Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Vladimir Putin And The Missing Cocaine

What's the connection between the largest cocaine bust in Russian history and the man who was the city's deputy mayor at the time, Vladimir Putin? Current Time reporter Andrei Soshnikov and RFE/RL Enterprise Editor Carl Schreck join guest host Mike Eckel to discuss a mostly overlooked but revelatory entry in Putin's political trajectory as well as findings made in the first of a multipart series looking at the Russian president's backstory.

