Russia Says Beer Will Be Sold At World Cup Stadiums, Fan Zones

A top Russian official says beer sales will be allowed at stadiums across the country during the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament.

"This will be not only at stadiums, but also in fan zones," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on January 24.

Russia plays host to the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 at 12 sites in 11 cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Sochi.

The Russian team opens the tournament against Saudi Arabia on June 14 in Moscow, which is also where the final game will be staged on July 15.

Authorities have been building or modernizing facilities in preparation for the World Cup with a budget of about $11 billion.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Interfax