U.S. Report Says Russia Among 'Worst Violators' Of Religious Freedom

An independent, bipartisan advisory body has reiterated its call for the U.S. State Department to add Russia to its register of the world's "worst violators" of religious freedom, a blacklist that already includes Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and six other countries.



The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), created by Congress to make recommendations about global religious freedom, proposes in its annual report released on April 21 that Russia, India, Syria, and Vietnam be put on the "countries of particular concern" list, a category reserved for those that carry out "systematic, ongoing, and egregious" violations of religious freedoms.

The blacklisting paves the way for sanctions if the countries included do not improve their records.



Countries recommended for the State Department's special watch list, meaning there are still "severe" violations of religious freedom there, include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.



The USCIRF report says that "religious freedom conditions in Russia deteriorated" last year, with the government targeting religious minorities deemed to be "nontraditional" with fines, detentions, and criminal charges.



A total of 188 criminal cases alone were brought against the banned Jehovah’s Witnesses, while there were 477 searches of members' homes, with raids and interrogations including "instances of torture that continue to go uninvestigated and unpunished."

For decades, the Jehovah's Witnesses have been viewed with suspicion in Russia, where the dominant Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin.



In 2017, Russia outlawed the religious group and labeled it "extremist," a designation the State Department has called "wrongful."