Prosecutors Seek Suspended Sentence For Russian Woman Charged With 'Desecrating' Grave Of Putin's Parents

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold out against a fresh wave of Russian assaults in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut despite Russian claims of advances, the military said on May 10, as the United States announced fresh military aid for Kyiv and the European Union was set to discuss a fresh batch of sanctions over Moscow's war.

Russian forces carried out 46 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Moscow has been focusing its main efforts, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 10 in its daily update.



In addition to continuous shelling, Russian forces also used aircraft to attack Ukrainian positions in Avdiyivka, the military said.



Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, has claimed his forces are inching forward in Bakhmut.

But in an audio statement on Telegram on May 10, Prigozhin said his units have been getting just 10 percent of the ammunition they need, accusing the Defense Ministry of holding long meetings on the delivery of ammunition to Wagner that "last for five-10 hours" but bring no results.

"After my [previous] requests, the Defense Ministry received an order to look into all our demands, but due to the bureaucracy, the issue is being solved extremely slowly," Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin's comments were the latest in his long-running public feud with top Russian military officials.

He blamed a lack of ammunition for his group's inability to capture Bakhmut and just days ago threatened to pull out of the city.

The Defense Ministry has not commented on Prigozhin's latest statement, but the Kremlin said hours earlier that it had not seen a public appeal for more ammunition that Prigozhin made a day earlier.

In his May 10 statement, Prigozhin also commented on his previous harsh reference to an unspecified person among Russia's top officials as "a happy granddad," who he said may turn out to be "an absolute a**hole," which many considered a possible verbal attack against President Vladimir Putin.



Prigozhin attempted to clarify the reference, saying that by "a happy granddad" he meant anyone among the country's top military officials, including the Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Valery Gerasimov, former Deputy Defense Minister General Mikhail Mizintsev, or even a female blogger who raised funds to buy ammunition for Wagner.

Early on May 10, the governor of the Russian region of Kursk, which borders Ukraine said that an "enemy drone" had been shot down.



Roman Starovoit claimed the drone had been shot down near Kursk, and the debris fell in the village of Tolmachovo, causing some material damage.



His claim could not be independently verified.

In Brussels, EU envoys are holding a first debate on May 10 on a proposed new batch of sanctions -- the 11th -- over Russia's war in Ukraine. The package would also take aim at Chinese and Iranian firms that support Russia, and allow export curbs on third countries that violate existing trade restrictions.



Talks are expected to be heated, according to diplomatic sources quoted by Reuters, and a rapid deal is not expected.



The United States on May 9 announced a $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes munitions to boost air defenses and provide Kyiv with additional artillery ammunition, the Defense Department said in a statement.



The package provides funding to purchase weapons from the defense industry as opposed to a drawdown from U.S. stocks, but this means the assistance will take longer to reach the battlefield.



On May 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Ukraine's progress toward integration into the European Union, the speeding-up of European ammunition deliveries for the Ukrainian military, and fresh sanctions on Russia.



Von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv came shortly after Russia launched another missile attack at the Ukrainian capital -- the fifth since the start of the month and the second in as many days.



Meanwhile, fighting on May 9 in eastern Ukraine took the life of a journalist with the French news agency AFP. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the "bravery" of video journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed by rocket fire.



The Ukrainian Defense Ministry offered "heartfelt condolences" to his family and co-workers.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa