Russia Launches Missile, Drone Strikes Across Ukraine Overnight
Russia’s military launched missile and drone strikes across Ukraine overnight, triggering air alerts and the country’s air-defense system, Ukrainian officials reported early on February 16.
The Ukrainian military said Russia’s military had launched a total of 32 air and sea-based missiles at targets across Ukraine and that Ukrainian military jets and air-defense systems had managed to shoot down 16 of them.
Writing on Telegram earlier, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, said unspecified sites in the north and west of Ukraine had been hit, as well as the central regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad. Yermak said Ukraine's air defenses had hit an unspecified number of missiles and drones.
It was unclear whether there had been any casualties.
In western Ukraine, Maksym Kozytskiy, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said “a critical infrastructure facility” had been hit in the region in the overnight Russian attack.
The fresh attacks come amid reports of intensifying fighting in the country’s east. Russian artillery, drones, and missiles have relentlessly pounded Ukrainian-held areas in the country's east for months, indiscriminately hitting civilian targets and wreaking destruction
In its daily briefing on February 16, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks on 15 settlements in the east.
The Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which together comprise the industrial Donbas region bordering Russia, have suffered severely from Russia’s bombardments as Moscow reportedly moves more troops into the area.
Six civilians were killed and 13 wounded in Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on February 15, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on Telegram on February 16.
On February 15, Russian invading forces claimed some battlefield success, saying its troops broke through two Ukrainian defensive lines in the eastern Luhansk region and pushed back Ukrainian troops some 3 kilometers.
It was not possible to independently verify Moscow's claim. Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment.
Elsewhere, Kyiv’s military administration said that six apparent reconnaissance balloons were detected floating over the capital on February 15 and that “most of them” had been shot down.
It said the balloons “could carry corner reflectors and certain reconnaissance equipment” and were designed to “identify and deplete” Ukraine’s air defenses.
WATCH: Having made the most of Soviet-era T-72 tanks up to now, Ukrainian forces are keen to take newly acquired Leopard 2 tanks into battle against Russian invaders. Tank crews are undergoing accelerated training in Poland, mastering the advanced targeting systems, speed, and maneuverability of the German-made Leopards.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said his country’s forces would need “a few months” to learn how to use new Western weapons before they can try and push the Russians out of Ukraine.
In a speech to the lower house of the State Duma on February 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Western support for Kyiv’s war effort was prearranged, saying that “the U.S. and its satellites are waging a comprehensive hybrid war following years of preparation.”
Lavrov said a revised Russian foreign policy doctrine to be published soon will emphasize the need to “end the Western monopoly on shaping frameworks of international life.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Government Approves Sale Of IKEA Factories
A Russian government commission has approved the sale of Swedish furniture maker IKEA's three factories in Russia to two local buyers, paving the way for a deal to be struck, a government official was quoted as saying on February 16. Western companies announced plans to leave Russia after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February. Sales have been complicated by the need for deals involving firms from so-called "unfriendly" countries -- those that imposed or supported sanctions against Russia -- to win approval from a government commission. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Lawmakers Want Terrorist Designation For Russia's Wagner Group
A group of U.S. senators said on February 15 that they would try again to pass legislation that would require the State Department to designate the Russian mercenary company Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO). Led by Senator Ben Cardin (Democrat-Maryland) and Senator Roger Wicker (Republican-Mississippi), the senators said they had reintroduced the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) act, seeking to hold Wagner accountable for human rights violations in Ukraine and elsewhere by adding it to the FTO blacklist. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Riot Police Prevent Right-Wing Demonstrators From Entering Presidency In Belgrade
BELGRADE -- Police blocked Serbian right-wing protesters who attempted to storm the building of the presidency in Belgrade on February 15 during a rally on Statehood Day against Serbia’s ongoing dialogue on normalizing relations with Kosovo.
Some of the estimated 1,000 protesters removed a protective fence around the building and headed toward its main entrance to submit their demands before they were stopped. Some participants threw eggs at the building.
Damjan Knezevic, leader of the far-right People's Patrol, which organized the protest, told the crowd that no one in the ruling Serbian Progressive Party "can call themselves a Serb."
The government is fearing riots, Knezevic said, adding, "I swear to you, we are ready for more than that."
The crowd shouted "Serbia! Russia!" and symbols of the Russian mercenary group Wagner and the letter Z for the Russian military were visible in the crowd. Some protesters shouted offensive messages about Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Vucic held a meeting with the security services following the protest and said Serbia would not allow "thugs and extremists with any help from the outside -- the West or the East -- to threaten the constitutional order."
Vucic, who made the comment in an interview with Pink television, did not elaborate.
The organizers of the protest called on the authorities to withdraw from negotiations on the normalization of relations with Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that declared independence in 2008.
Knezevic said participants "prefer the Russian proposal" for Kosovo, instead of a French-German one that is being used as the blueprint for the talks. Knezevic said he made the comment in English for the benefit of representatives of foreign media covering the protest.
A few hours before the event, the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that it had detained two people. A press release from the ministry said a weapon and ammunition were found on the individuals during their arrest.
The two people detained are members of the People's Patrol, the organization confirmed on Telegram.
People's Patrol is known for its anti-immigrant actions and events in support of Russia in Belgrade since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.
Knezevic in November visited the Wagner Center in Russia, and the organization is behind the drawing of a mural in Belgrade in honor of Wagner.
Despite its status as a candidate for EU membership, Serbia refuses to impose sanctions on Russia and maintains good bilateral relations with Moscow.
U.S. and EU envoys have been pressing Belgrade and Pristina to approve a plan on normalizing relations presented last year under which Belgrade would stop lobbying against Kosovo having a seat in international organizations, including the United Nations.
One of the sticking points in the talks on normalizing relations has been the creation of an association of municipalities in Kosovo with a Serbian majority.
The European Union has expressed its readiness to help Kosovo and Serbia in the talks on forming the association.
EU spokesperson Peter Stano said the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia is the only platform where ideas and proposals about the association can be discussed.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier in a statement congratulating Serbia as it marked its Statehood Day that Kosovar and Serbian leaders will have to make "difficult compromises" to resolve outstanding issues and normalize their relations.
"I am confident that normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo will bring security and prosperity for Serbia and all citizens of the Western Balkans," Blinken said in the statement.
"Certainly, Serbian and Kosovan leaders will make difficult compromises to achieve these goals, but the rewards for the Serbian people -- and the entire region -- will be vast," Blinken said.
With reporting by Reuters
'Russia's Playbook': U.S. Diplomat Says Washington Is 'Deeply Concerned' About Alleged Plot To Destabilize Moldova
The United States is "deeply concerned" about reports of a Russian plot to destabilize Moldova, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said on February 15 in an interview with RFE/RL.
“I think we are -- all of us -- all too familiar with Russia’s playbook,” Donfried said. “We’ve seen what Russia has done in many places, including Moldova, including Ukraine, including Georgia. The list could continue.”
Moldovan President Maia Sandu earlier this week spoke of the alleged plot, saying she had received documents from Ukrainian intelligence services that showed Moscow was planning actions against her country.
The United States has been “in very close contact with our Moldovan partners during what is a critical time, and we strongly support the leadership of Moldovan President Maia Sandu,” Donfried said.
She noted that Moldova is in a vulnerable geographical position, with a war in neighboring Ukraine and the challenge of the breakaway Transdniester region, where Russia maintains troops.
While Moldova faces these difficulties, it has the leadership of Sandu, who has shown a deep commitment to a reform agenda and the desire to move forward on the path of creating a stronger democracy in Moldova, Donfried said.
Sandu currently faces a political crisis prompted by the resignation of Natalia Gavrilita, who last week stepped down as prime minister, triggering the resignation of the entire cabinet.
Sandu immediately appointed former Interior Minister Dorin Recean to replace Gavrilita, whose 18 months in power were overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, which has at times threaten to spill over into Moldova.
Recean is expected to propose a new government to parliament on February 16. Sandu has said its mission will include accelerating a cleanup of the justice system and the fight against corruption and economic growth.
Donfried said the United States is “very supportive of the new government coming in and the renewed commitment to reform.”
A strategic dialogue between Washington and Chisinau has been “very productive and constructive,” and the United States will continue to coordinate very closely with Moldova not only in terms of immediate difficulties related to energy and economic pressures, but also in terms of reforms, she added.
“We will continue to be there with Moldova at a very critical time,” Donfried said.
Estonia Deports Pro-Kremlin Activist To Russia
Estonian authorities said on February 15 that they had canceled the residence permit of pro-Kremlin activist Sergei Chaulin and deported him to Russia, saying he poses a threat to the Baltic nation's state security and social order. Chaulin is currently in St. Petersburg, Estonian media reports say. Chaulin, who is stateless, resided for many years in Tallinn, where he led pro-Russian groups that support Moscow’s policies, including the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and the Kremlin's support of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kremlin Will Not Invite Media From 'Unfriendly' Countries To Putin's Speech
The Kremlin will not invite reporters from countries that Russia has deemed “unfriendly” to President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly next week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 15 that only media representing "friendly" countries will be accredited to the February 21 event. Foreign media from unfriendly countries will only be able to report on the speech while watching the live broadcast, Peskov said. More than 60 countries, including the United States, EU member states, Britain, Canada, and Japan, have been declared "unfriendly" by Russia for imposing or supporting sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh President Toqaev Signs Law On Stripping Nazarbaev Family Members Of Legal Immunity
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on February 15 signed into law a bill that annuls the Law On The First President-Leader Of The Nation (Elbasy), depriving immediate family members of the Central Asian nation's former authoritarian president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, of legal immunity.
The move also cancels Nazarbaev's lifetime financial support by the state treasury and security services provided to him and members of his family.
The 82-year-old former president also lost the right to address the nation and propose ideas to state entities and officials.
The bill was approved by lawmakers last month after the Kazakh Constitutional Court canceled the law "at the request of lawmakers and in accordance with a June 2022 nationwide referendum that removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and approved the cancellation of his status as 'elbasy.'"
The Law On The First President was adopted in 2000 and provided Nazarbaev and his family members several benefits, including lifetime immunity from any prosecution except charges related to high treason.
Although the law is now canceled, Nazarbaev himself continues to have immunity from prosecution in accordance with the law on presidents.
Toqaev has taken a series of moves since January 2022 to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy."
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression felt during his reign. Those feelings came to a head in January 2022 when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests were sparked by a fuel price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly countrywide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges. One of his nephews was sentenced to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Ukraine Says It Shot Down Russian Balloons Over Kyiv
Authorities in Kyiv said on February 15 that the city's air-defense forces shot down "most" of what they said were six Russian balloons that appeared over the city and might have carried intelligence equipment or reflectors to interfere with the air-defense system of Ukraine. The statement also suggested that the Russian side may have sent the balloons in an attempt to detect and exhaust Ukrainian air-defense units. There has been no comment on the balloons from the Russian side. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Montenegrin Boxers Barred From Entering Moldova
A group of Montenegrin boxers was stopped from entering Moldova on February 14 as President Maia Sandu warned that what she called diversionists in Moscow's service, including foreigners from Serbia, Montenegro, and Belarus, were plotting to overthrow her pro-Western government. The Montenegrin boxers from a club in Budva were to attend an international competition in Chisinau. "After several hours of waiting, our athletes' papers were taken and they were told to return on the first plane," the club wrote on its Facebook page. Earlier on February 14, 12 Serbian football fans were turned away from Chisinau airport. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
NATO Chief Eyes Bigger Defense Budgets, Hard Spending Target
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on February 15 urged the alliance's 30 member countries to commit to spending at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense by a set date, as Russia’s war on Ukraine and other threats eat into military spending. NATO allies agreed in 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, to halt the spending cuts they had made after the Cold War and move toward spending 2 percent of GDP on their defense budgets by 2024. That pledge expires next year, and NATO is working on a new target. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarusian Man Sentenced To Two Years In Prison For Insulting Lukashenka
A court in western Belarus has sentenced a man to two years in prison for insulting Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on February 15 that Maksim Zaytsau had been found guilty a day earlier of insulting Lukashenka, as well as the mayor of the city of Brest, in two posts on Telegram in 2021 and 2022. Since claiming reelection in a disputed 2020 vote, Lukashenka has cracked down on opposition groups, independent media, and any public dissent. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Avalanches Caused By Heavy Snow Kill At Least 10 In Tajikistan
Avalanches caused by heavy snow have killed at least 10 people in Tajikistan's eastern Gorno-Badakhshan region. The Committee for Emergencies said on February 15 that an avalanche destroyed several buildings in the region's capital, Khorugh, killing eight people. According to the committee, avalanches killed two other people in the town of Vanj and on a highway linking the capital, Dushanbe, with the city of Varzob. Mountains cover 93 percent of the Central Asian country's territory, and avalanches and mudslides kill dozens of people every year.
Iranian Activist Summoned To Serve Older Suspended Prison Sentence
Reza Khandan, a civil activist and the husband of prominent Iranian lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, says he has been summoned by the judiciary to serve an older suspended sentence of five years in prison.
In an interview with RFE/RL, Khandan said the suspended sentence was issued four years ago after he was found guilty of "propaganda against the Islamic republic."*
Khandan was arrested along with Iranian activist Farhad Meysami in 2018 for supporting women's protests against a law that forces them to cover their head in public, known as the hijab law.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
"Mr. Meysami and I were arrested [in 2018] for making and distributing pin badges that read, 'I object to the mandatory hijab.' This was an example of the crime of propaganda against the Islamic republic," Khandan told RFE/RL.
The decision to summon Khandan to serve his sentence came amid a wave of protests sparked by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the hijab law.
Iranian authorities have been accused of grave human rights abuses during the current deadly crackdown on protests, including torturing detainees, firing at protesters using live ammunition, and executing protesters following alleged torture and forced confessions.
According to rights groups, around 20,000 people have been arrested in the state's brutal crackdown on the antiestablishment protests. Many of them have been released on bail.
An unknown number of protesters have been pardoned and freed in recent days following an amnesty announced by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story contained a photo that incorrectly identified Reza Khandan.
Iranian Sunni Religious Leader Criticizes Shi'ite Scholars' Silence About Kurdistan Arrests
A prominent Sunni cleric from Iran's Kurdistan region has condemned the mass arrests of Sunni scholars from the region and criticized the silence of Shi'ite clerics on the matter.
The Iranian provinces of Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdistan have been a hotbed for unrest since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Hassan Amini, who leads the Kurdistan Jurisprudence Assembly, told RFE/RL that more than 20 Sunni religious scholars, known as "mamusta," were arrested in various Kurdish cities for accompanying protesters and supporting their demands, while several others were summoned and interrogated.
Amini said Iran was seeking to suppress the protests, "while none of the people's demands have received a positive response from the government."
"Sunni leaders have not refrained from writing protest statements, giving speeches, and raising demands. But the government doesn't tolerate that, telling people, 'You shouldn't talk, you shouldn't make demands,'" Amini added.
Two prominent Iranian Sunni clerics, Molavi Naqshbandi and Molavi Abdulmajid, are among those detained so far.
In a January 19 interview with RFE/RL, Abdulmajid criticized the government for generating an atmosphere of insecurity in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan Province and a hotbed of the protest movement, and said the protests in the city will continue.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini.
Sunni Muslims make up a majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province and Kurdistan, but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Activist Faces Fine For Demanding Information About Jailed Activist Pivovarov
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A Russian rights activist from St. Petersburg has been briefly detained and charged with holding an illegal public event after he publicly questioned officials about the fate of jailed opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov, whose whereabouts has been unknown since mid-January.
Dmitry Negodin told RFE/RL on February 15 that he unfolded a poster reading "Where is Andrei Pivovarov?" the previous evening in downtown St. Petersburg before being detained by police.
Negodin said he was released after being officially charged for the offense that could cost him a 40,000-ruble ($540) fine.
Pivovarov, the former executive director of the now-defunct pro-democracy Open Russia movement, was detained in May 2021 after being taken off a Warsaw-bound plane just before takeoff from St. Petersburg and sentenced to four years in prison in July 2022 on a charge of heading an "undesirable organization."
The "undesirable organizations" law, adopted in 2015, has repeatedly been used by Russian authorities to target critical voices.
Pivovarov, who has called the case against him politically motivated, was transferred from a detention center in the southwestern Krasnodar region in late December, and his last communication with his relatives was on January 18 while he was in a transit prison.
It remains unknown where exactly Pivovarov is now and where he will be serving his sentence.
The process of transferring convicts in Russia and many other former Soviet republics, known as "etap," involves trains specifically designed for prisoners. The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the convicts stop and spend some time in transit prisons.
Prisoners who travel in such trains are crowded into caged compartments with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The "undesirable organizations" law was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
The Russian State Duma has since dramatically widened the scope of the law, including to bar Russian nationals and organizations anywhere in the world from taking part in activities of such "undesirable" groups.
New Poll Finds Americans' Support For Supplying Weapons, Aid To Ukraine Slipping
A new poll shows that Americans' support for providing weaponry and economic aid to Ukraine continues to wane. The survey, released on February 15 by the Associated Press, showed 48 percent of those interviewed supporting the Unites States providing weapons to Kyiv, and 29 percent opposed and 22 percent having no opinion. That’s down from 60 percent of support in a survey taken last May. Other recently published polls have also showed slipping support among Americans. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ex-President Of International Ice Hockey Federation Gets Russian Passport
The former president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Rene Fasel, has obtained Russian citizenship. According to Russia's Unified State Registry of Individual Entrepreneurs, the 73-year-old Swiss became a Russian citizen no later than January 28. He also acquired last week 54 percent of shares in major Russian apple-producing firm Alma Holding, co-owned by Kremlin-linked tycoon Gennady Timchenko. Fasel led the IIHF from 1994 to 2021. In March 2022, he opposed the IIHF's move to halt the Russian and Belarusian ice hockey federations' activities over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kazakh Wanted On Separatism Charges Gets Asylum In Russia
A Kazakh citizen wanted in Kazakhstan on charges of separatism and inciting social hatred over his online posts has been granted asylum in Russia. Police in the western Kazakh city of Oral said on February 15 that it was now impossible to have Maksim Yakovchenko extradited from Russia. Yakovchenko left Kazakhstan last year after police launched a probe against him over his online posts, in which he said several cities in Kazakhstan's north "must return home" and become part of Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Former Kyrgyz President Atambaev Heads To Spain After Release From Prison
BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev has left Bishkek for Spain one day after he was released from prison to receive medical treatment abroad.
Atambaev was serving an 11-year prison term for his role in the illegal release of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukaev in 2013.
Kunduz Joldubaeva, a spokeswoman for Atambaev's Social Democratic Party, told RFE/RL on February 15 that he will undergo medical treatment in Spain for a herniated disc in his back and some unspecified heart issues.
President Sadyr Japarov said in a televised interview on February 15 that all decisions related to Atambaev have been made in accordance with the law and called for the public to respect the court rulings regarding the ex-president.
After his release from prison on February 14, Atambaev said he would return to Kyrgyzstan as soon as he finished his treatment abroad.
The February 14 decision to release Atambaev by Bishkek's Birinchi Mai district court came a day after the Central Asian state's Supreme Court decided to send Atambaev's case for retrial due to "new circumstances revealed in the case."
Batukaev, who was convicted of several high-profile crimes including the murders of a Kyrgyz lawmaker and an Interior Ministry official, was granted early release after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2013.
His diagnosis was later found to have been falsified, while after the release, Batukaev immediately left Kyrgyzstan for his native Chechnya, in Russia's North Caucasus.
In 2020, Atambaev was convicted of involvement in Batukaev's illegal release and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Atambaev maintained innocence, insisting that the case was politically motivated.
Atambaev, 66, is currently on trial in another case related to the August 2019 clashes between his supporters and security forces in his residential compound near Bishkek.
The two-day standoff between security forces and Atambaev's supporters resulted in the death of a top security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Atambaev and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting official representatives, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power in that case.
Top Armenian Diplomat Makes Rare Visit To Turkey For Talks
Armenia's top diplomat traveled to Turkey in a rare visit for talks with Turkish officials. Ararat Mirzoyan was slated to meet with Turkey's foreign minister later on February 15, an Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman said. The visit, Mirzoyan's second since March, comes as the neighboring countries try to normalize relations after decades of animosity. Over the weekend, a joint border crossing was opened for the first time in 35 years, to allow humanitarian aid through, to help victims of a massive earthquake that hit southern Turkey. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
EU Chief Calls For Sanctions On Iranian Entities Linked To Ukraine War
The head of the European Union's executive body has said the bloc will for the first time propose sanctions targeting Iranian entities involved in Russia's war on Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told lawmakers on February 15 that the proposed measures would target those linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. She said the sanctions would include new trade bans and technology export controls, including on drones, missiles, and helicopters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
UN Appeals For $5.6 Billion For Aid To Ukraine In 2023
The United Nations said on February 15 that $5.6 billion was needed to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and to the millions who have fled the war-ravaged country. Nearly a year after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN estimated that 21.8 million Ukrainians were now in need of humanitarian assistance. "The war continues to cause death, destruction and displacement daily, and on a staggering scale," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
U.S. Reportedly Wants To Give Seized Iranian Weapons To Ukraine
The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. officials are considering a plan to send a shipment of Iranian-supplied weapons seized by the U.S. Navy to Ukraine. Unnamed U.S. and European officials told the newspaper on February 14 that the weapons seized from smugglers off the Yemen coast in recent months included more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small-arms ammunition, and small number of antitank missiles. Ukraine is appealing for more Western weaponry as the Russian invasion nears its first anniversary. To read the original article by The Wall Street Journal, click here.
Russian Journalist Jailed For Six Years For Posting About Ukraine Invasion
A Russian court has sentenced journalist Maria Ponomarenko to six years in prison on charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces for a social-media post highlighting a deadly attack on a Ukrainian theater last year.
Ponomarenko is the latest in a growing number of journalists, dissidents, and average citizens being prosecuted by the authorities under a law that criminalizes distributing or publishing material that the government considers to be discrediting to Russia's military.
In its February 15 ruling, the court in the Siberian city of Barnaul also barred Ponomarenko from working as a reporter and from any online activities for five years, defense lawyer Dmitry Shitov said.
In her final words to the court a day earlier, Ponomarenko again proclaimed her innocence and railed against the government.
"Patriotism is love for the motherland. And love for the motherland should not be manifested in the encouragement of crime. Corruption is a crime. Attacking a neighbor is a crime," she told the court.
"There will never be a winner in the slaughter of two brothers, believe me.... I do not differentiate Ukrainians from Russians. I feel sorry for every drop of blood shed for no reason."
"No totalitarian regime has ever been as strong as before its collapse," she told the court.
Ponomarenko was arrested in April 2022 for her online posts about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in particular for posting that Russian jets had carried out an attack against a theater in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
More than 1,000 civilians were believed to be sheltering in theater when it destroyed in a massive explosion in March, weeks after Russia's invasion.
Ukrainian authorities have said up to 300 people were killed. An investigation by the Associated Press later concluded the death toll was closer to 600.
Russia's military denied that it attacked the theater, which was later razed to the ground when Russian forces captured the port after a brutal siege.
A mother of two young children, Ponomarenko has said she's suffered mental-health problems while in detention.
