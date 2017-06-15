Russian Activist Fined After Reading Constitution On Red Square

Russian political activist Ildar Dadin has been fined after reading aloud from the Russian Constitution on Red Square outside the Kremlin.

A court in Moscow fined Dadin 20,000 rubles ($350) on June 15 for holding a public gathering without permission from the authorities.

He was detained on Red Square on June 12, amid antigovernment protests elsewhere in central Moscow and in cities nationwide.

Dadin was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2015, when he was convicted under a controversial law that criminalizes participation in more than one unsanctioned public gathering in a 180-day period.

The punishment was later reduced to 2 1/2 years, and he was released on February 26 after the Supreme Court threw out his conviction and ordered the case closed.

Dadin, the only person convicted under the law, was considered a political prisoner by major human rights groups.

His plight attracted additional attention last autumn, when he alleged he and other inmates had been tortured and abused at a prison in Karelia.

Since his release, Dadin has continued to protest to call attention to abuse and inhumane conditions in Russian prisons.

Based on reporting by Rapsinews and Interfax