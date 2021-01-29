Russian Court Rules To Detain Navalny's Brother Until March 23

A court in Russia has ordered Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny's brother, Oleg, to be held in pretrial detention until March 23.

The Tverskoi district court announced the ruling on January 29, a day after Oleg Navalny had been arrested by police on a charge of breaking coronavirus restrictions.

"A preventive measure was chosen in a criminal case on violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules (Article 236 of the Criminal Code), which was brought after the actions on January 23," when mass rallies in support of Aleksei Navalny were held, the court said in its ruling.