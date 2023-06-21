Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russia Labels World Wide Fund For Nature 'Undesirable'

Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office on June 21 designated the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) as "an undesirable organization." The decision said the WWF was "being used as a facade to carry out projects that create threats to the country's security in the economic sphere." The Swiss-based WWF is involved in activities to preserve wilderness and reduce human impact on the environment. The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2012, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that have forced scores of nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations to halt operations as the government stifles civil society. Greenpeace was labeled undesirable in May.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG