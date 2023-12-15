News
Russian Court Releases Father Whose Daughter Killed Classmate And Herself
The Bryansk regional court in Russia on December 15 ruled to release Dmitry Afanaskin from pretrial detention five days after he was detained on a charge of negligently keeping a firearm after his 14-year-old daughter shot a classmate and herself dead at school last week with his shotgun. The court imposed parole-like restrictions on Afanaskin. The school’s deputy principal and the director of the security group responsible for the school's security along with one of his employees remain under arrest on negligence charges. Five other people were wounded in the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Slovak Truckers End Blockade At Ukraine Border Crossing
Slovak truckers have ended a blockade of the sole road freight border crossing with Ukraine, a Slovak hauliers' association and Ukraine's state border service said on December 15. Slovak hauliers blocked truck traffic from Ukraine on December 11, demanding the European Union reintroduce restrictions on access to the bloc for Ukrainian trucking firms that were removed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Due to the almost monthlong blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border, a significant number of trucks have used Slovak border crossings to cross into the EU.
Navalny's Allies Say Authorities Continue To Refuse To Reveal His Whereabouts
A lawyer for imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says prison officials told a court in Vladimir, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, on December 15 Navalny had left the IK-6 facility in the region, but they did not say where he was taken. "The Federal Penitentiary Service does not say where exactly and where he is now," lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi wrote on X. "We have known nothing about him for 10 days." Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said, "Where he was taken is not known," adding that lawyers had been told that he left IK-6 on December 11. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Nominates Aliyev For Another Presidential Term
The leadership of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has nominated Ilham Aliyev for a new presidential term ahead of a February vote in the dynastic, oil-rich Caucasus nation. The 61-year-old authoritarian leader is already in his fourth term since being handed the reins of power by his dying father, Heydar Aliyev, in 2003. The last presidential election, in 2018, and other Azerbaijani votes have fallen short of democratic standards in the view of OSCE election monitors. The rubberstamp legislature set the presidential vote for February 7, a year ahead of schedule in a move decried by the opposition. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Three Soldiers, Three Suspected Militants Killed In Attacks In Northwest Pakistan
Three soldiers and three suspected militants were killed in attacks on a regional police headquarters and two military posts in northwest Pakistan early on December 15, local police chief Iftikhar Ali Shah told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal. The attacks occurred in the town of Tank in Dera Ismail Khan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province bordering Afghanistan, Shah said. A new armed group called Ansar al-Jihad has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which came three days after a suicide bomber in the same region rammed his car into a police station’s main gate and five others opened fire, killing 23 officers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Gay Moldovan Conscript Wins Compensation Over Harassment But Vows Appeal
A Chisinau court has awarded former conscript Marin Pavlescu compensation for harassment over his sexual orientation during obligatory military service two years ago, but he has vowed to appeal the 120,000-lei ($6,756) judgment because it falls short of the 1.5 million leis he is seeking. Pavlescu, who is gay, called the December 14 verdict "a victory but not the end" of the matter. The judge in the case ordered Pavlescu's former motorized infantry unit to pay 50,000 lei in moral damages and Moldova's Defense Ministry to pay another 50,000 for violating his rights, and another 20,000 lei combined. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Ex-FBI Counterintelligence Official Sentenced To Prison For Aiding Russian Oligarch
A former top FBI counterintelligence official was ordered on December 14 to spend over four years in prison for violating sanctions against Russia by going to work for a Russian oligarch seeking dirt on a wealthy rival after he finished his government career. Charles McGonigal, 55, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison in Manhattan Federal Court by Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, who said McGonigal harmed national security by repeatedly flouting sanctions meant to put economic pressure on Russia to get results without military force. He was also fined $40,000 and ordered to forfeit $17,500.
Eleven Iranian Police Officers Killed In 'Terrorist Attack' In Southeast
Police in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province said 11 officers were killed and more injured in an armed attack on a police station in the city of Rask, near the Pakistani border, early on December 15. It said some of the attackers had also been "killed or wounded." Deputy Governor Alireza Marhamati described it as a "terrorist attack." State news agency IRNA reported that the Sunni jihadist Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) group, which has repeatedly clashed in the past with border guards and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, had claimed responsibility. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
EU Summit Moves On From Historic Ukraine Decision, As Orban Leans Into Role Of Spoiler
EU leaders are gathering in Brussels on December 15 for day two of a key summit where a breakthrough was reached to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova but a crucial 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) aid package for Kyiv was blocked by member Hungary.
EU officials and the bloc's other 26 member states pressured Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of the summit to lift his objections to historic steps to increase EU ties with Ukraine as Russia's brutal full-scale invasion nears the 22-month mark.
Both the talks question and the budget issue require unanimity for approval.
Speaking to Hungarian state radio early on December 15, Orban warned he could still "halt this process" and acknowledged he is willing to further stall the multiyear aid package to Ukraine to win budget concessions from Brussels.
"This is a bad decision," Orban said. "Hungary bears no responsibility for this. We can halt this process later on, and if needed we will pull the brakes, and the ultimate decision will be made by Hungarian parliament."
Billions of euros in EU funds earmarked for Hungary remain blocked over lingering rule-of-law, democracy, and other EU concerns at Orban's policies.
"I've always said that if someone wants to modify the [EU] budget -- and they want to -- then it's a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it must get what it is entitled to," Orban said. "Not half of it, or one-fourth."
A day earlier, members skirted Orban's opposition to the EU invite by getting him to leave the room, opening a path to the accession process even as Russian troops control around one-fifth of Ukraine's territory.
The 27-member bloc also approved a 12th bundle of sanctions against Russia over the invasion, European Council President Charles Michel said.
Michel called the decision to start negotiations with Ukraine "a clear signal of hope for their people and our continent."
Although membership talks will likely take years and will not start immediately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the agreement on X, formerly Twitter, as "a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens."
In an allusion to what has been described as popular or political fatigue among Ukraine's allies, Zelenskiy added that "history is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom."
While the EU is not a military alliance, membership is widely seen as a potential buttress against Russian aggression and influence.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said it also was a black eye for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was a "strategic decision" that came on a day that will "remain engraved in the history of our Union."
Zelenskiy also congratulated Moldova and its president, Maia Sandu, who has said her country is “firmly on the path” to EU membership.
The EU leaders also granted EU candidate status to Georgia and said it would advance an EU bid by another hopeful -- Bosnia-Herzegovina -- once it reaches "the necessary degree of compliance" with the conditions of membership.
Michel thanked Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili for her "personal contribution" to solidarity between Tbilisi and the bloc, which has contributed to frictions between the Georgian head of state and its government led by the Georgian Dream party.
The Kremlin expressed its displeasure at the EU's decision to further embrace the aspiring members.
"This is absolutely a politicized decision," said Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "The EU's desire to show support to these countries in this way. But certainly such new members can actually destabilize the EU."
Orban said Hungary abstained from the decision after seeing that 26 other countries "insisted" on it. He decided to let his right to oppose lapse because all other EU members were arguing so strongly in favor, he said.
Officials said Orban was momentarily absent in a "pre-agreed and constructive manner" when the decision was made.
The Hungarian prime minister, who maintains warm relations with Putin, still believes the decision is "completely senseless, irrational and wrong," he said on Facebook.
Michel said "26 leaders agreed" on the aid but in a reference to Orban said "one leader couldn't agree." He noted that Sweden's leader still needed to consult lawmakers on the budget issue. He added that EU leaders would revisit the aid-to-Ukraine issue at a summit "early next year" but that details still needed to be worked out.
Other options could include separate national deals to provide aid to Ukraine.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who has been among the most consistently outspoken advocates of Ukraine support, said, "I can assure you, Ukraine will not be left without support, there are different ways to do this," adding, "I am pretty confident we will have a solution by January."
The December 14-15 summit follows a visit by Zelenskiy to Washington where he failed to convince Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Congress to unblock a critical military and economic package worth $60 billion for Ukraine.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington that Ukraine needs help now. He also said he hopes Republicans in the House of Representatives who are holding up the military aid package for Ukraine heard Putin's message earlier on December 14 during his annual press conference and call-in event.
Putin showed no signs of relenting, saying his goals remain the same. The Russian president also said that support for Ukraine from the West "may end at some point and apparently it's coming to an end little by little."
The EU leaders were expected to move on to other topics on day two including Israel's war with Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, as well as thorny immigration issues.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Ukrainian Air Force Says Drone Attacks Continue Into Evening After Widespread Daytime Alerts
Russian troops launched attack drones over Ukraine on the evening of December 14, the Ukrainian Air Force said, prompting further air alerts in Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kherson, and several other regions.
The evening alerts came after alerts were triggered across the whole of Ukraine four times within a short space of time during the day as Russian President Vladimir Putin held a marathon question-and-answer session in Moscow, vowing to continue the fight until Russia achieves its goals.
The air force warned late on December 14 that Iranian-made Shahed drones were over the Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Kherson, and four others -- Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Vinnytsya, and Khmelnytskiy.
"The attack of enemy attack drones continues.... Shahed in Vinnytsia -- moving west. Shahed in Cherkasy region -- to the north," the air force said on Telegram. In Mykolayiv, they were circling north and east, and in Odesa, they were moving west, the air force said.
According to the military, the Odesa region was hit particularly hard during a daytime attack that lasted six hours, causing damage and injuring 11 people.
The Ukrainian military said earlier it shot down 41 of 42 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, most of them in the Odesa region.
There also were reports that Russian forces launched Kinzhal ballistic missiles in the direction of Khmelnytskiy and Kyiv.
The missiles were launched from three MiG-31K aircraft flying over the Tula region of Russia, the air force said.
"The anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile in the Kyiv region,” the report said.
Air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said there had been at least one impact in the Khmelnytskiy region but did not provide further details.
Referring to Russian strikes using ballistic missiles, including on Kyiv, Ihnat called them "terrorist attacks."
Ukrainian media also reported explosions near the Starokostyantyniv military airfield in the region. The site has long been the target of Russian attacks using drones and missiles.
The Ukrainian military, which on December 14 received a second Patriot air-defense system from Germany, has claimed in the past to have successfully downed Kinzhal missiles.
Missiles for the Patriot system from Germany were also delivered, according to an updated German government inventory of arms supplied to Ukraine since the Russian full-scale invasion in February last year.
At his question-and-answer session in Moscow, Putin claimed Russian forces were "improving their position on almost the entire line of contact" in Ukraine and said, "I am sure that victory will be ours."
With reporting by dpa and AFP
U.S. Congress Departs Without Deal On Ukraine Aid, But Senate Plans To Work Next Week
U.S. lawmakers began departing Washington on December 14 without a deal to send more military aid to Ukraine, even as President Joe Biden's administration raced to negotiate with Senate Republicans who are demanding changes to U.S. border security policy. The Senate planned to come back next week in hopes of finalizing a deal to place new restrictions on asylum claims at the U.S. border and pass the $110 billion package of aid for Ukraine and Israel and other national-security needs. But the House of Representatives showed no sign of returning to push the legislation through the full Congress.
U.K., U.S. Sanction Iranians Linked To Quds Force, Palestinian Militant Groups
Britain said on December 14 that it has adopted a new sanctions regime against Iran as it announced measures against several individuals, including the head of Tehran's Quds Force, Esmail Qaani. The United States also imposed sanctions on a Quds Force official, the Treasury Department said. London said it established the new sanctions regime in response to "unprecedented threats" from Tehran to peace in the Middle East and to plots to kill individuals in Britain. The U.S. designation targets a Quds Force official involved in supporting Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU.
EU Agrees To Open Membership Negotiations With Ukraine And Moldova
The European Union decided on December 14 to open membership talks with Ukraine, sidestepping opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to grant Ukraine its long-standing wish to start the process of membership even while it is at war with invading Russian forces.
European Council President Charles Michel announced that EU leaders agreed at their summit in Brussels to launch membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, calling it “a clear signal of hope for their people and our continent.”
Although membership talks will likely take years and will not start immediately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the agreement on X, formerly Twitter, as “a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens."
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said it also was a black eye for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it “a very clear message to Moscow. Us Europeans, we don’t let go of Ukraine,” he said.
"A strong sign of support and a perspective for Ukraine," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X. "One thing is clear: these countries belong to the European family," he added.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X it was a "strategic decision" that came on a day that will "remain engraved in the history of our Union."
Zelenskiy also congratulated Moldova and Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who has said her country is “firmly on the path” to EU membership.
The EU leaders also granted EU candidate status to Georgia and said it would advance an EU bid by another hopeful -- Bosnia-Herzegovina -- once it reaches "the necessary degree of compliance" with the conditions of membership.
Orban, who had vowed to block the opening of membership talks for Ukraine, said Hungary abstained from the decision after seeing that 26 other countries "insisted" on it. He decided to let his right to oppose lapse because all other EU members were arguing so strongly in favor, he said. Under EU rules, an abstention does not prevent a decision from being adopted.
Orban was out of the room when the decision was made, according to EU officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the summit negotiations were private. They said he was momentarily absent in a "pre-agreed and constructive manner” when the decision was made.
The Hungarian prime minister, who maintains warm relations with Putin, still believes the decision is "completely senseless, irrational and wrong," he said on Facebook.
Zelenskiy earlier called on the summit to green-light the opening of membership negotiations, telling EU leaders that a negative vote would "betray" the Ukrainians' European dreams and embolden Russia.
"I ask you one thing today -- do not betray the people and their faith in Europe," Zelenskiy said in an address to the leaders via video link, adding that a decision against opening negotiations with Kyiv would only play into Putin's hands.
Later on December 14, Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to a U.S. Army base in Germany, his third visit this week to a Western country that has provided military support to Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Zelenskiy arrived at the U.S. Army base in Wiesbaden, where the U.S. Defense Department last year established a new organization to coordinate long-term security force assistance.
The EU summit must still decide on a promise to give Ukraine a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) financial aid package, another agenda item opposed by Orban.
The two-day summit comes just days after Zelenskiy visited Washington and failed to convince Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Congress to unblock a critical military and economic package worth $60 billion for Ukraine.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington that Ukraine needs help now. He also said he hopes that Republicans in the House of Representatives who are holding up the military aid package for Ukraine heard Putin's message earlier on December 14 during his annual press conference and call-in event.
Putin showed no signs of relenting, saying that his goals remain the same. The Russian president also said that support for Ukraine from the West "may end at some point and apparently it’s coming to an end little by little.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Prosecutor Seeks 10 Years In Prison In Absentia For Film Director Over His Anti-War Stance
A prosecutor on December 14 asked a court in Moscow to sentence self-exiled film director Ivan Vyrypayev to 10 years in prison on charges of "discrediting Russian armed forces" involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In April, the Basmanny district court in the Russian capital issued an arrest warrant for Vyrypayev, who is currently outside Russia. Vyrypayev publicly condemned the Kremlin's full-scale aggression against Ukraine launched in February 2022. He renounced his Russian citizenship in May 2022 and obtained a Polish passport. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Lawmakers Urge Putin To Provide Imprisoned Moscow City Council Member With Medical Assistance
More than 70 regional lawmakers across Russia urged President Vladimir Putin and the presidential Council on Human Rights on December 14 to secure medical assistance for Moscow municipal lawmaker Aleksei Gorinov, who was handed a seven-year prison term in July for his stance opposing Russia's aggression against Ukraine. According to the lawmakers, Gorinov, 62, has a medical condition, but prison administrators have deprived him of his medicine and regularly force him to clean snow outside the barracks. Hundreds of Russian physicians also urged Putin to intervene into Gorinov’s situation last weekend saying that he has tuberculosis. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kazakh Court Rejects Appeal Of Opposition Activist Against His Transfer To Penal Colony
The West Kazakhstan regional court on December 14 rejected an appeal filed by opposition activist Amangeldi Orazbaev against a lower court decision that replaced his parole-like sentence with service in a penal colony. The 63-year-old Orazbaev was handed an 18-month parole-like sentence in February over the distribution of leaflets supporting the unregistered opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan party. In October, another court ordered Orazbaev's arrest and transfer to a penal colony, saying he had violated parole twice. Orazbaev insists that the case against him is politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Finland Will Again Shut Russian Border Over Asylum Seekers, Minister Says
Finland will again shut its entire border with Russia to stop an influx of asylum seekers, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said on December 14, just hours after Finland ended a two-week closure of all roads between the two countries. Helsinki has said a recent rise in asylum seekers is an orchestrated move by Moscow in retaliation for its decision to increase defense cooperation with the United States, a charge the Kremlin denies. The arrivals stopped when Finland shut the border in late November but resumed when two of the eight crossings were reopened, the Finnish Border Guard said.
Pakistan Extends Deadline For Afghans Seeking Third Country Resettlement
Pakistan has extended a deadline to allow tens of thousands of Afghans waiting to be resettled in a third nation to stay in the country for two more months.
Pakistan's Information Minister Murtaza Solangi announced the extension on December 13 after it was approved by the cabinet.
Under the extension, the Afghans can remain in the country until February 29. Previously, they were to leave by the end of December.
"These measures are aimed at encouraging Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan to obtain legal documents or finalize evacuation agreements as soon as possible in a third country," Solangi told journalists.
He said that people overstaying the new deadline would have to pay a monthly fine of $100 up to a maximum of $800.
According to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and Pakistani authorities, up to half a million Afghans have returned to their country since Pakistan announced it would deport more than 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners," most of whom are Afghans, in early October.
The announcement of the extension comes days after Thomas West, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, visited Islamabad, where he talked to Pakistani officials about "the need to protect Afghan refugees."
Nearly 20,000 Afghans now living in Pakistan are slotted to be moved to the United States for resettlement.
The extension will also help tens of thousands of Afghans who are awaiting the result of their immigration cases in Western European nations, Canada, and Australia. Most had worked for Western forces or aid groups before international troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021.
Hundreds of the refugees were harassed, and scores were deported back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan as part of Islamabad's crackdown on Afghan refugees.
Last month, Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, linked the expulsion of Afghans to the Taliban government's inability to prevent the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from launching deadly attacks in Pakistan.
Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, TTP attacks have escalated dramatically. The Afghan Taliban were long-term allies of Pakistan’s powerful military.
With reporting by Aljazeera.com
Kyivstar Says Internet Access Restored To More Than 90 Percent Of Subscribers
Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile and Internet operator, which was targeted by a massive cyberattack this week, says it has restored Internet connectivity to 93 percent of its home subscribers after managing to bring back mobile phone services late on December 13.
"In some settlements, we're still facing some short-term difficulties, but our specialists are in the process of eliminating them," Kyivstar said in a statement on December 14, adding that the company, which has some 24.3 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home Internet users, continues "to cooperate with Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and other relevant state authorities to establish all the circumstances of the attack."
The company promised to compensate its clients for the duration of the outage.
The hack that brought down Kyivstar's cellular and Internet signal caused serious disturbances in communications across Ukraine and left millions without service in the war-torn country.
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has said that its cyberspecialists are working to repair the network in cooperation with Kyivstar and other governmental agencies. The SBU also said it had opened a criminal case over the hack.
"One of the versions currently being investigated by the SBU investigators is that the special services of the Russian Federation may be behind this hacker attack," the SBU told RFE/RL.
A group of activist hackers called Solntsepyok said on Telegram that it carried out the cyberattack.
Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protectorate (SSSCIP) said in a statement that responsibility for the attack has been claimed by a Russian group whose activities are associated with the main directorate of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.
"This once again confirms Russia's use of cyberspace as one of the domains of the war against Ukraine," it said, without naming the group that has claimed responsibility.
Earlier this year, the SSSCIP identified Solntsepyok as a front for a Russian hacking group dubbed Sandworm, which has been previously linked to the GRU.
Sandworm has been tracked by cybersecurity researchers as having been responsible for cyberattacks against Ukraine’s energy sector.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukraine Declares Third Air Raid Alert On The Same Day Amid Reports Of Explosions In Kyiv Region
A large-scale air alert was announced across Ukraine for the third time on December 14 amid reports of explosions near the capital, Kyiv. The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear. "All of Ukraine is under the threat of missile attacks," the Ukrainian Air Force reported, adding that Russian fighter jets were airborne. Two previous major air raid alerts were sounded after 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. No further details were immediately available. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Investigators Search Spanish Villa Of Arrested Former Military Recruitment Official
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) said on December 14 that its officers searched a villa and office in Spain belonging to Evhen Borisov, the former chief of the Odesa regional military recruitment center, who was arrested in July on corruption charges. Investigators say Borisov bought the villa and the office in the resort city of Marbella for 4.5 million euros ($4,862,500) in December 2022 amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Borisov has been charged with illegal enrichment, absenteeism, abuse of power, and evasion of military service during a war. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Adds Ukrainian Military Intelligence Chief To Wanted List
Russia's Interior Ministry added the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, to its wanted list on an unspecified charge on December 14. In April, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Budanov, accusing him of "organizing a terrorist group, illegal arms transportation, and terrorism." Media reports said at the time that the charges were related to an attack on the Kerch bridge that Russia built after it annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Tajiks Given Lengthy Prison Terms By Russian Court On Terrorism Charges
A military court in Moscow on December 14 sentenced five Tajik nationals -- Manuchehr Buriev, Rajabali Buriev, Abdumalik Samiev, Samandar Toshmurodov, and Abduqodir Toirov -- and a Russian citizen from the North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Gadzhimurad Gasanaliyev, to prison terms between 16 years and 22 years on charges of organizing a terrorist group and plotting a terrorist attack against the Federal Security Service headquarters in the Russian capital. The defense lawyers insisted that the case was trumped-up for political reasons and the alleged crime was provoked by security officers. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Nationalist Putin Critic Girkin Pleads Not Guilty At Extremism Trial
Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), once a leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, pleaded not guilty to the charge of public calls for extremist activities as his trial opened in Moscow on December 14.
Girkin's lawyer, Gadzhi Aliyev, said the trial was adjourned until December 20 after the court officially introduced the charge to Girkin, who subsequently entered his not-guilty plea.
The 52-year-old was arrested in July after he sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin in online statements for his handling of the Ukraine invasion, referring to the Russian leader as a "nonentity" and accusing him of "cowardly mediocrity."
He has also called out Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for "mistakes" in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its 22nd month, and has accused both of "incompetence," saying a total military mobilization is needed for Russia to achieve victory.
In one of his harshest rants, Girkin said in a July 18 post on his official Telegram channel that Putin should transfer power "to someone truly capable and responsible." The post has garnered almost 800,000 views.
Girkin was charged with publically calling for extremist activities. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin was a key commander of separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
Shortly after his arrest, Girkin made a statement from pretrial detention, saying he planned to take part in the upcoming presidential election in March.
In November 2022, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. All 298 people on board died in the crash.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between the separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
Russia has denied any involvement in shooting down the plane.
With reporting by TASS
Another Azerbaijani Journalist Charged With Illegal Currency Smuggling
The lawyer for investigative journalist Hafiz Babali in Azerbaijan said on December 14 that his client was detained the day before on a charge of illegal foreign-currency smuggling, which the journalist rejects. According to Rasul Cafarov, Babali's detention is linked to the case against four journalists of the independent Abzas Media news website who were arrested in late November after police claimed they found 40,000 euros ($43,222) in cash in Abzas's offices. The journalists insist the case against them is trumped-up in retaliation for reports about official corruption. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
