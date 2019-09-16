Russian Court Upholds 14-Year Sentence For Polish Man Convicted Of Spying

MOSCOW -- Russia's Supreme Court has upheld the 14-year prison term of a Polish citizen found guilty of espionage.

The court's ruled on September 12 that the sentence against Marian Radzajewski was "legal and justified," the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on September 16.

The Moscow City Court in June found Radzajewski guilty of trying to obtain military information that included state secrets.

The trial was held behind closed doors, as the case materials were considered classified.

Radzajewski was detained in April 2018. Investigators said he was trying to reach a deal on the illegal purchase of parts for a S-300 missile system, which he planned to transport to Poland.

Radzajewski has denied any wrongdoing.