Prosecutors Seek Suspended Sentence For Russian Woman Charged With 'Desecrating' Grave Of Putin's Parents
Prosecutors have asked a court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, to convict and hand a suspended three-year prison term to a 60-year-old woman charged with the hatred-based desecration of the grave of the parents of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Irina Tsybanyova was arrested in October after she left a note at the grave of Putin's parents saying he “behaves awfully” and asking them to “undertake proper measures!” Tsybanyova does not deny that she placed the note at the grave but pleaded not guilty, insisting that her actions did not desecrate the grave. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran In Highest-Level Talks Since Syrian War
The foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, Russia, and Iran met on May 10 in Moscow, marking the highest-level talks so far on rebuilding ties between Ankara and Damascus after years of animosity during Syria's civil war. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for "cooperation in the fight against terrorism and working together to establish the basis for the return of Syrians." Turkey has backed the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the war and sent troops into the country. It is also hosting millions of refugees from its neighbor. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin Calls Polish Decision To Rename Kaliningrad A 'Hostile Act'
The Kremlin said on May 10 that Poland's decision to rename the Russian city of Kaliningrad in its official documents was a "hostile act," as bilateral ties continue to fray over the war in Ukraine. Kaliningrad was annexed by the Soviet Union and renamed to honor Soviet politician Mikhail Kalinin. Warsaw referenced Kalinin's connection to the 1940 Katyn massacre, in which Soviet forces executed thousands of Polish military officers, and said the city should be referred to as Krolewiec, its name when it was ruled by the Kingdom of Poland in the 15th and 16th centuries. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Survey Shows Americans See Russia As An Enemy, With Positive Views Of Ukraine, NATO
The majority of adult Americans have favorable views of Ukraine and the NATO military alliance while also seeing Russia as an enemy rather than a partner or competitor, a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center shows.
The survey, released on May 10, showed nearly two-thirds of respondents expressed a positive view of Ukraine as it battles to repel invading Russian troops, with a similar number holding the same view of NATO, which has been a key ally of Kyiv, supplying massive amounts of military aid since fighting broke out in February 2022 with the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion.
"Views of international engagement also correlate with attitudes of Ukraine. Those who believe it is best for the future of the U.S. to be active in world affairs are much more likely to have a positive view of Ukraine than those who say it is best for the U.S. to pay less attention to problems overseas and concentrate on issues at home," the survey said.
With Moscow's move against Ukraine more than 14 months old, Americans remain very negative toward Russia, with 91 percent having an "unfavorable view" of the country.
Those views are reflected in opinions of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Pew said, with a majority saying they have confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to "do the right thing," while 90 percent had little to no confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The survey noted that there is a continued shift in how Americans view their place in the world, with 55 percent believing that the United States should focus less on overseas issues and instead concentrate on domestic issues. In the same survey a year earlier, that number stood at 51 percent.
There are also partisan divides on the issues surveyed, with Democrats and Democratic independents more likely than their Republican counterparts to have positive views of Ukraine and NATO.
Pew said the survey of 3,576 U.S. adults was conducted from March 20-26.
Attempted Murder Trial Starts For Moscow Activist Who Threw Molotov Cocktails At National Guard Bus
A 45-year-old Moscow activist, Vitaly Koltsov, went on trial on May 10 on a charge of attempting to murder 12 officers of Russia's National Guard. The charge stems from Koltsov's throwing of two Molotov cocktails at a bus that was parked near the Teatralnaya Square in Moscow after it brought National Guard troops to the site to prevent anti-government rallies a year ago. If found guilty, Koltsov may face life in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan To Meet In Brussels
The European Council says the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet in Brussels on May 14 as they continue talks to work out a peace agreement amid renewed tensions over a road checkpoint installed by Baku at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. The talks, which will include European Council President Charles Michel, come after four days of discussions between the leaders in Washington earlier this month. The nations have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh -- in 1990 and 2020 -- and regularly clash over the territory. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Popular Rock Musician Leaves Russia After Publicly Supporting Girl Who Drew Anti-War Picture
The leader of Russia's popular Naiv rock group, Aleksandr Ivanov, has left Russia for an unspecified country after he supported a 13-year-old girl, Masha Moskalyova, whose anti-war picture helped lead to her father's prosecution, media reports said on May 9. Ivanov wore a T-shirt with Moskalyova's name on it during his group's concert in Moscow in mid-April. The teenager’s drawing last year drew attention to her father's online posts about the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. He was handed a two-year prison term in March on a charge of "discrediting Russia's armed forces." To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Warns Of 'Catastrophic Lack' Of Workers Amid Russian Evacuation Plans
Enerhoatom, the operator of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, has warned that Russia plans to forcibly "evacuate" about 3,100 employees of Europe's largest nuclear station, which already faces a "catastrophic lack of qualified personnel."
According to a statement from Enerhoatom on May 10, at first 2,700 employees who signed contracts with Russian energy officials are to be moved from the city of Enerhodar, located near the plant, which has been occupied by Moscow's troops since they seized control of it soon after Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Enerhoatom said Russia has shown an "inability" to secure operations at the plant and that the evacuation of such a large number of employees will affect the facility's security, even in its current shutdown mode.
"This [evacuation] will exacerbate the already extremely urgent issue of having a sufficient number of personnel to ensure the safety of operation of the [plant]," it said, adding the company is working on establishing a group of experts who would work at the nuclear power plant after the Zaporizhzhya region’s "de-occupation."
Ukraine's armed forces General Staff said on May 10 that Russian troops had started the evacuation of family members of the plant employees.
Last weekend, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said he was "extremely concerned" as Ukrainian forces stepped up shelling to dislodge Russian forces near the capital of the Zaporizhzhya region, the city of Zaporizhzhya, which was captured early on in the 14-month-old invasion.
"The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous," Grossi said in a statement. "I'm extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant."
Russia’s nuclear power plant operator, Rosenergoatom, said on May 9 that there have been no changes in the plant's operation and that the situation was "stably tense."
Since Russian forces captured the nuclear plant, Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of targeting the plant.
The reactors at the Soviet-designed plant have been shut down, but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if power supplies to the plant's cooling systems are cut off.
The plant has been forced to operate on backup generators several times since the Russian invasion.
Poland Summons Russian Ambassador Over Fighter Jet Incident
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador over an incident involving a Russian fighter jet and Polish border guard aircraft over the Black Sea on May 5, the Polish Foreign Ministry said. The near-miss incident put NATO's air-policing units in a higher state of readiness and worsened already hostile relations between Russia and Poland, which has been a strong supporter of Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion. The incident occurred when a Polish border guard aircraft, on patrol for the EU's border agency Frontex, narrowly avoided a collision with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea, Romania and Poland say. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Youngest Brother Of Self-Exiled Chechen Opposition Bloggers Added To Russia's Wanted List
Baisangur Yangulbayev, the youngest brother of self-exiled Chechen opposition bloggers Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev, has been added to Russia's federal wanted list.
Baisangur Yangulbayev's name appeared on the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on May 9.
It remains unclear why Baisangur Yangulbayev was added to the list. In November, Russian authorities added him to a list of extremists and terrorists without explanation.
Baisangur and his brother Ibragim left Russia in 2021. Abubakar fled Russia in December.
Their father, retired federal Judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and their sister Aliya, fled Russia in early 2022 fearing for their safety.
The three men's mother, Zarema Musayeva, whom Chechen police detained in January last year in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, is currently on trial in Grozny on charges of fraud and assault of a law enforcement officer. Critics insist the charges are politically motivated.
Bloggers Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev have been known for their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma from Chechnya have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev say they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Military Object Found In Polish Forest Was Reportedly Russian Missile
The military object found in a Polish forest in April was a Russian CH-55 missile, Polish private media outlets RMF FM and Polsat News reported on May 10, citing unnamed sources. Polish authorities said in April that a "military object" had been found in a forest close to the village of Zamosc near the northern city of Bydgoszcz, without going into further details about its origin. The area where the object was found is hundreds of kilometerss from Poland's borders with Ukraine, Belarus, and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Lifts Ban On Direct Flights To Georgia, Cancels Visas
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban on direct flights between Russia and Georgia after Tbilisi's de facto withdrawal of direct support for Ukraine. Russia suspended flights to Georgia in June 2019 due to protests in Tbilisi amid a dispute over a Russian lawmaker giving a speech in Russian in the Georgian parliament. Putin also signed a decree on May 10 canceling visas for Georgians entering Russia for up to 90 days. Relations between the two countries have been complicated after Georgia lost control of its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in a war with Russia in 2008. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AP
Serbia, Montenegro Punished For Soccer Fans' Behavior
UEFA has ordered Serbia to host a 2024 European Championship qualifier in an empty stadium because of discriminatory chants by fans at a game against neighboring Montenegro. Fans traded ethnic slurs at Serbia's 2-0 win in Podgorica in March, and European soccer's governing body also imposed sanctions on the Montenegrin federation for discriminatory behavior. Serbia will serve the stadium ban when it hosts Hungary in September, activating a probationary sanction for previous racist conduct by fans at a Nations League game last year, UEFA said. Montenegro was fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) and must close a section of its stadium when hosting Bulgaria in September. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Two Karakalpak Activists Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Terms In Absentia Over Protests
Two self-exiled activists from Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms over last year's mass protests in the local capital, Nukus.
The press secretary of the Supreme Court, Aziz Obidov, said on May 10 that Amanbai Sagidullaev and Nietbai Orazbaev were sentenced to 18 years and 12 years, respectively, on charges of attempting to disrupt the constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, distributing materials posing a threat to public security, and inflicting bodily harm.
Sagidullaev was also found guilty of an attempted attack on President Shavkat Mirziyoev.
The 55-year-old Sagidullaev, who is the leader of the Karakalpakstan movement Alga (Forward), is currently in Norway, where he received political asylum.
Orazbaev, 53, is believed to currently be in Kazakhstan.
In late January, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in early July 2022.
The jailed group included Dauletmurat Tajimuratov, a lawyer for the El Khyzmetinde (At The People's Service) newspaper, where he was previously the chief editor. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
In March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted and twenty-eight of them were sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years, while 11 defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence forced Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
Kazakhstan Introduces Strict Customs Control On Electronic Imports To Russia
In an attempt to prevent the evasion of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Kazakhstan has introduced stricter customs controls on electronics sold to Russian companies that come through the Central Asian country. Experts say the move will push Russian companies to import more electronics from China, Kyrgyzstan, and the United Arab Emirates. That change will boost prices of imported electronics for Russian firms by up to 12 percent, they say. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Bulgaria's GERB Nominates EU Commissioner As PM Candidate
The leader of Bulgaria's center-right GERB party, coming off a narrow victory in snap parliamentary elections, has nominated Maria Gabriel, currently a European Union commissioner, for the post of prime minister as the country looks to end two years of political instability.
Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced the nomination in parliament on May 10, saying Gabriel's portfolio at the EU -- innovation, research, culture, education, and youth -- mirrored the issues that the main parties in the legislature are focused on.
Borisov has said that there would be "no dividing lines" as his party attempts to forge a government following an April election, the country's fifth inconclusive parliamentary poll in two years.
GERB won 26.5 percent of the vote, while the second-place finisher, the pro-European We Continue the Change -- Democratic Bulgaria coalition, took 24.5 percent.
Gabriel, a 43-year-old fluent French speaker, became an EU commissioner in 2017 after being a member of the European Parliament for eight years.
Ahead of the announcement, Borisov had said his candidate was someone "who can lead the economy, industry, modernization in the direction we expect," and would also be "absolutely for the right moment."
Bulgaria has been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
In June, the pro-Western government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov fell after a no-confidence vote in parliament after only six months in power.
Petkov and his fragile coalition took over in December 2021 following eight months of political impasse and two interim administrations after the mass protests ended the decade-long rule of former Prime Minister Borisov.
The political crisis has prompted Bulgaria to postpone adopting the euro by one year to 2025.
The Balkan country of nearly 8 million is also struggling with rampant inflation that is hampering an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Pakistan PM Khan Remanded In Custody Amid Deadly Protests
A special court remanded former Prime Minister Imran Khan in custody for eight days after he was indicted in a graft case following his arrest by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency the previous day -- a move that sparked deadly protests in several regions of Pakistan and prompted the government to deploy the military in parts of the country.
Khan has been at odds with Pakistan's powerful military establishment ever since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year.
He has rejected the multiple corruption cases opened against him by authorities as being politically motivated.
Khan on May 10 was indicted by a court on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts while he was prime minister between 2018 and 2022, in a case known as Tosha Khana.
Khan was disqualified in October by the elections commission from holding public office for five years after a court established his guilt in the Tosha Khana case. He rejected the charges.
Khan was arrested May 9 in the Islamabad High Court building where he was appearing in a separate corruption case by agents from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in what his party said was a "kidnapping."
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on May 9 that Khan was arrested for his implication in a corruption scandal known as the Al-Qadir Trust Case, which centers on the granting of land through a trust owned by Khan and his wife.
His arrest came a day after Khan accused a senior army general on May 7 of being involved in an attempt on his life last year.
WATCH: Spontaneous protests in Lahore, Peshawar, and other places aimed to block traffic. In front of a military compound in the city of Mardan protesters chanted "death to the Pakistani Army," accusing the military of corruption. In some cases police responded with tear gas and water cannons.
Authorities said on May 10 that violence triggered by Khan's arrest left at least four people dead so far -- one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three in Peshawar -- while nearly 1,000 of his supporters were arrested in Khan's home province of Punjab after they went on a rampage. Violent protests were reported in Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta.
The turmoil led authorities to impose an emergency order in three out of Pakistan's four provinces, banning all gatherings by Kahn's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, and sending troops in Punjab and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Mobile broadband has been suspended across Pakistan following the protests.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad. One Khan supporter was killed and several wounded in the shooting.
A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan, who is 70, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April and has been leading the opposition since then.
Khan claimed he was toppled in a plot by Sharif and the United States. Both deny involvement in his ouster.
Following Khan's arrest, the rupee on May 10 dropped 1.3 percent to a fresh record low of 288.5 against the U.S. dollar.
Pakistan has been in the grip of a spiraling economic crisis that has sent people's purchasing power into free fall.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
- By AFP
French Parliament Urges EU To List Russia's Wagner As 'Terrorist Group'
The French parliament adopted on May 9 a resolution calling on the European Union to formally label the Russian mercenary force Wagner a "terrorist group." The resolution, which is nonbinding and symbolic, passed with unanimous support across the political spectrum. Its author, ruling party deputy Benjamin Haddad, has said he hopes it will encourage the 27 members of the EU to put Wagner on its official list of terrorist organizations. "Wherever they work, Wagner members spread instability and violence," he told parliament on Tuesday. "They kill and torture. They massacre and pillage. They intimidate and manipulate with almost total impunity."
Ukraine Holds On In East As EU Discusses New Russia Sanctions
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold out against a fresh wave of Russian assaults in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut despite Russian claims of advances, the military said on May 10, as the United States announced fresh military aid for Kyiv and the European Union was set to discuss a fresh batch of sanctions over Moscow's war.
Russian forces carried out 46 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Moscow has been focusing its main efforts, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 10 in its daily update.
In addition to continuous shelling, Russian forces also used aircraft to attack Ukrainian positions in Avdiyivka, the military said.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, has claimed his forces are inching forward in Bakhmut.
But in an audio statement on Telegram on May 10, Prigozhin said his units have been getting just 10 percent of the ammunition they need, accusing the Defense Ministry of holding long meetings on the delivery of ammunition to Wagner that "last for five-10 hours" but bring no results.
"After my [previous] requests, the Defense Ministry received an order to look into all our demands, but due to the bureaucracy, the issue is being solved extremely slowly," Prigozhin said.
Prigozhin's comments were the latest in his long-running public feud with top Russian military officials.
He blamed a lack of ammunition for his group's inability to capture Bakhmut and just days ago threatened to pull out of the city.
The Defense Ministry has not commented on Prigozhin's latest statement, but the Kremlin said hours earlier that it had not seen a public appeal for more ammunition that Prigozhin made a day earlier.
In his May 10 statement, Prigozhin also commented on his previous harsh reference to an unspecified person among Russia's top officials as "a happy granddad," who he said may turn out to be "an absolute a**hole," which many considered a possible verbal attack against President Vladimir Putin.
Prigozhin attempted to clarify the reference, saying that by "a happy granddad" he meant anyone among the country's top military officials, including the Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Valery Gerasimov, former Deputy Defense Minister General Mikhail Mizintsev, or even a female blogger who raised funds to buy ammunition for Wagner.
Early on May 10, the governor of the Russian region of Kursk, which borders Ukraine said that an "enemy drone" had been shot down.
Roman Starovoit claimed the drone had been shot down near Kursk, and the debris fell in the village of Tolmachovo, causing some material damage.
His claim could not be independently verified.
In Brussels, EU envoys are holding a first debate on May 10 on a proposed new batch of sanctions -- the 11th -- over Russia's war in Ukraine. The package would also take aim at Chinese and Iranian firms that support Russia, and allow export curbs on third countries that violate existing trade restrictions.
Talks are expected to be heated, according to diplomatic sources quoted by Reuters, and a rapid deal is not expected.
The United States on May 9 announced a $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes munitions to boost air defenses and provide Kyiv with additional artillery ammunition, the Defense Department said in a statement.
The package provides funding to purchase weapons from the defense industry as opposed to a drawdown from U.S. stocks, but this means the assistance will take longer to reach the battlefield.
On May 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Ukraine's progress toward integration into the European Union, the speeding-up of European ammunition deliveries for the Ukrainian military, and fresh sanctions on Russia.
Von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv came shortly after Russia launched another missile attack at the Ukrainian capital -- the fifth since the start of the month and the second in as many days.
Meanwhile, fighting on May 9 in eastern Ukraine took the life of a journalist with the French news agency AFP. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the "bravery" of video journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed by rocket fire.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry offered "heartfelt condolences" to his family and co-workers.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Top British, U.S. Diplomats Discuss Importance Of Continuing Support For Ukraine
The outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine will have consequences for the whole world, and the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive "is not a movie," British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on May 9 during a joint press conference in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"There is no certainty when it comes to conflict," Cleverly said, adding that while the Ukrainian military consistently has exceeded expectations, "there can be no guarantees in war."
Cleverly made the comments in response to a question about how Britain plans to convince Washington of the need to continue supporting Kyiv if Ukrainian troops "do not show a decisive victory in the next few months."
The British foreign minister said Ukrainian forces have learned quickly and defended effectively, and Western countries "have to continue to support them whether or not this coming offensive makes big gains on the battlefield."
He also pointed out the importance of the West's decisive response thus far to Russia's invasion.
"The eyes of the world are watching how we respond to this challenge," he said, adding that it's important that Ukraine's allies show determination and strategic tenacity "to see it through to a successful conclusion."
Blinken disagreed with the notion that support for Ukraine in the United States is wavering.
He pointed to the decisive statement made last week by Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California) about support for Ukraine and the determined intention to see it through.
McCarthy said on May 1 that the United States would continue to support Ukraine after a Russian journalist questioned support for continued U.S. arms sales.
Blinken also said he agreed with Cleverly that supporting Ukraine is in line with the interests of Western countries and said Ukraine has what it takes to "continue to be successful in regaining territory that was seized by force by Russia over the last 14 months."
During Cleverly's visit, the United States announced a new $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine to boost the country's air defenses and provide additional artillery ammunition.
The package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to Ukraine "by committing critical near-term capabilities, such as air-defense systems and munitions, while also building the capacity of Ukraine's armed forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term," the Defense Department said in a statement.
The package includes ammunition for systems meant to foil the threat of Iranian-made drones that Russia has used against Ukraine, as well as 155 mm rounds -- a key type of artillery ammunition for Ukraine's forces.
However, the items must be procured from the defense industry as opposed to being drawn from U.S. stocks. This means a delay before the items reach the battlefield.
The latest assistance brings total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022 to more than $36 billion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the new assistance, saying on Twitter that "we appreciate this sign of solidarity with Ukraine shown on a symbolic day for us -- Europe Day and the Day of Victory over Nazism in WW2. Together we're moving towards a new victory!"
With reporting by AFP
Bosnian Serbs' President Leads Victory Day March In Banja Luka
About 100 people marked Victory Day on May 9 by taking part in a march led by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka in support of Russia and the invasion of Ukraine.
The government of Republika Srpska has organized the march in Banja Luka since 2017. This year, the number of participants was noticeably smaller than in previous years. Aside from Dodik, Russian Ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina Igor Kalabuhov was among the participants.
Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the strongest Serbian party in Bosnia, marched at the front of the procession, which included several people holding Russian flags. He opposes sanctions against Russia over its invasion on Ukraine and is one of the few European leaders who has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began.
Dodik, who has spoken in favor of the secession of Republika Srpska from Bosnia and the illegal abolition of state institutions, has been designated for sanctions by the United States and Britain over his anti-state activities.
In Banja Luka on May 9, descendants of people who fought against the Nazis in World War II took part in the so-called Immortal Regiment procession. Some wore the ribbon of St. George, a Russian military symbol consisting of black and orange stripes from the period of the Russian Empire.
Members of the Night Wolves motorcycle club, which is close to Putin, marched carrying a banner proclaiming "We won -- Serbs and Russians." The motorcycle club, as well as its founder and leader, Aleksandr Zaldostanov, better known as The Surgeon, are on the EU sanctions list because of their support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Members of the Night Wolves in recent years have often visited Republika Srpska, where they also have domestic representatives, on religious and secular holidays.
They have also participated in Republika Srpska Day events in January. The Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina has twice declared the Republika Srpska Day unconstitutional.
More than 140 countries, including Bosnia, support the sanctions against Russia, but Bosnia has not imposed the sanctions because the State Council of Ministers has never made a decision on their implementation. Republika Srpska officials on the council are opposed to making such a decision.
Outbound Inspections Resume Under Black Sea Grain Deal, Says UN
Inspections of outbound vessels have resumed under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports. A UN spokesman confirmed on May 9 that officials with the Joint Coordination Center, set up in Istanbul to implement the deal, said the inspections resumed after a two-day suspension. The UN and Turkey brokered the agreement with Russia and Ukraine in July to help tackle a global food crisis that worsened after Russia invaded Ukraine.
U.S. Busts Russian Cyberoperation In Dozens Of Countries
The U.S. Justice Department says it has disrupted a long-running Russian cyberespionage campaign that stole sensitive information from computer networks in dozens of countries. Prosecutors on May 9 linked the spying operation to a unit of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and accused the hackers of stealing documents from hundreds of computer systems belonging to governments of NATO members and other targets of interest to the Kremlin. The Justice Department said the FSB relied on the malware for 20 years to conduct cyberespionage against the United States and its allies. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Students, Teachers, Activists Team Up In Rallies Decrying State Of Education
Students and teachers' rights activists across Iran joined forces to stage nationwide rallies on May 9 against what they call the deteriorating state of the educational system and the systematic suppression of students, teachers, and parents.
The call for action, dubbed a "revolution of women, life, and freedom," was joined by a number of organizations, including the Iranian Retirees Council, students from the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and the so-called "Revolutionary Students" of Tehran and Bushehr.
In a statement published last week on "Commemorating the Status of Teachers," the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council called on Iranian educators to hold the May 9 rally to coincide with the birthday of Jabbar Baghtcheban, the founder of the first Iranian kindergarten and deaf education in Iran in the 1920s.
The protesters issued a series of statements and social media slogans condemning a range of shortcomings caused by education officials and touched on the wave of suspected poisonings in girls' schools, the assassination of activist teacher Hossein Mahdipor, and the government's inability to pay teachers' salaries and arrears.
The Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has added its voice to the outcry, stating that the Islamic Republic's behavior has left "no hope for positive change."
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Chief Again Slams Russian Defense Ministry; Accuses Soldiers Of Fleeing
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin again accused the Russian Defense Ministry of failing to supply his mercenary fighters with enough ammunition and accused Russian troops of fleeing fighting around the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Prigozhin’s comments, made in one of several messages released by his press service on May 9, were the latest in his long-running public feud with top Russian military officials.
Last week, he threatened to pull Wagner forces out of the Bakhmut region, where they’ve played a central role in the months-long pitched assault on the city, by May 10 unless they got more ammunition. Days later, he appeared to relent.
He also appeared in a separate, gruesome video that featured piles of corpses, whom he said were slain Wagner soldiers.
Prigozhin posted several videos and audio messages before and after the Kremlin staged the annual Red Square Victory Day parade in Moscow, to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
In the longest of the messages posted on Telegram, Prigozhin hurled a profanity-laced diatribe at military officials, saying they were incapable of defending the country.
"Instead of fighting, we constantly have all these intrigues. We have a Ministry of Intrigue instead of a Ministry of Defense, and so our army is on the run,” he said. “It is running, because the 72nd brigade today lost three square kilometers, and I lost about 500 people because it was a strategic bridgehead," he said.
Russian soldiers were fleeing, he said, because of the "stupidity" of Russian commanders who were giving "criminal orders."
"Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership," he said
There was no immediate way to confirm Prigzohin’s comments, which were amplified further by military bloggers and nationalist supporters.
The Defense Ministry had no immediate response.
Russia has suffered about 200,000 casualties during the 14-month war, according to Western estimates, and continues to lose dozens a day in Bakhmut. Russian forces have been besieging Bakhmut since last summer and are now believed to control as much 75 percent of the city, if not more.
"A combat order came yesterday which clearly stated that if we leave our positions [in Bakhmut], it will be regarded as treason against the motherland," Prigozhin said in the message.
"(But) if there is no ammunition, then we will leave our positions and be the ones asking who is really betraying the Motherland," he added.
