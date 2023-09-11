News
Putin's Party, Candidates Seen Winning Tightly Controlled Regional Elections
Russia’s ruling party and candidates backed by the Kremlin were expected to win elections held in 85 regions across the country as well as parts of occupied Ukraine, preliminary results showed.
Voting for local mayors, local legislatures, regional governors, city councils, and even a handful of members of Russia's lower house of parliament wrapped up on September 10, the day designated for in-person ballot casting.
The elections come amid a struggling invasion with Ukraine and the worst political repression since Soviet times. Criticism of the war has been outlawed and opposition candidates largely banned, turning the elections into little more than a Kremlin propaganda exercise.
Experts described the election atmosphere as quiet as a graveyard. Citizens have grown alienated from Russian politics amid the repression.
United Russia, the ruling party, was winning local legislatures and city councils, while incumbent governors or candidates backed by the Kremlin were willing reelection generally with 70 percent or more of the vote.
In Moscow, incumbent Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a Putin loyalist, had been declared the winner, leading with 64 percent of the vote. More than 80 percent of the votes for Moscow mayor were cast online.
Russia’s opposition has voiced concern over online voting due to the lack of transparency in a country known for manipulating elections.
Amid the steep political repression, few members of Russia’s opposition took part in monitoring the vote. They had played a critical role in monitoring past elections, catching large-scale falsification and spreading the message on social media.
Russia has recently sentenced several leading opposition figures to long-prison terms, including decades in some cases, largely decapitating their movement.
Many others have fled the country for fear of arrest.
Russia held elections in four Ukrainian regions it claimed last year to have annexed. Kyiv and Western nations have called the Kremlin’s elections in eastern and southern Ukraine "a sham."
Voting in the Ukrainian regions took place early and at home with armed men accompanying election officials along streets. Armed men were also at voting polls.
Moscow-installed local authorities urged people to vote for Putin’s United Russia.
At a meeting with parents, the head of a school in the Ukrainian occupied region of Donetsk called on those present to vote for the ruling party, saying it was “very important,” a local Telegram channel reported.
Meanwhile a chief doctor at a hospital in occupied Kherson largely said the same to his staff.
At home, Russian propaganda channels published interviews with monitors and election officials who praised the vote.
More News
Pakistan Hunts For Kidnapped Soccer Players
Pakistan security forces in the country's restive southwest were searching on September 11 for six soccer players kidnapped last week, a minister said. The athletes were abducted in the gasfield town of Sui in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan Province on their way to a local tournament. "The entire area has been cordoned off," Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement released late on September 10. "All available resources are being utilized for the recovery of the hostages." Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and least populous province, rich in natural resources but poor by all other measures.
Israeli Spy Chief Says Iran's Attempts To Supply Russia With Missiles 'Foiled'
The head of Israel's intelligence agency said on September 10 that Iran's attempts to supply Russia with missiles had been foiled, The Times of Israel reported.
Speaking at an annual counterterrorism conference in Israel, Mossad chief David Barnea did not elaborate on how the supply deal was interrupted and by whom.
"I have a feeling that more deals will be foiled soon," he said, again without elaborating.
Russia has been turning to allies like Iran and North Korea for weapon supplies, including missiles, as Western sanctions hinder the speed of domestic production.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia in the coming days to seal a possible weapons deal.
Iran has already provided Russia with hundreds of Shahed-136 drones, which have rained terror on Ukrainian cities.
Barnea said Iran had intentions to provide Russia with short- and long-range missiles.
Russia has been using its own missiles to bomb civilian targets in an attempt to demoralize citizens but supply is low.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in December that the United States believed Iran was considering the sale of "hundreds of ballistic missiles" to Russia.
In return, Russia was offering Iran "an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership," he said at the time.
Kirby said Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, with Iran potentially receiving deliveries of the plane within the year.
He said the fighter planes would significantly strengthen Iran's air force relative to its regional neighbors.
Barena told the audience he was concerned about Russia supplying weapons to Iran.
"Our fear is that the Russians will transfer to the Iranians in return what they lack, advanced weapons that will certainly endanger our peace, and maybe even our existence here," he said.
On Iran's nuclear program and a potential agreement with world powers that would see sanctions on Iran eased, Barnea urged the international community to "be on high alert."
"Iran's known nuclear weapon ambitions, and its past attempts to implement them, require that the international community be on high alert, and demonstrate unflagging determination to foil these ambitions," he said.
With reporting by The Times of Israel, Al-Jazeera, and AP
Guard At One Of Putin's Palaces Flees To Ecuador, Criticizes War And Kremlin Leader
A guard at one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residences in occupied Crimea has fled to Ecuador, calling the Kremlin leader a war criminal.
Vitaly Brizhaty, who worked on the Ukrainian peninsula for the Federal Protection Service (FSO), the Kremlin's bodyguard agency, told Dozhd TV in an interview that he opposed the war in Ukraine.
Brizhaty is the second member of the FSO to flee and publicly criticize the president over the invasion of Ukraine.
Brizhaty worked at Olivye, one of Putin's two palaces in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities revealed the massive palace in Olivye in a 2021 report.
In the interview, Brizhaty said that Putin didn't trust his own guards. He said the Kremlin would announce Putin's arrival at two different airports in Crimea but that he could very well end up arriving by sea.
"That's how much this man fears for his life," he said.
Brizhaty claimed that FSO personnel were banned from communicating with Ukrainian relatives, citizens of the United States and European Union, or any people who oppose the war, under threat of criminal prosecution.
He said he feared punishment because one of his friends, a former classmate with whom he has remained in contact, now resides in the United States and has come out against the war. Brizhaty claimed that if his friend liked a pro-Ukrainian post on Instagram, he could come under investigation.
"It's just insane," he said.
A few months after the start of the war, Brizhaty said he tried to quit the FSO but was told he would be sent to fight in Ukraine if he left the service.
In the meantime, his wife, a native of Crimea, applied for a residence permit in Ecuador as a qualified worker and received it. The permit extended to him as well.
As FSO and other Russian security-service personnel are not allowed to hold a foreign passport or residency permit, Brizhaty was dismissed and he immediately left with his wife for Ecuador.
Russian Torture Of Ukrainians Systemic, State-Endorsed Policy, UN Expert Says
A UN expert said Russian torture of Ukrainians is so widespread that it is clearly a systematic, state-endorsed policy. Alice Jill Edwards, the UN special rapporteur on torture, made the comments on September 9 following a seven-day trip to Ukraine. "This is not random, aberrant behavior," she said. Russian soldiers' torture of Ukrainians following the February 2022 invasion has been well documented but Edward’s conclusion is one of the strongest yet implicating Russia's leadership in war crimes. The International Criminal Court has already issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin for deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. To read the original story by The New York Times, click here.
Russia Reports Sabotage Attempts At Polling Stations In Occupied Ukraine Amid 'Sham' Election
Russian authorities on September 10 reported multiple attempts to sabotage voting in local elections taking place in occupied areas of Ukraine. Russia is holding elections in 79 regions this weekend to chose governors, regional legislatures, and city councils. It is also holding them in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed last year to have annexed even though it doesn't even fully control them. Kyiv and the West have called the elections in the four regions a "sham." Russia's elections are tightly controlled and neither free nor fair. Russia currently has more than 400,000 troops in the four Ukrainian regions. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Putin Wants Release Of Hitman In Exchange For U.S. Prisoners Held In Russia, WSJ Says
President Vladimir Putin wants the release of a Russian special-forces hitman convicted of murder in Germany in exchange for U.S. prisoners such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, the newspaper reported, citing Western officials. Moscow has brought up Vadim Krasikov's case in prisoner-swap negotiations and said he is central to any deal, the Western sources told WSJ. Krasnikov shot to death Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Chechen rebel and Georgian national who Moscow says took part in a terrorist attack in Russia's North Caucasus region in 2004. Putin has returned other security-service hitmen convicted overseas. To read the original story by The Wall Street Journal, click here.
Russia's Regions Boost Spending By Half On Security Services, Police Amid Growing Repression
Russia's regions have ramped up spending this year on national security and law enforcement as the state intensifies its crackdown on any form of dissent amid a failing war, according to a new report.
Regional spending on security services and police rose on average by more than half, a new record since the fall of the Soviet Union, according to a detailed report released by Russia’s Gaidar Institute on August 30 and reviewed by The Moscow Times last week.
Spending on security and law enforcement remains a small part of Russian regions' overall budget, with the federal budget overwhelmingly covering those needs.
The jump in regional spending on security and law enforcement this year is vastly outpacing other areas, such as communal housing, social spending, and health care, the report says.
Regional spending on housing and communal services rose by a quarter while social spending, including pensions, by 18 percent on average. Health-care spending fell for the second year in a row, declining more than 3 percent on average.
Overall, regional budgets increased spending this year by 13 percent.
Russia's federal budget accounts for the lion's share of spending on security and law enforcement and the increase has been no less staggering.
Russia is on pace to boost spending on those segments this year by 48 percent, surpassing the record set in 2012 following large-scale street protests in Moscow, the Gaidar Institute wrote.
Russia is boosting law enforcement numbers and pay as the Kremlin steps up domestic repression to a level not seen since Soviet times, following its poorly planned invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
As many as 120,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the fighting to date and 180,000 injured, The New York Times reported last month, citing unidentified U.S. officials.
Repression has contained public anger over the tremendous losses.
The Kremlin has outlawed any criticism of the armed forces, going so far as to detain people for comments they made in private conversations, a throwback to the Soviet years. Political opponents have been sentenced to decades behind bars.
At the same time, Russia's security services have stepped up their search for internal enemies.
Russian authorities have launched 82 treason investigations over the first seven months of 2023, a quadrupling over all of 2022, according to Kholod, an independent news website.
Russian Trade Said To Be Surging, Approaching Prewar Levels, Despite Sweeping Sanctions
Trade at Russia's three largest ports has been surging and is approaching prewar levels despite sweeping sanctions by the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies, according to a new report.
"Activity in Russia's ports is surprisingly high. For the first time since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the volume of goods unloaded at Russia's three largest container ports, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, and Novorossiisk, is approaching the levels seen at the outbreak of the war," the Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany wrote in a report published on September 7.
The United States and its allies imposed harsh economic sanctions on Russia after it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, banning high-tech exports needed for industrial production and cutting off many of its banks from Western financial markets.
Many economists expected a steep contraction in Russian economic activity now that it was isolated from the West.
But after an initial steep fall in imports following the imposition of sanctions, Russia has been able to evade the restrictions and build new supply chains to get its hands on key technology and other goods.
Moscow has rerouted Western goods through third countries such as Turkey and Kazakhstan, data shows, and Russia's economy is now forcast to grow more than 2 percent this year.
"Where the goods are coming from is not clear from the container ship movements, but Russia seems to be rejoining world trade," the Kiel Institute wrote.
The surge in imports has been driven by both the needs of Russia's military-industrial complex as well as citizens' demand for consumer goods.
Russia has been splurging on the military, causing a large budget deficit, as its nearly 19-month invasion of Ukraine falters. The massive government spending has been a boon for Russian workers, who have seen their household income jump, giving them the financial means to buy greater amounts of foreign goods.
But the jump in spending and imports has hammered the ruble, whose value fell below one U.S. cent in August, making the Russian currency one of the worst performers among emerging markets this year.
It has also led to a spike in inflation to 5.2 percent, forcing the Russian Central Bank last month to hike rates a whopping 3.5 percent at an emergency meeting.
Higher rates cool economic activity, including import demand, and bolster the currency. Russia's ruble has slightly strengthened since the rate hike and is now worth 1.02 cents. ($0.0102)
Excluding Russia From Grain Deal Talks Will Not Be Sustainable, Erdogan Says
Any initiative to revive the Black Sea grain deal that isolates Russia is not likely to be sustainable, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press briefing after the conclusion of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10. Russia quit the deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and insufficient Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need. Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are going to continue to discuss the grain deal, Erdogan added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Family Of Swedish EU Diplomat Held In Iran Calls For His Release
The family of a Swedish EU diplomat held captive in Iran for more than 500 days called on September 10 for his immediate release, as he marked his birthday in a Tehran prison. "Today on Johan's 33rd birthday, he should be with us celebrating.... He should be released immediately and allowed to travel home," the family of Johan Floderus wrote in a statement, releasing a picture of him taken during the only video call with his family he has been granted. Floderus was arrested on April 17, 2022, at Tehran's airport as he was returning home from a trip with friends.
Pakistani Soldier Killed In Shoot-Out With Militants Near Afghan Border, Military Says
A Pakistani soldier was killed in an overnight shoot-out with militants in the country's northwest, near the border with Afghanistan, the military said. A military statement late on September 9 said the shoot-out took place in Mir Ali, a major town of North Waziristan that served as a safe haven for militants for decades. It said the military had been searching for terrorists there. The shoot-out took place following Pakistan's closing of the key northwestern Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire on September 6. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Brazil Says Putin Would Not Be Arrested At 2024 G20 Meeting
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on September 9 that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would not be arrested in Brazil if he attended the Group of 20 (G20) meeting of major economies in Rio de Janeiro next year. Interviewed on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Delhi by news show Firstpost, Lula said Putin would be invited to next year's event, adding that he himself planned to attend a BRICS bloc of developing countries meeting due in Russia before the Rio meeting. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia has denied its forces have engaged in war crimes, or forcibly taken Ukrainian children. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghan Meth Trade Surges As Taliban Clamps Down On Heroin, UN Says
Methamphetamine trafficking in and around Afghanistan has surged in recent years, even as the Taliban has curbed heroin trafficking since taking power, a United Nations report said on September 10. "The surge in methamphetamine trafficking in Afghanistan and the region suggests a significant shift in the illicit drug market and demands our immediate attention," said Ghada Waly, executive director of the UN Office of Drugs and Crime. The Taliban, which regained power in August 2021, announced a ban the following April on the production of narcotics in Afghanistan, the world's main opium producer. To read to the original story by Reuters, click here.
Two Foreign Aid Workers Killed In Ukraine As Russian Drones Target Kyiv
Two foreign aid workers were killed and two others wounded in eastern Ukraine, officials said on September 10, hours after at least one person was injured in fresh Russian air strikes on the capital, Kyiv.
A van carrying the four aid workers "came under Russian attack" near the town of Chasiv Yar, the organization said on Instagram.
The volunteers were trapped inside the van as it flipped over and caught fire after being hit by shells on September 9, it said.
Road to Relief said Canadian Anthony Ihnat died in the attack, while German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were seriously wounded.
The group said the whereabouts of the van's fourth passenger, Emma Igual, a Spanish national who was the organization's director, was not immediately known.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Hours later, Spain's acting foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, said that authorities in Madrid had received "verbal confirmation" of Igual's death.
The aid workers were on their way "to assess the needs of civilians caught in crossfire in the town of Ivanivske" on the outskirts of the war-torn city of Bakhmut, said Road to Relief, which helps evacuate wounded people from frontline areas.
Ukraine's military said on September 10 its forces had made modest headway in an area of the southern front line.
"We are moving forward! Defense forces in the Tavria area have advanced more than 1 kilometer," Ukrainian Army commander Oleksandr Tarnavskiy said in his daily update.
Russian forces, meanwhile, targeted Kyiv with dozens of Iranian-made Shahed drones early on September 10, wounding one person and causing a fire near a city park, Ukrainian authorities said.
Ukraine's air defenses shot down 25 out of 32 drones, most of which targeted the capital and surrounding region, officials said, adding that the attack lasted nearly two hours.
"Drones came onto the capital in groups and from different directions," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, wrote on Telegram.
Debris from downed drones fell on Kyiv’s Darnytskiy, Solomyanskiy, Shevchenkivskiy, Svyatoshynskiy, and Podil districts, according to city authorities.
One person was injured in Podil, and a fire broke out near one of the city's parks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The drone debris reportedly sparked a fire in an apartment in Shevchenkivskiy, but it was quicky extinguished.
There was no immediate comment from Russia about the latest attack on Kyiv. But Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian-launched drone over Russia's southwestern Bryansk region at around 8.30 a.m. on September 10.
The ministry did not immediately report any casualties or damage.
The Russian charge d'affaires in Bucharest was summoned by the Romanian Foreign Ministry on September 10, following the discovery of new fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian military on Romanian soil, the Agerpres website reported.
Romania said on September 9 that it found new drone fragments on its territory near the border with Ukraine, in the second such discovery in Romania in a week.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said the findings indicated there has been "an absolutely unacceptable violation of the sovereign airspace of Romania, a NATO ally, with real risks to the security of Romanian citizens in the area."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on September 9 on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was "no indication of intent" to hit the alliance member, but said the findings "are destabilizing."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Hundreds Of LGBT Supporters March In Belgrade Event Amid High Police Presence
Hundreds of activists marched through central Belgrade on September 9 amid a high security presence in a march to support LGBT rights, with no disturbances reported. Organizers of the Pride event called it the largest-ever march in conservative Christian Orthodox Serbia. In a similar events last year, at least 21 people were arrested in connection with attacks against police, with most of them suspected of being far-right hooligans protesting against the pan-European LGBT pride march. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Romania Finds New Possible Fragments Of Russian Drone On Its Territory
New fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian military were found on Romanian soil, the Defense Ministry said on September 9, and President Klaus Iohannis said this indicated an unacceptable breach of Romania's airspace had occurred. In a statement, Iohannis said he had informed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg about the pieces of drone -- the second to crash in Romanian territory this week -- and that Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance's complete solidarity with Romania. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN, Iran Urge Cooperation To Battle Sandstorm Threat
Countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia must work together to combat sand and dust storms made increasingly severe by climate change, the United Nations and Iran said on September 9. "Cooperation is key. I urge you to use your time in Tehran to build partnerships, increase cooperation and commit to practical action," UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a video broadcast to representatives of 50 states and 15 organizations. Opening the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on countries in the region to create "a fund" to pursue common solutions.
Karabakh Separatist Leaders Say Deal Reached With Azerbaijan On Transport Corridors
Armenian-backed separatist leaders in Nagorno-Karabakh have said Azerbaijani authorities agreed to allow aid deliveries to the breakaway region through the Lachin Corridor from Armenian territory in an operation to be controlled by Russian peacekeeping troops and the Red Cross.
In return, Karabakh authorities agreed on September 9 to also allow Russian-provided aid to be delivered directly from Baku-controlled territory via the Agdam road, opening a transport link from Azerbaijan proper for the first time since Karabakh broke away from Baku in a war that ended three decades ago.
Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Haciyev confirmed to Reuters that the deal had been struck, adding that Azerbaijani checkpoints on the Lachin route would remain in place.
Haciyev, however, sought to clarify later on September 9 that "it is a separate deal and shouldn't be confused with the suggestion on simultaneous opening of Agdam-Khankandi [Stepanakurt] and Lachin-Khankandi roads for [International Committee of the Red Cross] delivery."
Food aid "by Russian Red Cross will go along the Agdam-Askaran road towards Khankandi in coordination with Azerbaijani Red Crescent," Haciyev wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Baku has pressed for its Agdam route to be used for aid deliveries instead of the blocked Lachin Corridor from Armenian territory. Karabakh officials, however, have claimed it is an effort by Baku to control aid shipments and reestablish authority of the region away from ethnic Armenian leaders.
In recent comments, Haciyev said use of the road was an opportunity for the ethnic Armenians of Karabakh to "establish communication with other parts of Azerbaijan."
Western leadders have expressed concerns about the blocking of the Lachin route over recent months, a move that has left ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh in desperate need of food, energy supplies, and other basic needs.
Baku denies it is blockading the region and offered the alternative Agdam route for aid transport.
Earlier on September 9, EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said on the social-media platform X that, in a call with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, he "reiterated that the Lachin Corridor must be re-opened now. Other roads, such as Agdam, can be opened as part of the solution, but not an alternative."
The announcement came hours after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, in calls with foreign leaders, offered to hold "urgent" talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to prevent another upsurge in violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and along the two countries’ borders.
The offer came as both sides traded accusations of "disinformation" and "provocations" in recent days and as Azerbaijani officials on September 9 accused Armenian forces of firing on their troops overnight, a claim Yerevan rejected.
Baku said the most recent firefight occurred in the north of Naxcivan, an exclave of Azerbaijan that borders Armenia, Turkey, and Iran. It did not say if there had been any casualties.
Persistent tensions between Yerevan and Baku have spiked in recent weeks, mainly over the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region controlled by ethnic Armenians who have accused Azerbaijan of blockading the breakaway region.
The Armenian government has also accused Azerbaijan of massing troops along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the Karabakh "line of contact" in possible preparation for another large-scale military assault.
Pashinian made his offer of new talks with Aliyev in separate phone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his office said.
Pashinian "expressed readiness to hold urgent discussions with the president of Azerbaijan aimed at reducing the tensions," a government statement on his call with Macron, which reportedly took place late on September 8.
The statement said Pashinian also reaffirmed his recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity made during October 2022 and May 2023 meetings with Aliyev attended by Macron.
A foreign-policy adviser to Aliyev told Reuters that Azerbaijan had not received a renewed offer of talks from Yerevan.
Meanwhile, three senior Azerbaijani officials on September 8 met with Baku-based foreign diplomats to accuse Armenia of stepping up "military provocations," "imitating" peace talks, and continuing to foment "separatism" in Karabakh.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry denied the accusations.
With tensions rising, Armenia announced on September 6 that it would host a joint army exercise with the United States next week.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said the purpose of the September 11-20 Eagle Partner 2023 exercise was to prepare its forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions.
A U.S. military spokesperson said 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenians would take part, according to Reuters.
That announcement came following remarks by Pashinian stating that his country's policy of relying solely on Russia to guarantee its security was a strategic mistake, in light of what he said was Moscow's efforts to wind down its role in the wider region.
Moscow responded angrily to the comments, summoning the Armenian ambassador for a protest over what it termed "unfriendly steps" taken by Yerevan.
Meanwhile on September 9, separatist lawmakers in Nagorno-Karabakh voted to elect Samvel Shahramanian, 44, as the new president of the region, an action condemned by Baku.
Divided G20 Statement Angers Kyiv As New Drone Fragments Found In Romania
The final declaration of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in India left Kyiv angry over its refusal to condemn Moscow for its aggression against Ukraine, as new fragments of projectiles appeared to have landed on NATO-member Romania's territory on September 9.
"We are grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko posted on Facebook.
"However, in terms of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, [the] G20 has nothing to be proud of," he wrote.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The final declaration revealed the sharp divisions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with host India able to get attendees to agree to a final statement only after softening language on Moscow's war on its neighbor.
The statement underlined the "human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine," but did not mention Russia's invasion.
"All states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," it said, referencing the UN Charter.
A senior EU diplomat told AP that the bloc had not given up any of its position and said the fact that Moscow had signed on to the agreement was important.
"The option we have is text or no text, and I think it is better [to have a] text. At least if they [the Russians] don't implement, we know once more that we cannot rely on them," the diplomat said.
Meanwhile, Kyiv said the toll of the wounded from a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih rose to 74, as Ukrainian forces pressed their slow counteroffensive against Russian forces in southern and eastern regions.
Elsewhere, Romanian officials said they had found new drone fragments on the NATO member's territory near the Ukrainian border for the second time this week. The Defense Ministry said they were "similar to those used by the Russian Army."
President Klaus Iohannis said in a statement that the fragments indicated "an absolutely unacceptable violation of the sovereign airspace of Romania, a NATO ally, with real risks to the security of Romanian citizens in the area."
Iohannis added that he had a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to inform him of the new finding and that he had received assurances of the alliance's support.
Moscow did not comment on the report.
Eighteen months into Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine is struggling to build momentum in the counteroffensive taking place over three fronts, with the primary push coming south of Orikhiv, in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.
While some Western allies have expressed frustration with the slow pace of the effort, now in its third month, Ukrainian troops have shown glimpses of success in breaching the Russian defensive lines.
Kyiv also claimed "partial success" in the east, near the obliterated Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, which Russia captured earlier this year.
And in Crimea, Russian-installed authorities in the city of Simferopol called a blaze at a military post a "domestic fire" and not the result of an attack by Ukrainian drones.
Full details of the blaze were not immediately available. Kyiv has not commented.
A main goal of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive is to drive toward the peninsula and eventually retake the region, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
Kyiv estimates that Russia has deployed more than 420,000 soldiers in areas it controls in the east and south of Ukraine, deputy intelligence chief Vadym Skibitskiy said on September 9.
"The Russian Federation has concentrated more than 420,000 servicemen in our territories that are temporarily occupied, including Crimea," Skibitskiy said at a conference in Kyiv. The figure "does not include the Russian National Guard and other special units that maintain occupation authorities on our territories."
Ukraine is almost entirely dependent on Western military aid and equipment to wage its defense against the Russian invasion. Kyiv has repeatedly pressed the United States and other allies for more powerful weaponry, such as F-16 fighter jets, which could be put into service next year.
Kyiv has also sought supplies of long-range, U.S.-designed Army Tactical Missile Systems, which have a greater distance for striking at Russian targets.
The United States has been reluctant to send the weapons, but unnamed U.S. officials told ABC News that the systems, known as ATACMS, or "attack-ems," were likely to be supplied in the end.
"They are coming," one anonymous official told ABC News on September 8. A second official said the missiles were "on the table" and likely to be included in an upcoming weapons package.
Japan’s foreign minister arrived in Kyiv on September 9 in an unannounced visit aimed at showing support for Ukraine.
Yoshimasa Hayashi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and agreed to begin talks on potential security guarantees and to cooperate on reconstructing Ukraine's economy, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
Japan has joined the West in supporting Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia. However, it does not allow the supply of weapons, under long-standing pacifist government policies.
It's the first visit by a Japanese foreign minister to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a joint news conference thanked Hayashi for his country's support and that he wanted the foreign minister "and the entire Japanese people to know that the Ukrainian people remember and will never forget the humanitarian aid."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Putin Congratulates North Korea's Kim, Latest Hint Of Deepening Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for strengthening ties with Pyongyang, as he congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the 75th anniversary of North Korea's founding. The congratulatory message was the latest hint of tighter relations between Moscow and Pyongyang, amid reports that Kim will be traveling to Russia in the coming weeks. U.S. officials have said Moscow is seeking buy ammunition or weaponry from North Korea to bolster its 18-month-old invasion on Ukraine. Kim hosted a paramilitary parade on September 9, as part of the anniversary celebrations. And while China sent an official delegation, Russia opted to send a military song and dance troupe. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Navies From 14 Countries Prepare For Baltic Exercises Under German Command
German Rear Admiral Stephan Haisch says he is confident that participants in large-scale naval maneuvers set to begin next week in the Baltic Sea are well prepared.
For the first time, the two-week naval drills -- led this year by Germany -- revolve around an alliance defense scenario.
Haisch was quoted by dpa on September 8 as saying he did not expect any provocation by the Russian Navy during the exercises and said there are ways to communicate if they get too close to each other at sea.
Russian naval ships have continued to behave normally in the Baltic Sea despite higher tensions with the West due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he said.
The exercises, dubbed Northern Coasts, involve more than 3,000 military personnel from 14 different countries, according to the German Navy.
German Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack said on September 6 at a press conference in the Baltic Sea port of Rostock that the exercises send "a clear signal of vigilance from all partners to Russia."
Germany will command the drills from its new maritime headquarters in Rostock, which just reached operational readiness. Germany aims to provide the facility to NATO as a regional maritime headquarters capable of leading the alliance's operations in the Baltic Sea in case of a conflict.
The annual naval exercises have taken place since 2007 with Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland alternating as lead planners. Italy, France, Canada, and the United States are among the 14 countries expected to join the maneuvers.
About 30 ships, including a submarine, as well as roughly 20 aircraft and various landing units will train primarily in the coastal waters of Estonia and Latvia and the central Baltic Sea.
According to Haisch, the biggest challenge is the logistics involved in coordinating with so many units.
U.S. Marines and sailors arrived in Riga on September 7 and were to begin offloading equipment and personnel in preparation for their participation in the exercises, a spokeswoman for the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit said in a news release.
"The Marines and sailors of the 26th Bravo Command are excited to be here in Latvia as well as demonstrate our warfighting proficiency and competency during Northern Coasts 2023," Lieutenant Colonel Josef Wiese, the officer in charge of the Marines aboard the USS Mesa Verde, added in the news release.
The Mesa Verde is more than 200 meters long and is designed to transport and land some 800 Marines in an amphibious assault.
“The Marines and sailors are looking forward to integrating and building trust with the German Sea Battalion on board as well as showcasing their interoperability and interdependence with our allies and partners in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility," Weise said.
Latvian Navy chief Maris Polencs told dpa that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine had led to a new evaluation of possible threats. He also spoke of the need to invest more time and money in equipment and operational readiness.
Meanwhile, Romania and the United States are organizing multinational military exercises called Sea Breeze 23 in the Black Sea and the Danube River delta, the press service of the Romanian Navy said.
In addition to the U.S. and Romania, military personnel from Ukraine, Bulgaria, France, Britain, and Turkey will take part in the training, expected to take place on September 11-15.
"The main purpose of the exercise is to develop operational-tactical interoperability between the participating countries in the field of combating explosive devices, in particular drifting sea mines, in order to ensure freedom of navigation," the Romanian Navy said.
With reporting by dpa, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Reuters
Zelenskiy Says Slower Arms Shipments Are Hurting Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says that "slower" arms shipments from Western countries are threatening the counteroffensive and called for a renewed drive to impose further sanctions on Moscow.
"All processes are becoming more complicated and slower -- from sanctions to the provision of weapons," Zelenskiy said in his evening address on September 8. "The longer it takes, the more people suffer," he warned.
He called for Ukraine's allies to send more powerful and long-range weapons to push back Russian forces.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The more powerful and long-range it is, the faster the counteroffensive is," he said.
Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in the south and east in June but has made limited gains as its troops encounter heavily fortified Russian defensive lines.
Zelenskiy and Ukrainian officials have frequently pushed back at criticism that the counteroffensive has been too slow.
In his comments on September 8, he said when partners ask about the counteroffensive, "My answer is that today our steps are probably faster than new sanctions packages."
Zelenskiy's request for new arms supplies came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a two-day visit to Ukraine during which he announced $1 billion of new wartime aid.
Commenting on sanctions, Zelenskiy said there had been a “pause” by Ukraine’s partners that has lasted too long, saying the world’s “sanctions offensive must resume.”
Zelenskiy said keeping the pressure on Moscow should focus on Russia's energy sector, its access to microelectronics, and its financial sector.
He also said that Russia hopes next year’s U.S. presidential elections will reduce Washington's support for Kyiv, insisting that it is "important that the American people support democracy, support Ukraine, support our struggle."
He acknowledged that while Ukraine had bipartisan backing, there were "voices in the Republican Party who say that support for Ukraine should be reduced."
Zelenskiy also declared he was prepared to hold elections, saying his government was ready to adjust to wartime constraints to make sure legitimate polls were held.
He acknowledged potential difficulties, including for refugees and people in Russian-occupied territories, and the need for soldiers on the front to have their say.
"For us the main thing is not to hold elections, but for them to be recognized," he said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
More Family Members Of Slain Iranian Protesters Detained Ahead Of Amini Anniversary
Iran's security forces have intensified their crackdown on families demanding justice for their loved ones killed during the protests as the first anniversary of the September 16, 2022, death of Mahsa Amini approaches.
Omid Ghadimi, the brother of slain protester Foad Ghadimi from the western Iranian city of Divandarreh, and Farzad Moazami Goodarzi, a family member of Reza Moazami Goodarzi, another protester killed during the November 2019 protests in Borujerd, have been arrested, rights activists said on September 7, bringing the total number of family members detained in the past month to at least 21.
The surge in arrests comes on the eve of the anniversary of Amini's death while in police custody, which sparked the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests nationwide. Parsa Ghobadi, a protester who suffered injuries to both eyes as part of a campaign security forces used to intimidate demonstrators, has also been detained by the security forces.
According to the human rights website HRANA, security forces in Divandarreh, Kurdistan Province, arrested Omid Ghadimi on September 7. The authorities have not disclosed the charges against him. Ghadimi had been summoned multiple times by security agencies since the death of his brother.
Foad Ghadimi, a 39-year-old father of two, was critically injured by the Islamic republic's security forces during the early days of the protests in Divandarreh. He succumbed to his injuries two days later at Kowsar Hospital in Sanandaj.
Farzad Moazami Goodarzi was violently arrested by security forces in Borujerd, Lorestan Province. Following his arrest, security forces searched his family's home and confiscated some personal items. His social media accounts have been inaccessible since his arrest, suggesting that his mobile phone might be in the possession of the security forces.
Several other family members seeking justice for their deceased loved ones have been arrested in various cities.
A few of the detainees have been released on judicial orders, but most remain in the custody of the security apparatus.
Ahmad Hassanzadeh and Soulmaz Hassanzadeh, father and sister of slain protester Mohammad Hassanzadeh from Bukan, have also been detained for the past three days.
Amini's uncle, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saghez on September 5. His whereabouts are unknown and he has not been in contact with anyone, while judicial and security authorities have not provided any explanation regarding his arrest or condition.
The human rights website Hengaw had previously reported that in the past six months, the Islamic republic's security apparatus had detained "at least 70 family members seeking justice" in various cities. This number has increased with the recent arrests as authorities try to head off any attempts by Iranians to protest with the anniversary of Amini's death approaching.
Amini was arrested in Tehran on September 13, 2022, while visiting the Iranian capital with her family. She was detained by Iran's "morality police" for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab, or head scarf. Within hours of her detention, she was hospitalized in a coma and died on September 16.
Her family has denied that Amini suffered from a preexisting health condition that may have contributed to her death, as claimed by the Iranian authorities, and her father has cited eyewitnesses as saying she was beaten while en route to a detention facility.
Amini's death sparked protests in Saghez that spread around the country, posing one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
At least 500 people were killed around the country after the Iranian authorities clamped down on the demonstrations with brutal force.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Cuba Arrests 17 For Allegedly Helping Recruit Cubans To Fight For Russia In Ukraine
Cuban authorities have arrested 17 people in connection with an alleged network to recruit Cuban nationals to fight for Russia in Ukraine. The head of criminal investigations for the country's Interior Ministry said at least three of the people arrested are part of recruitment efforts inside the country. The official didn't identify the alleged members of the network, but said they had criminal records. Some families on September 8 started speaking up about the case, and at least one mother said that her son was promised a job in construction in Russia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Breakthrough. Bridgehead. Salient. Glimmers Of Progress, And Hope, In Ukraine's Advances2
Divided G20 Statement Angers Kyiv As New Drone Fragments Found In Romania3
Ukraine Reacts Angrily To Revelation That Musk Blocked Attack On Russia's Black Sea Fleet4
'Russian Flag Cannot Be At Paris Olympics,' Macron Says5
Russia Owns A Slice Of Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast, And Sofia Doesn't Seem To Care6
Russian Missile Strike Kills At Least 17 In East Ukraine, Overshadowing Blinken Visit7
Champagne In Samarkand: When A French Expedition Explored Central Asia, 120 Years Ago8
Karabakh Separatist Leaders Say Deal Reached With Azerbaijan On Transport Corridors9
Defense Minister Reportedly Says Parts Of Russian Drone Fell On Romanian Territory10
'Moscow Is Not Russia': A Schoolteacher Reflects On Her Year Living In Siberia
Subscribe