Kyiv Under Russian Drone Attack For Second Night In A Row

Russia launched a fresh drone attack on Kyiv on July 12 for the second night in a row, but all drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital reported.

"After a break of more than a week, the enemy launched Iranian-made drones over Kyiv for the second day in a row. The air alert lasted for more than two hours," the Ukrainian capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram. "All [drones] in the airspace around Kyiv were destroyed by our air defense."

There was no immediate information about damages or injuries, Popko said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops fighting near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region are moving forward at a "fairly moderate pace" and the initiative remains with them, said Colonel Serhiy Cherevatiy.



Cheravatiy said on July 11 that enemy forces were “desperately resisting” and trying to stop the Ukrainian forces’ advance.



In the area of Lyman and Kupyansk, Russian forces are “trying to seize the initiative and are constantly attacking our units," Cherevatiy said on Ukrainian television.



Ten skirmishes took place and more than 800 shells from various types of artillery rained down during the day on July 11, Cherevatiy said, adding that "a lot of combat work" is currently being done to push the Russian troops out of Bakhmut.



"It should be taken into account that our defense forces are doing heroic work in conditions of parity with the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment. Sometimes we lose by the number of shells. Therefore, only our training, motivation, and intelligence help us constantly move forward at a fairly moderate pace, but with great preservation of personnel, which is the most valuable for us," Cherevatiy said.



The Defense Ministry said on July 10 that Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut have been keeping the movement of Russian troops through the city under fire for several days.



British intelligence and the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on July 8 that, after a lull in June, Bakhmut has again become the site of some of the fiercest fighting on the front. They confirmed that Ukrainian forces achieved steady success both in the north and in the south of the city, which was previously fully occupied by Russia.

In an interview with U.S. broadcaster ABC News, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskiy, when asked whether he is confident that Ukraine will be able to retake Bakhmut, answered: "Yes, of course. I'm sure."



Elsewhere in Ukraine, General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the head of Ukraine's southern command, said Ukrainian troops destroyed seven Russian ammunition depots in one day in the Tavria direction.



Russian troops attacked the positions of the Ukrainian forces 27 times and fired 668 rounds over the preceding 24 hours, he said late on July 11.



"Artillery units of the defense forces of the Tavria direction performed 1,418 fire missions during the day. The enemy's losses in killed and wounded amounted to almost two companies," he said on Telegram.



It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify Ukraine’s claims of battlefield success.



According to the latest data from the General Staff, Russian troops will continue to concentrate their main efforts on Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where heavy fighting is ongoing.

WATCH: During a counteroffensive operation in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers reclaimed territory that had been occupied by Russia and Moscow-backed separatist forces for nearly a decade.



Explosions rang out twice on July 11 in occupied Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhya region, the Berdyansk city military administration said.



Authorities in the Russian-occupation city said that the air-defense system prevented the attempted Ukrainian attack and shot down an unspecified number of Storm Shadow missiles.



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on July 11 reacted to the U.S. announcement that it would send cluster munitions to Ukraine. Shoigu said if they are supplied to Ukraine, the Russian Army will begin to use them on the battlefield.



Shoigu called the move "forced" and "reciprocal," claiming that at the moment Russia refrains from the use of cluster munitions, as it understands "what a threat they pose to the civilian population."



Ukrainian authorities and the United States have said that, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian Army has repeatedly used cluster munitions. Moscow denies this.

Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions, resulting in the death of Ukrainian civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report on July 6.

In other developments, the British government said on July 11 that it will provide a 50 million pound ($65 million) support package for equipment repair and the establishment of a military rehabilitation center in Ukraine.

Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week's NATO summit, Britain and other G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.

With reporting by Reuters