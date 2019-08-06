Russian Ammo Depot Blasts Stop; One Person Missing, Six In Hospital

ACHINSK, Russia -- No more explosions have occurred at an ammunition depot in Siberia, local authorities and residents say.



The governor of the Krasnoyarsk Krai region, Aleksandr Uss, told reporters on August 6 that one person was missing and six were in hospitals after a fire and several blasts occurred in an ammunition depot near the city of Achinsk a day earlier.



Local authorities said earlier that twelve people were injured, six of whom were released after receiving medical assistance.

On August 6, Achinsk Mayor Ilai Akhmetov called on residents who were evacuated from the city districts close to the depot and nearby villages not to return to their houses as "the danger of explosions remains."



Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov, who arrived in Achinsk, said on August 6 that the depot will be shut down.

Bulgakov also said that the fire and explosions might have been caused "by a human mistake," but added that investigators will define the exact cause.



The deputy governor of the region, Aleksei Podkorytov, said on August 6 that more than 9,500 local residents and military personnel were evacuated from the area and more than 6,000 people left the area on their own.



Photographs of the incident showed a huge explosion on the horizon with flames leaping into the sky followed by belching black smoke.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS