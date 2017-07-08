U.S., Russia Offer Differing Explanations On Trump-Putin Talks

HAMBURG, Germany -- Russia and the United States are taking pains to describe the much-anticipated talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "constructive, cordial, and wide-ranging.

But Moscow and Washington have been offering differing explanations about some issues covered during their July 7 meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Originally scheduled to last 35 minutes, the talks went on for two hours and 15 minutes as Trump and Putin discussed the wars in Syria and Ukraine, the crisis over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic-missile programs, cybersecurity, and Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In his first public statement about his talks with Putin, Trump said early on July 8 that it had been a "tremendous meeting."

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who attended the talks along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, told reporters afterward that "the two leaders connected very quickly" and had "a very clear, positive chemistry."

Putin said that while the two had previously spoken by telephone, personal meetings were a much more effective way to deal with "sensitive" global issues.

Differing Explanations

Tillerson said Trump pressed Putin "on more than one occasion" about Moscow's involvement in the U.S. election, and that Putin had denied any interference by the Kremlin in the election.

But while Tillerson said the issue was "something that may be an intractable disagreement at this point," Lavrov claimed in a separate press conference that Trump had "accepted" Putin's denial.

The White House later issued a statement refuting Lavrov's claim.

Both sides also said Trump and Putin had focused heavily on a newly announced cease-fire deal for southwestern Syria that was reached by Russia and the United States on July 7.

Tillerson said that details about the cease-fire deal still need to be resolved.

But Lavrov told reporters that Russian military police would monitor the cease-fire, that it would go into effect at noon on July 9, and that a monitoring center would be set up in Jordan, which is also a party to the deal.

The agreement is separate from the deal reached by Russia, Turkey, and Iran on so-called "deescalation zones" that is being worked out in an attempt to separate combatants in Syria's six-year civil war.

Video footage shortly before the sit-down talks between Putin and Trump showed the two briefly shaking hands at the G20 venue, with both men smiling and then Trump patting Putin on the back.

Trump has repeatedly called for improving ties with Moscow, though his administration has continued to publicly maintain pressure on Russia -- including with sanctions -- over its seizure of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and backing of armed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Trump's administration has also been dogged by the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials that the Kremlin ordered a hacking and propaganda campaign aimed at helping Trump win the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Both the U.S. Congress and the FBI are investigating the hacking and contacts between associates of the U.S. president and Russian officials.

In a speech in Warsaw on July 6 before meeting with Putin, Trump called on Russia to "cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere" and stressed Washington's commitment to NATO, which Putin has long accused of stoking tensions in Eastern Europe.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, TASS, and Interfax