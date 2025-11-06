Ukraine, Russia Trade Air Strikes Overnight On Key Infrastructure

Russian air attacks again targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure overnight as Kyiv struck back, hitting an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd and energy sites in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Ukrainian military officials said on November 6 the attack that engulfed part of the Volgograd refinery in flames was part of a wave of 75 drones launched at Russia.

Russian officials said one person was dead in the Krasnoarmeysk district of the city, formerly known as Stalingrad. The district is home to LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka, a major Volgograd refinery that has been repeatedly targeted by Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces also targeted energy and industrial sites inside Russia, striking the State District Power Plant in the Kostroma region and an oil refinery in Volgograd.

The Kostroma power plant, located in Volgorechensk, is the third-largest thermal power facility in Russia. The region's governor, Sergei Sitnikov, confirmed there had been "several explosions" in the city.

Regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said Ukrainian drones also struck Russia's Bryansk, injuring at least one person.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its air-defense forces destroyed 261 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency spokesman Artyom Korenyako said several airports in Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Ivanovo, Yaroslavl, Saratov, and Volgograd had temporarily restricted air traffic "to ensure flight safety."

Ukraine has stepped up strikes on key facilities such as oil refineries, gas storage depots, and other logistical installations as it tries to slow Russia's war machine.

Kyiv has pleaded with the United States for long-range weapons such as Tomahawk missiles that it says are crucial to striking back against Russia as the Kremlin intensifies air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Russia's Strikes On Ukraine

Russia continued its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, with Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Vladyslav Hayvanenko saying Russian drones hit the city of Kamyanske, injuring eight people.

The attack sparked multiple fires across the city and partially destroyed the roof and ceiling of a four-story residential building.

"There was a big panic. I had no idea what to do next," Valentyna, a resident of Kamyanske, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

Added Inna, another resident: "I am looking at my apartment. It looks like a window was shattered there, but nobody knows what it looks like inside. We are barred from going there."

Hayvanenko said drones also struck the Petropavlivka community in the Synelnyk district, igniting a fire at a "municipal enterprise.”

In the Kharkiv region, Russian strikes injured six people -- including a 10-year-old girl -- in the city of Bohodukhiv over the past 24 hours, according to regional Governor Oleh Synehubov.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 135 drones overnight from five directions, including about 50 Shahed-type drones. .