News
- By Current Time
Shadowy Vagner Group To Recruit In Russia's Belgorod, Kursk Regions
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Vagner Group, a shadowy Russian military company, announced on November 6 the funding and creation of “militia training centers” in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions in the southwest, saying that locals were best placed to “fight against sabotage” on Russian soil. The training centers are in addition to a military technology center the group said it was opening in St. Petersburg. To read the original report by Current Time, click here.
All Of The Latest News
Tajik Activist Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison For 'Extremism'
Oraz Vazirbekov, a Tajik activist, has been sentenced by a court in Dushanbe to 16 years in prison for extremism and calls on social media to overthrow the constitutional order. Vazirbekov, who rejects the charges, was one of two Tajik activists residing in Moscow who were forcibly taken to Tajikistan in July, when Tajik authorities were cracking down on activists from the remote Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Warns Ukrainians To Brace For More Russian Strikes On Infrastructure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Ukrainians to brace for potentially more Russian military strikes on the country’s already damaged energy infrastructure as the mayor of Kyiv told residents of the Ukrainian capital to consider leaving temporarily if the city lost power and water.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Speaking in his regular nightly address on November 6, Zelenskiy said Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy."
More than 4.5 million consumers were already without power, he added, amid concerns that support for Ukraine could waver as the war's impact on energy and food prices persists into winter.
Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said he can’t rule out that the Ukrainian capital could be left without water and power as a result of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.
“We are doing everything to avoid this. But let’s be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations," Klitschko told state media.
Russia’s military has targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the last month, triggering power shortages and rolling outages across the country. On November 6, Kyiv experienced hourly rotating blackouts in parts of the city and the surrounding region.
Kyiv plans to deploy about 1,000 heating points, but it's unclear if that would be enough for a city of 3 million people.
Rolling blackouts were also planned in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator, Ukrenerho, said.
Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said earlier on Twitter that Ukraine would "stand" despite Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, by marshalling air defense, protecting infrastructure, and optimizing consumption to do so.
As Russia steps up its attacks on civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian forces are reported to be advancing in the south. Residents of Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson received warning messages on their phones urging them to evacuate as soon as possible, Ukraine's military said on November 6.
Russian forces are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive to seize back Kherson, which was captured during the early days of the invasion. In September, Russia illegally annexed Kherson as well as three other regions and subsequently declared martial law in the four provinces.
The Kremlin-installed administration in Kherson has already moved tens of thousands of civilians out of the city.
Russia has been “occupying and evacuating” Kherson simultaneously, trying to convince Ukrainians that they're leaving when in fact they're digging in, Natalya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's Southern Forces, told state television.
“There are defense units that have dug in there quite powerfully, a certain amount of equipment has been left, firing positions have been set up,” she said.
On November 6, Russian news agencies said shelling by Ukrainian forces damaged Ukraine's vast Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam, upstream of Kherson on the Dnieper River. They gave no supporting evidence.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
European Commission To Propose Financial Support Of Up To 18 Billion Euro For Ukraine In 2023
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to propose that the European Union support Ukraine with up to €18 billion ($17.9 billion) next year. Von der Leyen informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of her plan to propose the package in a phone call on November 6, the European Commission said in a news release. "Both leaders recognized the importance of ensuring predictable and regular funding of essential state functions," the news release said. The support will come in the form of "highly concessional long-term loans" that would also work to support Ukraine's reforms and its path toward EU membership. To read the original news release from the European Commission, click here.
Iran Lawmakers Demand Severe Punishment For 'Rioters' As Protests Rage
Hard-line Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on November 6 to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. A majority of 227 lawmakers from Iran’s 290-seat, hard-liner-led parliament made the request to the judiciary, according to a statement from deputies quoted by state media. The activist HRANA news agency, meanwhile, said that 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of November 5, including 49 minors. Thirty-eight members of the security forces had also been killed, it added. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Water, Electricity Outages Reported In 10 Settlements In Kherson Region, Including Kherson City
Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson and a number of settlements in the Kherson region have been cut off from water and electricity supplies after an air strike, a local official and Kherson city's Russian-installed administration said on November 6.
"About 10 settlements in the region were left without electricity and, as a result, without water. Including all of Kherson," Yuriy Sobolevskiy, deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, said on Telegram.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Sobolevskiy said a high-voltage electrical transmission line was damaged. The Russian "occupiers" reported the attack, he said, but they "did not specify that the terrorist attack was carried out by them."
The city's Moscow-installed administration said on Telegram that there was "temporarily no electricity or water supply" in Kherson and a number of other areas in the region. TASS cited emergency services in the region as saying that 10 settlements, including Kherson city, were affected.
The Russian-installed administration said the outages were the result of an attack by the Ukrainian side on a highway that damaged three concrete poles of high-voltage power lines.
Energy specialists were working to resolve the issue, the Russian-backed authorities said as they called on people to "remain calm."
Russian officials last month began warning civilians to leave Kherson -- both the city and the region -- ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Kherson city lies on the western bank of the Dnieper River and has been cut off from supplies and food by Ukrainian bombardment. Russian forces last week were continuing what they said was an evacuation. Ukrainian officials have likened the departures to Soviet-style deportations, though it’s unclear to what extent the departures have been forced.
News of the outages in Kherson followed claims that the dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was damaged by a Ukrainian strike. Russian news agencies quoted local emergency services as saying U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets hit the dam. The report said Russian air defense units shot down five of six missiles fired at the dam. The one that was not shot down hit a lock, damaging it.
The RIA Novosti news agency quoted a local Moscow-backed official saying the damage was not "critical." The reports could not be independently verified.
Russian forces have for weeks rained missiles and drones onto Ukraine's infrastructure ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian ground counteroffensive. Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed around a third of Ukraine's power stations, and the government has urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity as much as possible.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accused Russia on November 6 of wanting to carry out "energy genocide" against Ukraine, but he said the Ukrainian authorities have a clear plan to counter this.
"Let's be honest: Russia is trying to commit ‘energy genocide,’ but Kyiv and Ukraine will stand,"Podolyak said on November 6 on Twitter.
Ukraine will counter the "energy genocide" by deploying air defense systems, protecting infrastructure facilities, and optimizing electricity consumption, he said.
"The state is effectively overcoming these challenges. We are working on solutions together with our partners," Podolyak said.
Ukraine's national grid operator said November 5 that it would increase rolling blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions after severe damage to the grid by Russian air strikes. The announcement comes as the weather turns colder and electricity consumption rises.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
3 Million Hectares Of Forests In Ukraine Affected By War, World Wildlife Fund Estimates
Twenty percent of Ukraine’s protected areas and 3 million hectares of forests have been affected by the war in the country, where eight nature reserves and 10 national parks remain under the control of Russian troops. This was reported by the Ukrainian branch of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on November 6, which is the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. Sixteen sites that have the status of wetlands of international importance are in danger of being destroyed, the WWF said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kosovar PM Addresses Security Situation As More Police Officers In North Resign
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti says he is in constant contact with international security authorities to ensure stability in Kosovo as more ethnic Serb police officers in the north of country resigned.
Kurti said on November 6 after a rally by ethnic Serbs in the streets of North Mitrovica that the security situation in Kosovo was threatened by “various criminalized individuals and groups,” but said that during his time in office, “we have made great progress in the fight against crime and corruption."
He added that the rule of law goes “hand in hand with peace and security” and cannot be threatened, adding that authorities “do not distinguish criminals on the basis of ethnicity, but only on the basis of their criminal acts."
When asked about the decision on November 5 by the Serbian List party to leave Kosovo's institutions, Kurti repeated his call that Kosovo Serbs refrain from doing so.
"I once again I invite all Serb citizens of our country to not abandon institutions, not to resign, not to leave their jobs, because there would be less service for the people," he said.
Kurti has blamed Belgrade for seeking to destabilize Kosovo by supporting the ethnic Serbs in their boycott of state institutions.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on November 5 that the withdrawal of Kosovo Serbs from the country's institutions "is not a solution to the current disputes" and it has the potential to further escalate tensions.
A statement from the U.S. Embassy in Kosovo released to RFE/RL's Balkan Service late on November 6 said the United States agreed with the European Union that the recent developments around relations between Kosovo and Serbia "are of great concern and put important progress achieved in the EU-facilitated Dialogue at risk."
"The Kosovan Serbs' withdrawal from Kosovan institutions is not a solution to the current disputes and has the potential to further escalate the tensions on the ground," the statement added. "All involved must take steps to reduce tensions and ensure peace and stability on the ground."
The Serb officers who resigned on November 6 submitted written resignations to the police station in North Mitrovica. One of the policemen told RFE/RL that the officers only submitted their resignations in writing but had not yet turned in their uniforms and weapons. However, he said this will follow in the coming days.
Numerous media outlets reported that the police officers took off their uniforms as part of the wider Serb movement to withdraw from institutions in Kosovo touched off by a move to implement a mandate on the conversion of vehicle license plates.
A statement from the Kosovar police force said it was aware that Serb police officers had abandoned their posts and that some have handed over police equipment.
The rally by ethnic Serbs in North Mitrovica on November 6 came a day after Serbs there said they would quit their posts in state institutions to protest against the use of license plates issued by Pristina.
Following a meeting of Serb political representatives in the north of Kosovo on November 5, the minister of communities and returns, Goran Rakic, said he was resigning from his post in the Pristina government.
He told reporters that fellow representatives of the Serb minority in the north had also quit their jobs in municipal administrations, the courts, police, and the parliament and government in Pristina.
Rakic said they would not consider returning unless Pristina abolishes the order for them to switch their old car license plates, which date to the 1990s when Kosovo was a part of Serbia, to Kosovo state plates.
Addressing the rally on November 6, Rakic accused Kosovo government authorities of not respecting international law and agreements negotiated in Brussels.
Rakic has called on the protesters "not to fall for provocations and to continue the fight with peaceful and democratic means."
The license-plate measure took effect on November 1, and Kosovo authorities said enforcement would be gradual.
The U.S. Embassy statement reiterated Washington's position that the Kosovar authorities should extend the process of converting vehicle license plates and suspend any punitive actions until the license plates issue can be resolved through dialogue.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo refuse to recognize the country’s independence from Serbia, which it declared in 2008.
The European Union has told Kosovo and Serbia that they must normalize ties if they want to advance toward membership in the 27-nation bloc.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and AFP
Washington Post: U.S. Urging Ukraine To Open Talks With Russia
The United States is privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, The Washington Post reported, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks. The newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure that Kyiv maintains the support of other nations. To read the full report, click here.
Four Police Officers Killed In Unclear Circumstances In Iran As Unrest Continues
Four police officers have been killed in unclear circumstances in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province amid ongoing unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody in September.
A regional police chief told the IRNA state news agency that the four had been killed at a police station along the Iranshahr-Bampour highway. He said an official probe had been launched.
However, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency said a soldier had shot dead three policemen and a fellow soldier. It quoted a local police commander as saying that the soldier opened fire after a dispute with another soldier over personal issues. The soldier was detained immediately. There were no additional details.
Such shootings are rare in Iran. In 2016 a soldier killed himself after shooting to death three of his comrades. Military service of up to 24 months is mandatory for men aged 19 and above in Iran.
Elsewhere, Tasnim reported that a “terrorist” was killed during an attack by two assailants on a station staffed by Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in the city of Mahshahr in southwestern Khuzestan Province. There were no other details.
Iran has been rocked by protests and other unrest since Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown. The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 277 people, including 40 children, have been killed in the government’s crackdown.
Protests continued at universities across Iran on November 5 despite what activists said were new measures by security forces to halt them.
Students were subjected to dress-code inspections at the north Tehran branch of Azad University, and at the Sharif University of Technology, a leading higher education institution and traditionally a hotbed for dissent.
Students were seen demonstrating and chanting "I am a free woman, you are the pervert" at the Islamic Azad University of Mashhad, in northeast Iran, in a video published by BBC Persian.
"A student dies, but doesn't accept humiliation," sang students at Gilan University in the northern city of Rasht, in footage posted online by an activist.
Dozens were heard chanting similar slogans at a mourning ceremony 40 days after the death of protester Javad Heydari in the northwestern city of Qazvin.
People were observing a "widespread strike" in Amini's home town of Saqez, in Iran's Kurdistan province, where shops were shuttered, according to the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
On November 4, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations condemned Tehran's response to the wave of protests.
"We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Taiwanese Man Dies Fighting In Ukraine
A Taiwanese man who volunteered to fight in Ukraine has died on the battlefield, Taipei's Foreign Ministry said. He is believed to be the first person from the island killed in the conflict. The ministry said a Ukrainian field commander had confirmed the death of 25-year-old Tseng Sheng-kuang, who was serving with a battalion of volunteer soldiers. To read the original AFP article, click here.
Kyiv Mayor Can't Rule Out Ukrainian Capital Being Left Without Water And Power
The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, has said he can’t rule out that the Ukrainian capital could be left without water and power as a result of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.
"We are doing everything so that this does not happen. But let's be honest, our enemies are doing everything to keep the city without heat, electricity, and water, and for us all to die. We are not ruling it out, we are calculating various scenarios in order to withstand this and be prepared," Klitschko said on November 5.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukraine has been grappling with power outages and the disruption of water supplies since Russia started unleashing massive barrages of missile and drone strikes on the country's energy infrastructure last month.
Moscow has said those came in response to what it alleged were Ukrainian attacks on Crimea, the region that Russia illegally annexed in 2014. Ukraine has denied those allegations.
Klitschko said that Kyiv was doing what it can to prevent an energy and water emergency, stockpiling food supplies and water while having electrical generators ready to go if need be.
"We are ready for various scenarios, we will not give up," Klitschko added.
Over the past month, Russian missiles and drones have inflicted damage on power plants, water supplies and other civilian targets, in a grinding war that is nearing its nine-month mark.
According to Ukrainian authorities, about 40 percent of the country’s energy infrastructure has been “seriously damaged” by Russian shelling, triggering power outages in many areas of the country.
Klitschko’s comments come as Ukrenerho, the sole operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, first said in an online statement on November 5 that scheduled blackouts will take place in the capital and the greater Kyiv region, as well as several regions around it -- Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv.
Later in the day, however, the company released an update saying that scheduled outages for a specific number of hours aren't enough and instead there will be emergency outages, which could last an indefinite amount of time.
With reporting by AP
Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks Near 14 Towns
Russian invading forces continue to strike civilian targets in many areas of eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s military command said on November 6, as Russia’s unprovoked invasion nears its nine-month mark. Ukraine’s armed forces repelled Russian attacks around 14 towns in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya. Overall, Russia's military targeted 35 towns in the east and southeast. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By dpa
German Chancellor Calls On Russia To Rule Out Use Of Nuclear Weapons
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia to rule out the use of nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. "It is not permitted, it is unjustifiable, to use nuclear weapons in this conflict," Scholz said at a convention of his Social Democrats party in Berlin on November 5. "We call on Russia to clearly state that it will not do so. That would be a line that must not be crossed." A day earlier, during a visit to Beijing, Scholz, together with Chinese President Xi Jinping, warned against nuclear escalation, calling nuclear threats "irresponsible and incendiary."
UN Watchdog Says External Power Restored to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says external power has been restored to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya atomic power plant. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the statement on November 5, two days after Russian shelling damaged high-voltage lines. Grossi said both external power lines were repaired and reconnected. Grossi also repeated his call for a safety and security zone around the plant: "We can't afford to lose any more time. We must act before it is too late." The Zaporizhzhya plant has been under Russian control for months now, operated by Ukrainian engineers. Officials worry that fighting could result in a catastrophic nuclear accident at the plant, Europe’s largest. To read the original report, click here.
Ukrainian Gunmen Wound Pro-Russia Judge Who Sentenced Foreigners To Death
Ukrainian gunmen seriously injured a judge in Russian-controlled Donetsk who sentenced three foreigners to death in June. Denis Pushilin, the pro-Russian administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk, said Aleksandr Nikulin was in serious but stable condition after being shot late on November 4 in Vuhlehyrsk, northeast of Donetsk city. In June, Nikulin passed death sentences on two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine. The three were released in September as part of a prisoner exchange. A number of Russian-installed officials have been killed and injured in recent months in apparent assassination attempts attributed to Ukrainian agents. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Imagery Shows Train Crossed From North Korea Into Russia, First Recorded Trip In Years
A train has crossed into Russia from North Korea, some of the first observable rail traffic between the two countries in years. The report by 38 North, a Washington research project, comes amid reports from U.S. officials that Russia might be turning to North Korea for help in resupplying its weapons stocks. 38 North said the discovery was made using commercial satellite imagery, but it could not determine the train’s cargo or the purpose of the journey. To read the original report, click here.
Ethnic Serb Police, Lawmakers In Kosovo Resign En Masse
PRISTINA – Ethnic Serb lawmakers, judges, and police officers in Kosovo have resigned en masse from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who refused to follow a government order on vehicle license plates.
The resignations, announced on November 5, come amid escalating tensions in Kosovo involving the country’s ethnic Serb minority and the Kosovar majority who control most of the central government.
Goran Rakic, who heads the main political party representing Serbs in Kosovo, announced the resignations and accused Kosovar government authorities of not respecting international law and agreements negotiated in Brussels.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the effect of the mass resignations would be nor how many posts were affected.
Ethnic Serbs include a government minister, 10 members of parliament, and other top posts in the police and judiciary in the four local communities dominated by them, mainly in northern Kosovo.
The latest dispute involves the question of vehicle license plates. This week, Kosovar authorities dismissed a senior Serb police officer in northern Kosovo who refused to respect an order mandating that all vehicle license plates used in Kosovo be issued by the Kosovar government, rather than Serbian plates.
The measure took effect on November 1, and Kosovo authorities said enforcement would be gradual.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo refuse to recognize the country’s independence from Serbia, which it declared in 2008, nearly a decade after a NATO-led military intervention halted a Serbia military operation.
Serbia, its main ally Russia, and some other countries refuse to recognize Kosovo as an independent nation. More than half of United Nations members, and most countries of the European Union, do.
In a post to Facebook not long after the resignation announcement, Prime Minister Albin Kurti appealed to the ethnic Serb community “to maintain calm, peace, and security.”
“I am not the prime minister against you, but Belgrade is against me. I am the prime minister who will serve you while respecting the constitutionality and legality of the Republic of Kosovo,” he wrote. “Do not boycott or abandon the institutions of Kosovo. They serve all of us, each and every one of you. Do not fall prey to political manipulations and geopolitical games.”
The European Union has told Kosovo and Serbia they must normalize ties if they want to advance toward membership in the 27-nation bloc.
Brussels and Washington recently have stepped up mediation efforts, fearing uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and Serbia’s close ties with Moscow could aggravate tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.
Serbia’s prime minister, Ana Brnabic, defended the decision of the Kosovar Serbs to resign their posts.
"In their fight for peace, stability, the rule of law, and respect for all signed agreements, they will always have the full support of the government of Serbia,” she said in a statement.
- By Reuters
Iran Says It Successfully Tests Satellite Launch Rocket
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps says it successfully tested the first suborbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem-100 satellite launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on November 5. "The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fueled engine...was successfully completed," the state news agency lRNA reported. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Ukraine Will Receive 90 T-72 Tanks From Allies
Ukraine will receive 90 Soviet-designed T-72 tanks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. "We are sincerely grateful to the Netherlands, the United States, and the Czech Republic for providing significant and urgently needed support -- 90 T-72 tanks," he tweeted on November 5. "The armed forces of Ukraine are moving forward and need this equipment." A day earlier, the Pentagon said that the 90 tanks were being supplied by the Czech Republic, and were being refurbished with funding from the United States and the Netherlands. A Pentagon spokeswoman said some of the tanks should arrive by the end of December. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Fresh Anti-Government Protests Take Place In Iran, Despite Widening Crackdown
Students from Iranian universities staged fresh demonstrations while many shopkeepers went on strike on November 5, despite a widening crackdown by authorities as protests that flared over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody entered an eighth week.
Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.
Security forces adopted new measures to halt protests at universities in the capital, Tehran, on November 5, searching students and forcing them to remove face masks, activists said.
Students were subjected to dress-code inspections at the north Tehran branch of Azad University and at the Sharif University of Technology, a leading higher education institution and traditionally a hotbed for dissent.
Students were seen demonstrating and chanting, "I am a free woman, you are the pervert," at Islamic Azad University of Mashhad, in northeast Iran, in a video published by BBC Persian.
"A student dies, but doesn't accept humiliation," sang students at Gilan University in the northern city of Rasht, in footage posted online by an activist.
Dozens were heard chanting similar slogans at a mourning ceremony 40 days after the death of protester Javad Heydari in the northwestern city of Qazvin.
People were observing a "widespread strike" in Amini's home town of Saqez, in Iran's Kurdistan Province, where shops were shuttered, according to the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations on November 4 condemned Tehran's response to the wave of protests.
"We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster.
With reporting by AFP
- By AP
Iran Acknowledges Sending Drones To Russia For First Time
Iran's foreign minister on November 5 acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine, which has seen the Iranian-made drones dive-bombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. To read the original AP story, click here.
Russian Nightclub Fire Kills 13; One Person Arrested
Russian emergency officials said at least 13 people were killed when a fire erupted in a nightclub northeast of Moscow.
Law enforcement officials said on November 5 that the overnight blaze may have erupted after a fight broke out at the club in Kostroma and someone used a flare or similar pyrotechnic device.
Aleksei Grekov, deputy head for the Kostroma regional Emergencies Ministry, said the death toll was confirmed at 13, down from 15 reported earlier in the day.
Dozens of people were hospitalized and at least four were in intensive care, officials said.
The federal Investigative Committee said it was looking into whether the fire was caused by negligence. Police later said they had detained a man who allegedly started the blaze.
Russian news agencies earlier reported that the fire may have started after someone fired a flare gun on the dance floor.
Some 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire at night in the city, which is some 300 kilometers northeast of Moscow.
The blaze at the Poligon club was put out at around 7:30 a.m. local time, authorities said, after spreading to more than 3,500 square meters.
State television showed images of the club -- housed in a single-story logistical center -- engulfed in flames.
Kostroma is located on the Volga River and has a population of around 230,000 people.
With reporting by AFP
Russia, Ukraine Exchange Heavy Artillery Fire; Evacuations Continue In Southern Kherson
Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged heavy artillery fire in multiple locations, officials in both countries said, as Russian-appointed officials continued evacuating people from the west bank of the Dnieper River amid a mounting Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukraine's national grid operator, meanwhile, said on November 5 that it would increase rolling blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions as the country’s national grid remained severely damaged by weeks of Russian air strikes.
Electricity consumption is rising across Ukraine as the weather turns colder, and energy providers have raced to do repairs, ordering planned power cuts to avoid overloads.
Ukraine’s General Staff said that its troops thwarted Russian attacks a day earlier in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The military also claimed that Ukrainian air defenses shot down multiple Russian and Iranian drones and two Kalibr cruise missiles. The claim could not be immediately verified.
The head of the Vynnytsya region, Serhiy Borzov, said the central region was hit overnight by Russian kamikaze drones.
Russian troops have been actively using Iranian drones in recent weeks to attack critical civilian and infrastructure objectives.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the fiercest fighting over the last week had taken place around Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk and that Ukrainian forces are holding their positions there and elsewhere.
He also spoke of "good gains" in the south, praising infantry and artillery brigades for “destroying enemy equipment, Russian manpower.”
The claims of battlefield success could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian forces have been mounting a slow, incremental counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region for weeks now, moving closer to directly threatening the Dnieper River port of Kherson, which was captured early after Russia’s February invasion.
In response, Russian authorities have been evacuating civilians and military troops to the opposite bank of the Dnieper.
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russia-installed administration in the Kherson region, announced a 24-hour curfew on November 4, saying it was necessary to defend it from an expected Ukrainian attack.
The Russian military said "more than 5,000 civilians" were being evacuated daily to the east bank of the river. And Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 4 called for civilians to be moved out from Kherson.
“Those who live in Kherson must now be removed from the zone of the most dangerous hostilities,” Putin said in remarks broadcast on state television. “The civilian population should not suffer from shelling, from the offensive, counteroffensive, and other measures related to military operations.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on November 5 that troops had repelled Ukrainian attacks in in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions. In the Kherson region, which the Kremlin last month declared had been annexed, authorities reported the heaviest artillery fire in days.
Ukrainian officials have likened the departures of Kherson residents to Soviet-style deportations, though it’s unclear to what extent the departures are forced or voluntary. Russian officials said people were being moved to safety from the path of the Ukrainian advance.
Ukraine’s counteroffensives in Kherson and the northern Kharkiv region have been powered in large part by powerful Western weaponry. On November 4, the U.S. Defense Department announced another $400 million shipment of weapons and other equipment, including refurbished tanks, surface-to-air missiles, new coastal defense boats, and other items.
The announcement came around the same time that the U.S. national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials.
At a news conference later, Sullivan sought again to calm Ukrainian jitters about whether U.S. weapons would continue after the upcoming midterm U.S. congressional elections.
Polls show that Republicans are poised to take control of one, or possibly both, chambers of Congress, and a small but vocal number of Republicans have voiced misgivings about the amount and duration of U.S. aid for Ukraine.
“There will be no wavering,” Sullivan said at a news conference. “I’m confident U.S. support for Ukraine will be unwavering and unflinching.”
Asked about the prospect of peace talks with Russia, Sullivan repeated what U.S. officials have said in the past: "Nothing is discussed about Ukraine without Ukraine."
"For me, the main question about these negotiations is what a just peace looks like and how it can be achieved,” Sullivan said. “If you look at Russian accusations, Russian actions, in particular regarding the annexation of [Ukrainian] territories, it does not really encourage negotiations.”
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, dpa, and AP
- By AFP
Turkey Warns Finland, Sweden Must 'Take Steps' Before NATO Approval
Turkey will not formally approve Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO until the two countries take the necessary "steps," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg on November 4. Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing a safe haven for Kurdish militants it deems "terrorists" and held back on ratifying their NATO membership. Erdogan and Stoltenberg held a private meeting in Istanbul that was closed to the media. Afterward the Turkish presidency said Erdogan noted that the steps to be taken by Sweden and Finland would determine how fast the approval process would go. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
How Western Tech In Iranian Drones Is Helping Russia Wage War On Ukraine2
As More Russians Flee Over Putin's War On Ukraine, Other Countries Are Reaping The Economic Benefits3
Russia, Ukraine Exchange Heavy Artillery Fire; Evacuations Continue In Southern Kherson4
Putin Signs Law Allowing Those Who've Committed Serious Crimes To Join Military5
Taiwanese Man Dies Fighting In Ukraine6
'High Time To Get Out': Harrowing Escapes By Ukrainian Civilians From Russian Occupation In Kherson7
Russia Fighting 'Sacred' Battle Against Satan, Medvedev Says8
Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks Near 14 Towns9
Ukrainian Gunmen Wound Pro-Russia Judge Who Sentenced Foreigners To Death10
Imagery Shows Train Crossed From North Korea Into Russia, First Recorded Trip In Years
Subscribe