Russian Court Hands Prison Terms To Four Residents Of Occupied Crimea

Ukrainian regions continue to battle the devastating effects of the breach of a major dam on the Dnieper River on June 6 that killed dozens of people, with more still missing and access complicated by the fighting and what the United Nations says is Russian obstructionism.

The United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, complained late on June 18 that the Russian government "has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control" in the affected regions but that the UN would "continue to engage to seek the necessary access."

"We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," Brown said. "Aid cannot be denied to people who need it."

In addition to the flooding of dozens of communities and thousands of homes, the dam's demise cut off power supplies and access to potable water, as well as ruining crops and causing a widespread environmental disaster.

There are indications that some water from the Kakhovka dam's reservoir remains available, but it is unclear if the level is high enough to pump it for use at the plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on June 16 in a statement.

Ukrainian officials said late last week that the death toll following the bursting of the dam has risen to 16 in the region. Another 29 people were reported dead as the result of the flooding by officials in territories occupied by Moscow.

More than 3,600 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas in the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, while 31 people were still missing, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Telegram late on June 17.

The New York Times cited evidence suggesting the destruction of the huge Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia, which has controlled the dam and surrounding area since early in the conflict.