Russian Who Worked At U.S. Consulate In Vladivostok Accused Of Spying For Washington

Russia struck Ukraine's eastern region of Poltava overnight, causing deaths and damage, regional authorities reported on August 28, as Russia reported more drone attacks on its territory.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

"As a result of the enemy attack, two people died, two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and two more are missing," regional governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram, adding that an industrial facility was also destroyed in the attack.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an overnight Russian missile strike destroyed two houses in the city of Kryviy Rih, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on August 28.



The Ukrainian military said on August 28 that its forces are pressing their offensive toward the strategic city of Melitopol in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.



Ukraine's Defense Forces have fought 34 combat clashes over the past day as they "continue an offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol," the General Staff said in its regular morning report on August 28.



Melitopol, in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, is a vital transit hub for Russian forces and a key link in its so-called “land bridge” between the Russia-annexed Crimea and the parts of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia.



In Russia, authorities said that drones were shot down in one of the districts of Moscow and in the western Bryansk region overnight on August 28.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a drone was destroyed in the Lyubertsy district of the capital, and there were no damages or casualties.



Two Moscow airports, Domodedovo and Vnukovo, suspended their operations for about an hour, Sobyanin added. The Russian Defense Ministry said air-defense forces shot down two drones over the Bryansk region at night. No damage or casualties were reported.

WATCH: A Ukrainian anti-tank unit has been on the hunt for Russian armor using the Stuhna guided-rocket system to destroy military vehicles worth millions of dollars. According to Ukraine, Russia has lost over 4,000 tanks and 8,000 armed personnel carriers during the full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on August 27 that he expects “a powerful September for Ukraine,” including key decisions from Western allies regarding the provision of important weapons and equipment.



Writing on Telegram on August 27, Zelenskiy said he expects “new defense packages for Ukrainian soldiers” in the coming weeks.



“Artillery, armored vehicles, air-defense systems and missiles, demining equipment,” he wrote. “Our partners have been informed about our needs. We are expecting decisions.”



“A united world is stronger than any aggressor,” he concluded. “In September, there will be more unity.”



Also on August 27, the regional military administration in Kherson said the Russian military attacked central Kherson, killing one woman and wounding a man.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP