Russia’s Federal Forest Fire Center said on April 29 that more than 70 wildfires in the previous 24 hours had destroyed about 1,870 square kilometers of forest land in the country’s Far East.

The center said on its website that the most difficult situation was in the Amur Region – including 370 square kilometers in the Khingan Nature Reserve.

Fires also were reported in the Primorsky and Khabarovsk regions, and in the Jewish Autonomous region.

The center said fires also raged through the Trans-Baikal, Omsk, and Bashkortostan regions.

More than 2,800 people and 495 vehicles, including 25 aircraft, were involved in efforts to extinguish the blazes.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfaxc