Russian Court Orders Navalny To Retract Bribery Allegation Against Tycoon Prokhorov

Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has won a lawsuit against Aleksei Navalny, with a Moscow court ordering the opposition politician to retract a bribery claim against the billionaire.
The Lyublino District Court ruled on June 26 that Navalny must make a statement on YouTube within 10 days in which he retracts the allegation, and must pay symbolic compensation of 1 ruble ($0.02) as requested by Prokhorov.
Prokhorov sued Navalny over an April article in which he alleged that Prokhorov paid Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Khloponin what amounted to a multimillion-dollar bribe by buying property in Italy from him at what he called a highly inflated price.
Following the court ruling, representatives of Navalny said they will seek to take the case to the European Court of Human Rights.