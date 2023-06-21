Russia Labels World Wide Fund For Nature 'Undesirable'

Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office on June 21 designated the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) as "an undesirable organization." The decision said the WWF was "being used as a facade to carry out projects that create threats to the country's security in the economic sphere." The Swiss-based WWF is involved in activities to preserve wilderness and reduce human impact on the environment. The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2012, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that have forced scores of nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations to halt operations as the government stifles civil society. Greenpeace was labeled undesirable in May.