines for Moscow to agree a cease-fire or face tougher sanctions, but he has backed off the threat each time.

Senator Thom Tillis (Republican-North Carolina) said the United States needs to “up the pressure” on Putin and he believe that Ukraine deserves “fulsome support” from the United States and the rest of the Western world.

Speaking to CNN, Tillis said Putin received a red carpet greeting last month in Alaska and over the weekend in China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and then returned to Russia and ordered the largest air assault since the beginning of the war.

“He is a liar. He is a murderer. He is responsible for the abduction and relocation of thousands of children. Rape, murder, and torture of Ukrainian women and men. It is time to stop and America needs to lead on this issue,” Tillis said.

He added that Trump “has done a number of things to demonstrate that he was being patient, but now is the time to actually put Putin in a position where he is going to fail.”

With reporting by AP and dpa