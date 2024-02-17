Ex-Ambassador 'In Shock' After His Friend Navalny Reported Dead

U.S. Russia expert Michael McFaul said he was "in shock" after hearing about the death of Aleksei Navalny, whom he had considered a friend. The former U.S. ambassador to Russia and currently a professor of political science at Stanford University spoke to RFE/RL on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference on February 16, shortly after Russian authorities announced that Navalny had been found dead. The jailed Russian opposition leader's team confirmed his death on February 17.