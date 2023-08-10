Co-Founder Of Yandex Slams Russia's 'Barbaric' Invasion Of Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine each reported shootdowns of unmanned drones around their respective capital regions overnight on August 10, while the Ukrainian side said a "massive" Russian UAV attack destroyed an oil depot in the western region of Rivne.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Ukraine's military also said its forces were on the offensive in Bakhmut in the east and in Militopol and Berdyansk in the south.

But it acknowledged "strong resistance" from Russian forces that were "relocating units and troops [and] actively using their reserves."



In the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, where locals were still recovering from an aerial attack on a residential area on August 9, the Ukrainian General Staff said it was beating back "unsuccessful" Russian offensives.



Ukraine's State Emergency Service on August 10 announced that the death toll from the Zaporizhzhya bombing had increased to three people, with at least six more injured.



Russia's Defense Ministry and the mayor of Moscow also reported that Russian forces downed two drones approaching the Russian capital for the second night in a row, with eyewitnesses reporting a fire within kilometers of Moscow's Domodedovo Airport.



The Astra news Telegram channel shared an image it said was of residents huddled near the Domodedovo blaze.

Domodedovo and Vnukovo, another major Moscow airport, reportedly introduced tighter restrictions overnight on incoming aircraft to account for the risk of aerial attacks, causing a handful of minor flight delays.



The Russian Defense Ministry also said it had intercepted two drones near Sevastopol, the city in Russian-occupied Crimea that hosts a Black Sea naval base. It said nine more Ukrainian drones had been destroyed around Crimea after they were jammed and plummeted into the sea.



Ukrainian officials generally avoid acknowledging responsibility for suspected drone attacks on Russian territory, although they have privately taken credit for a slew of aerial and other strikes well inside Russia since a drone was reportedly destroyed over the Kremlin in May.



More recently, unmanned seaborne drones are also thought to have been used in Ukrainian attacks on a Russian fuel tanker and a Russian Black Sea naval base at Novorossiisk.



Also on August 10, the Ukrainian General Staff said it had destroyed seven of 10 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones that flew into Ukraine from the Kursk region to the northeast in a five-hour span overnight on August 9-10.



The head of the military administration in Rivne, Vitaliy Koval, described a "massive" overnight drone attack that destroyed an oil depot in the region of Dubna but caused no casualties. Explosions were also reported in the Kyiv and Khelnitsky regions.

RFE/RL cannot confirm claims from either side in the areas of the heaviest fighting.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Navy said a new temporary Black Sea "humanitarian corridor" had started working on August 10 and that the first ships were expected to use it within days.

Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told Reuters that the corridor would be for commercial ships blocked at Ukraine's Black Sea ports and for grain and agricultural products.

The navy said in a separate statement that the risk posed by mines in the Black Sea and the military threat from Russia remained.

