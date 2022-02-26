News
Russia, As Expected, Vetoes UN Resolution On Invasion Of Ukraine
Russia on February 25 vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The veto, which had been expected, quashed the draft resolution in the Security Council, but it is expected to be taken up later by the 193-member UN General Assembly.
The resolution was always doomed to fail because of Moscow's veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council.
Eleven of the council's 15 members voted for the resolution, which was co-written by the United States and Albania. China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstained.
China’s abstention was viewed favorably by Western countries, coming just weeks after Beijing and Moscow declared a "no limits" partnership.
The UN vote was delayed two hours for last minute negotiations by the United States and others to win the Chinese abstention, diplomats quoted by Reuters said.
The U.S. and the British ambassadors hailed the resolution despite its failure.
"We are united behind Ukraine and its people, despite a reckless, irresponsible permanent member of the Security Council abusing its power to attack its neighbor and subvert the UN and our international system," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
"Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices, you cannot veto the truth, you cannot veto our principles, you cannot veto the Ukrainian people,” she added.
Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward told the council that Russia is isolated.
“It has no support for the invasion of Ukraine," she said after the vote.
During a two hour delay of the vote the resolution’s drafters softened the language to say it "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine" from "condemns," while a reference to Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, which deals with sanctions and authorization of force, was removed along with a reference to "the president."
The resolution demanded that Russia "immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine" and "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."
The draft also demanded that Russia reverse its recognition of two separatist states in eastern Ukraine as independent.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
All Of The Latest News
Zelenskiy: 'We Will Defend Our Land' As Russian Assault On Kyiv And Elsewhere In Ukraine Continues
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a defiant message early on February 26 from Kyiv as Russian forces besieged the Ukrainian capital, saying there will be no Ukrainian capitulation.
"Do not believe fake news… I am here, we are not laying down our arms, we will defend our state, our truth, our land, our children, all of this we will defend, this is what I wanted to tell you," Zelenskiy said as he stood near the presidential office in downtown Kyiv in the video uploaded to his Twitter account.
Earlier, Zelenskiy urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”
Invading Russian forces were reported to be moving in on the capital on February 26, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of air strikes on cities and military bases around the country. Artillery shells exploded in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a photo on Twitter showing damage to an apartment bloc in Kyiv by a Russian missile strike.
“Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!”
Video later emerged showing what appeared to be the Russian missile strike on the apartment bloc.
No one was killed in the missile strike, an adviser to the interior minister laer said.
Anton Herashchenko also said Russia was lying about not shelling civilian infrastructure. According to the adviser, at least 40 such sites had been hit and Russian troops were shelling civilian sites.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired cruise missiles from the Black Sea at the cities of Sumy, Poltava and Mariupol and there was heavy fighting near the southern city of Mariupol.
The Ukrainian military early on February 26 reporting one of its jet fighters had shot down a second Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane. Two U.S. officials with direct knowledge of conditions on the ground in Ukraine said the Russian military plane was shot down near Bila Tserkva, 85 kilometers south of Kyiv.
On February 25, Ukraine’s military said it had shot down a Ilyushin Il-76 with paratroopers on board, near Vasylkiv, a city some 50 kilometers south of Kyiv.
The Russian military has not commented on either incident so far, and the reports could not be immediately verified.
The Interfax news agency said Russian forces had taken control of Kyiv's hydro-electric power plant but Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the president's office, said the situation in Kyiv and its outskirts was under control.
"There are cases of sabotage and reconnaissance groups working in the city, police and self-defense forces are working efficiently against them," Podolyak said.
U.S. defense officials believe the Russian offensive has encountered considerable resistance and is proceeding slower than Moscow had envisioned, though that could change quickly.
During the three-day Russian invasion, the Ukrainian military said it has destroyed so far 14 aircraft, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 armored vehicles, as well as killing 3,000 military personnel, according to a social media posting early on February 26 by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.
Russia did not release casualty figures. Zelenskiy said late on February 24 that 137 soldiers and civilians been killed with hundreds wounded.
Western countries have announced a barrage of sanctions on Russia, including blacklisting its banks and banning technology exports. But they have stopped short of forcing it out of the SWIFT system for international bank payments.
The United States imposed sanctions on Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The European Union and Britain earlier froze any assets Putin and Lavrov held in their territory. Canada took similar steps.
Late on February 25, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a memo clearing the way for the United States to expedite more than $500 million in emergency military assistance to the Ukrainian government, though it was not immediately clear how quickly the aid would flow.
The invasion triggered a flurry of credit rating moves on February 25, with S&P lowering Russia's rating to "junk" status, Moody's putting it on review for a downgrade to junk, and S&P and Fitch swiftly cutting Ukraine on default worries.
At the United Nations, Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution that would have deplored its invasion, while China abstained, which Western countries took as proof of Russia's isolation. The United Arab Emirates and India also abstained while the remaining 11 members voted in favor.
A spokesman for Zelenskiy said Ukraine and Russia would consult in coming hours on a time and place for talks.
The Kremlin said earlier it offered to meet in the Belarusian capital Minsk after Ukraine expressed a willingness to discuss declaring itself a neutral country while Ukraine had proposed Warsaw as the venue. That, according to Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov, resulted in a "pause" in contacts.
"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," Zelenskiy's spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, said in a Facebook post. "We agreed to the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation."
But U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Russia's offer was an attempt to conduct diplomacy "at the barrel of a gun" and Putin's military must stop bombing Ukraine if it was serious about negotiations.
Earlier on February 25, Putin urged Ukraine’s military to surrender, saying: “We would find it easier to agree with you than with that gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have holed up in Kyiv and have taken the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”
The baseless and outlandish claims were the latest indication that Putin's aim is to overthrow the democratically elected Zelenskiy and his government.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
'We Stand With You!' Says U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State Wendy Sherman To The Ukrainian People
Ukraine Says Radiation Levels Elevated In Chernobyl Zone; UN Atomic Agency Says Increase Is No Danger To Public
Ukrainian authorities say radiation levels have increased in the Chernobyl exclusion zone since it was seized by invading Russian troops.
Experts at Ukraine's state nuclear agency said in a statement on February 25 that the change was due to the movement of heavy military equipment in the area, lifting radioactive dust into the air.
The decommissioned power plant was captured by Russian forces on February 24 after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said.
In an earlier statement on February 25, the Ukrainian state nuclear agency said data from the automated radiation monitoring system in the exclusion zone around the plant indicated that gamma radiation had been exceeded “at a significant number of observation points.”
But it said it was impossible to establish the reasons for the change because of the “occupation and military fight in this area.”
The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that radiation levels did not pose a threat.
The IAEA said in a statement that the readings reported by Ukraine's regulatory authority “are low and remain within the operational range measured in the exclusion zone since it was established, and therefore do not pose any danger to the public."
The IAEA noted that experts at Ukraine’s state nuclear agency had said the higher radiation reported by the regulator "may have been caused by heavy military vehicles stirring up soil still contaminated from the 1986 accident."
The IAEA said on February 24 that Ukrainian authorities had informed it of the takeover. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called for “maximum restraint” to avoid actions that could put Ukraine's nuclear facilities at risk.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed in a statement that his country's forces had captured the area but said radiation levels were normal.
“Yesterday, on February 24, units of the Russian Airborne Forces took full control of the area around the Chernobyl NPP (nuclear power plant)," Konashenkov said, according Interfax.
"Radiation levels are normal in the NPP area. The NPP personnel continue to operate the power plant as usual and to monitor radiation levels,” Konashenkov said.
An explosion in one of the reactors at the nuclear power plant in April 1986 left swaths of Ukraine and neighboring Belarus badly contaminated and led to the creation of the exclusion zone, which is about 2,600 square kilometers, or roughly the size of Luxembourg.
The still-radioactive site lies about 130 kilometers from Kyiv.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said that the critical infrastructure of the plant had not been damaged by the takeover and essential maintenance work was ongoing.
Poland said it had not recorded any increase in radiation levels on its territory.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and Interfax
Thousands Of Georgians Protest Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Russia Barred From Eurovision Song Contest; Bolshoi Ballet In London Canceled
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) says no acts from Russia will be part of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
The union said in a statement on February 25 that the decision followed the recommendation by the Eurovision Song Contests’ governing body based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU.
"In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's contest would bring the competition into disrepute,"the EBU statement said.
This year's finale is being held in Turin, Italy, on May 14. The annual musical pageant typically draws tens of millions of viewers across Europe and other parts of the world.
Russia had not yet announced an entrant for the splashy contest.
Ukraine will be represented by the Kalush Orchestra, which organizers describe as a “hip-hop band with a fondness for folk.”
The 2022 schedule of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet also is being affected by reaction to the invasion.
London's Royal Opera House said on February 25 it was canceling a season of performances by the famed ensemble.
"A summer season of the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House had been in the final stages of planning," it said in a statement. "Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot now go ahead."
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, and AFP
'Dark Hour': Council Of Europe Suspends Russia
The Council of Europe has suspended all representatives of Russia from participation in the pan-European rights body’s Committee of Ministers and its parliament over Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
The 47-nation Council of Europe announced the suspension on February 25, saying in a statement it decided to suspend the rights of representation of Russia from the committee and the assembly “with immediate effect.”
Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric described the attack on Ukraine as a "flagrant violation" of the statute of the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which the body oversees.
"This is a dark hour for Europe and everything it stands for," she said.
The Strasbourg-based organization said Russia remained a member of Council of Europe and continued to be bound to the relevant human rights conventions.
“Suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open,” the statement said.
The decision does not affect the ECHR, which is part of the Council of Europe. The Russian judge on the court, Mikhail Lobov, remains a member and applications introduced against Russia will continue to be examined and decided by the court, it said.
Russia, a Council of Europe member since 1996, has been sanctioned once before. After its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, the Russian delegation in the assembly was deprived of voting rights.
Russia responded by boycotting the sessions of the assembly and suspending contributions to the council's budget. The dispute was resolved, and Russia's rights were restored in 2019 in a deal that infuriated Kyiv.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, AFP, and Reuters
NATO Agrees To Partial Deployment Of Response Force To Eastern Member Countries
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance will deploy parts of its combat-ready response force to reassure Eastern member countries after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"We are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in the context of collective defense," Stoltenberg told a news conference on February 25 following a virtual NATO summit.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
“Russia has shattered peace on the European continent. What we have warned against for months has come to pass, despite all of our efforts to find a diplomatic solution,” Stoltenberg said as he opened the summit.
“Moscow bears sole responsibility for the deliberate, cold-blooded, and long-planned invasion,” he added.
He did not say how many troops from the NATO response force would be deployed but referred to “thousands” and confirmed that the move would involve land, sea, and air power.
In addition, parts of a force known as the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), which is currently led by France, will also be sent.
NATO previously had around 5,000 troops stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland but has significantly increased its defenses in the countries over the past three months.
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the decision to activate the NATO response force and said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “failed in his goal of dividing the West.”
NATO is “as united and resolute as it’s ever been, and NATO will maintain its Open Door to those European states who share our values and who one day may seek to join our Alliance,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.
After participating in the summit, Biden said he spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
“I commended the brave actions of the Ukrainian people who were fighting to defend their country,” Biden said in the statement. “I also conveyed ongoing economic, humanitarian, and security support being provided by the United States as well as our continued efforts to rally other countries to provide similar assistance.”
The United States and some of NATO’s other 29 members are supplying a variety of weapons to Ukraine, and Stoltenberg said that would continue. He said weapons they would supply include air defenses.
But NATO has said it won’t launch any military action in support of Ukraine, which is a close partner of the alliance but not a member.
The U.S. military said on February 24 that it is sending 7,000 troops to Europe in addition to 5,000 recently deployed.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
RFE/RL Reporter Surveys Destroyed Russian Rocket Launchers Near Kharkiv
Western Countries Agree To Add Putin, Lavrov To Sanctions List
The United States, Britain, Canada, and the European Union moved to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on February 25 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The EU was first to blacklist Putin and Lavrov as part of a broader sanctions package that was unanimously approved during an emergency summit of EU leaders.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told NATO leaders during a call that Britain also would move to impose sanctions against Putin and Lavrov, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the U.S. decision, indicating the sanctions would include a travel ban. The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to release more details later on February 25.
President Joe Biden had previously said sanctions targeting Putin were under consideration. The U.S. decision to go along with the move came after Biden had talks with European leaders.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The U.S. move is intended send “a clear message about the "strength of the opposition" to Putin and Russia's actions, Psaki said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the other Western countries, saying Canada will also levy additional sanctions on Belarus and its leaders for "abetting" Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada also said it was removing Russian vodka and other Russian-made alcoholic beverages from liquor store shelves over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The EU's measure will subject Putin and Lavrov to an asset freeze. It is unclear how badly the two men will be hurt by the sanctions or whether they will be mainly symbolic.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the decision by the Western nations to slap sanctions on Putin and Lavrov was "a demonstration of the complete impotency of the foreign policy" of the West.
She also warned that Russia's relations with the West were nearing a "point of no return."
"It wasn't our choice. We wanted dialogue, but the Anglo-Saxons closed those options one by one and we began acting differently," Zakharova said on a television show on Russia's Channel One.
The new EU sanctions come on top of asset freezes and travel bans already imposed on senior Kremlin officials and lawmakers involved in Russia's decision on February 21 to recognize two areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states.
The restrictions also target Russia's energy, finance, and transport sectors as well as banning the export of critical technologies and software from Europe to Russia. Visa restrictions are also to be introduced.
"The package of massive and targeted sanctions approved tonight shows how united the EU is," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensiky urged the EU to impose tougher sanctions on Russia over the invasion, after the bloc held off hitting Moscow with the full arsenal of punitive measures.
"Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase," Zelensky wrote on Twitter after talking to von der Leyen.
In a video address to the nation earlier on February 25, Zelenskiy lamented the sanctions' lack of teeth.
"Did yesterday’s sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough,” he said.
Ukraine has sought for Russia to be excluded from SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. Latvia and the two other Baltic states, Estonia and Lithuania, have also called for the immediate exclusion of Russia from SWIFT, but some EU states have expressed reservations about taking that step.
“A number of countries are hesitant since it has serious consequences for themselves,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who believes a ban should be a last resort.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, Reuters and AP
Russian Rights Defender Fined Over Calling For Protests Against War In Ukraine
Prominent Russian human rights activist Marina Litvinovich was fined on February 25 for "an attempt to organize an unsanctioned rally in Moscow" against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Litvinoich's lawyer Fyodor Sirosh said on February 25 that the Khamovniki district court in the Russian capital fined his client 30,000 rubles ($350). Sirosh added that he will appeal the court's ruling.
Litvinovich was detained a day earlier after she publicly called on Russians to rally in their cities against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Protests against Russia's military actions against Ukraine were held in 54 towns and cities across Russia on February 24, the day when the invasion started.
Several thousand people protested on February 24 on Moscow's central Pushkin square.
Hundreds of demonstrators were arrested.
The Moscow City Court said on February 25 that about 200 protesters were charged with taking part in unsanctioned public events.
Meanwhile, 250 Russian scholarssigned an open letter demanding a stop to the war in Ukraine.
Hundreds of Russian journalists, singers, entertainers, writers, and other celebrities issued statements condemning the war.
The Novaya gazeta newspaper's February 25 edition was issued in both Russian and Ukrainian with the explanation that the newspaper's staff "does not consider Ukrainian the language of an enemy."
The newspaper's editor-in-chief editor, Nobel prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, wrote in an editorial that "only the anti-war movement of Russian citizens can save life on this planet."
UN Warns Russian Invasion Could Force 4 Million Ukrainians To Flee
The United Nations is preparing for up to 4 million refugees from Ukraine if Russia's war against the country continues to escalate.
At least 100,000 people have been uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes following the Russian invasion, while several thousand have already crossed into neighboring countries including Moldova, Romania, and Poland, UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a briefing in Geneva on February 25. The UN agency said it stands ready to provide assistance to Ukrainians seeking to escape.
UN human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said that it had received reports of at least 127 civilian casualties in Ukraine "caused by shelling and air strikes," including 25 dead and 102 injured. She said the true numbers were assumed to be much higher.
"We are still trying to see which civilian infrastructure in Ukraine has been hit where," Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told the briefing.
Separately, Moldova and Romania said that, since the start of the invasion, they have received almost 16,000 and 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, respectively.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Lavrov Says Kyiv Lost Chance To Discuss Regional Security As Russia's Attack On Ukraine Continues
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "lost all chances" to discuss regional security with Moscow as Russian troops continued military operations against Ukrainian towns and cities.
In a news conference on February 25, Lavrov said Zelenskiy "lies" about his readiness to hold talks with Moscow in order to avoid further human losses.
He added that Moscow will hold talks with Ukraine only after Kyiv stops its military resistance to the Russian Army.
"We are ready to hold talks as soon as Ukraine's armed forces follow the call of our president and stop their resistance, and give up their arms. Nobody is going to attack them, nobody is going to torment them, let them go back to their families," Lavrov said.
Lavrov also said that 'nobody plans to occupy Ukraine," reiterating President Vladimir Putin's claim that the goal of ongoing military invasion of Ukraine was the "demilitarization and de-Nazification" of Ukraine.
Putin first made baseless accusations against Kyiv on February 21, saying that the Ukrainian government was a "neo-Nazi" regime that was seeking a nuclear weapon, repeating the same false claim in the February 24 speech that justified the invasion.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Weeks After Deadly Kazakh Unrest, Nazarbaev's Daughter Gives Up Parliamentary Seat
NUR-SULTAN -- A once-powerful Kazakh politician Darigha Nazarbaeva, the eldest daughter of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has announced that she is giving up her parliamentary seat, weeks after Nazarbaev's family loosened its grip on the oil-rich Central Asian nation following deadly unrest in early January.
Nazarbaeva issued a statement on February 25, saying that she now wants to "focus on social, humanitarian, cultural, and charitable activities."
She did not give any other explanation, but emphasized that the violence which followed nationwide anti-government protests in January -- which left at least 227 people dead -- must be "thoroughly investigated."
Nazarbaeva has not been seen in public since the protests that shook the country last month. Her aides have said that she was recovering from the coronavirus.
Many relatives and close associates of Nursultan Nazarbaev -- who ran the tightly controlled nation for almost 30 years before he announced his resignation in March 2019 but continued to control Kazakhstan -- lost their posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups following the unrest.
Also on February 25, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev sacked Interior Minister Erlan Turghymbaev, who has been criticized by many in Kazakhstan for supervising police brutality during the January unrest and the alleged torture of detained individuals in custody.
Earlier this week, a top official at the Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office, Rizabek Ozharov, said investigations had been launched into the deaths of six suspects arrested during the unrest who died in custody as a result of what Ozharov called "illegal methods of interrogation."
Human rights groups have urged Kazakh authorities to thoroughly investigate the use of firearms while dispersing the protests and claims that detainees were tortured in custody. They say that the number of those killed during the violence may be much higher.
They presented proof that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following the issuance of a "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order by Toqaev.
Human Rights Watch has called on Kazakh authorities to hold independent investigations with international experts of all killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture allegations during and after the violence.
Grand Prix Canceled, UEFA Champions League Final Moved After Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Formula One (F1) has pulled its race from Russia and European soccer's Champions League final will be moved to Paris from St. Petersburg because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
F1 said on February 25 that it would be "impossible" to hold the race in Sochi under the current circumstances. The Russian Grand Prix had been scheduled for September 25.
F1 is "watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," the London-based organization said in a statement.
The announcement came as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said international sports federations should either move or cancel sporting events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.
"They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarusian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority," the IOC said in a statement on February 25.
The decision to move the Champions League final came earlier in the day from European soccer's governing body, UEFA.
The widely expected decision was made during a hastily arranged executive committee meeting less than 36 hours after Russian forces entered Ukraine.
"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis," UEFA said in a statement.
"Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction, and displacement."
The Kremlin said the decision was a "shame."
The meeting also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams in UEFA competitions will have to play at neutral venues until further notice.
The 80,000-capacity Stade de France will host the May 28 final, UEFA said.
Paris has hosted five previous finals of Europe's elite competition, previously known as the European Cup. Parc des Princes stadium was the final venue for the maiden edition of the tournament in 1956 as well as the 1975 and 1981 finals, while the 2000 and 2006 deciders were held in the Stade de France.
With reporting by AP and dpa
WHO Voices Concern Over 'Humanitarian Catastrophe' In Ukraine
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over an expected health emergency in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country.
"Amid the conflict rapidly unfolding in Ukraine, the WHO Regional Office for Europe reiterates its deepest concern for the safety, health and well-being of all civilians impacted by the crisis in the country and possibly beyond," the WHO regional office for Europe said in a February 24 statement, adding any further escalation could result in a humanitarian catastrophe.
"Any further escalation could result in a humanitarian catastrophe in Europe, including a significant toll in terms of casualties as well as further damage to already fragile health systems," the office added.
"WHO/Europe is working closely with all UN partners in rapidly scaling up readiness to respond to the expected health emergency triggered by the conflict, protecting our staff, and minimizing disruptions to the delivery of critical health care services," it said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Top Russian Officials Meet With Central Asian Leaders As West Imposes Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko have held talks with leaders of three Central Asian states as the West imposes sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin's press service said on February 25 that Putin held telephone talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev to discuss bilateral ties and the ongoing situation in Ukraine, where Russian military forces continue attacks on units of the Ukrainian armed forces that they started a day earlier.
"Shavkat Mirziyoev expressed understanding for the actions undertaken by the Russian side," the press service said.
Hours earlier, the Kazakh presidential press service said on February 25 that Toqaev and Mishustin discussed, among other issues, "joint efforts to prevent the decrease of trade volume between the two nations amid the escalation of the situation in Ukraine and the international sanctions being imposed on Russia."
Mishustin arrived in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, a day earlier to take part in a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
Also on February 25, Matviyenko discussed trade and economic ties with top officials of Tajikistan in Dushanbe.
Matviyenko said that in 2021 the trade volume between the two countries increased by 45 percent and reached a level higher than it was before the pandemic.
Matviyenko also said that Russia will impose sanctions against the West in a reciprocal manner as "the West also has many sensitive sites."
According to Matviyenko, Putin was expected to pay an official visit to Dushanbe soon. She did not give exact dates.
The talks between Russia and the three Central Asian countries were held as European Union leaders have agreed to impose additional sanctions against Russia that they say will have "massive and severe consequences" in response to Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine.
The day before, U.S. President Joe Biden, announced another round of harsh U.S. sanctions against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Concerned Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan has expressed his concern over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said his court may investigate possible war crimes in the country.
"I remind all sides conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine that my office may exercise its jurisdiction and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity, or war crime committed within Ukraine," Khan said in a statement on February 25.
“It is imperative that all parties to the conflict respect their obligations under international humanitarian law,” Khan said, adding that his office will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine.
In December 2020, the office of the prosecutor announced it had reason to believe war crimes and other crimes were committed during the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The preliminary examination was closed, but a formal request to judges to open a full investigation has not been filed yet. Judges must agree before an investigation can be opened.
In December last year, Khan said there was no update on the case when asked about progress of the examination.
Russia is not a member of the ICC and has opposed the ICC case.
However, the court can investigate alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Ukraine regardless of the nationality of the alleged perpetrators.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Ukrainians Brace For Russian Assault On Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to help defend Kyiv as Russian troops advanced on the city, forcing people to seek refuge in shelters or flee.
Authorities had already warned people in capital about advancing Russian forces after missiles struck the city.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Zelenskiy said Russian forces were targeting civilian areas as they advanced with troops and tanks from three sides.
The Defense Ministry early on February 25 told residence to make petrol bombs to repel invading Russian forces, and by evening witnesses reported hearing artillery rounds and intense gunfire from the western part of the city.
The president called on Ukrainians to "stop the enemy wherever possible." Zelenskiy previously vowed in a video showing him on the streets of Kyiv with government officials that he would remain in the capital and defend Ukraine's independence.
Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said that five explosions had struck near a major power plant on Kyiv's eastern outskirts. There was no information on what caused them.
Zelenskiy also warned in a video message released early on February 26 on his Telegram channel that Russian troops would attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital during the night.
"The enemy will use all its forces to break our resistance. This night they will storm," he said.
Zelenskiy said earlier on Twitter that there had been heavy fighting with people killed at the entrance to the eastern cities of Chernihiv and Melitopol, as well as at Hostomel.
Explosions also were heard in Kharkiv in the east near Ukraine's border with Russia, and air raid sirens sounded over Lviv in the west, according to witnesses. Authorities reported heavy fighting in the eastern city of Sumy.
An RFE/RL correspondent in Kharkiv said a column of Russian Grads, which are truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers, was destroyed outside the city. The correspondent reported seeing the body of a Russian soldier at the scene. Other casualties were unknown.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians, meanwhile, fled to neighboring countries in search of safety.
Those arriving were mostly women, children, and elderly after Zelenskiy signed a decree banning men age 18 to 60 from leaving.
At border crossings in Poland, Ukrainians arrived on foot and by car and train and were greeted by Polish authorities and volunteers offering them food and hot drinks.
Traffic was backed up for several kilometers at some border crossings into Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova.
The European Union will take in all people fleeing Ukraine due to the current conflict, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
“We tried everything so this day wouldn’t come,” she said. “And it came because the Russian president chose it, opted for war and against human lives.”
In the midst of the violence and chaos, Russia and Ukraine signaled an openness to negotiations.
The Kremlin accepted Kyiv's offer to hold talks, but it was not clear that it was a gesture toward a diplomatic solution. Zelenskiy’s spokesman, Sergiy Nykyforov said Ukraine remains "ready to talk about a cease-fire and peace."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to Belarus's capital for talks with Ukraine.
Peskov told reporters that after the parties discussed Minsk as a possible venue, Ukrainian officials changed course and said they were unwilling to travel to Minsk and would prefer to meet in Warsaw. They then halted further communication, Peskov said.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Russia's offer of talks was an attempt to conduct diplomacy "at the barrel of a gun," and that Putin's military must stop bombing Ukraine if it was serious about negotiations.
WATCH: A woman in the southern Ukrainian town of Henichesk berates a Russian soldier, asking why he came to her country "with a weapon."
Putin on February 25 called on the Ukrainian Army to overthrow the government, describing its leaders as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis."
Putin made the baseless statement in a televised address in which he also accused "Ukrainian nationalists" of deploying heavy weapons in residential areas of major cities to provoke the Russian military.
"They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. But this is another lie of theirs. In reality, they do not distinguish between areas in which they operate," Zelenskiy said in a video address early on February 25.
"Ukrainians are demonstrating heroism," he said, adding that "all our forces are doing everything possible" to protect people.
The Ukrainian leader said earlier that his country was facing Russia's assault "alone."
"This morning, we are defending our state alone. Like yesterday, the world's most powerful forces are watching from afar. Did yesterday's sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough," he said.
Zelenskiy said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed in the Russian attacks on the first day.
He called them "heroes" in a video address released early on February 25 in which he also said more than 300 people were injured in less than 24 hours of fighting.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry later on February 25 said that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the conflict. "Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception," it said in a statement.
"Russian mothers send their sons to certain death, because the Ukrainian armed forces hold the lines and will defend their country against the occupiers," the statement read.
The Russian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, has said there had been no casualties. Neither claim could be independently verified.
The United Nations said 25 civilians had been killed and 102 wounded, figures that were likely to be a "significant underestimate."
The Ukrainian military reported significant fighting in the area of Ivankiv, about 60 kilometers northwest of Kyiv.
"The hardest day will be today. The enemy's plan is to break through with tank columns from the side of Ivankiv and Chernihiv to Kyiv," Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.
Zelenskiy said he understood Russian troops were coming for him but vowed to stay in Kyiv.
"[The] enemy has marked me down as the No. 1 target," Zelenskiy said in a video message. "My family is the No. 2 target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.
"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine," he said.
"They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven," Zelenskiy said.
The president said all border guards on the Ukrainian Black Sea island of Zmiinyi (Snake) in the Odesa region were killed. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, he said.
Ukraine's border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island had been taken by Russian forces.
Russia began its invasion before dawn on February 24, unleashing air strikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from multiple directions. The deputy defense minister reported heavy Russian shelling in the eastern Donetsk region.
Ukrainian officials said that during the first days of the hostilities they had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world's worst civilian nuclear disaster.
Heavy fighting also took place in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Odesa, Ukraine's most important seaport, in the south.
Speaking on February 25, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but that the Russian Army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion.
For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Putin of trying to destroy Ukraine's statehood, warning that the "security" of its president was at risk.
Meanwhile, Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in a call on February 25 that Russia is willing to hold high level talks with Ukraine, China's Foreign Ministry said.
China has refused to call Russia's action in Ukraine an "invasion" or criticize Moscow, despite intensifying assaults from Russia's military.
The EU said on February 25 that Putin was looking to destroy Ukraine and that his actions were comparable to those of the Nazis in World War II.
"He is talking about de-Nazifying Ukraine, but he behaves like Nazis. So this is all in his head," EU spokesman Peter Stano told reporters in Brussels.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, CNN, dpa, and the BBC
Britain Unveils Sanctions Package Banning Aeroflot, Imposing Asset Freezes On Banks, Oligarchs
Britain has announced that it will freeze the assets of five Russian banking and arms-manufacturing tycoons and ban the Russian airline Aeroflot from landing in Britain as part of a new package of sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Announcing the sanctions on February 24, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack “hideous and barbaric” and said the world now sees Russian President Vladimir of Putin for what he is -- “a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”
Johnson told Parliament that Putin "will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands."
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
He said Putin was always determined to attack Ukraine no matter what Western countries did, adding that the Russian president "will stand condemned in the eyes of the world and of history."
The assets blockage affects more than 100 Russian entities including state-owned VTB, one of Russia's largest banks, and Rostec, a military conglomerate, U.K. officials said.
Britain will pass laws to prevent the Russian state and Russian entities from raising money in London and will ban the export of "dual-use" equipment that can have military applications.
As well as banning Aeroflot, Britain added Kirill Shamalov, Putin’s former son-in-law; Promsvyazbank CEO Pyotr Fradkov; Denis Bortnikov; Yuri Slyusar; and Yelena Georgieva to its sanctions list.
A British diplomatic source told the AFP news agency that they are people who have "international lifestyles." They shop at Harrods department store in London, stay in London’s best hotels, and send their children to private schools in Britain.
Britain’s move to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine came on the same day the United States and the European Union imposed additional harsh sanctions on Moscow.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
EU Leaders Agree On New Sanctions At Emergency Summit
European Union leaders have agreed to impose sanctions against Russia that they say will have “massive and severe consequences” in response to President Vladimir Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine.
The punitive measures target Russia’s financial, energy, and transport sectors and add restrictions on exports and financing. They also add more Russian individuals to a previously announced sanctions list.
The leaders of the 27-nation bloc agreed to the sanctions on February 24 at an emergency summit in Brussels called to condemn the invasion.
In a statement agreed at the summit, EU leaders said the new round of sanctions "will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our partners and allies."
The EU aims to freeze Russian assets held within the bloc and halt Russian banks' access to European financial markets as part of what EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described as "the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented."
"Our sanctions will hurt the Russian economy in its heart," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. Ukraine Under Attack presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Ukraine and the Baltic states say Russia should be cut off from the SWIFT global interbank transfer system, but when asked about this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "We need to keep sanctions ready for later times."
Speaking on February 25, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the option of cutting off Russia from the SWIFT system remained open, but that he viewed this as a "last resort".
U.S. President Joe Biden, who also announced another round of harsh U.S. sanctions earlier on February 24, said the United States would not restrict access to SWIFT for now.
The EU sanctions must still be legally approved and published before they become effective.
The EU leaders say they also want to draw up sanctions against Belarus because of its close links to Russia.
The EU had already approved a first round of sanctions on February 23, including blacklisting Russian lawmakers, government officials, and businesses.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a top adviser to President Vladimir Putin, and all 351 lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine were among those targeted in the first round.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
U.S. Expels No. 2 Russian Diplomat
The United States has expelled Russia’s second-ranking diplomat in Washington in retaliation for the expulsion of the No. 2 U.S. diplomat in Moscow earlier this month, a senior State Department official said on February 24.
The diplomat expelled is Minister Counselor Sergei Trepelkov, who is currently the No. 2 at the mission under Ambassador Anatoly Antonov. The move follows Russia’s decision to expel U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman from Moscow earlier this month.
The official said the State Department informed the Russian Embassy on February 23 of the expulsion. The official spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.
The expulsion comes as tensions between the United States and Russia hit a post-Cold War high over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the official said the move is unrelated to the unfolding military incursion. It is instead part of a long-running dispute between Washington and Moscow over embassy staffing.
The step was taken “as a direct response to the unprovoked Russian expulsion of our deputy chief of mission,” the official said. The United States will not allow actions like the expulsion of Gorman to “go without a response.”
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Has Suffered 'Serious Losses' After Russian Air Strikes Pound Dozens Of Targets2
Russian Forces Capture Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Says Ukrainian PM3
Zelenskiy Says More Than 130 Dead In Russian Invasion And That Ukraine Has Been 'Left Alone' To Fight4
Almost 26,000 Ukrainian Refugees Have Arrived In Moldova, Romania Since Invasion5
Russian Armor 'Destroyed' On Outskirts Of Kharkiv6
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack7
NATO Chief Says Alliance Will Defend 'Every Inch' Of Its Territory, As It Sets New Summit8
Dazed And Deluded: As Putin Launches Invasion Of Ukraine, Russian Society Reels9
Russian Missiles, Air Strikes Hit Ukrainian Targets10
Don't 'Rule Out The Unexpected': All Options Available To Moscow's Forces In Ukraine, Says Expert On Russian Military
Subscribe