Russian Cargo Plane Spills 172 Gold Bars Onto Yakutsk Runway During Takeoff
More than 170 gold bars fell out of a Russian cargo plane during takeoff on March 15 in the far-eastern city of Yakutsk, state media reported.
A cargo of 9.3 tons of precious metal was not properly secured and a portion of it tumbled out of the aircraft and onto the runway, local investigators said in a statement.
Damage to a door handle caused it to fly open and spill some of the metal, the statement said.
Authorities recovered 172 gold bars weighing 3.4 tons, the state-run TASS news agency quoted Interior Ministry officials as saying.
No one was hurt in the incident.
The plane, a Soviet-designed An-12, had been heading to the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk with the cargo from a local mining company.
The aircraft, operated by the transport company Nimbus, conducted an emergency landing in the town of Magan about 12 kilometers from Yakutsk.
A blog post shared hundreds of times on Facebook said bars of gold and platinum were scattered about the local fields.
Based on reporting by dpa, AP, TASS, and Interfax
