U.S. Citizen Whelan Sentenced To 16 Years For Spying By Russian Court

A Russian court has found former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan guilty on an espionage charge that he and U.S. officials have vehemently denied.

The Moscow City Court on June 15 handed Whelan a prison sentence of 16 years for the conviction in a trial that was held behind closed doors because the evidence includes classified materials, as well as because of measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The 50-year-old Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian, and Irish citizenship, was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and in March this year went on trial, which was held in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and diplomatic protests. He denies all charges.

Prosecutors claimed that a flash disc found in Whelan's possession contained classified information.

On May 25, a prosecutor at Whelan's trial asked a Moscow court to find him guilty of espionage and sentence him to 18 years in prison.

Whelan says he was framed when he took a USB drive from an acquaintance, thinking it contained holiday photos, and that the allegations of spying against him are politically motivated.

He has also accused his prison guards of mistreatment.

Whelan was head of global security at a U.S. auto-parts supplier at the time of his arrest. He and his relatives insist he visited Russia to attend a wedding.

U.S. officials have urged Moscow to release Whelan and have criticized Russian authorities for their "shameful treatment" of him.

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, has said he will attend the sentencing.

"I plan to be at the court proceeding on Monday where we expect to hear the judgment in Paul's case," Sullivan told Voice of America on June 12.

"And we are hoping that he will be acquitted because there hasn't been any evidence that we've seen that he has committed any crime."

Sullivan said that he expected to be joined by other ambassadors.

"Paul is also a citizen of Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Those countries' ambasadors will also be there at the at the courthouse on Monday," Sullivan said.

On June 14, Sullivan tweeted that the trial was neither fair nor transparent, and there was no evidence of any crime committed by Whelan.

"Verdict expected tomorrow in case of #PaulWhelan after secret trial in #Russia. Fair and transparent? No. Evidence produced? No. The world is watching."

With reporting by AFP and Reuters